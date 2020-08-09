Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Riesgos y peligros laborales JULIAN ESTIVEN GALINDO MOLINA DANIELA FERNANDEZ ORTEGA JULIO CESAR GOMEZ MATOMA LAURA CAMILA ...
Seguridad laboral  Se refiere al conjunto de medidas responsables, a nivel educativo, técnico o psicológico, empleadas pa...
Objetivos Seguridad laboral  Mantener niveles elevados de calidad de vida dentro del ambiente laboral, garantizando la se...
Caídas, Golpes por objetos pesados, Electrocución Lesiones Corporales Enfermedades Ruidos, Iluminación, Gases y vapores  ...
Formas de solucionar estos riesgos  Todos los puestos de trabajo están expuestos de sufrir un accidente esto puede pasar ...
El Copasst (Comité Paritario de Seguridad y Salud en el Trabajo)  Este es el encargado de la promoción y vigilancia de la...
Salud y el trabajo  Bienestar físico, mental y social de los individuos en una comunidad, teniendo en cuenta sus riesgos,...
Bibliografias  https://acciopreventiva.com/como-evitar-los-accidentes-laborales-en-tu- empresa/
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Riesgos y peligros laborales

61 views

Published on

Riesgos laborales

Published in: Career
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Riesgos y peligros laborales

  1. 1. Riesgos y peligros laborales JULIAN ESTIVEN GALINDO MOLINA DANIELA FERNANDEZ ORTEGA JULIO CESAR GOMEZ MATOMA LAURA CAMILA GARCIA LEGUIZAMO
  2. 2. Seguridad laboral  Se refiere al conjunto de medidas responsables, a nivel educativo, técnico o psicológico, empleadas para disminuir o eliminar riesgos de accidentes o condiciones no seguras en el ambiente laboral
  3. 3. Objetivos Seguridad laboral  Mantener niveles elevados de calidad de vida dentro del ambiente laboral, garantizando la seguridad y la vida del personal que labora dentro de la organizacion
  4. 4. Caídas, Golpes por objetos pesados, Electrocución Lesiones Corporales Enfermedades Ruidos, Iluminación, Gases y vapores  Obrero Constructor Almacenistas  Los de logística  Camioneros  Cargueros  Químicos  Arreglar la energía de la ciudad  Hacer los elementos electrónicos y tecnología  Los de las fabricas de cristales y espejos  Los de las maquinas industriales  Mensajeros  Los de ebanistería y Carpinteros
  5. 5. Formas de solucionar estos riesgos  Todos los puestos de trabajo están expuestos de sufrir un accidente esto puede pasar por básicamente 3 motivos. 1: Desconocimiento 2: Poca formación 3: Falta de concienciación e implicación tanto de la empresa como de los propios trabajadores. Para evitar este tipo de problemas habrá que hacer los siguientes pasos. -Estudiar el terreno, - Preparación para la acción, - Capacitación, -Plan de acción para emergencias, -Orden y limpieza.
  6. 6. El Copasst (Comité Paritario de Seguridad y Salud en el Trabajo)  Este es el encargado de la promoción y vigilancia de las normas en temas de seguridad y salud en el trabajo dentro de las empresas públicas y privadas. Para tratar de evitar accidentes de trabajo Este equipo “el Copasst” tendrá la responsabilidad de los trabajadores como evitar que los trabajadores se distraigan, en caso de una accidente el copasst será el encargado de los auxilios y de tramitar al paciente a la ARL, así también este será el encargado de realizar: Auditoria Preventiva – Hacer que los trabajadores perciban el riesgo al que están expuestos – Establecer políticas y buenas practicas preventivas – Crear canales dentro de la empresa que promuevan una comunicación Preventiva e invertir en tecnología.
  7. 7. Salud y el trabajo  Bienestar físico, mental y social de los individuos en una comunidad, teniendo en cuenta sus riesgos, y su problemática, los trabajadores deben tener los siguientes rasgos. FISICO: Necesita un máximo empeño, ya que esta expuesto directamente los riesgos laborales. MENTAL: Fundamentos para la proyección y el crecimiento de los individuos en la comunidad. SOCIAL: Determina las posibilidades del hombre y de tal manera genera su nivel y calidad de vida con sus semejantes.
  8. 8. Bibliografias  https://acciopreventiva.com/como-evitar-los-accidentes-laborales-en-tu- empresa/

×