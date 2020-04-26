Successfully reported this slideshow.
COMO USAR DRIVE
  1. 1. COMO USAR DRIVE
  2. 2. Qué es Google Drive En este artículo te explicaremosqué esGoogle Drive,unade lasherramientasenlanube más utilizadasenlaactualidadporprivadosyempresas. Sinembargo,todavíahay muchaspersonasque la desconocen y,sobre todo,noentiendenlas ventajasde trabajaren lanube con este tipode aplicaciones.Poreso,si te quedashastael final, podráscomprobar por ti mismoqué implicatrabajarcon Google Drive anivel de conectividad, eficienciaytrabajocolaborativo. ¿CómofuncionaGoogle Drive? Comocomentamosanteriormente,esunaaplicaciónenlanube que asu veztiene variosservicios incluidos.Este packhace,porasí decirlo,de ordenadorvirtual yaque todalainformacióny aplicacionesestánalojadosenlosservidoresde Google ynoennuestroordenador.Como resultado,yanonecesitarástuportátil para trabajar encualquierpuntodel mundo.Simplemente necesitarásundispositivoconel que poderconectarte ainternetparapoderllevaracabo las tareas. Si te llamala atenciónestaherramientaenlanube,estásde suerte.Hemoscreadountutorial para principiantes,paraque sepascómose utilizaGoogle Drive,donde podrásvertodaslas características y funcionesque tiene estaapp,pasoapaso ¡y con videos! Ventajasydesventajasde Google Drive Beneficios Permite guardararchivosenlanube,por loque no tienesque preocuparte porsi se te estropeael portátil ypierdestodoloque teníasen el discoduro.Podrásguardar archivos,fotos,carpetas,… Te puedesconectardesde cualquierlugarconinternet,porloque nonecesitarásllevartu ordenadora todoslados.Simplemente conaccederdesde tucuentade gmail,tendrásaccesoa todostus archivosy proyectos. Dispone de distintasaplicaciones(similaresal MicrosoftOffice) conlasque podráscrear tus contenidosycompartirlosrápidamente contuscolaboradoresoclientes. Permite el trabajocolaborativo:Comejemplo,imaginaque tienesunequipode marketingonliney dentrode éste unredactor de contenidosyunaSEO. El redactorescribe unartículo que la SEO tendráque revisar,para versi la optimizaciónescorrecta.ConGoogle Drive puedescompartirese archivoentre ambos,de esaforma lasdos personastrabajaránsobre el mismocontenidoen
  3. 3. tiemporeal yno tendránque guardar el borradory enviarloporcorreoelectrónicocadavezque haya que cambiaralgo. Permite conectarnumerosasaplicacionesque hayenel mercadoy crear nuevasformasde trabajo ( que todavía ni conocemos:-D).Ya hablaremos mássobre estoenotrosartículos. Han mejoradomuchoencuanto a la identificaciónde seguridadparaaccedera lacuenta. Actualmente puedesactivarunaautentificaciónde dospasos.De esaforma,si alguienaccede atu cuentadesde otrodispositivodesconocidote llegaráunavisoa ti y el «hacker» tendráque verificarsuidentidadconunsegundopassword. No necesitaningúntipode mantenimientoportuparte.AdemásGoogle se encargaráde mantenerlossistemassiempre actualizados.<3 Almacenamientoescalable.Siempre que necesitesmásespacioparaguardar tus datos, simplementepodrásampliartusGB de memoria. Puedesbuscartusarchivosrápidamente consumotor de búsqueda. Por tanto,resumiríalasventajasde Google Drive en:Flexibilidad,eficienciaysimplicidad. Inconvenientes Si te despistasydejaslasesiónabiertaenotroordenador,puedenaccederatu cuenta.¡Note olvidesdecerrarlasiemprey,si estásenalgúnsitiopúblico,borralascookiesantesde irte.Asíno tendrásproblemas. � Al principiocuestatrabajoentenderalgunosde losconceptos,comoel de laediciónde documentosentiemporeal olagestiónde archivoscompartidos.Nodesesperes,escuestiónde probar (yver mistutoriales) � Necesitasobligatoriamente conexiónainternet(anoserque te descargueslaversiónde escritorio,parasincronizarlosarchivos). Para accedera Google Drive necesitasunacuentade gmail,quierasonoquieras.Perobueno,es un pequeñopeajeparatodoslosbeneficiosde losque podrásdisfrutar.

