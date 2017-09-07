ARQUITECTURA DEL COMPUTADOR Grado 10° Juliana ríos Paola tabarez Institución Educativa Simón Bolívar 2017
ORDENADORES Y SU ARQUITECTURA• Es el diseño conceptual y la estructura operacional fundamental de un sistema de computador...
PARTES INTERNAS DE LA CPU TARJETA MADRE Es una tarjeta de circuito impreso usada en una computadora personal. Esta es tamb...
• PROCESADOR Intel core i7 es una familia de procesadores de cuatro núcleos de la arquitectura. Los Core i7 son los primer...
PROGRAMAS MAS IMPORTANTES • Acrobat Reader: El Acrobat Reader es un lector de documentos creado por Adobe. Este programa f...
• Sandboxie: A veces queremos ejecutar un archivo pese a que tiene una pinta realmente sospechosa. Sandboxie permite crear...
• MICROSOFT OFFICE: es un excelente servicio que le ayudará a dar rienda suelta a sus mejores ideas, a realizar todo lo qu...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Arquitectura del computador

15 views

Published on

este trabajo es de informática para la profesora angélica vega sobre la estructura del computador y algunos programas mas importantes. Institución Educativa Simón Bolívar paola tabarez juliana rios

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
15
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Arquitectura del computador

  1. 1. ARQUITECTURA DEL COMPUTADOR Grado 10° Juliana ríos Paola tabarez Institución Educativa Simón Bolívar 2017
  2. 2. ORDENADORES Y SU ARQUITECTURA• Es el diseño conceptual y la estructura operacional fundamental de un sistema de computadoras. Es decir, es un modelo y una descripción funcional de los requerimientos y las implementaciones de diseño para varias partes de una computadora, con especial interés en la forma en que la unidad central de proceso (CPU) trabaje indirectamente y accede las direcciones de memoria.
  3. 3. PARTES INTERNAS DE LA CPU TARJETA MADRE Es una tarjeta de circuito impreso usada en una computadora personal. Esta es también conocida como la tarjeta principal DISCO DURO En inglés hard disk drive) es un dispositivo de almacenamiento no volátil, que conserva la información aun con la pérdida de energía, que emplea un sistema de grabación magnética digital; es donde en la mayoría de los casos se encuentra almacenado el sistema operativo de la computadora MEMORIA RAM Es donde el computador guarda los datos que está utilizando en el momento presente. El almacenamiento es considerado temporal por que los datos y programas permanecen en ella mientras que la computadora este encendida o no sea reiniciada.
  4. 4. • PROCESADOR Intel core i7 es una familia de procesadores de cuatro núcleos de la arquitectura. Los Core i7 son los primeros procesadores que usan la de intel y es el sucesor de la familia intel core 2. El identificador Core i7 se aplica a la familia inicial de procesadores con el nombre clave blouf. • FUENTE DE PODER Una fuente de alimentación es un circuito que convierte la tensión alterna de la red industrial en una tensión prácticamente continua. DISIPADOR Un disipador es un elemento físico, sin partes móviles, destinado a eliminar el exceso de calor de cualquier elemento. Su funcionamiento se basa en la segunda ley de la termodinamica transfiriendo el calor de la parte caliente que se desea disipar al aire.
  5. 5. PROGRAMAS MAS IMPORTANTES • Acrobat Reader: El Acrobat Reader es un lector de documentos creado por Adobe. Este programa facilita una confiable manera de compartir información electrónicamente permite ver e imprimir muchos documentos que se encuentran en Internet. • AVG antivirus, y Avast: son dos programas distintos que por ser gratuitos todos usan.
  6. 6. • Sandboxie: A veces queremos ejecutar un archivo pese a que tiene una pinta realmente sospechosa. Sandboxie permite crear un entorno completamente aislado donde probar archivos y programas sin que puedan dañar el resto del equipo. • Flash Player: es una aplicación informática englobada en la categoría de reproductor multimedia. Fue creado inicialmente por Macromedia y actualmente distribuido por Adobe Systems
  7. 7. • MICROSOFT OFFICE: es un excelente servicio que le ayudará a dar rienda suelta a sus mejores ideas, a realizar todo lo que se proponga y a estar conectado mientras está fuera. solo debe iniciar sesión para tener una experiencia personalizada y las aplicaciones más actualizadas de office, con características nuevas y mejoradas que se añaden periódicamente. microsoft excel microsoft powerpoint microsoft onenote microsoft Outlook microsoft Publisher microsoft Access Skype empresarial

×