El cristianismo religion

  1. 1. Jesus nacio en nazaret en el a�o 6 a 7 antes de cristo. 56 D.C. los hechos de los apostoles narran el nacimiento de la religion cristiana cincuenta a�os despues del advenimiento de Jesus. En el 1 D.C. (siglo I) se habia comenzado a fijar el corpus de la literatura cristiana: cartas, evangelios y apocalipsis. A�os 70-90 D.C. la didache representa el primer catecismo de la iglesia. Habla del bautismo y de la eucaristia para llegar a En el 101 D.C. (siglo II) cada comunidad tenia sus episcapos. las comunidades recibian el nombre de diocesis. En el 101 D.C. (siglo II) aparecen las primeras sintesis y son las apologias y el dialogo con trifon donde habla del caracter universal de la salvacion. En el a�o 313, constantico escoge al Dios de los cristianos como protector de su imperio y el cristianismo pasa de ser una secta al margen de la civilizacion romana a una institucion preparada para asimilar toda la sociedad. En el a�o 325 D.C. se celebra el conalio de Nicea donde Arriano, sacerdote de la comunidad de Alejandria pone en duda la consustancialidad del verbo divino. En el a�o 392 D.C., teodosio I convierte el cristianismo en la religion oficial del En el a�o 401 D.C. (siglo v) la iglesia cristiana era la unica religion del imperio romano y el obispo de roma aumenta su supremacia sobre los otros. En el a�o 501 D.C. (siglo VI) comienza a arriagar la vida monacal. las fundaciones de monasterios son cada vez mas numerosas. la En el a�o 1001 (entre los siglos XI Y XII) surgen diversos movimientos heterodoxos como los cataros, albigenses, En el a�o 1054 nacio el movimiento ortodoxo cuando las iglesias
  2. 2. toda la sociedad. vez mas numerosas. la intencion de todas las comunidades monasticas es hacer de monasterio un mundo aparte. En el a�o 901 D.C. (entre los siglos X y XIII) comienzan a ponerse los cimientos de la cristiandad latina. cada vez mas existe una separacion entre el cristianismo occidental y oriental por el abandono del papado por el emperador oriental. heterodoxos como los cataros, albigenses, valdeses, beguinos que defienden que el evangelio es la base de todas las reglas. En el a�o 1101 (siglo XII) surgen las ordenes militares para ayudar al imperio bizantino de las amenazas turcas y liberar tierra santa. movimiento ortodoxo cuando las iglesias dependientes de constantinopla se proclaman depositarias de la fe espiritual del primer milenio. En el a�o 1185 los cataros promovian una renovacion de la iglesia y tienen su organizacion y su jerarquia y son condenados. En el a�o 1201 ( siglo XIII) surge un interes por el conocimiento y la cultura coincidiendo con la recuperacion de la pujanza de los ciudadanos eso da lugar a la aparicion de las En el a�o 1232 gregorio IX encomienda a los dominicos la tarea inquisitorial para velar por la pureza de la verdadera religion. En el a�o 1301 (siglo XIV) aparece un grupo de hombres que postula el retorno a la cultutra antigua, al conocimiento de todos los clasicos y al modelo cristiano Entre el a�o 1309 y 1377 la sede papal se traslada a avignon estableciendose en esta Entre 1378-1417. fue una epoca de ruptura y anarquia brota una En el a�o 1501 (siglo XVI) en alemania inicia la reforma de martin lutero En el a�o 1530 se presenta una
  3. 3. a la aparicion de las una epoca de ruptura y anarquia brota una fuerte espiritualidad mistica en el norte de En el a�o 1417 acaba el cisma de occidente surge por la existencia de dos papas simultaneos, un en avignon y otro en roma. en alemania inicia la reforma de martin lutero provocando el nacimiento del En el a�o 1520 lutero recibe una vitola papal demandandole que se retracte de sus ideas bajo pena de excomunion. fue declarado hereje en 1522 En el a�o 1530 se presenta una declaracion de fe luterana de carlos V. En el a�o 1555 se acepta la division del imperio en religion catolica y protestante. Entre 1545-1563 la contrareforma catolica tiene lugar en el concilio de trento con la finalidad de asegurar la integridad del En el a�o 1701 (siglo XVIII) fue el siglo de las declaraciones de los derechos humanos. se plantea a la iglesia un reto fundamental la relacion del cristianismo con el mundo moderno. En el a�o 1801 (siglo XIX) con el colonialismo europeo aumenta la labor misionera de las iglesias en los continentes africano y asiatico. En el a�o 1901 (siglo XX) fracasa el progreso y el avance cultural que segun algunos especialistas es porque los hombres se dividan Entre los a�os 1914 y 1945 (siglo XX) siglo de las dos guerras mundiales en la union sovietica la iglesia ortodoxa sufre un nuevo periodo de cautividad. con los enfrentamientos facismo italiano y el nacismo aleman provoca la muerte de mil sacerdotes, religiosos y religiosas. En 1945 finalizando la II En el a�o 2001 ( siglo XXI) uno de los retos mas grandes es el dialogo interreligioso.
  4. 4. En 1945 finalizando la II guerra mundial el cristianismo comienza a recuperarse y se produce una iglesia mas
  5. 5. se acepta

