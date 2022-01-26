Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. You now have unlimited* access to books, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
Prof. Rodas shares slides with an overview of Octavia Butler's long short story, "The Evening the Morning and the Night," and experimenting with a disability studies informed response. This is not intended as stand-alone content, but is intended to augment an in-person interactive class session in Dr. Rodas' Fictions of Disability course at Lehman College.