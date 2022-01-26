Successfully reported this slideshow.
First Thoughts on Octavia Butler's "The Evening the Morning and the Night"

Jan. 26, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

Education

Prof. Rodas shares slides with an overview of Octavia Butler's long short story, "The Evening the Morning and the Night," and experimenting with a disability studies informed response. This is not intended as stand-alone content, but is intended to augment an in-person interactive class session in Dr. Rodas' Fictions of Disability course at Lehman College.

  1. 1. FIRSTTHOUGHTSON OCTAVIA BUTLER’S “THE EVENING AND THE MORNINGANDTHE NIGHT” Julia Miele Rodas Lehman College 11 March 2020
  2. 2. Octavia Butler, 1947 – 2006 Kindred (Doubleday, 1979) Clay's Ark (St. Martin's Press, 1984) Dawn (Warner, 1987) Lilith's Brood (Warner, 2000) Parable of the Sower (FourWalls, Eight Windows, 1993) Fledgling (Seven Stories Press, 2005)
  3. 3. “The Evening and the Morning and the Night,” 1987 Lynn Mortimer, narrator Alan Chi, Lynn’s fiancé Beatrice Alcantara, Doctor at Dilg Naomi, Alan’s mother
  4. 4. The premise--DGD ■ Narrator is child of two DGD parents, she expects to die a horrible death ■ DGD or Duryea-Gode Disease is a FICTIONAL disease that causes people to maul and gouge themselves (and sometimes others) ■ The disease remains latent until about forty years old ■ Disease is caused by an experimental cancer treatment, present in children born to those treated and then passed on genetically
  5. 5. The Plot I ■ Lynn’s parents want her to live healthy as long as she can, scare her by bringing her to a DGD ward, terrifying her ■ Lynn attempts suicide, is saved by her father ■ Lynn’s father kills her mother, then himself, horribly, when his DGD symptoms erupt unexpectedly ■ At the time of the story, Lynn is a college student, a science major, but feels isolated because of her DGD, which requires a special diet and other identifiable protections ■ She and other DGDs live in a house together; she becomes the default head of the house
  6. 6. The Plot II ■ Lynn begins datingAlan, who moves into the DGD shared house ■ They decide to visit Alan’s mother at Dilg, a resort-like DGD facility ■ Instead of the violence and restraint and horror they expect to find, Dilg is filled with “Out of Control” DGDs who are nevertheless nonviolent, focused, creative, and productive ■ Lynn discovers that women born to two DGD parents—like her--have a unique pheromone to which other DGDs respond, enabling communication and successful intervention with “Out of Control” DGDs ■ Lynn andAlan must decide whether they will devote their lives to working for and with other DGD people
  7. 7. What is DGD? A metaphor? A thought experiment? • Psychiatric disability • Huntington's disease • Dementia • Cancer • Diabetes • Autism
  8. 8. Racial Obscurity of the narrator To what extent is the concern about DGD supposed to arouse a sense of racial identification in the reader?
  9. 9. OUTSIDERVS. INSIDER PERSPECTIVE Page 481
  10. 10. “idiot savant” Beatrice: “People tend to look at what's doing at Dilg in the way they look at the efforts of idiots savants. Interesting, incomprehensible, but not really important.” (Butler 484) a term used to dismiss or diminish the talent, creativity, and human interests of disabled people by suggesting that a valued skill or activity is somehow automatic Artist Judith Scott & some of her sculptures
  11. 11. Self-harm & the torture of restraint  Lynn, a fellow DGD, intervenes successfully to bring the anonymous DGD person back into self-control  The intervention is nonviolent, does not use restraints or drugs PAGE 486
  12. 12. Esmé Weijun Wang speaks from a first- person perspective  The terror of being ill  The terror of being treated ineffectively  The terror of losing autonomy
  13. 13. Being “Trapped” ■ “I watched a woman work quickly, knowledgeably, with a power saw. She obviously understood the perimeters of her body, was not so dissociated as to perceive herself as trapped in something she needed to dig her way out of” (Butler 487)
  14. 14. Compensatory Faculties "No ordinary person can concentrate on work the way our people can." I turned to face her. "What are you saying?That the bigots are right? That we have some special gift?" "Yes," she said. "It's hardly a bad characteristic, is it?" "It's what people say whenever one of us does well at something. It's their way of denying us credit for our work." (Butler 487) Tiresias, blinded by Hera as punishment for saying that women experience more sexual pleasure than men; pitying him, Zeus compensates Tiresias with the gift of prophecy
  15. 15. CUSTODIAL CARE BUTLER’S STORY EVOKESA LONG, DARKCHAPTER IN DISABILITY HISTORY,THE INSTITUTIONALIZATIONORWAREHOUSINGOF DISABLED PEOPLE
  16. 16. “Bedlam” Bethlehem Royal Hospital refers to a specific factual place, “Bedlam” became its popular image. Mike Jay, guest curator at the Wellcome Collection notes: “Bedlam becomes this proverbial place of madness because it’s the first and for a long time the only home for people who, at that time, were called ‘mad’ in the country,” he explains. There were ballads and songs written about Bedlam and it became “a theatrical cliché.”
  17. 17. Robert Kennedy, 1965 Geraldo Rivera, Expose of Willowbrook State School Present day campus of CUNY’s College of Staten Island
  18. 18. Michael Bérubé, Life AsWe Know It (1996) How institutionalization CREATES impairment.
  19. 19. Bérubé, Life AsWe Know It
  20. 20. The Persistent Problem of VIOLENCE While Butler’s story compels the reader to think critically about highly stigmatized forms of disability, complicating human experiences that are often depicted as merely horrible, she also takes care not to SANITIZE the fear and danger associated with this experience. The DGD person is not neutralized through therapeutic intervention, but continues to be understood as a threat to self and others. Page 490
  21. 21. Thank you! Julia Miele Rodas @JuliaMieleRodas julia.rodas@bcc.cuny.edu

