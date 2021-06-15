The Next Wave: Emerging Trends in Nonprofit Digital Marketing

Successfully reported this slideshow.
TWEET WITH US: @JULIACSOCIAL @THREADSTRAT
ABOUT ME Mom of 2 Author, Storytelling in the Digital Age: A Guide for Nonprofits and How to Build and Mobilize a Social M...
WHAT WE WILL COVER TODAY: TWEET WITH US: @JULIACSOCIAL @THREADSTRAT The top social media marketing trends that nonprofits ...
THE DIGITAL LANDSCAPE My trusted sources: Pew Internet M+R Benchmarks The Global Trends in Giving Report 2020 eMarketer's US Social Media Usage Report 2020
COVID-19 CHANGED HOW, WHY AND HOW MUCH WE ARE ONLINE
WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT COVID- 19 DONORS The top three preferred methods of giving are: Online (80.5%) Bank/wire transfer (18.6%) Direct mail/post (14.4%)
DOES SOCIAL MEDIA MATTER FOR NONPROFITS? YES, 94% of NGOs worldwide agree that social media is effective for creating onli...
DATA INSIGHTS CHANGING BEHAVIOR % who say the following are main reasons for using social media Because my friends are on ...
PEW INTERNET FINDINGS OCTOBER 2020 Roughly a quarter (23%) of adult social media users in the United States – and 17% of a...
SOCIAL MEDIA INFLUENCES CONSUMER BEHAVIOR (AND THUS, DONOR BEHAVIOR) Consumers who are influenced by social media are four...
DIGITAL MARKETING TRENDS THAT WILL SHAPE NONPROFIT COMMS IN 2021
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE AND CHATBOTS ARE HERE, AND NONPROFITS NEED TO GET ON BOARD. TWEET WITH US: @JULIACSOCIAL @THREADST...
WHY SHOULD WE CARE ABOUT CHATBOTS? “A quarter of all downloaded apps are abandoned after a single use. Only instant messag...
RESOURCE S TO LEARN MORE ABOUT CHATBOTS: Pinterest board (free to access): AI and Chatbots for Nonprofits Beth Kanter wrot...
BOTS FOR CHARITY Direct Relief & Mind Heros created the free service Bots for Charity specifically to help nonprofits leve...
“ALEXA, TELL ME ABOUT THE INTERNET OF THINGS.” TWEET WITH US: @JULIACSOCIAL @THREADSTRAT The Internet of Things, or IoT, r...
ALEXA AMAZON SKILLS The National Audubon Society – Audobon Bird Songs The NRDC and the Ad Council – Save The Food Mayo Cli...
LIVESTREAM FUNDRAISING VIA GAMING PLATFORMS LIKE TWITCH ARE FORCES TO RECKON WITH.
HAVE YOU HEARD OF TWITCH? TWEET WITH US: @JULIACSOCIAL @THREADSTRAT Have you heard of Twitch? No? It’s the most popular li...
LIVESTREAM FUNDRAISING During Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, the Seize the Awkward campaign ran a three-day Twitch ev...
INTERACTIV E EXPERIENCE S THROUGH AR AND VR. Rhodri Davis of the Charities Aid Foundation calls VR and AR for nonprofits “...
AR AND VR. Augmented reality experiences like 360 degree photos are exploding in popularity, especially on Facebook. This ...
NONPROFIT EXAMPLES: Visit Philly – 360-degree virtual tour: https://www.youvisit.com/tour /visitphilly Four Walls – https:...
EPHEMERAL (DISAPPEARING) CONTENT. Ephemeral content is content – videos and photos – that disappear after 24 hours. Think Snapchat and Instagram Stories.
EPHEMERAL (DISAPPEARING) CONTENT. Stories are incredibly popular and run in chronological order – no algorithm here! Stori...
EPHEMERAL (DISAPPEARING) CONTENT. This creates a sense of urgency and relevancy by sharing photos and video snippets as th...
THE TIKTOK REVOLUTION TikTok was the second most-downloaded app last year, with 1.5 billion downloads. What works best on ...
THE TIKTOK REVOLUTION What sets it apart and why people love it: Low-fi video focused on transitions, video effects, and s...
INSTAGRAM REELS VS. TIKTOK If you’re looking to reach a Gen Z audience, TikTok may be the place to be. If you’re looking t...
INSTAGRAM REELS VS. TIKTOK On TikTok, users can record videos up to 60 seconds, and on Instagram Reels, users can record v...
PEER-TO-PEER (P2P) FUNDRAISING ON SOCIAL MEDIA Facebook Fundraising – Facebook Fundraisers, birthday fundraisers, donate b...
IMPORTANT CHANGES TO DATA PRIVACY Last year, Apple announced that it will start asking iOS 17 users - everyone with an iPh...
MY RECOMMENDATIONS TO FUTURE-PROOF YOUR NONPROFIT 1) Meet your donors where they are, not where you want them to be. Make ...
EVALUATE AND CHOOSE THE BEST PLATFORMS FOR YOUR UNIQUE NONPROFIT (OR, HOW TO COMBAT SHINY OBJECT SYNDROME!)
IMPORTANT REMINDERS! Don't ever do anything that you don't enjoy other nonprofits doing. You are the expert on your nonprofit. Always check in with your intuition.
DO NOT START WITH THE TOOLS "Getting on Facebook" "Start tweeting" "Get 5,000 fans" THERE ARE NOT GOALS – they are tactics to get to your goals
KNOW WHO YOU WANT TO REACH.
TWO MAIN AUDIENCE SEGMENTS: The people who are already with you and have an interest in what you do. The people you need to reach and to engage in order to accomplish your goals.
KNOW YOUR CURRENT AUDIENCE. What do your supporters really value? What do they want to know more about as related to our n...
THREE BUCKETS TO PULL FROM: What is the demographic makeup of your fans? Age, location, gender? Where do they predominantl...
KNOWLEDGE GAPS What does your target audience already know about you? What misconceptions may they have about the population you work with or the work that you do?
https://www.facebook.com/AmirahInc/videos
IDENTIFY WHO YOU NEED TO ATTRACT. Why is this target audience important – specifically, how will they help you accomplish ...
DON'T "CUT THROUGH THE CLUTTER". A better question: How do we cultivate, nurture, and inspire a wildly passionate group of supporters that actually care about what we do?
WHAT IS THE INCENTIVE FOR YOUR AUDIENCE? TWEET WITH US: @JULIACSOCIAL @THREADSTRAT Attend an event – what’s in it for them...
REFRAME THE MESSAGE TO BE ABOUT THEM. “AFEC Meet and Learn” “The Duo Duo Project Red Envelope Fundraiser” We need to stop ...
CHOOSE YOUR AMPLIFYING CHANNELS.
HOW TO CHOOSE? TWEET WITH US: @JULIACSOCIAL @THREADSTRAT Which online platforms will help us reach our target audience and...
CREATE A LIST OF CONTENT TOPICS. Stories – staff, donor, volunteer, client, community Stats and data that shed light on th...
CREATE A LIST OF CONTENT TYPES. TWEET WITH US: @JULIACSOCIAL @THREADSTRAT Live video Pre-recorded video clips Photos Graph...
ALSO – HAVE FUN!!!! TWEET WITH US: @JULIACSOCIAL @THREADSTRAT
BATTLE- TESTED TOOLS Canva – https://about.canva.com/en_i n/canva-for-nonprofits/ Animoto – https://animoto.com/business /...
BATTLE- TESTED TOOLS Hootsuite – https://hootsuite.com/pages/l anding/non-profit-discount- application Buffer – https://bu...
3 KEYS TO DIGITAL MARKETING SUCCESS Confidence – in your voice, in your mission, and in taking risks. Consistency – showin...
BE PROACTIVE – NOT JUST REACTIVE. TWEET WITH US: @JULIACSOCIAL @THREADSTRAT Now is not the time to let people forget that ...
QUESTIONS? LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/juliacam pbell/ Website: www.JCSocialMarketing.com To get my free Nonprof...
The Next Wave: Emerging Trends in Nonprofit Digital Marketing

TikTok, Twitch, Instagram Reels, and more - the tools and platforms keep on coming, and nonprofits are expected to keep up.

Mix in the COVID-19 pandemic, political polarization, and racial justice protests - the entire nonprofit communications landscape has been upended.

In this webinar, nonprofit social media expert Julia Campbell will give you:
- An overview of the next wave of social media marketing trends for nonprofits;
- A framework and a system to evaluate and choose the best platforms for your unique organization (or, how to combat shiny object syndrome!);
- Ideas for creating great social media content your audience will love no matter the platform;
- A peek inside Julia’s battle-tested digital toolbox of tools and apps to help you with social media and digital marketing.

The Next Wave: Emerging Trends in Nonprofit Digital Marketing

  1. 1. TWEET WITH US: @JULIACSOCIAL @THREADSTRAT
  2. 2. IN PARTNERSHIP WITH THREAD STRATEGIES 2 Thread Strategies is here to partner with you in making a well-functioning development department your everyday reality. We pride ourselves on providing full-service delivery, which allows you to access expertise and support through the full cycle of fundraising – from analysis to strategy to execution – for a solution from one source. Send us an email to find a time to talk (hello@Threadstrategies.com) and visit our website www.threadstrategies.com to learn more about our team and our work. As a nonprofit or social enterprise, you need a stable development department that can successfully grow revenue by targeting the right opportunities for your organization. We focus on working with small to medium-sized nonprofits with development departments of 0-3 people that are looking to build internal development capacity. If this sounds like your organization… let’s talk!
  3. 3. ABOUT ME Mom of 2 Author, Storytelling in the Digital Age: A Guide for Nonprofits and How to Build and Mobilize a Social Media Community for Your Nonprofit in 90 Days Former Development and Marketing Director at small shops To get my free Nonprofit Digital Storytelling Workbook, text WORKBOOK to 33777. Or: https://jcsocialmarketing.com/workbook TWEET WITH US: @JULIACSOCIAL @THREADSTRAT
  4. 4. TWEET WITH US: @JULIACSOCIAL @THREADSTRAT
  5. 5. WHAT WE WILL COVER TODAY: TWEET WITH US: @JULIACSOCIAL @THREADSTRAT The top social media marketing trends that nonprofits need to understand; A framework and a system to evaluate and choose the best platforms for your unique organization (or, how to combat shiny object syndrome!); Ideas for creating great social media content your audience will love no matter the platform; A peek inside Julia’s battle-tested digital toolbox of tools and apps to help you with social media and digital marketing.
  6. 6. THE DIGITAL LANDSCAPE My trusted sources: Pew Internet M+R Benchmarks The Global Trends in Giving Report 2020 eMarketer’s US Social Media Usage Report 2020 TWEET WITH US: @JULIACSOCIAL @THREADSTRAT
  7. 7. COVID-19 CHANGED HOW, WHY AND HOW MUCH WE ARE ONLINE TWEET WITH US: @JULIACSOCIAL @THREADSTRAT
  8. 8. TWEET WITH US: @JULIACSOCIAL @THREADSTRAT
  9. 9. WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT COVID- 19 DONORS The top three preferred methods of giving are: Online (80.5%) Bank/wire transfer (18.6%) Direct mail/post (14.4%) TWEET WITH US: @JULIACSOCIAL @THREADSTRAT
  10. 10. DOES SOCIAL MEDIA MATTER FOR NONPROFITS? YES, 94% of NGOs worldwide agree that social media is effective for creating online brand awareness YES, 30% of nonprofit website traffic currently comes from social media YES, 36% of social media users say that they have used social media sites like Facebook and Twitter in the past month to show support for a cause Source: Global NGO Technology Report Tweet with us: @JuliaCSocial @ThreadStrat
  11. 11. TWEET WITH US: @JULIACSOCIAL @THREADSTRAT
  12. 12. DATA INSIGHTS CHANGING BEHAVIOR % who say the following are main reasons for using social media Because my friends are on them To stay in touch with my friends To network for work To follow celebrities or celebrity news To research/find products to buy 2015: 37% 2018: 31% Trend: -16% 2015: 44% 2018: 40% Trend: -9% 2015: 22% 2018: 24% Trend:+9% 2015: 15% 2018: 19% Trend:+27% 2015: 23% 2018: 30% Trend:+30% Source: Pew Research Center
  13. 13. PEW INTERNET FINDINGS OCTOBER 2020 Roughly a quarter (23%) of adult social media users in the United States – and 17% of adults overall – say they have changed their views about a political or social issue because of something they saw on social media in the past year. Pew Internet TWEET WITH US: @JULIACSOCIAL @THREADSTRAT
  14. 14. SOCIAL MEDIA INFLUENCES CONSUMER BEHAVIOR (AND THUS, DONOR BEHAVIOR) Consumers who are influenced by social media are four times more likely to spend more on purchases. Social media and online shopping shortened the customer journey. Social media amplified the impact of social proof or word-of-mouth. Social media influencer marketing remains one of the most effective ways to reach your audience. Source: https://www.searchenginewatch.com/2020/1 1/20/how-social-media-influence-71- consumer-buying-decisions/ TWEET WITH US: @JULIACSOCIAL @THREADSTRAT
  15. 15. DIGITAL MARKETING TRENDS THAT WILL SHAPE NONPROFIT COMMS IN 2021 TWEET WITH US: @JULIACSOCIAL @THREADSTRAT
  16. 16. ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE AND CHATBOTS ARE HERE, AND NONPROFITS NEED TO GET ON BOARD. TWEET WITH US: @JULIACSOCIAL @THREADSTRAT What is a chatbot and how does it work? “A chatbot is a service, powered by rules and sometimes artificial intelligence, that you interact with via a chat interface. The service could be any number of things, ranging from functional to fun, and it could live in any major chat product (Facebook Messenger, Slack, Telegram, Text Messages, etc.).” Source: The Complete Beginner’s Guide To Chatbots
  17. 17. WHY SHOULD WE CARE ABOUT CHATBOTS? “A quarter of all downloaded apps are abandoned after a single use. Only instant messaging bucks the trend. Over 2.5 billion people have at least one messaging app installed. Within a couple of years, that will reach 3.6 billion, about half of humanity. The market’s leading duo, Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp, which is also owned by Facebook, are nearing one billion monthly users each. Many teenagers now spend more time on smartphones sending instant messages than perusing social networks. WhatsApp users average nearly 200 minutes each week using the service.” TWEET WITH US: @JULIACSOCIAL @THREADSTRAT
  18. 18. RESOURCE S TO LEARN MORE ABOUT CHATBOTS: Pinterest board (free to access): AI and Chatbots for Nonprofits Beth Kanter wrote an illuminating op- ed for The Chronicle of Philanthropy on the age of automation and it implications for fundraisers. Kanter also compiled a great list of chatbots that nonprofits can study, research, and use for ideas and inspiration. TWEET WITH US: @JULIACSOCIAL @THREADSTRAT
  19. 19. BOTS FOR CHARITY Direct Relief & Mind Heros created the free service Bots for Charity specifically to help nonprofits leverage this technology. Check them out here: https://botsforcharity.com/ Susan G. Komen Florida implemented a chatbot, using ManyChat, as a way to provide ease of access to resources and information. During their annual Race for the Cure, Komen Florida’s chatbot answered important FAQs for race participants. TWEET WITH US: @JULIACSOCIAL @THREADSTRAT
  20. 20. “ALEXA, TELL ME ABOUT THE INTERNET OF THINGS.” TWEET WITH US: @JULIACSOCIAL @THREADSTRAT The Internet of Things, or IoT, refers to the billions of physical devices around the world that are now connected to the internet, all collecting and sharing data. These include the helpful virtual assistants we have on our phones, in our watches, and inside our homes. This Photo by Unknown Author is licensed under CC BY-ND
  21. 21. ALEXA AMAZON SKILLS The National Audubon Society – Audobon Bird Songs The NRDC and the Ad Council – Save The Food Mayo Clinic – Mayo Clinic First Aid The American Heart Association – American Heart You can create your own Alexa skill for free at: https://developer.amazon.com/alexa-skills- kit/tutorials TWEET WITH US: @JULIACSOCIAL @THREADSTRAT
  22. 22. LIVESTREAM FUNDRAISING VIA GAMING PLATFORMS LIKE TWITCH ARE FORCES TO RECKON WITH.
  23. 23. HAVE YOU HEARD OF TWITCH? TWEET WITH US: @JULIACSOCIAL @THREADSTRAT Have you heard of Twitch? No? It’s the most popular livestreaming platform in the world. Launched in 2011 by Justin Kan and Emmett Shear, the online video platform is comparable to sites like YouTube or Vimeo, except that it focuses exclusively on live video. 15 million users tune in to watch an average of 1.5 hours of Twitch live streams each day.
  24. 24. LIVESTREAM FUNDRAISING During Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, the Seize the Awkward campaign ran a three-day Twitch event to raise funds for their mental health work. More info: Going Live: How Nonprofits Are Reaching Younger Donors by Streamig Games Online TWEET WITH US: @JULIACSOCIAL @THREADSTRAT
  25. 25. INTERACTIV E EXPERIENCE S THROUGH AR AND VR. Rhodri Davis of the Charities Aid Foundation calls VR and AR for nonprofits “empathy machines” and Mark Zuckerberg calls these technologies “the holy grail of social experiences”. TWEET WITH US: @JULIACSOCIAL @THREADSTRAT
  26. 26. AR AND VR. Augmented reality experiences like 360 degree photos are exploding in popularity, especially on Facebook. This is where you can place yourself at the center of the experience and use “360 Photo” through the Facebook app to take a full 360 degree panorama. https://facebook360.fb.com/360-photos/ TWEET WITH US: @JULIACSOCIAL @THREADSTRAT
  27. 27. NONPROFIT EXAMPLES: Visit Philly – 360-degree virtual tour: https://www.youvisit.com/tour /visitphilly Four Walls – https://www.rescue.org/four- walls Beginning – https://youtu.be/SelvUz8Zr3k TWEET WITH US: @JULIACSOCIAL @THREADSTRAT
  28. 28. EPHEMERAL (DISAPPEARIN G) CONTENT. Ephemeral content is content – videos and photos – that disappear after 24 hours. Think Snapchat and Instagram Stories. TWEET WITH US: @JULIACSOCIAL @THREADSTRAT
  29. 29. EPHEMERAL (DISAPPEARING) CONTENT. Stories are incredibly popular and run in chronological order – no algorithm here! Stories put a more human face on your nonprofit and make it more accessible. Share real-time updates about news, announcements, campaigns, events, and more. TWEET WITH US: @JULIACSOCIAL @THREADSTRAT
  30. 30. EPHEMERAL (DISAPPEARING) CONTENT. This creates a sense of urgency and relevancy by sharing photos and video snippets as they happen – your followers don’t want to miss a thing. The benefit – we want to be connected to the causes and people we follow every day! TWEET WITH US: @JULIACSOCIAL @THREADSTRAT
  31. 31. THE TIKTOK REVOLUTION TikTok was the second most-downloaded app last year, with 1.5 billion downloads. What works best on the app: TikTok is built for music Humor Entertainment Surprise Relatability TWEET WITH US: @JULIACSOCIAL @THREADSTRAT
  32. 32. THE TIKTOK REVOLUTION What sets it apart and why people love it: Low-fi video focused on transitions, video effects, and sound, more than it is on filters that change your body. Audience generosity and engagement Easy-to-do creative concepts TWEET WITH US: @JULIACSOCIAL @THREADSTRAT
  33. 33. INSTAGRAM REELS VS. TIKTOK If you’re looking to reach a Gen Z audience, TikTok may be the place to be. If you’re looking to buffer up your Instagram strategy and grow your following, Instagram Reels is a great place to start. TWEET WITH US: @JULIACSOCIAL @THREADSTRAT
  34. 34. INSTAGRAM REELS VS. TIKTOK On TikTok, users can record videos up to 60 seconds, and on Instagram Reels, users can record videos up to 30 seconds. Currently, on Reels, many business profiles are unable to access Instagram’s music feature. Another major difference between the platform’s video tools is TikTok’s Duet, Reaction, and Stitch features. The TikTok “For You” Page (FYP) (the algorithm) is very customized to your interests, whereas the Instagram Reels Explore Page is a “melting pot” of content. TWEET WITH US: @JULIACSOCIAL @THREADSTRAT
  35. 35. PEER-TO-PEER (P2P) FUNDRAISING ON SOCIAL MEDIA Facebook Fundraising – Facebook Fundraisers, birthday fundraisers, donate button Instagram Fundraising – Instagram Stories donation sticker, donate button on profiles, personal fundraisers YouTube Fundraising – donation cards, link overlay on videos Sign up for these tools even if you don’t think you will use them! https://www.facebook.com/help/16400084629 80459 https://support.google.com/youtube/answer/9 457362?hl=en TWEET WITH US: @JULIACSOCIAL @THREADSTRAT
  36. 36. IMPORTANT CHANGES TO DATA PRIVACY Last year, Apple announced that it will start asking iOS 17 users - everyone with an iPhone! - to check a box that says they opt-in to being tracked online. With this update, 80-90% of your saved target audience for ads could just disappear into thin air. This means that social media ads will get a lot more expensive, as the algorithm will have to work harder to find you the right people to target. TWEET WITH US: @JULIACSOCIAL @THREADSTRAT This Photo by Unknown Author is licensed under CC BY-NC
  37. 37. MY RECOMMENDATIONS TO FUTURE-PROOF YOUR NONPROFIT 1) Meet your donors where they are, not where you want them to be. Make every interaction as frictionless as possible. Always consider the DONOR POV first when revamping your website, writing that email welcome series, and sharing content on social media. 2) Focus on building your email list. Create a strategic plan to move your social media fans and followers to your email list. 3) Don’t freak out. The only constant in online marketing is that it’s constantly changing. Platforms come and go. Focus on building a real community that will follow you no matter where you set up shop. TWEET WITH US: @JULIACSOCIAL @THREADSTRAT
  38. 38. EVALUATE AND CHOOSE THE BEST PLATFORMS FOR YOUR UNIQUE NONPROFIT (OR, HOW TO COMBAT SHINY OBJECT SYNDROME!) TWEET WITH US: @JULIACSOCIAL @THREADSTRAT
  39. 39. IMPORTANT REMINDER S! Don’t ever do anything that you don’t enjoy other nonprofits doing. You are the expert on your nonprofit. Always check in with your intuition. TWEET WITH US: @JULIACSOCIAL @THREADSTRAT
  40. 40. DO NOT START WITH THE TOOLS “Getting on Facebook” “Start tweeting” “Get 5,000 fans” THERE ARE NOT GOALS – they are tactics to get to your goals TWEET WITH US: @JULIACSOCIAL @THREADSTRAT
  41. 41. KNOW WHO YOU WANT TO REACH. TWEET WITH US: @JULIACSOCIAL @THREADSTRAT
  42. 42. TWO MAIN AUDIENCE SEGMENTS: TWEET WITH US: @JULIACSOCIAL @THREADSTRAT The people who are already with you and have an interest in what you do. The people you need to reach and to engage in order to accomplish your goals.
  43. 43. KNOW YOUR CURRENT AUDIENCE. What do your supporters really value? What do they want to know more about as related to our nonprofit and our work? What motivates them? What drives them to participate? TWEET WITH US: @JULIACSOCIAL @THREADSTRAT
  44. 44. THREE BUCKETS TO PULL FROM: What is the demographic makeup of your fans? Age, location, gender? Where do they predominantly reside, in which time zones? Which topics tend to elicit the most engagement? What spurs the greatest amount of comments and share? What gets a lot of likes or reactions? Which types of content—photo, video, text—generally get the most engagement? When you post a link to an article, does that resonate more than a text update? Do people love your video content? Does live video work better than recorded video? TWEET WITH US: @JULIACSOCIAL @THREADSTRAT
  45. 45. TWEET WITH US: @JULIACSOCIAL @THREADSTRAT
  46. 46. TWEET WITH US: @JULIACSOCIAL @THREADSTRAT
  47. 47. KNOWLEDGE GAPS What does your target audience already know about you? What misconceptions may they have about the population you work with or the work that you do? TWEET WITH US: @JULIACSOCIAL @THREADSTRAT
  48. 48. TWEET WITH US: @JULIACSOCIAL @THREADSTRAT https://www.facebook.com/AmirahInc/videos
  49. 49. IDENTIFY WHO YOU NEED TO ATTRACT. Why is this target audience important – specifically, how will they help you accomplish your goal? What might they already know about you? What may drive them to take the action that you want? Where do they get their information? What else is important to them in creating a meaningful life and how can your nonprofit fit in? TWEET WITH US: @JULIACSOCIAL @THREADSTRAT
  50. 50. DON’T “CUT THROUGH THE CLUTTER”. A better question: How do we cultivate, nurture, and inspire a wildly passionate group of supporters that actually care about what we do? TWEET WITH US: @JULIACSOCIAL @THREADSTRAT
  51. 51. WHAT IS THE INCENTIVE FOR YOUR AUDIENCE? TWEET WITH US: @JULIACSOCIAL @THREADSTRAT Attend an event – what’s in it for them? Make a donation – what’s in it for them? Visit your website – what’s it in for them? How can your social media posts entice and inspire participation?
  52. 52. TWEET WITH US: @JULIACSOCIAL @THREADSTRAT
  53. 53. TWEET WITH US: @JULIACSOCIAL @THREADSTRAT
  54. 54. REFRAME THE MESSAGE TO BE ABOUT THEM. “AFEC Meet and Learn” “The Duo Duo Project Red Envelope Fundraiser” We need to stop making our communication about our organization and make it about the audience. “AFEC Meet and Learn” “An Evening of Photography and Poetry” “The Duo Duo Project Red Envelope Fundraiser” “Join Us for A Fundraiser to Stop the Dog Meat Trade!” TWEET WITH US: @JULIACSOCIAL @THREADSTRAT
  55. 55. CHOOSE YOUR AMPLIFYING CHANNELS. TWEET WITH US: @JULIACSOCIAL @THREADSTRAT
  56. 56. TWEET WITH US: @JULIACSOCIAL @THREADSTRAT
  57. 57. HOW TO CHOOSE? TWEET WITH US: @JULIACSOCIAL @THREADSTRAT Which online platforms will help us reach our target audience and get them to take the action we desire? Those are the platforms and channels that you focus on. Don’t be afraid to break up with social media platforms that aren’t working!
  58. 58. TWEET WITH US: @JULIACSOCIAL @THREADSTRAT
  59. 59. CREATE A LIST OF CONTENT TOPICS. Stories – staff, donor, volunteer, client, community Stats and data that shed light on the issue and show me it’s a problem worth solving Behind-the-scenes Upcoming events Milestones Cause and awareness days News stories How-to posts Inspirational quotes TWEET WITH US: @JULIACSOCIAL @THREADSTRAT
  60. 60. CREATE A LIST OF CONTENT TYPES. TWEET WITH US: @JULIACSOCIAL @THREADSTRAT Live video Pre-recorded video clips Photos Graphics Infographics GIFs Articles
  61. 61. TWEET WITH US: @JULIACSOCIAL @THREADSTRAT
  62. 62. TWEET WITH US: @JULIACSOCIAL @THREADSTRAT
  63. 63. TWEET WITH US: @JULIACSOCIAL @THREADSTRAT
  64. 64. TWEET WITH US: @JULIACSOCIAL @THREADSTRAT
  65. 65. TWEET WITH US: @JULIACSOCIAL @THREADSTRAT
  66. 66. TWEET WITH US: @JULIACSOCIAL @THREADSTRAT
  67. 67. ALSO – HAVE FUN!!!! TWEET WITH US: @JULIACSOCIAL @THREADSTRAT
  68. 68. TWEET WITH US: @JULIACSOCIAL @THREADSTRAT
  69. 69. TWEET WITH US: @JULIACSOCIAL @THREADSTRAT
  70. 70. TWEET WITH US: @JULIACSOCIAL @THREADSTRAT
  71. 71. BATTLE- TESTED TOOLS Canva – https://about.canva.com/en_i n/canva-for-nonprofits/ Animoto – https://animoto.com/business /non-profit Lumen5 – https://lumen5.com/pricing/ WordSwag mobile app – http://wordswag.co/ TWEET WITH US: @JULIACSOCIAL @THREADSTRAT
  72. 72. BATTLE- TESTED TOOLS Hootsuite – https://hootsuite.com/pages/l anding/non-profit-discount- application Buffer – https://buffer.com/nonprofits Later – https://docs.later.com/billing- and-accounts/does-later- have-nonprofit-discounts TWEET WITH US: @JULIACSOCIAL @THREADSTRAT
  73. 73. 3 KEYS TO DIGITAL MARKETING SUCCESS Confidence – in your voice, in your mission, and in taking risks. Consistency – showing up regularly and being present (even when you aren’t asking for anything). Content – that people like to watch, read, share, comment on. Follow the 80/20 rule! TWEET WITH US: @JULIACSOCIAL @THREADSTRAT
  74. 74. BE PROACTIVE – NOT JUST REACTIVE. TWEET WITH US: @JULIACSOCIAL @THREADSTRAT Now is not the time to let people forget that your organization exists. Now is the time to show people how effectively you stand for your mission and your community – both when your physical doors are open and when they are closed.
  75. 75. QUESTIONS? LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/juliacam pbell/ Website: www.JCSocialMarketing.com To get my free Nonprofit Digital Storytelling Workbook, text WORKBOOK to 33777. Or: https://jcsocialmarketing.com/workb ook TWEET WITH US: @JULIACSOCIAL @THREADSTRAT
