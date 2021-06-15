The Next Wave: Emerging Trends in Nonprofit Digital Marketing

TikTok, Twitch, Instagram Reels, and more - the tools and platforms keep on coming, and nonprofits are expected to keep up.



Mix in the COVID-19 pandemic, political polarization, and racial justice protests - the entire nonprofit communications landscape has been upended.



In this webinar, nonprofit social media expert Julia Campbell will give you:

- An overview of the next wave of social media marketing trends for nonprofits;

- A framework and a system to evaluate and choose the best platforms for your unique organization (or, how to combat shiny object syndrome!);

- Ideas for creating great social media content your audience will love no matter the platform;

- A peek inside Julia’s battle-tested digital toolbox of tools and apps to help you with social media and digital marketing.