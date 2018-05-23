In this webinar, "How to Tell Stories That Take Supporters from Passive to Passionate", you will learn some new storytelling tricks that will boost your social media engagement and donor retention efforts.



Network for Good along with Julia Campbell, author of Storytelling in the Digital Age: A Guide for Nonprofits, will share tips, tricks, and examples from nonprofits using great storytelling to build engagement and deepen the relationship with supporters.



You'll learn:

How to drive your donors, supporters, and online fans to take action through compelling storytelling

Why visuals are so vital to effective storytelling

The 4 Steps to Successful Storytelling

Examples from different nonprofits using effective visual storytelling in their online campaigns