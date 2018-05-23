Successfully reported this slideshow.
HOW TO TELL STORIES THAT TAKE PEOPLE FROM PASSIVE TO PASSIONATE
ABOUT ME Mom of 2 Returned Peace Corps Volunteer (Senegal 2000- 2002) Former Development and Marketing Director at small s...
WHAT WE WILL COVER TODAY The 4 Steps to Successful Storytelling How to drive your donors, supporters, and online fans to t...
WE ARE ALL STORYTELLERS.
POLL QUESTION Do you share stories of your impact on social media and other digital channels? Frequently Semi-regularly Hardly ever We haven't started yet
4 STEPS TO SUCCESSFUL VISUAL STORYTELLING Grab attention. 1 Elicit an emotional response. 2 Ask for an action. 3 Inspire sharing. 4
FIRST STEP – GRAB ATTENTION This is why video works so well. Movement! Color. Eye-catching. "Thumb-stopping." Great visuals are essential.
FIRST STEP – GRAB ATTENTION What is unexpected? What is timely? What is provocative? What would happen if you closed your doors TOMORROW?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=3&v=SelvUz8Zr3k
2) MAKE ME FEEL SOMETHING! The only way to reach people is to get them "passionately inspired or pissed off." – Chelsea Clinton
KNOW YOUR AUDIENCE You have to know your audience first and foremost before crafting an emotional story. If you don’t know...
POLL QUESTION Which emotion do you think would best move your supporters from passive to passionate? Inspiration Anger Sadness Hope
3) ASK FOR AN ACTION Only one call-to-action (CTA) per story.
4) INSPIRE SHARING
“SO, TELL US YOUR STORY…” What is your favorite memory? How has our program made you feel? How did you feel when you first...
POLL QUESTION Have you ever asked your community to share their stories on social media? Yes, and it worked well Yes, but we didn't get a lot of responses No, not yet
HOW DO WE GET MORE SOCIAL MEDIA ENGAGEMENT WITH STORYTELLING?
FACEBOOK NEWS FEED PRIORITIZES "MEANINGFUL INTERACTIONS" IN PUBLIC POSTS.
“INSPIRING CONVERSATION” Facebook Live video Stories
SHARE MORE LIVE VIDEO. Facebook reported that Facebook Live videos get 6x more interactions than regular video. Facebook r...
FACEBOOK LIVE
BATTLE-TESTED TOOLS Canva Adobe Spark Animoto WordSwag mobile app
BATTLE-TESTED TOOLS Boomerang Prisma Over Picstitch
BATTLE-TESTED TOOLS Network for Good Designer emails Text blasts Fundraising pages
POLL QUESTION Which tool are you most excited to try out for your storytelling campaigns? Canva WordSwag Animoto Facebook Live All of them!
THANK YOU! JULIA@JCSOCIALMARKETING.COM TWITTER: @JULIACSOCIAL WWW.FACEBOOK.COM/JCSOCIALMARKETING
