Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
TAREA 2 Estadística.
 Primero buscamos en DIALNET: ¿Qué aportan a la docencia y el aprendizaje en enfermería la utilización de los blogs y las...
¿PUEDO LEER EL PDF DE ESTE DOCUMENTO?
 Como se puede comprobar, no se encuentra el artículo completo, por lo tanto tendremos que usar otro método, y lo buscare...
Tarea 2
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Tarea 2

23 views

Published on

Tarea 2.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Tarea 2

  1. 1. TAREA 2 Estadística.
  2. 2.  Primero buscamos en DIALNET: ¿Qué aportan a la docencia y el aprendizaje en enfermería la utilización de los blogs y las redes sociales?, utilizando la estrategia.
  3. 3. ¿PUEDO LEER EL PDF DE ESTE DOCUMENTO?
  4. 4.  Como se puede comprobar, no se encuentra el artículo completo, por lo tanto tendremos que usar otro método, y lo buscaremos en FAMA+.

×