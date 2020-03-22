Successfully reported this slideshow.
PROPUESTA TÉCNICA ANEXO 1.-ACLARACIONES DE LA PROPUESTA Según las especificaciones técnicas de los Transformadores, está c...
ANEXO 2.-DESCRIPCIÓN GENERAL ITEM 01: Transformador de Distribución Trifásico, Marca GBE (ITALIA), en SECO encapsulado en ...
ANEXO 3.-PRUEBAS EN FÁBRICA A REALIZARSE EN LOS TRANSFORMADORES De acuerdo a las especificaciones Técnicas solicitadas y a...
Trafo seco 600kva

Trafo seco 600kva

  1. 1. PROPUESTA TÉCNICA ANEXO 1.-ACLARACIONES DE LA PROPUESTA Según las especificaciones técnicas de los Transformadores, está considerando dentro de nuestra propuesta: • El Transformador Seco de Distribución marca GBE – ITALIA descrito en la presente oferta, cuentan con la Garantía y respaldo técnico local de DELCROSA S.A. como representante de esta marca. El servicio de post-venta es directamente del fabricante al usuario, respondiendo de forma rápida y eficiente a los requerimientos del cliente. • El Transformador es del tipo ANAN en seco de acuerdo a las especificaciones técnicas solicitadas por el cliente. • El conmutador de regulación en AT es para accionamiento en vacío. • El Factor de Armónicos en todos los Transformadores es K=1, se considera que la carga que los transformadores alimentarán no tienen contenido de armónicos o que la potencia definida por el cliente ya lleva en consideración el contenido de armónicos de la carga. • Cabe resaltar e informar al cliente que para el caso de los Transformadores Secos el proceso de encapsulado de resina en vacío es fundamental en el proceso de fabricación y el control estricto del mismo garantiza un aislamiento y propiedades mecánicas óptimas, control el cual se garantiza y demuestra en la Prueba Obligatoria de Descargas Parciales, Prueba la cual se considera en la Presente Oferta, los valores exigidos por Normas IEC se entregarán al cliente en la emisión de los respectivos Protocolo de Pruebas. • Nuestra propuesta considera las Pruebas de Rutina según descripción técnica para cualquier alternativa según sea el caso, las Pruebas Especiales o Tipo (Calentamiento e Impulso) no están considerados, de requerirse por parte del cliente Delcrosa emitirá un presupuesto por separado con los costos adicionales.
  2. 2. ANEXO 2.-DESCRIPCIÓN GENERAL ITEM 01: Transformador de Distribución Trifásico, Marca GBE (ITALIA), en SECO encapsulado en Resina Epóxica al vacío, refrigerado por circulación natural del aire, núcleo de hierro de grano orientado de bajas pérdidas y bobinado en Aluminio, fabricado de acuerdo a la norma IEC – 60076- 11. Cantidad : 1 Tipo : ANAN – Tipo Seco Potencia Nominal [KVA] : 600 Frecuencia [Hz] : 60 Clase de Aislamiento : F (155°C) Regulación en AT : ±2x2.5% - 10 KV Devanado de AT [V] : 10 000 Devanado de BT [V] : 400 Relación de Transformación [V] : 10 000/ 400 (3ɸ)-230 (1ɸ) Número de Tomas : 5 Número de Bornes en AT : 3 Número de Bornes en BT : 4 Conexión AT : Triángulo Conexión BT : Estrella + N Grupo de Conexión : Dyn5 Altitud de Trabajo [m.s.n.m.] : 2500 BIL int AT [KV] : 12/28/75 BIL int BT [KV] : 1.1/3 Grado de Protección : IP-00 Instalación : Interior Temperatura ambiente máxima : 40 ºC Clase comport. al fuego EN 60076 : F1 Clase Climática EN 60076 : C2 Clase Ambiental EN 60076 : E2 Norma de Fabricación Internacional : IEC 60076-11 Norma de Sobrecargabilidad : IEC 60905 ACCESORIOS INCLUIDOS • Bobinas AT/BT de aluminio • Conexionado de Bobinas AT mediante Barras rígidas • Conexionado de Bobinas BT mediante Barras rígidas. • Placa de Características de acero inoxidable. • Cáncamo de Izaje para levantar el transformador completo. • Ruedas para desplazamiento • Barra de puesta a tierra • Relé Digital de Monitoreo Térmico + Tres sensores tipo PT-100 para monitoreo de c/bobina BT.
  3. 3. ANEXO 3.-PRUEBAS EN FÁBRICA A REALIZARSE EN LOS TRANSFORMADORES De acuerdo a las especificaciones Técnicas solicitadas y a la norma IEC 60076-11 para Transformadores Secos, se consideran los siguientes ensayos, incluidos en nuestra propuesta: Ensayos de Rutina Se realizarán al transformador las siguientes pruebas: Medida de la resistencia de aislamiento. Medida de la resistencia eléctrica de los bobinados Medida de la relación de transformación y verificación del acoplamiento. Medida de la Corriente de Excitación. Medida de la Impedancia de Corto Circuito. Medida de pérdidas debida a la carga. Medida de las pérdidas en vacío. Verificación del funcionamiento del sistema de protección térmica y conmutador de derivaciones sin tensión. Prueba de Tensión Inducida Prueba de Tensión Aplicada Prueba de Descargas Parciales Nota: 1. Los ensayos y pruebas serán realizados en planta del fabricante, GBE - ITALIA. 2. No se considera gastos de estadía, tickets aéreos y/o pasajes de personal técnico para las Pruebas en Planta del Fabricante. 3. Entrega de Protocolos de Prueba de Rutina según Normas IEC 60076-11, al final de la fabricación.

