Les technologies des casques Julbo

VOTRE PRESENTATION LES TECHNOLOGIES CASQUES JULBO
Le casque ce qu’il faut savoir 1 2 Les technos JULBO SOMMAIRE
LE CASQUE : CE QU’IL FAUT SAVOIR
1/4des blessures à la tête ont eu lieu suite à des collisions QUELQUES CHIFFRES …QUI FONT MAL A LA TÊTE… 144 000 blessés o...
PORT DU CASQUE 70% 80% 80% ENCORE NON GENERALISE : % D’ADULTES PORTANT LE CASQUE POUR PRATIQUE DU SKI ALPIN MAIS LE BENEFI...
LES NORMES QUI PROTEGENT EN1077 : Norme permettant l’obtention de la certification CE qui autorise la mise sur le marché d...
LES TECHNOLOGIES CASQUES JULBO
LES CONSTRUCTIONS Coque en ABS + coque interne en EPS Absorbe et diffuse la force du choc 514/593 g Junior Adulte Débutan...
LES CONSTRUCTIONS Junior Adulte Débutant Loisirs Adulte All Mountain Freerando / Park HYBRID II L’ultra polyvalence IN-MOL...
Au sommaire :
- Le casque : ce qu'il faut savoir
- les technos Julbo

