LA PROTECTION SOLAIRE EN HAUTE MONTAGNE MODULE DE FORMATION
Les dangers du soleil 1 2 Les pathologies SOMMAIRE 3 Les solutions JULBO
LES DANGERS DU SOLEIL
LE SOLEIL EN MONTAGNE À 2000 m À 4000 m Intensité du rayonnement solaire par rapport au niveau de la mer
LE SOLEIL EN MONTAGNE *entre 4 et 16% La neige réverbère entre 80 et 90 % du rayonnement contre 20% pour un terrain non en...
SOLEIL & COUCHE D’OZONE L'exposition aux rayons du soleil varie en fonction :  de l'épaisseur de la couche d'ozone dans l...
LES PATHOLOGIES
PHOTOKÉRATITE OU OPHTALMIE DES NEIGES Origine : Érosion de l'épithélium (couche de cellules de surface) recouvrant la corn...
ÉRYTHROPSIE DES NEIGES Origine : Epuisement de la rétine par une exposition soutenue à une stimulation lumineuse intense. ...
« WHITE OUT » SYNDROME Origine : il s'agit d'une gelure de l'oeil ou des paupières dues fais de la pratique dans des condi...
GELURE DE LA CORNÉE Origine : la température de la cornée étant comprise entre 29°C et 36°C,les grands froids et/ou flocon...
LES SOLUTIONS JULBO
LES LUNETTES DE MONTAGNE
LES LUNETTES DE MONTAGNE Une couvrance totale Coques de protection latérales Un galbe prononcé Un excellent grip Possibili...
JULBO : LE CHOIX LE PLUS LARGE DU MARCHE modèles verres +
4 VERRES DEDIÉS MONTAGNE La lumière change, la luminosité s’ajuste. La gamme REACTIV photochromic bénéficie d’une clarté v...
4 VERRES DEDIÉS MONTAGNE
6 MODELES MONTAGNE
6 MODELES MONTAGNE EXPLORER 2.0 SHIELD L - M MONTEBIANCO / ROSA CAMINO TAILLES L M / L LM / L VERRES MONTAGNE DISPONIBLES
Julbo Rue lacuzon 39400 Longchaumois Tel : 0 808 00 14 14 info@julbo.fr
Au sommaire :
- les dangers du soleil
- les pathologies
- les solutions Julbo

Published in: Sports
  4. 4. LE SOLEIL EN MONTAGNE À 2000 m À 4000 m Intensité du rayonnement solaire par rapport au niveau de la mer
  5. 5. LE SOLEIL EN MONTAGNE *entre 4 et 16% La neige réverbère entre 80 et 90 % du rayonnement contre 20% pour un terrain non enneigé. Le brouillard laisse passer 50% du rayonnement et il est fréquent que l'on se trouve dans la couche supérieure du nuage où règne un rayonnement intense par diffraction lumineuse. +10%* tous les 1000m de l’exposition aux radiations tous les 1000m (UVB particulièrement nocifs) Le vent et le froid peuvent provoquer plusieurs risques pour vos yeux s’ils ne sont ni protégés par un masque ni pas une lunette de soleil
  6. 6. SOLEIL & COUCHE D’OZONE L'exposition aux rayons du soleil varie en fonction :  de l'épaisseur de la couche d'ozone dans l'atmosphère (qui agit comme un filtre naturel)  de la saison  de l'angle d'incidence des rayons solaire. L'irradiation est 1/4 plus importante à l'équinoxe d'automne par rapport à l'équinoxe de printemps du fait d'un accroissement de la couche d’ozone. En fonction des régions du globe, la couche d'ozone est plus ou moins épaisse et donc plus ou moins protectrice. Entre 10h et 15h00 : le rayonnement est le plus fort dû à la position du soleil par rapport à la couche d’ozone
  8. 8. PHOTOKÉRATITE OU OPHTALMIE DES NEIGES Origine : Érosion de l'épithélium (couche de cellules de surface) recouvrant la cornée du fait d'une exposition prolongée a une lumière intense ( forte irradiation en UVB). Symptômes : 4 à 6h après l'exposition : Douleur et sensation de « grain de sable » sous la paupière, photophobie (douleur accentuée par la lumière). Rougeur de la conjonctive, larmoiement, gonflement des paupières et gênent à l'ouverture des yeux, blépharospasme intense (clignement involontaire de l'oeil). Traitement : repos à l'obscurité / pose de pansement oculaire / application de collyre antiseptique et de pommade ophtalmique. Éviter les collyres contenant des anesthésiques. Port des lentilles proscrit pendant 4 à 5 jours.
  9. 9. ÉRYTHROPSIE DES NEIGES Origine : Epuisement de la rétine par une exposition soutenue à une stimulation lumineuse intense. C'est une pathologie plus rare que l'ophtalmie des neiges. Symptômes : Impression de coloration des objets en rouge.. Traitement : ● repos à l'obscurité ● pose de pansement oculaire ● application de collyre antiseptique et de pommade ophtalmique. L’ophtalmie et l'érythropsie des neiges n'ont pas de séquelles à long terme si elles sont traitées à temps. Mais une Ophtalmie peut, en le privant de la vue, mettre en danger de mort un alpiniste en haute montagne.
  10. 10. « WHITE OUT » SYNDROME Origine : il s'agit d'une gelure de l'oeil ou des paupières dues fais de la pratique dans des conditions de froid extrême. Symptômes : Dans un premier temps : douleurs, flou dans la vision, photophobie et larmoiement, voire perte totale de la vision. Dans un second temps : baisse de l'acuité visuelle associée a une perte de la perception du relief et du dénivelé qui aboutit a une désorientation et sensations de vertige. Traitement : mettre les yeux a l'abri du froid et les réchauffer permet de récupérer favorablement.
  11. 11. GELURE DE LA CORNÉE Origine : la température de la cornée étant comprise entre 29°C et 36°C,les grands froids et/ou flocon de neige combiné à du vent peuvent entrainer une gelure de la cornée. Symptômes : vision floue, larmoiement , photophobie voire perte totale de la vision. Dans un second temps : baisse de l'acuité visuelle associée a une perte de la perception du relief et du dénivelé qui aboutit a une désorientation et sensations de vertige. Traitement : pansement oculaire et réchauffement passifs progressif et soustraction du froid(2 à 3 jours). Astuce d'expédition : Utiliser un sachet de thé tiède pour réchauffer l'oeil. Attention la gelure de la cornée peut évoluer vers la nécrose et la perte de l'oeil si elle n'est pas traitée correctement.
  14. 14. LES LUNETTES DE MONTAGNE Une couvrance totale Coques de protection latérales Un galbe prononcé Un excellent grip Possibilité d’ajouter un cordon de maintien HAUTE-PROTECTION CONTRE : mais aussi…
  15. 15. JULBO : LE CHOIX LE PLUS LARGE DU MARCHE modèles verres +
  16. 16. 4 VERRES DEDIÉS MONTAGNE La lumière change, la luminosité s’ajuste. La gamme REACTIV photochromic bénéficie d’une clarté visuelle optimale, d’une parfaite tenue dans le temps et d’une grande stabilité obtenues grâce à un coulage à basse température. Ultraléger, incassable et résistant aux solvants. PHOTOCHROMIC
  17. 17. 4 VERRES DEDIÉS MONTAGNE
  19. 19. 6 MODELES MONTAGNE EXPLORER 2.0 SHIELD L - M MONTEBIANCO / ROSA CAMINO TAILLES L M / L LM / L VERRES MONTAGNE DISPONIBLES
  20. 20. Julbo Rue lacuzon 39400 Longchaumois Tel : 0 808 00 14 14 info@julbo.fr

