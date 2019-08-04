Welcome to My Story

Are you looking for books Double Down: Bet on Yourself and Succeed on Your Own Terms: A Remixed Rule Book for Badass Boss Ladies ?

You are in the right place!



<<< Meet Tricia and Antoinette Clarke. Best friends. Black women. Hustlers. Boss Ladies. And, as Elle magazine called them: "Power Twins." Here, they inspire readers to hustle harder, shine brighter, and bank more.The Status Quo tries to sell us a set of lies about what it takes to succeed in life. That we need to look a certain way, act a certain way. That we should settle for less, wait our turn, pay our dues. Not to bother chasing that opportunity, or dare to speak up and speak out.Antoinette and Tricia aren't buying it.Ever since they were girls, Antoinette and Tricia pushed each other to be successful on their own terms. As African-American women, they learned a thing or two about owning their confidence and going high when others go low. As identical twins, they learned the power of true connection, as well as the necessity to individuate. And they learned that to succeed in a world where the deck is stacked against you, you need to ditch the old Status Quo rules. You've got to bet >>>

If you want to get this book, please visit this link : https://aswmxeb00k.blogspot.com/?book=052557493X (Double Down: Bet on Yourself and Succeed on Your Own Terms: A Remixed Rule Book for Badass Boss Ladies)

Meet your favorite book, find your reading community, and manage your reading life.



GET A COPY

# Goodreads https://www.goodreads.com

# Amazon https://www.amazon.com



Available formats : PDF \ EPUB \ MOBI \ KINDLE \ AUDIOBOOK

