Jugos tropicales 1

en este archivo encontraras como es el producto, cuanto vale y como es

  1. 1. Jugos tropicales Fruitfresh NaomiSofíaLópezGil
  2. 2. Características • Que son hechos con fruta fresca • Todos los jugos son muy ricos • Hay dos tipos de jugos con leche o con agua • Cada uno se prepara como el cliente quiera
  3. 3. Presentación Jugos con leche Jugos con agua
  4. 4. Precios Jugos con leche Jugos con agua Un vaso pequeño 2.500 2.000 Un vaso mediano 3.500 3.000 Una vaso grande 4.200 3.700 Una jarra 6.600 5.800
  5. 5. • Dirección: Cra. 27 #92436, Bucaramanga, Santander • Horario: lunes a Viernes 8am-7pm sábado y domingos 8am-9pm • Teléfono: (7) 6450117

