Module 1.5-gamified-learning-eng-june-17 final

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
GAMIFIED LEARNING LEARNER CENTERED APPROACH EESDP LEARNING STRATEGIES: EXPERIENTIAL LEARNING 1
GAMIFIED LEARNING LEARNER-CENTERED APPROACH EESDP LEARNING STRATEGIES: EXPERIENTIAL LEARNING 2 WELCOME TO NO. 5 OUT OF 15 ...
WEBINAR MECHANICS • WEBINAR WILL RUN FOR 2 HOURS • PRESENTION – 40-50 MINUTES • REACTION PANEL – 15 MINUTES • CHATS – CONT...
PLEASE JOIN US EVERY WED/FRIDAY: • BELOW IS OUR LINK TO THE WEBINAR ON ZOOM. PLEASE MAKE SURE YOU REGISTERED FOR FREE TO B...
PRESENTORS Faith Ruth VILLANUEVA and Bounheng SIHARATH Curriculum Development Specialists EESDP
Introduction to Gamified Learning (Gamification) EESDP LEARNING STRATEGIES: EXPERIENTIAL LEARNING When you were a student,...
EESDP LEARNING STRATEGIES: EXPERIENTIAL LEARNING What kept you interested in playing that game? Was it fun playing it with...
EESDP LEARNING STRATEGIES: EXPERIENTIAL LEARNING You may not realize it, but you actually experienced a Gamified Learning ...
GAMIFIED LEARNING (or GAMIFICATION) - is part of the learning process by introducing game-like elements into a traditional...
GAMIFIED LEARNING (or GAMIFICATION) - the main purpose of Gamified Learning is to make learning more fun and exciting, wit...
Steps in Gamified Learning: 1. Determine the purpose of using the game for learning. 2. Test. Play first the game and dete...
Example: Gamified Learning - Spell That Word! (25 minutes) STEP 1. Determine the purpose of using the game for learning. -...
STEP 3. Design the game that can be used by the whole class. - The teacher must make sure that the game can be used by the...
a. Divide the class into five students per group (Note: Group strong students with weak students). b. Each group will be g...
1. ________________________________________________ 1. The children are reading.
1. ____________________________ s w i m m i n g 2. _________________________ f l y i n g 3. _________________________ r u ...
1. The boy is swimming. s w i m m i n g 2. The plane is flying. f l y i n g 3. The girl is running. r u n n i n g 4. The c...
- The teacher will review the Grammar Note: Present Progressive Tense so the students can immediately connect it to the ga...
Reminders: What NOT TO DO during Gamified Learning: - While students are engaged and have fun when playing the game, the k...
Benefits of Gamified Learning: - The learning experience becomes fun. Thus, it creates love for learning. Students are enc...
In summary, Gamified Learning can help create an exciting, educational, and entertaining content. Gamified Learning is not...
Sample video about Gamified Learning (Gamification): HTTPS://WWW.YOUTUBE.COM/WATCH?V=BQYVUVXOX0M
THE END
26 ຍ ິ ນດ ີ ຕ ້ ອນຮ ັ ບຄຳຖຳມຂອງທ ່ ຳນ ! ກະລ ຸ ນຳຍ ົ ກມ ື ຂ ້ ນເພ ື່ ອໃຫ ້ ເປ ັ ນທ ີ່ ຮ ້ ຈ ັ ກ ຫ ື ພ ິ ມຄຳຖຳມຂອງທ ່ ຳນລ ົ ...
27 SPECIAL THANKS TO: The Department of Teacher Education (DTE) The Department of General Education (DGE) The Research Ins...
Module 1.5-gamified-learning-eng-june-17 final
Module 1.5-gamified-learning-eng-june-17 final
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
46 views
Jun. 17, 2021

Module 1.5-gamified-learning-eng-june-17 final

This is the 6th in a series of 15 webinar modules reference material for Pedagogical Content Knowledge (PCK) for Lao Teacher Training of the Ministry of Education and Sports, Lao PDR, with assistance from the Education for Employment Sector Development Project (EESDP) with the Asian Development Bank. This initiative is a convergence effort of the Department of General Education (DGE), Research Institute for Educational Sciences (RIES), the Dept. of Teacher Training (DTE) and the Institute For Education Administration Development (IFEAD). Packaged by Project Implementation Consultant (PIC) Intem Philippines.

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Module 1.5-gamified-learning-eng-june-17 final

  1. 1. GAMIFIED LEARNING LEARNER CENTERED APPROACH EESDP LEARNING STRATEGIES: EXPERIENTIAL LEARNING 1
  2. 2. GAMIFIED LEARNING LEARNER-CENTERED APPROACH EESDP LEARNING STRATEGIES: EXPERIENTIAL LEARNING 2 WELCOME TO NO. 5 OUT OF 15 of OUR WEBINAR SERIES
  3. 3. WEBINAR MECHANICS • WEBINAR WILL RUN FOR 2 HOURS • PRESENTION – 40-50 MINUTES • REACTION PANEL – 15 MINUTES • CHATS – CONTINUOUS • HOMEWORK FOR ASSESSMENT AT THE END • WITH THE AIM TO HELP YOU UNDERSTAND THE LEARNING STRATEGY • YOUR LEARNING MUST CONTINUE AFTER THIS WEBINAR • YOU WILL HAVE HOME TASKS TO FULFILL FOR YOU TO GET A CERTIFICATE • PLEASE USE HTTPS://WWW.FACEBOOK.COM/EESDP FOR YOUR CONTINUOUS LEARNING. • YOU MAY SUBMIT YOUR HOME TASK OUTPUTS OR SEND FEEDBACK TO INBOX OF FACEBOOK.COM/EESDP AND EMAIL: EESD.2020@GMAIL.COM
  4. 4. PLEASE JOIN US EVERY WED/FRIDAY: • BELOW IS OUR LINK TO THE WEBINAR ON ZOOM. PLEASE MAKE SURE YOU REGISTERED FOR FREE TO BE GIVEN ACCESS • TOPIC: EESDP TRAINERS' WEBINAR PILOT SERIES: • TIME: 2-4PM WEDNESDAYS AND FRIDAYS • JOIN ZOOM MEETING: HTTPS://US02WEB.ZOOM.US/J/4555659164... • MEETING ID: 455 565 9164 • PASSCODE: EESDP2021
  5. 5. PRESENTORS Faith Ruth VILLANUEVA and Bounheng SIHARATH Curriculum Development Specialists EESDP
  6. 6. Introduction to Gamified Learning (Gamification) EESDP LEARNING STRATEGIES: EXPERIENTIAL LEARNING When you were a student, did you have a favourite game played inside the classroom? Think about that game for a minute.
  7. 7. EESDP LEARNING STRATEGIES: EXPERIENTIAL LEARNING What kept you interested in playing that game? Was it fun playing it with friends? Was it interesting? Was that game connected to a lesson? After playing that game, did it help you learn and understand the lesson better?
  8. 8. EESDP LEARNING STRATEGIES: EXPERIENTIAL LEARNING You may not realize it, but you actually experienced a Gamified Learning activity (or Gamification), which is a learner-centered teaching strategy.
  9. 9. GAMIFIED LEARNING (or GAMIFICATION) - is part of the learning process by introducing game-like elements into a traditionally non-gaming contexts to make learning more fun and engaging. - strategies include elements such as gamifying grading, rewards, and group scoring. EESDP LEARNING STRATEGIES: EXPERIENTIAL LEARNING
  10. 10. GAMIFIED LEARNING (or GAMIFICATION) - the main purpose of Gamified Learning is to make learning more fun and exciting, with the end view of engaging all students in class and draw active class participation. - it is different from game-based learning, in which the game itself is the learning experience. In Gamified Learning, game components are added to traditional instruction method.
  11. 11. Steps in Gamified Learning: 1. Determine the purpose of using the game for learning. 2. Test. Play first the game and determine if it is aligned with learning goals. 3. Customize. Design the game that can be used by the whole class. 4. Provide proper and complete instructions. 5. Provide a clear summary of key learning targets.
  12. 12. Example: Gamified Learning - Spell That Word! (25 minutes) STEP 1. Determine the purpose of using the game for learning. - The teacher will explain that today’s gamified learning activity will help students learn more about Present Progressive Tense and how to use it in a sentence. STEP 2. Play the game first and determine if it is aligned with learning goals. - The teacher must do a test run of the game first before introducing it inside the classroom and see if it emphasizes Present Progressive Tense.
  13. 13. STEP 3. Design the game that can be used by the whole class. - The teacher must make sure that the game can be used by the class. Consider the following: - size of the classroom (is the room size enough for all students to play the game?) - the number of students (can all students play the game?) - time limit of the game (can the game be played in 25 minutes only?) - materials available (are there markers, scissors, papers, etc. on hand?) - language of the game can be understood by the students (are the instructions and signs easy to be understood by students?)
  14. 14. a. Divide the class into five students per group (Note: Group strong students with weak students). b. Each group will be given a set of mixed verb + -ing letters which relates to the pictures for each number. c. For fifteen (10 minutes), the group must arrange the words properly to form the verb + -ing and then write a sentence about the picture using the Present Progressive Tense form of the verb. d. Once time is up, the teacher will then check if the formed letters and the sentence are correct. Each number gets 2 points. e. The group with the highest points get +5 bonus points. STEP 4. Provide proper and clear instructions.
  15. 15. 1. ________________________________________________ 1. The children are reading.
  16. 16. 1. ____________________________ s w i m m i n g 2. _________________________ f l y i n g 3. _________________________ r u n n i n g 4. _________________________ d a n c i n g 5. _________________________ s i n g i n g
  17. 17. 1. The boy is swimming. s w i m m i n g 2. The plane is flying. f l y i n g 3. The girl is running. r u n n i n g 4. The couple is dancing. d a n c i n g 5. The man is singing. s i n g i n g Answer Key
  18. 18. - The teacher will review the Grammar Note: Present Progressive Tense so the students can immediately connect it to the game. STEP 5. Provide a clear summary of key learning targets. PRESENT PROGRESSIVE TENSE – describes an activity that is currently in progress. Examples: – Nan is eating a banana. (Nan is eating a banana now.) - Oudom is exercising in the gym. (Oudom is exercising now.) - I am studying for the exam. (I am studying now.)
  19. 19. Reminders: What NOT TO DO during Gamified Learning: - While students are engaged and have fun when playing the game, the key learning competencies must be the highlight. - Make sure to provide rewards/incentives (example: prizes, points, or recognition). Rewards engage the brain in the learning process. Without proper recognition of best outputs or ideas, the game may fail to engage students to learn, compete, or even work with others.
  20. 20. Benefits of Gamified Learning: - The learning experience becomes fun. Thus, it creates love for learning. Students are encouraged to learn and are not bored or afraid to tackle new concepts. - Competition, winning, and rewards give students a natural high and love for learning. Rewards can also be motivating. - It develops the social skills of students. Group work encourages sharing of ideas, debate, critical-thinking, and strategic-thought processes. Taking risks is also encouraged by the democratic and meritocratic nature of gamified instruction.
  21. 21. In summary, Gamified Learning can help create an exciting, educational, and entertaining content. Gamified Learning is not meant to turn work into a game, but to drive student engagement to a specific learning task. As a performance task assigned to students, Gamified Learning delivers instant feedback. It improves learning productivity of students and lessens communication gaps. It increases learner engagement so the teacher is assured that everyone can playfully and happily participate in the lesson.
  22. 22. Sample video about Gamified Learning (Gamification): HTTPS://WWW.YOUTUBE.COM/WATCH?V=BQYVUVXOX0M
  23. 23. THE END
  24. 24. 26 ຍ ິ ນດ ີ ຕ ້ ອນຮ ັ ບຄຳຖຳມຂອງທ ່ ຳນ ! ກະລ ຸ ນຳຍ ົ ກມ ື ຂ ້ ນເພ ື່ ອໃຫ ້ ເປ ັ ນທ ີ່ ຮ ້ ຈ ັ ກ ຫ ື ພ ິ ມຄຳຖຳມຂອງທ ່ ຳນລ ົ ງໃນ: ZOOM CHAT BOX (ສ ຸ່ ມເລ ື ອກ 3 ຄຳຖຳມ ໃຫ ້ ຜ ້ ເຂ ົ້ ຳຮ ່ ວມ ຫ ື ເຈ ົ້ ຳຄະນະຮ ັ ບຜ ິ ດຊອບ ເປ ັ ນຜ ້ ຕອບ)
  25. 25. 27 SPECIAL THANKS TO: The Department of Teacher Education (DTE) The Department of General Education (DGE) The Research Institute for Educational Sciences (RIES) The Institute for Education Administrators Development (IFEAD) The EESDP Project Management Unit (PMU) The Project Implementation Consultants of INTEM Philippines Hosted by: Dr. Bernadette V. Gonzales, Team Leader Presentors: Faith Ruth VILLANUEVA and Bounheng SIHARATH Reactors: Segment 1: Ajan Ket of DTE/Ajan Keo of EESDP/Ajan Outhit of RIESSegment 2: Ajan Tavanh of DTE/ Ajan Houmphanh of RIES/ Ajan Sengkeo of DTESegment 3: Ajan Lamphoun of IFEAD, Ajan Vongduean of DTE, Ajan Keomannivanh Phimmahasay, Ajan Somphone of DGE Technical Support: (ICT/Assessment) Joel Wayne A. Ganibe, Phoungkham Somsanith, Phonexay Soukkaseum, Jamil Lagunzad Chat panelists: Ajan Bounheng, Ajan Phouangkham, Ajan Manichanh, Joel, Nadet

×