Module 1.5-gamified-learning-eng-june-17 final

This is the 6th in a series of 15 webinar modules reference material for Pedagogical Content Knowledge (PCK) for Lao Teacher Training of the Ministry of Education and Sports, Lao PDR, with assistance from the Education for Employment Sector Development Project (EESDP) with the Asian Development Bank. This initiative is a convergence effort of the Department of General Education (DGE), Research Institute for Educational Sciences (RIES), the Dept. of Teacher Training (DTE) and the Institute For Education Administration Development (IFEAD). Packaged by Project Implementation Consultant (PIC) Intem Philippines.