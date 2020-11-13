A 09 martinez caraguay belen-filosofia-1ro a.

Successfully reported this slideshow.
San Agustín de Hipona Estudiante : Belen Martinez fecha:11/11/2020 grado: 1 BGU "A"
  1. 1. San Agustín de Hipona Estudiante : Belen Martinez fecha:11/11/2020 grado: 1 BGU “A”
  2. 2. A comienzos del siglo II d. C. la comunidades cristianas a lo largo y ancho del Imperio Romano filosofía entró en contacto con la religión cristiana. Los misioneros fundaron el problema que surgía con inusitada fuerza fue la relación entre razón y fe, entre filosofía y religión el pensamiento cristiano usó la filosofía como conocimiento preparatorio. Ambiente histórico y cultural
  3. 3. Nació en Tagaste de Númida en el año 354, en África romana • En el año 373 leyó la obra hortensias, de Cicerón, donde se habla del amor a la sabiduría En su deseo de encontrar la verdad se entra a una secta de los maniqueos Su primer encuentro con la metafísica lo realiza leyendo las aneadas de platino, donde se insiste en la necesidad de la purificación, así es como Agustín trata de purificar sus costumbres, pero sus pasiones son tenaces Se convierte al cristianismo, es ordenado sacerdote y se consagro de obispo de Hipona Agustín murió en Hipona el 28 de agosto de 430 durante el sitio al que los vándalos de Genérico sometieron la ciudad durante la invasión de la provincia romana de África CORTA BIOGRAFIA
  4. 4. Obras mas importantes de san Agustín Las confesiones.- Donde presenta si filosofía de la interioridad La ciudad de Dios.- Donde estudia la filosofía y la teología de la historia y cuyas ideas influirán en el pensamiento político posterior
  5. 5. El origen del filosofar es la felicidad la verdadera felicidad se encuentra en la unión con Dios por el conocimiento y el amor la filosofía se mueve en el ámbito religioso Los temas centrales de su pensamiento es la relación entre: Fe razón Creer para entender entiende para creer Pero la fe es la central
  6. 6. El método de conocimiento de san Agustín consta de dos puntos • 1.Colaboración Fe- razón; razón- Fe. La actividad racional nos demuestra que es razonable creer en el. el entendimiento Indica que debemos que debemos de tener fe o sea que la fe no es algo irracional 2.El interiorismo Agustín afirma que solo en el interior de la propia persona se encuentra la verdad Las tres certezas existo vivo Conozco .- En mi hay una realidad inmutable y necesario (superior al humano )que es Dios
  7. 7. En contra del escepticismo
  8. 8. Para Agustín, la existencia de Dios es tan clara, que basta una sencilla reflexión para percatarse de ella El argumento de las verdades eternas para el descubrimiento de Dios es de pura inspiración platónica: encontramos en nuestra inteligencia verdades necesarias inmutables, eternas como el principio de identidad, los axiomas matemáticos, etc. Agustín comprende que a Dios se lo conoce mejor callando que tratando de explicarlo

