Este livro que te falo neste ebook ajudou-me muito numa fase de grande mudança interior.

  1. 1. O Livro da Minha Vida "Chaves Para o Seu Progresso Espiritual" O Livro - Chaves Para O Seu Progresso Espiritual, é um Livro Magnifico Escrito por Isabel Lopes a partir dos Ensinamentos divulgados por Elizabeth Clare Prophet, que teve um Progresso Espiritual maravilhoso. Portanto, é um livro que fala sobre Carma, Reencarnação e o Caminho Espiritual. O mais importante é que, ensina-nos a contactar com os Anjos, os Arcanjos e os Senhores dos Sete Raios e a limpar o nosso Carma negativo, através do Uso da Chama Violeta. Porque, a Chama Violeta de Saint German é uma oração,muito poderosa que queima o teu carma negativo e que se encontra no livro e é muito bonita e fácil de decorar. Entrei num Estado de Progresso Espiritual
  2. 2. Como resultado, este livro - Chaves Para O Seu Progresso Espiritual, ajudou-me a ter uma melhor e maior compreensão sobre um mundo que pensamos não existir, mas que afinal é da lá que nós vimos, com o objectivo de evoluirmos na matéria. Em contraste com algo que descobri e tinha andado a ver com os meus próprios olhos e vivenciado sem saber, durante toda a minha vida, até um dia perceber o que se passava. Então, pensei: - Se o mal existe e tem esta força, significa que o bem também existe e tem uma força muito maior. Vi numa loja este livro que me chamou a atenção e nem pensei duas vezes, trouxe-o comigo e adorei e adoro. E um livro que recomendo a toda a gente, porque nos ensina aquilo que a Igreja, sabe mas não fala. Vou te deixar aqui alguns tópicos importantes sobre o que vais aprender neste livro: • Perceber como obter ajuda dos Anjos, dos Arcanjos e também pelos Senhores dos Sete Raios, vais conhecê-los todos. • Aprender trazer uma maior protecção, iluminação e direcção divinas á tua vida e á vida dos teus. • Responder a perguntas como, por exemplo: Quem Sou eu, de onde vim e o que venho cá fazer - para onde vou e como é que eu posso chegar ao meu destino mais depressa? • Porque é que acontecem situações difíceis a pessoas que em toda a sua vida praticaram o bem? E vais também aprender durante o teu Processo Espiritual • Qual é a influência que o seu carma tem no desenrolar dos acontecimentos na sua vida e como não estar tão vulnerável ao carma e registos negativos do passado; • Como. Conseguir a libertação total dos ciclos do carma e da reencarnação; • Quais são os Arcanjos, os Mestres, as qualidades, as profissões, os cristais e as músicas dos Sete Raios; • Quais foram as vidas passadas dos Senhores dos Sete Raios (como por exemplo, Saint Germain.
  3. 3. • Como utilizar orações, visualizações, decretos e a Chama Violeta para fortalecer e purificar a sua aura e transformar a sua vida. Tudo isto, ajudou-me imenso no meu Progresso Espiritual. Certamente que não foi só, por todo o conhecimento que adquiri, mas acima de tudo por todas as orações e mantras que aprendi a rezar e a dizer. Vou partilhar aqui contigo algumas dessas oração que são muito importantes e mudaram imenso a minha energia para muito melhor. 1º Começa sempre com o Decreto do Tubo da Luz, com a finalidade de formar à tua volta um tubo de energia, um muro impenetrável. 2º Visualiza um tubo opaco feito de energia espiritual de Luz branca a descer da sua Presença do EU SOU, a envolver-te, e a estender-se por baixo dos seus pés, selando-te completamente e selando a Luz dos decretos que invocar a seguir. 3º Repete três vezes, nove vezes, ou quantos vezes sentires que é necessário. Começa devagar com determinação. Consequentemente, quando estiveres familiarizado com o decreto, pode aumentar de velocidade se assim o desejar. Decreto do Tubo da Luz Presença do EU SOU tão amada,
  4. 4. Sela-me no Tubo da Luz Da Chama dos Mestres Ascensos Em nome de Deus agora invocada. Que ele liberte o meu templo De toda discórdia que me é enviada. A Chama Violeta invoco agora Para todo o desejo consumir, E arder pela Liberdade. Até no seu fogo me fundir. Da mesma forma tem igualmente importância no teu Processo Espiritual a reza da seguinte oração, porém de forma correta. Este é um Decreto do 5º Raio 1º Tenta recitar este decreto diariamente para estabelecer e manter um contacto constante com a Rainha dos Anjos. 2º Visualiza a presença de Nossa Senhora à sua frente irradiando o seu Amor para ti e para o mundo, e trazendo consigo milhares de Anjos. Ave Maria Ave Maria cheia de graça O Senhor é convosco Bendita sois vós entre as mulheres E bendito é o fruto do vosso ventre Jesus Santa Maria, Mãe de Deus Rogai por nós Filhos e Filhas de Deus Agora e na hora da nossa Vitória Sobre o pecado, a doença e a morte. A seguir ao Decreto do Tubo da Luz este decreto e é também o mais importante de todos (para mim), porque é o decreto da Chama Violeta para te ajudar na transmutação (limpeza) do teu carma negativo. 1º Dirige a Chama Violeta para todos os obstáculos internos e externos que o impedem de desfrutar a alegria e a felicidade divinas. A coloração da Chama Violeta varia de tom mais intenso escuro das ametistas até o mais claro lilás. 2º Vê esta Chama como uma fogueira gigantesca de energia do Fogo Violeta envolvendo-o, à medida que vais recitando qualquer um dos decretos da Chama Violeta.
  5. 5. EU SOU A CHAMA VIOLETA Primeiro de tudo, começa por comprar o Livro, (não é caro) lê e estudo-o, faz as orações e sente a tua energia a mudar, a tua mente a abrir-se para uma maior compreensão e começas a sentir-te muito mais leve. Além disso, se precisares de ajuda ou de algum esclarecimento, ou seja porque motivo for, fala comigo pelo Messenger Acima de tudo, o que achaste deste artigo? Achas que um livro deste género te iria ajuda no teu Processo Espiritual? Deixa um comentário e partilha com os teus amigos. Muito grata por estares aqui a fazer parte da minha história de vida. Um Grande Abraço Ju Faria

