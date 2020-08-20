Silabo uct

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Universidad Católica de Trujillo Benedicto XVI Unidad de FormaciónContinua UNIVERSIDAD CATÓLICA DE TRUJILLO BENEDICTO XVI UNIDAD DE FORMACIÓN CONTINUA SÍLABO DE INVESTIGACIÓN EDUCATIVA I I. DATOS GENERALES 1. Programa : Complementación Universitaria 2. Semestre : 2019 - II 3. Ciclo : I 4. Prerrequisito : Ninguno 5. Créditos : 04 6. Horas semanales : 05 (2 hrs de teoría y 3 hrs de práctica ) 7. Horario : Sábado 25 , domingo 26 de julio Sábado 01, domingo 02 de Agosto Sábado 08, domingo 09 de Agosto Mañana 8.00 a 13:00 horas 8. Grupo : 1 y 6 9. Ambiente : Videoconferencia Zoom 10. Docente : Dr. Alejandro Antonio Polo Palacios 11. Corro institucional : a.polo@uct.edu.pe II. FUNDAMENTACIÓN La asignatura es de naturaleza Teórico-práctico, tiene como propósito desarrollar en el estudiante del programa de complementación universitaria, sus capacidades para el diseño del proyecto de investigación en el campo educacional. III. COMPETENCIAS Diseña un proyecto de investigación educativa de carácter individual o de dos integrantes con énfasis en una realidad concreta relacionado con su especialidad, orientado con el diseño propuesto por la universidad. Asume compromiso y la responsabilidad social de contribuir mediante la investigación a la mejora de la calidad educativa. IV.- EJES TRANSVERSALES: - Desarrollo del pensamiento - Investigación - Convivencia V.- VALORES - Respeto - Servicio
  2. 2. Universidad Católica de Trujillo Benedicto XVI Unidad de FormaciónContinua - Solidaridad VI.- PROGRAMACIÓN DE UNIDADES DE APRENDIZAJE PRIMERA UNIDAD II. Duración: De 25/ 07 al 09/08 del 2020 2. Programación de contenidos: Sesión o jornada Fecha Programación de conocimientos (*)Producto Académico Conceptuales Procedimentales Actitudinales 1 25/07/20 Mañana Socialización del silabo. Nociones de la investigación científica. Estructura del proyecto de investigación (para Bachiller). I.- PROBLEMA DE LA INVESTIGACION 1.1 Realidad problemática y formulación del problema 1.2 Formulación de objetivos 1.2.1 Objetivo general 1.2.2 Objetivos específicos II.- MARCO TEORICO 2.1 Antecedentes 2.2 Referencialteorico III.- METODOD DE ESTUDIO 3.1 Tipo de investigación 3.2. Diseño de investigación 3.3 Población y muestra REFERENCIA BIBLIOGRAFICAS Presentación del silabo, Analiza críticamente las nociones sobre investigación científica, aspectos fundamentales del proyecto de investigación, Elabora el trabajo de investigación para el grado de bachiller según esquema. Demuestra valores como el respeto, la solidaridad y la responsabilidad Elabora un esquema inicial de proyecto de investigación 2 01/08/20 Mañan a Esquema del proyecto de investigación para licenciamiento. I Generalidades Analiza críticamente los aspectos fundamentales del Demuestra: Respeto, solidaridad y responsabilidad Elabora un esquema inicial de
  3. 3. Universidad Católica de Trujillo Benedicto XVI Unidad de FormaciónContinua II Plan de investigación. 2.1 Planteamiento del problema científico. 2.2 Formulación del problema. 2.3 Objetivos de la investigación. 2.4 Justificación del problema. 2.5 Antecedentes 2.6 Marco Teórico. 2.7 Hipótesis 2.8 Operativización de variables proyecto de investigación de tesis, elaborando un esquema inicial proyecto de investigación 3 08/08/20 Mañana III.- Material y Métodos. 3.1 Tipo, diseño, muestra y muestreo. 3.2 Técnicas e instrumentos de recolección de datos. 3.3 Técnicas e instrumentos de procesamiento y análisis de datos. Elabora el proyecto de tesis para licenciamiento según esquema. Respeto, solidaridad y responsabilidad Exposición del trabajo Estructura del proyecto de tesis. DESCRIPCIÓN DE ACTIVIDADES VIRTUALES: SEGUNDA UNIDAD 1. Duración: Del 25/07 al 09/08 del 2020 2. Programación de contenidos: Semanas Fecha Programación de conocimientos (*) Producto Académico Conceptuales Procedimentales Actitudinales 4 25/07 al 09/08/20 Conocimiento de la realidad problemática, las teorías y conceptos básicos. Elabora y reporta avances de los capítulos I y II Compromiso y responsabilidad con el tiempo previsto Envío de capítulos I y II elaborados. 5 Conocimiento de la metodología e instrumentos de recolección de datos Elabora y reporta el proyecto final completo Compromiso y responsabilidad con el tiempo previsto Presentación del proyecto de trabajo académico completo 6 Presentación oficial del proyecto Proyecto de investigación para licenciatura. Responsabilidad en el tiempo previsto. Proyecto terminado
  4. 4. Universidad Católica de Trujillo Benedicto XVI Unidad de FormaciónContinua DESCRIPCIÓN DE ACTIVIDADES VIRTUALES: (*) Producto académico: Es el resultado medible, comprobable respecto a los conocimientos, capacidadesy actitudesdesarrolladasy adquiridos en una sesión. Por ejemplo: mapa conceptual, informe, resumen, maqueta, proyecto, estudio de caso, análisis de casos, etc. V. ESTRATEGIAS GENÉRICAS DE APRENDIZAJE.  Trabajos individuales y colectivos  Técnicas participativas: lluvia de ideas, focus group, etc  Resumir textos.  Informes de lecturas  Estudios y análisis de casos  Exposiciones VI. MEDIOS Y MATERIALES EDUCATIVOS.  Textos impresos  Fichas de trabajo o lectura  Presentación en diapositivas  Equipo de cómputo  Equipo multimedia  Pizarra y plumones VII. EVALUACIÓN DE APRENDIZAJES. 7.1. Recomendacionesgenerales  La asistencia es obligatoria mínima al 70%, inferior a ella, deshabilita  La evaluación es de tipo formativa y sumativa por desempeño de competencias  La justificación de la inasistencia se gestiona en la Unidad de Formación Continua. 7.2 Criterios de evaluación: NATURALEZA CAPACIDADES TEÓRICO PRÁCTICO TEÓRICO- PRÁCTICO INDICADORES INSTRUMENTOS CONCEPTUALES 60% 30% 50% Maneja conocimientos: Explica, infiere argumenta Prueba oral
  5. 5. Universidad Católica de Trujillo Benedicto XVI Unidad de FormaciónContinua Descripción:  Conceptuales: Evaluaciones escritos, orales.  Procedimentales: Trabajo en equipo, talleres, asignaciones, prácticas, exposiciones, presentación de trabajos, informes.  Actitudinales: Asistencia y puntualidad, Práctica de valores morales, religiosos, cívicos; respeto de normas.  El promedio final resulta de sumar los promedios de las dos unidades divididas entre 2. PUi = 0,5 C + 0,3 P + 0,2 A Donde: PUi = Promedio de la unidad i (i =1, 2) C = Nota de las capacidades cognitivas. P = Nota de capacidades procedimentales. A = Nota de aspectos actitudinales. El promedio final o nota promocional se obtiene por la fórmula: Promedio final = PF = (PU1 + PU2) / 2 Para aprobar la asignatura se requiere una asistencia no menor del 70% de las clases programadas y obtener nota promocional aprobatoria. IX. BIBLIOGRAFÍA: Bunge, M. (1973). La Investigación Científica, su estrategia y su filosofía (3ª ed.). Barcelona: Ariel. PROCEDIMENTALES 20% 50% 30% Trabaja en equipo: Indaga, investiga, aporta Guía de trabajo en equipo ACTITUDINALES 20% 20% 20% Ejercicios de convivencia: Trato amable, respeto, tolerancia Escala de valores
  6. 6. Universidad Católica de Trujillo Benedicto XVI Unidad de FormaciónContinua Kerlinger, F. y Lee, H. (2002). Investigación del comportamiento: Métodos de investigación en ciencias sociales. México: McGraw-Hill/ Interamericana. Kerlinger, F. y Lee, H. (2002). Enfoque conceptual de la investigación del comportamiento. México: Nueva editorial Interamericana. Hernández, R.; Fernández, C.; Baptista, P. (2003). Metodología de la investigación (3ª ed.). México, D.F.: McGraw-Hill/ Interamericana. Hernández, R.; Fernández, C.; Baptista, P. (2007). Fundamentos de Metodología de la investigación. México, D.F.: McGraw-Hill. Rodríguez , W. (1995). Elaboración de proyectos de investigación educacional. Lima: RARPA. Sierra, R. (1999). Tesis doctorales y trabajos de Investigación científica (3ª ed.). Madrid: Paraninfo. Velázquez, Á. y Rey , N. (1999) Metodología de la Investigación Científica. Perú: San Marcos. Trujillo, Mayo del 2020 Nombres y Apellidos del Docente : Dr. Alejandro Antonio Polo Palacios DNI : 19521989 Código de Colegiatura : 1019521989 Firma ________________________________

