Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
System Software Trends IS-ICT-223 INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGY GROUP 5: BSIS-2A • PALMA,JUDY ANN • VALENCIA RH...
What is Software Development? What are the trends in software development? BY: DR.ROSEMARIE S. GUIRRE FOR BPC USE ONLY 2
According to IBM RESEARCH: “Software development refers to a set of computer science activities dedicated to the process o...
System Software Trends BY: DR.ROSEMARIE S. GUIRRE FOR BPC USE ONLY 4
Virtual Reality Mixed Reality Augmented Reality BY: DR.ROSEMARIE S. GUIRRE FOR BPC USE ONLY 5
Virtual reality (VR) is a simulated experience that can be similar to or completely different from the real world. Applica...
Virtual Reality BY: DR.ROSEMARIE S. GUIRRE FOR BPC USE ONLY 7 Next
Mixed reality is a blend of physical and virtual worlds that includes both real and computer-generated objects. The two wo...
Mixed Reality BY: DR.ROSEMARIE S. GUIRRE FOR BPC USE ONLY 9 Next
Augmented reality (AR) is an interactive experience of a real-world environment where the objects that reside in the real ...
Augmented Reality BY: DR.ROSEMARIE S. GUIRRE FOR BPC USE ONLY 11 Next
AI(Artificial Intelligence)BY: DR.ROSEMARIE S. GUIRRE FOR BPC USE ONLY 12 Next
Artificial Intelligence (AI) sometimes called machine intelligence, is intelligence demonstrated by machines, in contrast ...
Cross Platform Development Cross-platform development is the practice of developing software products or services for mult...
7 Popular Cross-Platform Tools for App Development in 2019 Adobe PhoneGap Appcelarator Corona React Native Xamarin QT Senc...
BY: DR.ROSEMARIE S. GUIRRE FOR BPC USE ONLY 16 Back
BY: DR.ROSEMARIE S. GUIRRE FOR BPC USE ONLY 17 Back
BY: DR.ROSEMARIE S. GUIRRE FOR BPC USE ONLY 18 Back
BY: DR.ROSEMARIE S. GUIRRE FOR BPC USE ONLY 19 Back
BY: DR.ROSEMARIE S. GUIRRE FOR BPC USE ONLY 20 Back
BY: DR.ROSEMARIE S. GUIRRE FOR BPC USE ONLY 21 Back
BY: DR.ROSEMARIE S. GUIRRE FOR BPC USE ONLY 22 Back
BY: DR.ROSEMARIE S. GUIRRE FOR BPC USE ONLY 23 IOT VIDEO
Continues Delivery and Deployment The faster way of developing an app. It produce software in shorter cycles of feature de...
Low Code Development Making it easy to code applications through graphical user interfaces instead of complex programming ...
Top 10 Low Code Development Platform BY: DR.ROSEMARIE S. GUIRRE FOR BPC USE ONLY 26Next
Cyber Security Cyber-security is the practice of defending computers, servers, mobile devices, electronic systems, network...
How Cyber Security Works BY: DR.ROSEMARIE S. GUIRRE FOR BPC USE ONLY 28 Next
Thankyou! BY: DR.ROSEMARIE S. GUIRRE FOR BPC USE ONLY 29
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

SYSTEM SOFTWARE TRENDS

39 views

Published on

Midterm

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

SYSTEM SOFTWARE TRENDS

  1. 1. System Software Trends IS-ICT-223 INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGY GROUP 5: BSIS-2A • PALMA,JUDY ANN • VALENCIA RHEYNIEL • LANTAO,LEOLEVER (Midterm)
  2. 2. What is Software Development? What are the trends in software development? BY: DR.ROSEMARIE S. GUIRRE FOR BPC USE ONLY 2
  3. 3. According to IBM RESEARCH: “Software development refers to a set of computer science activities dedicated to the process of creating, designing, deploying and supporting software. BY: DR.ROSEMARIE S. GUIRRE FOR BPC USE ONLY 3
  4. 4. System Software Trends BY: DR.ROSEMARIE S. GUIRRE FOR BPC USE ONLY 4
  5. 5. Virtual Reality Mixed Reality Augmented Reality BY: DR.ROSEMARIE S. GUIRRE FOR BPC USE ONLY 5
  6. 6. Virtual reality (VR) is a simulated experience that can be similar to or completely different from the real world. Applications of virtual reality can include entertainment (i.e. video games) and educational purposes (i.e. medical or military training). Other, distinct. BY: DR.ROSEMARIE S. GUIRRE FOR BPC USE ONLY 6 Virtual Reality
  7. 7. Virtual Reality BY: DR.ROSEMARIE S. GUIRRE FOR BPC USE ONLY 7 Next
  8. 8. Mixed reality is a blend of physical and virtual worlds that includes both real and computer-generated objects. The two worlds are "mixed" together to create a realistic environment. A user can navigate this environment and interact with both real and virtual objects. BY: DR.ROSEMARIE S. GUIRRE FOR BPC USE ONLY 8 MR
  9. 9. Mixed Reality BY: DR.ROSEMARIE S. GUIRRE FOR BPC USE ONLY 9 Next
  10. 10. Augmented reality (AR) is an interactive experience of a real-world environment where the objects that reside in the real world are enhanced by computer-generated perceptual information, sometimes across multiple sensory modalities, including visual, auditory, haptic, somatosensory and olfactory.[1][2] AR can be defined as a system that fulfills three basic features: a combination of real and virtual worlds, real-time interaction, and accurate 3D registration of virtual and real objects. BY: DR.ROSEMARIE S. GUIRRE FOR BPC USE ONLY 10 AU
  11. 11. Augmented Reality BY: DR.ROSEMARIE S. GUIRRE FOR BPC USE ONLY 11 Next
  12. 12. AI(Artificial Intelligence)BY: DR.ROSEMARIE S. GUIRRE FOR BPC USE ONLY 12 Next
  13. 13. Artificial Intelligence (AI) sometimes called machine intelligence, is intelligence demonstrated by machines, in contrast to the natural intelligence displayed by humans and animals. Leading AI textbooks define the field as the study of "intelligent agents"any device that perceives its environment and takes actions that maximize its chance of successfully achieving its goals.Colloquially, the term "artificial intelligence" is often used to describe machines (or computers) that mimic "cognitive" functions that humans associate with the human mind, such as "learning" and "problem solving. BY: DR.ROSEMARIE S. GUIRRE FOR BPC USE ONLY 13 AI
  14. 14. Cross Platform Development Cross-platform development is the practice of developing software products or services for multiple platforms or software environments. BY: DR.ROSEMARIE S. GUIRRE FOR BPC USE ONLY 14 Next
  15. 15. 7 Popular Cross-Platform Tools for App Development in 2019 Adobe PhoneGap Appcelarator Corona React Native Xamarin QT Sencha BY: DR.ROSEMARIE S. GUIRRE FOR BPC USE ONLY 15 Next
  16. 16. BY: DR.ROSEMARIE S. GUIRRE FOR BPC USE ONLY 16 Back
  17. 17. BY: DR.ROSEMARIE S. GUIRRE FOR BPC USE ONLY 17 Back
  18. 18. BY: DR.ROSEMARIE S. GUIRRE FOR BPC USE ONLY 18 Back
  19. 19. BY: DR.ROSEMARIE S. GUIRRE FOR BPC USE ONLY 19 Back
  20. 20. BY: DR.ROSEMARIE S. GUIRRE FOR BPC USE ONLY 20 Back
  21. 21. BY: DR.ROSEMARIE S. GUIRRE FOR BPC USE ONLY 21 Back
  22. 22. BY: DR.ROSEMARIE S. GUIRRE FOR BPC USE ONLY 22 Back
  23. 23. BY: DR.ROSEMARIE S. GUIRRE FOR BPC USE ONLY 23 IOT VIDEO
  24. 24. Continues Delivery and Deployment The faster way of developing an app. It produce software in shorter cycles of feature development, bug fixing and experimentation, with an aim to release software as quickly as possible. BY: DR.ROSEMARIE S. GUIRRE FOR BPC USE ONLY 24 Next
  25. 25. Low Code Development Making it easy to code applications through graphical user interfaces instead of complex programming languages. BY: DR.ROSEMARIE S. GUIRRE FOR BPC USE ONLY 25 Low code Example
  26. 26. Top 10 Low Code Development Platform BY: DR.ROSEMARIE S. GUIRRE FOR BPC USE ONLY 26Next
  27. 27. Cyber Security Cyber-security is the practice of defending computers, servers, mobile devices, electronic systems, networks, and data from malicious attacks. BY: DR.ROSEMARIE S. GUIRRE FOR BPC USE ONLY 27 Next
  28. 28. How Cyber Security Works BY: DR.ROSEMARIE S. GUIRRE FOR BPC USE ONLY 28 Next
  29. 29. Thankyou! BY: DR.ROSEMARIE S. GUIRRE FOR BPC USE ONLY 29

×