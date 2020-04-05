Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. ICT AND SOCIETY (Finals) Members (Group 8): Mark John Victoria Archie Lacanlale Reyes Judy ann Gomez Palma John Vincent Labordio IS-ICT 223 Information and Communication Technology Trends by: Dr. Rosemarie S. Guirre for BPC Use Only
  2. 2. Technology has changed the way we live; • Personal Computers • Mobile Phones • The Internet • Medical scanners • Television • Credit cards • CD and DVD • Car electronics • Satellites • Lasers by: Dr. Rosemarie S. Guirre for BPC Use Only
  3. 3. Digital Divide • is an uneven distribution of Information and Communications Technologies in the society between any number or distinct groups. • Not everyone in society is able to use new technology. • It cost money to buy a computer and an Internet connection. 4/5/2020 3by: Dr. Rosemarie S. Guirre for BPC Use Only
  4. 4. Information Technology created new jobs such as; • Programmers • ICT Teachers • Web Designers • Network Managers • Database Administrators and many more… by: Dr. Rosemarie S. Guirre for BPC Use Only
  5. 5. On the other side, there are jobs that disappeared because of it such as; • -Typesetters (used to set out newspapers) and some factory workers (replaced by more ‘reliable’ robots). • -Most jobs have changed as a result of computers. For example, secretaries use office software, shop assistants scan bar codes and police use databases to track criminals. by: Dr. Rosemarie S. Guirre for BPC Use Only
  6. 6. Teleworking • What is Teleworking? It is the activity of working at home while communicating with your officemates through phone or e-mail. • -CT has made working from home a possibility. by: Dr. Rosemarie S. Guirre for BPC Use Only
  7. 7. Advantage: • Less travel • Choose your hours • Don’t have to live near work • Savings on expensive office space 4/5/2020 7by: Dr. Rosemarie S. Guirre for BPC Use Only
  8. 8. Disadvantages: • Less social interaction • You can’t leave work at the office • You need room at home • Distractions from family 4/5/2020 8by: Dr. Rosemarie S. Guirre for BPC Use Only
  9. 9. Financial World • ICT has had a big impact on the financial world • ATM (Automated Teller Machine) existed. • Credit Cards – Allow the user to pay and settle up later. • Debit Cards – Debit money directly from the user’s account. 4/5/2020 9 by: Dr. Rosemarie S. Guirre for BPC Use Only
  10. 10. E-Commerce • ICT has brought in a new form of trading; e-commerce, it has many advantages: • No need for a shop (no rent) • Easily trade worldwide over the Internet • Instant online payments • Can trade from home • Those unable to leave the house can have their shopping brought to them. by: Dr. Rosemarie S. Guirre for BPC Use Only
  11. 11. Disadvantages of ICT • E-commerce has brought with it online fraud. • Internet and child safety issues. • Sedentary Lifestyle; Lack of Physical activities. • Hackers and Virus attacks. 4/5/2020 11by: Dr. Rosemarie S. Guirre for BPC Use Only
  12. 12. The Benefits of Using ICTs in Business & Finance 4/5/2020 12by: Dr. Rosemarie S. Guirre for BPC Use Only
  13. 13. 1. Better Decision-Making • ICT systems allow your business to store, process, analyze and share vast amounts of data. 4/5/2020 13by: Dr. Rosemarie S. Guirre for BPC Use Only
  14. 14. 2. Increased Manufacturing Productivity • By automating business processes and giving employees ICT tools, your business can improve its individual and overall productivity. 4/5/2020 14by: Dr. Rosemarie S. Guirre for BPC Use Only
  15. 15. 3. Improved Customer Service • Quality of customer service is an important differentiator for businesses. Your company can use ICT solutions to offer faster response to and higher standards of service to its customers. If you run a call center, for example, your agents can access databases that provide comprehensive customer information, including purchase history and product preferences. by: Dr. Rosemarie S. Guirre for BPC Use Only
  16. 16. 4. Greater and Virtual Collaboration • Communication networks enable your project teams to collaborate effectively. By using videoconferencing or web conferencing over the Internet, teams can hold virtual meetings that bring together members from different locations, or different organizations, such as suppliers or business partners. 4/5/2020 16by: Dr. Rosemarie S. Guirre for BPC Use Only
  17. 17. 5. Improved Financial Performance • ICT solutions can help your organization reduce costs, increase revenue and improve profitability. Using videoconferencing to host meetings between members in different locations, for example, reduces travel costs. by: Dr. Rosemarie S. Guirre for BPC Use Only

