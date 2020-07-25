Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
QUARTER 1 INSTRUCTIONAL MATERIALS • A. Vocabulary • 1. Context clues: • https://www.slideshare.net/russell.jean/context-cl...
• 3. Analogy: Supply other words and expressions that completes an analogy Page 47 • 4. Organize an information and determ...
School year 2020 2021 Most Essential Learning Competencies
School year 2020 2021 Most Essential Learning Competencies
School year 2020 2021 Most Essential Learning Competencies
School year 2020 2021 Most Essential Learning Competencies
School year 2020 2021 Most Essential Learning Competencies
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

School year 2020 2021 Most Essential Learning Competencies

43 views

Published on

MELC Guide for Grade 7 English School year 2020-2021 with the Budget of Work for the First Quarter. #MELC #grade7 #english #deped

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

School year 2020 2021 Most Essential Learning Competencies

  1. 1. QUARTER 1 INSTRUCTIONAL MATERIALS • A. Vocabulary • 1. Context clues: • https://www.slideshare.net/russell.jean/context-clues-1171598 https://www.slideshare.net/JoeyMarieAnhaw/context-clues-16423877 2. Idiomatic Expressions: ( G7 Book pp 34 – 35, 111, 134, ) https://www.slideshare.net/Hiramtol/33-weather-idioms-and-idiomatic-expressions?qid=baa7bd7a- 0a80-4446-9542-3ca35f68aa43&v=&b=&from_search=3 3. Slang and colloquial languages examples: G7 book :Page 27
  2. 2. • 3. Analogy: Supply other words and expressions that completes an analogy Page 47 • 4. Organize an information and determine the truthfulness from the material viewed. • 5. Identify the Genre of the material viewed: ( movie clip, trailer, newsflash, documentary) ( G7 book Pp 90 – 92 ) – Raffy • Grammar: • 6. Subject Verb Agreement. Page 30, 80, 112 – 113 Task 11.2 • 7. Active/Passive voice lesson – MDC • 8. Past and Past Perfect tense CCC • 9. Direct and Reported speech – RRM • 10. What are Phrases, clauses and sentences – JBR • 11. Reading styles: Scanning, skimming, Intensive reading, speed reading - CCC

×