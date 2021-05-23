Successfully reported this slideshow.
I. Vocabulary englishlessonsmadeasy
Main Idea • The main idea is the central, or most important, idea in a paragraph or passage. It contains the purpose. It m...
englishlessonsmadeeasy
Pliant Like the Bamboo There is a story in Philippine folklore about a mango tree and a bamboo tree. Not being able to agr...
1. What is the topic sentence? 2. What is the main idea of the paragraph? 3. What are the supporting details? • englishles...
Making Inference - Grade 7 3rd quarter lesson

  1. 1. I. Vocabulary englishlessonsmadeasy
  2. 2. Main Idea • The main idea is the central, or most important, idea in a paragraph or passage. It contains the purpose. It may be implied or stated. englishlessonsmadeeasy
  3. 3. englishlessonsmadeeasy
  4. 4. Pliant Like the Bamboo There is a story in Philippine folklore about a mango tree and a bamboo tree. Not being able to agree as to which was stronger of the two, they called upon the wind to make the decision. The wind blew hardest. The mango tree stood fast. It would not yield. It knew it was strong and sturdy. It would not sway. It was too proud. It was too sure of itself. But finally, its root gave way, and it tumbled down. The bamboo tree was wiser. It knew it was not as robust as the mango tree. And so every time the wind blew, it bent its head gracefully. It made loud protestations, but let the wind have its way. When finally the wind got tired of blowing, the bamboo tree still stood in all its beauty and grace. englishlessonsmadeasy
  5. 5. 1. What is the topic sentence? 2. What is the main idea of the paragraph? 3. What are the supporting details? • englishlessonsmadeasy Pliant Like the Bamboo –Topic Sentence Supporting details: - The bamboo tree was wiser. - It bent its head gracefully - The bamboo tree still stood. The main idea: - Filipinos has the traits of bamboo being resilient and can adjust to any challenges.
