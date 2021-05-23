Successfully reported this slideshow.
Academic writing
  1. 1. Introduction Catch the reader’s attention using interesting words, ideas, a song or a joke as an opening statement State the purpose of the essay Supporting details 1 Supporting details 2 Supporting details 3
  2. 2. Cause Effects Global warming is one of the major environmental issues facing the world today brought about by commercialization and green house gasses due to industrialization. It refers to the dramatic increase in the annual average global surface temperature of the Earth. Many scientists predict that this rapid change in temperature will most likely bring changes to our climate. The rainfall distribution will change and the frequency of severe weather event like typhoon will increase. Our weather patterns will undergo a profound change. It will also cause sea levels to rise and low-lying coastal areas to experience heavy floods. It is also predicted to affect the crops which may lead to decrease incrop production. Increase in Earth’s temperature Decrease in crop’s production This diagram will help us identify the cause and effect easily in understanding an academic writing. Green house gases Commerce and Industries
