Paperback. Pub Date :2012-08-13 Pages: 288 Language: English Publisher: Thames Hudson This expanded and fully revised fifth edition of Mary Ellen Miller s classic book features a completely new chapter on Teotihuacan discussing the rulership and ethnicity of that powerful yet enigmatic city. Exciting new discoveries and ongoing research help clarify the links between the Olmecs and the Maya. while newly revealed paintings at Calakmul show Maya artists to have been both masters of convention and ready innovators. Vital new finds at the heart of the Aztec capital are still astounding students of Mexico. even as the meaning of works from the Early Colonial period continue to reveal the complexity of the first decades under Spanish rule. With many new illustrations and analysis of recent discoveries. The Art of Mesoamerica remains an ideal companion for the art historian. studen...