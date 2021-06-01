Pdf Online The Book of Unusual Knowledge - Populer ebook

E-book Download The Book of Unusual Knowledge Full description

From the day we're born, we know to eat, sleep, and seek comfort whenever possible. In school, we're taught the basics about how the world works. But sometimes, we just need to dig a little deeper. That's where The Book of Unusual Knowledge comes in. The stories within this volume shed some light on the extraordinary things that the human mind can conceive. You'll discover amazing information about animals and intriguing tidbits about some of today's most revered institutions. What could cause a man to bury ten Cadillaxs nose down in a pasture? Why did the king of Prussia assemble an elite infantry unit composed entirely of unusually tall men? Find the answers to these questions in the pages that follow.



