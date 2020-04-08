Biologia juciene

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PLANO DE AULA NÃO PRESENCIAL PROFESSOR (A): JUCIENE BERTOLDO DA SILVA PERÍODO: 20/a/31/03 COMPONENTE CURRICULAR: BIOLOGIA ...
genética. 30/03 Conceitos fundamentais de Genética:  Outros conceitos fundamentai s em genética. Reconhecer a hereditarie...
Aula1: Introdução à Genética A Genética é a parte da Biologia responsável por estudar a transmissão e a expressão dos gene...
Nesta seção estudaremos as principais descobertas científicas nos campos da Genética e a evolução dessa ciência, dando enf...
A Primeira Lei de Mendel ou Lei da Segregação dos Fatores determina que cada característica é condicionada por dois fatore...
Ervilhas e as características estudadas por Gregor Mendel emseus experimentos genéticos: Ao observar a cor das sementes, M...
Mendel concluiu que a semente amarela apresentou dominância sobre a semente verde. Surgia, assim, o conceito de genes domi...
  1. 1. PLANO DE AULA NÃO PRESENCIAL PROFESSOR (A): JUCIENE BERTOLDO DA SILVA PERÍODO: 20/a/31/03 COMPONENTE CURRICULAR: BIOLOGIA ANO/ SÉRIE: 3ª SÉRIE A DATA OBJETOS DO CONHECIMENTO /CONTEÚDOS OBJETIVOS METODOLOGIA AVALIAÇÃO 23/03 Introdução à genética Reconhecer a hereditariedade das características físicas e fisiológicas e suas prováveis formas de ocorrência, relacionando-as com a diversidade das espécies. Acessar o site: https://www.biologianet.com/genetica e ler o texto introdutório de genética. Responder duas atividades no ambiente de aprendizagem, (ou no caderno). 24/03 Conceitos fundamentais de Genética:  Genótipo  Fenótipo Reconhecer a hereditariedade das características físicas e fisiológicas e suas prováveis formas de ocorrência, relacionando-as com a diversidade das espécies. O aluno devera:  Assistir a vídeo aula sobre os conceitos de genótipo e fenótipo no link abaixo: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v =FhgKfSSMOYI  Registrar no caderno os dois conceitos.  Acessar o site: https://www.biologianet.com/geneti ca e ler o texto introdutório de Serão avaliados os conceitos registrados no caderno no dia do retorno às aulas.
  2. 2. genética. 30/03 Conceitos fundamentais de Genética:  Outros conceitos fundamentai s em genética. Reconhecer a hereditariedade das características físicas e fisiológicas e suas prováveis formas de ocorrência, relacionando-as com a diversidade das espécies. Estudar o texto Disponível em: https://www.biologianet.com/genetica/con ceitos-genetica.htm Registrar no caderno os conceitos apresentados no texto. 31/03 1ª Lei de Mendel Reconhecer a hereditariedade das características físicas e fisiológicas e suas prováveis formas de ocorrência, relacionando-as com a diversidade das espécies. Assistir a aula: 1ª Lei de Mendel no link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Smy PBbmRmQ Texto de apoio: Disponível em: https://www.todamateria.com.br/primeira- lei-de-mendel/ Resumo da 1ª Lei de Mendel no caderno. * Os alunos deverão registrar em seus cadernos a data da atividade juntamente com as respostas dos exercícios, segundo cronograma do plano de au a resposta para validar a frequência (conforme resolução 02/2020, de 17 de março de 2020 emitido pelo Conselho Estadual de Educação). * Na metodologia deverá constar a bibliografia, lista de atividades e link de videoaula como sugestão de material de apoio. ________________________________________ _____________________________________ Coordenador Pedagógico Coordenador de Área
  3. 3. Aula1: Introdução à Genética A Genética é a parte da Biologia responsável por estudar a transmissão e a expressão dos genes no organismo e a diversidade genética observada nos indivíduos da mesma espécie e de espécies diferentes. Observa-se, portanto, que é uma matéria fundamental para o entendimento de todas as áreas da Biologia, uma vez que é a base de tudo. Com o entendimento de que existiam “fatores” - posteriormente chamados de genes - que determinavam as características dos organismos, a maneira de pensar a Biologia mudou. A descoberta de Gregor Mendel, em 1865, foi, sem dúvidas, o ponto inicial e a maior contribuição para essa parte da Biologia, apesar de ter sido ignorada por anos. Sem apresentar conhecimento a respeito dos cromossomos e eventos como meiose e mitose, Mendel conseguiu perceber em seus trabalhos com ervilhas que existiam fatores responsáveis pela hereditariedade. Antes do trabalho de Mendel, muitas hipóteses foram propostas para tentar explicar a hereditariedade. A mais conhecida delas é a de que existiam pequenos animais no interior dos espermatozoides, que foram chamados de animálculos. No homem, essa miniatura ficou conhecida como homúnculo. Segundo a hipótese, conhecida como teoria da pré-formação, o óvulo seria o local para o desenvolvimento do homúnculo, que apenas crescia em tamanho. Somente no século XIX os pesquisadores entenderam o mecanismo de fecundação e a ideia de gametas surgiu. Com isso, ficou mais claro o entendimento de que eram esses gametas que levavam as características hereditárias e assim foi possível avançar nos estudos genéticos, que agora estavam com os olhos voltados para essas células. Muitas pessoas consideram que a Genética só começou a existir a partir de 1900 com os trabalhos de Hugo de Vries, Carl Correns e Erich von Tschermak-Seysenegg. Os três biólogos apresentaram trabalhos diferentes, porém com resultados semelhantes. Esses resultados e conclusões eram semelhantes também àquelas propostas por Mendel, redescobrindo, assim, o trabalho desse autor e passando a considerá-lo como o “pai da Genética”. Muitos avanços surgiram a partir dessa descoberta e, apesar de essa ciência apresentar um pouco mais de 100 anos, muito já se sabe a respeito dos mecanismos hereditários. Entretanto, vale destacar que a Genética é uma área ainda rica em descobertas e em constante crescimento.
  4. 4. Nesta seção estudaremos as principais descobertas científicas nos campos da Genética e a evolução dessa ciência, dando enfoque principalmente a temas atuais como terapia gênica e transgênicos. Ensinaremos também os conceitos básicos de Genética de uma maneira simples e de fácil entendimento para todos. Disponível em: https://www.biologianet.com/genetica Aula 2: Conceitos em Genética: Levando em consideração a importância do conhecimento de alguns conceitos para o estudo de Genética, este texto traz um resumo dos principais termos usados nessa área da Biologia.  Alelos = São formas diferentes de um mesmo gene e ocupam o mesmo lócus em cromossomos homólogos.  Alelos letais = São alelos que podem ocasionar a morte de seu portador.  Alelos múltiplos = São três ou mais alelos diferentes para um mesmo lócus.  Cariótipo = Conjunto de cromossomos de uma determinada espécie.  Codominância = Ocorre quando dois alelos diferentes expressam-se em um indivíduo heterozigoto. Sendo assim, apresenta as características dos dois indivíduos homozigotos.  Cromossomos = Molécula de DNA associada a proteínas.  Cromossomos homólogos = Cromossomos que possuem a mesma sequência de genes.  Cruzamento-teste = Tipo de cruzamento realizado para determinar o genótipo de um indivíduo com fenótipo dominante. Cruza-se o indivíduo com um de genótipo recessivo.  Dominância incompleta = Quando o heterozigoto apresenta um fenótipo intermediário diferente dos homozigotos. Ex.: flores rosa de Mirabilis jalapa. Disponível em: https://www.biologianet.com/genetica/conceitos-genetica.htm 4º Aula: Texto de apoio: Primeira Lei de Mendel
  5. 5. A Primeira Lei de Mendel ou Lei da Segregação dos Fatores determina que cada característica é condicionada por dois fatores q ue se separam na formação dos gametas. A segregação é consequência da localização dos genes nos cromossomos e do comportamento desses durante a formação dos gametas, através do processo de meiose. O monge Gregor Mendel realizou seus estudos com objetivo de compreender como as diferentes características eram transmitidas de uma geração para outra. Experimentos com Ervilhas Gregor Mendel conduziu seus experimentos utilizando ervilhas pelos seguintes motivos:  Planta de fácil cultivo e desenvolvimento em curto período;  Produção de muitas sementes;  Rápido ciclo reprodutivo;  Facilidade de controlar a fecundação das plantas;  Capacidade de realizar autofecundação. Os seus experimentos analisaram sete características das ervilhas: cor da flor, posição da flor no caule, cor da semente, textura da semente, forma da vagem, cor da vagem e altura da planta.
  6. 6. Ervilhas e as características estudadas por Gregor Mendel emseus experimentos genéticos: Ao observar a cor das sementes, Mendel percebeu que a linhagem de sementes amarelas sempre produziam 100% dos seus descendentes com sementes amarelas. E o mesmo acontecia com as sementes verdes. As linhagens não apresentavam variações, constituindo linhagens puras. Ou seja, as linhagens puras mantinham suas características ao longo das gerações. Os achados de Gregor Mendel são considerados o marco inicial para os estudos genéticos. A sua contribuição para a área foi imensa, o que levou a ser considerado o "pai da Genética". Cruzamentos Como estava interessado em saber como as características eram passadas de uma geração para outra, Mendel realizou outro tipo experimento. Dessa vez, realizou o cruzamento entre linhagens puras de sementes amarelas e sementes verdes, o que constituiu a Geração Parental. Como resultado desse cruzamento, 100% das sementes eram amarelas - Geração F1.
  7. 7. Mendel concluiu que a semente amarela apresentou dominância sobre a semente verde. Surgia, assim, o conceito de genes dominantes e recessivos na genética. Como todas as sementes geradas eram amarelas (Geração F1), Mendel realizou a autofecundação entre elas. Os resultados surpreenderam Mendel, na nova linhagem (Geração F2) surgiram novamente as sementes verdes, na proporção 3:1 (amarelas:verdes). Ou seja, foi observado que a cada quatro plantas, três apresentavam a característica dominante e uma a característica recessiva. Cruzamentos da Primeira Lei de Mendel Mendel concluiu que a cor das sementes era determinada por dois fatores: um fator para gerar sementes amarelas, que é dominante, e outro fator para gerar sementes verdes, recessivo. Assim, a 1ª Lei de Mendel pode ser enunciada como a seguir: “Todas as características de um indivíduo são determinadas por genes que separam-se, durante a formação dos gametas, sendo que, assim, pai e mãe transmitem apenas um gene para seus descendentes”. Disponível em: https://www.todamateria.com.br/primeira-lei-de-mendel/

