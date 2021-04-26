Nietzschefp

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Nietzsche 1844-1900
  2. 2. Los comienzos: crítica de Hegel • El joven Nietzsche se vio a sí mismo como médico de la cultura. Su filosofía pretende ser tanto un diagnóstico de la enfermedad de su tiempo como una busca de cura. • Comienza con una crítica del hegelianismo: – En contra de la doctrina de Hegel de que la historia es un proceso racional que había alcanzado su zenit en aquel tiempo, Nietzsche sostiene que el proceso histórico no puede tener fin, y que además eso es indeseable, pues llevaría a la degeneración del hombre.
  3. 3. La condición histórica del hombre • La felicidad depende de nuestra posibilidad de olvidar; pero por otra parte, el hombre no sería hombre sin memoria del pasado. Es solo por la habilidad de usar las experiencias del pasado para el presente que el hombre supera a los animales. • El problema del hombre, por tanto, es encontrar un balance entre el olvido y la memoria.
  4. 4. La importancia del horizonte • Según Nietzsche, “esta es una ley universal: un ser viviente solamente puede ser sano, fuerte y productivo dentro de cierto horizonte”. • El horizonte del hombre está constituido por un conjunto de suposiciones sobre todas las cosas, por aquello que él considera verdad absoluta.
  5. 5. Horizonte y verdad • Si la vida humana solamente puede prosperar dentro de cierto horizonte que los hombres consideran absoluto, pero que en realidad es uno de tantos posibles horizontes, la vida tiene necesidad de ilusiones, y la verdad que expone el horizonte como mero horizonte es mortal. • Existe, por tanto, un conflicto entre verdad y vida, entre vida y sabiduría.
  6. 6. Jugar en serio • En tal conflicto, según Nietzsche, uno debe escoger la vida. Puede existir vida sin sabiduría, pero no al contrario. • Es imposible, sin embargo, aceptar las ilusiones que la vida requiere si son vistas como ilusiones (como cuando juegan los niños: deben jugar “en serio”). • Los mitos son útiles en tanto son tomados (erróneamente) como verdades. • El horizonte del hombre es su mito más comprehensivo, y le permite vivir porque él piensa que es la verdad.
  7. 7. Los creadores de horizontes • Los grandes hombres (los artífices de la historia) actúan siempre dentro de un horizonte de compromiso: creen en la verdad de una causa. • Los grandes creadores son aquellos que crean horizontes, aunque lo hagan pensando que están descubriendo la verdad.
  8. 8. El animal que crea horizontes • El hombre es el animal que es capaz de crear el horizonte de su propia existencia. • Por primera vez, puede crear horizontes conscientemente. • Pero si los horizontes son proyectos libres de los hombres, ¿cómo seleccionar entre muchos posibles horizontes?
  9. 9. La tragedia griega • Para Nietzsche, el pico de la civilización se alcanzó con los griegos (presocráticos) • Socrates es el destructor de la tragedia griega, porque es el enemigo de los instintos creativos. Es un hombre teórico que es crítico, no creativo, que hace equivaler la felicidad con la virtud. • Desde Sócrates, el racionalismo ha sido el destino del hombre occidental. • Sócrates y Platón anticiparon la mayor tragedia para la humanidad: el cristianismo. El cristianismo es el triunfo de la moral de esclavos sobre la moral de amos.
  10. 10. Democracia = socialismo • La democracia es mediocridad. No hay mayor diferencia entre democracia y socialismo. • Tanto la democracia como el socialismo predican el igualitarismo, y ambos son herederos de la moral de esclavos del cristianismo. • Nietzsche condena tanto al estado como a la sociedad moderna. • El estado es un ídolo moderno. A Nietzsche le interesa destruir ídolos.
  11. 11. La crisis actual • Existe una falsa igualdad en la sociedad moderna. El éxito en el mercado es un signo de valor. Uno debe ser un actor (lo opuesto a ser uno mismo) para triunfar. • La raíz de la crisis de nuestro tiempo (su tiempo): “Dios ha muerto”.
  12. 12. La muerte de Dios y la imposibilidad de la metafísica • Dios ha muerto porque creer en Dios se ha vuelto imposible. • La muerte de Dios es la muerte de las ideas platónicas y de la metafísica. • Las religiones tradicionales y la filosofía tradicional comparten la creencia en un mundo verdadero que pude distinguirse del mundo conocido por el hombre y sus sentidos: el mundo de las apariencias. • La imposibilidad de la creencia en Dios es la imposibilidad de la creencia en un mundo verdadero. • Con la muerte de Dios el mundo que se consideraba aparente se convierte en el mundo real: el único que tenemos.
  13. 13. La crisis total • Con la muerte de Dios, el hombre se encuentra en un desierto, que es la crisis total de aquel tiempo. • La moral cristiana pude seguir siendo observada, pero solo como hábito. • Los hombres dejan de creer. No hay un horizonte de significado: la crisis es total.
  14. 14. La muerte de Dios, ¿liberación? • La muerte de Dios no es solamente el mayor peligro para nuestra época, sino al mismo tiempo nuestra mayor posibilidad, porque hace posible la creación de valores para el futuro. • La muerte de Dios es la liberación del hombre de Dios. • Los anteriores horizontes han mantenido al hombre encadenado, y han evitado que el hombre se sienta en este mundo como en su casa (siempre ha añorado un mundo mejor, distinto al que tiene)
  15. 15. El superhombre • La muerte de Dios es el descubrimiento de la creatividad. Al saber que los horizontes son creados, el hombre es más consciente de su poder: si nada es verdad, todo es posible. • El hombre se hizo lo que es al proyectar inconscientemente los horizontes; con la proyección consciente de horizontes, el hombre pude llegar a ser más que hombre.
  16. 16. Individualismo radical • El superhombre no puede ser descrito porque es único. No podemos describir los valores con los que vive porque son solo suyos, son su propia creación. Nadie lo puede juzgar. Él es juez de sí mismo. • El superhombre tampoco puede tener discípulos. (Es contradictorio, por lo tanto, ser nietzscheano.) • Por otra parte, Nietzsche pretendía escribir solo para los mejores. Lamentablemente, no han sido los mejores hombres los que han puesto más atención a sus ideas. • Individualismo: Nietzsche aconseja desentenderse de la sociedad y de la política; rechazar los modelos establecidos de vida y de valores.

