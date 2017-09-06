Física II Profe. Juan Victor Tapia Hernández Centro de Estudios Tecnológicos Industrial y de Servicios No. 119 “Gertrudis ...
Física II Profe. Juan Victor Tapia Hernández Competencias Genéricas a desarrollar: 4. Escucha, interpreta y emite mensajes...
Física II Profe. Juan Victor Tapia Hernández Centro de Estudios Tecnológicos Industrial y de Servicios No. 119 “Gertrudis ...
Física II Profe. Juan Victor Tapia Hernández Plantillas para la mano hidráulica:
Física II Profe. Juan Victor Tapia Hernández
  1. 1. Física II Profe. Juan Victor Tapia Hernández Centro de Estudios Tecnológicos Industrial y de Servicios No. 119 “Gertrudis Bocanegra Lazo de la Vega” FÍSICA II Nombre del Alumno: Grupo: Nombre del Profesor: Juan Víctor Tapia Hernández Período: Agosto 2017 – Enero 2018 Fecha: Practica Experimental: Mano Hidráulica Objetivo Pedagógico: Fabricar una Mano Hidráulica, con materiales de bajo costo y conocimientos adquiridos en la asignatura de Física II, que le permita al estudiante construir, crear, imaginar, analizar y observar todo un proceso de funcionalidad de dicho artefacto, por medio de la experimentación, abriendo así puertas hacia la creación e innovación tecnológicas, tomando como base fundamentas las teorías científicas. Objetivos Específicos: Durante el proceso de poner en funcionamiento la Mano Hidráulica, logren comprender el Principio de Pascal. Identificar a través del funcionamiento de la mano Hidráulica, los fundamentos de la Hidráulica, en particular de la Hidrostática, así como del Principio de Arquímedes. Consideraciones Teóricas: Funcionamiento: Este experimento utiliza la incompresibilidad del agua (aproximadamente), para transmitir la fuerza ejercida por una persona en el pistón de una jeringa, en el exterior del diseño de la mano, a otra jeringa en su interior moviendo, de esta manera, un dedo determinado. Las ligas mantienen cerrados los dedos mientras las jeringas internas estén comprimidas. Principio de Pascal La presión aplicada a un fluido encerrado se transmite con la misma intensidad a todos los puntos del mismo y a las paredes del recipiente que lo contiene. Este enunciado fue obtenido, a partir de observaciones y experimentos, por el físico y matemático francés Blaise Pascal. Principio de Arquímedes El principio de Arquímedes tiene que ver con la flotabilidad de los cuerpos inmersos en un fluido. Este Principio se enuncia de la siguiente manera: Cuando un cuerpo está sumergido en un fluido, éste ejerce sobre el cuerpo una fuerza hacia arriba igual al peso del fluido desalojado por él Hidráulica La HIDRÁULICA es la parte de la física que estudia la mecánica de los fluidos; analiza las leyes que rigen el movimiento de los líquidos y las técnicas para mejorar el aprovechamiento de las aguas. Hidrostática (líquidos en reposo):Se fundamenta en leyes y principios como el de Arquímedes, Pascal y la paradoja hidrostática de Steven, mismos que contribuyen a cuantificar las presiones ejercidas por los fluidos y al estudio de sus características generales.
  2. 2. Física II Profe. Juan Victor Tapia Hernández Competencias Genéricas a desarrollar: 4. Escucha, interpreta y emite mensajes pertinentes en distintos contextos mediante la utilización de medios, códigos y herramientas apropiados. 6. Sustenta una postura personal sobre temas de interés y relevancia general considerando otros puntos de vista de manera crítica y reflexiva. 8. Participa y colabora de manera efectiva en equipos diversos. Competencias Disciplinares Básicas del campo de Ciencias Experimentales a desarrollar: 1. Establece la interrelación entre la ciencia, la tecnología, la sociedad y el ambiente en contextos históricos y sociales específicos. 4. Obtiene, registra y sistematiza la información para responder a preguntas de carácter científico, consultando fuentes relevantes y realizando experimentos pertinentes. 5. Contrasta los resultados obtenidos en una investigación o experimento con hipótesis previas y comunica sus conclusiones. 7. Explica las nociones científicas que sustentan los procesos para la solución de problemas cotidianos. 8. Explica el funcionamiento de máquinas de uso común a partir de nociones científicas. 9. Diseña modelos o prototipos para resolver problemas, satisfacer necesidades o demostrar principios científicos. 10. Relaciona mediante las expresiones simbólicas de un fenómeno de la naturaleza y los rasgos observables a simple vista o mediante instrumentos o modelos científicos. 11. Analiza las leyes generales que rigen el funcionamiento del medio físico y valora las acciones humanas de impacto ambiental. 14. Aplica normas de seguridad en el manejo de sustancias, instrumentos y equipo en la realización de actividades de su vida cotidiana. Actividades a desarrollar: 1. Fabricación de la Mano Hidráulica. (Ver video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-38TMz4VU8c) 2. Funcionamiento de la Mano Hidráulica. Criterios de Evaluación de la Practica: El valor de la PRÁCTICA es del 30% de la calificación del primer periodo de evaluación y se calificará de la siguiente forma: 1. Mano Hidráulica 20% 2. Funcionamiento 10% TOTAL: 30%
  3. 3. Física II Profe. Juan Victor Tapia Hernández Centro de Estudios Tecnológicos Industrial y de Servicios No. 119 “Gertrudis Bocanegra Lazo de la Vega” FÍSICA II Nombre del Alumno: Grupo: Nombre del Profesor: Juan Víctor Tapia Hernández Período: Agosto 2017 – Enero 2018 Fecha: ANEXO 1 INSTRUMENTO DE EVALUACIÓN PARA LA PRÁCTICA EXPERIMENTAL Mano Hidráulica INSTRUCCIONES: Lee, observa, anota la calificación en cada uno de los indicadores y obtén tu calificación total. INDICADOR OBSERVACIONES CUMPLIMIENTO PONDERACIÓN CALIFICACIÓN Fabricación de la Mano Hidráulica Presenta en Tiempo y Forma Presenta el cohete totalmente terminado, en la fecha indicada. 10 % Materiales y Presentación Utiliza los materiales establecidos para la fabricación de la mano hidráulica. Decoración original y limpieza su presentación. 10 % Funcionamiento Funcionamiento exitoso La mano hidráulica funciona correctamente 10 % Total 30 % __________________________________ Sello o firma de revisado
  4. 4. Física II Profe. Juan Victor Tapia Hernández Plantillas para la mano hidráulica:
