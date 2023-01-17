Successfully reported this slideshow.
Tell me how you provision and I'll tell you how you are

Jan. 17, 2023
Tell me how you provision and I'll tell you how you are

Jan. 17, 2023
Technology

Talk in TechParty 2019.

DevOps word in itself is a combination of two words;
One is Development and other is Operations. It is neither
an application nor a tool; instead, it is just a culture to
promote development and Operation process
collaboratively.
In other words, we can say that DevOps is the process of
alignment of IT and development operations with better
and improved communication

Tell me how you provision and I'll tell you how you are

  1. 1. DevOps 101 Tell me how you provision and I'll tell you how you are
  2. 2. Who am I ABOUT ME (JUAN VICENTE HERRERA) • 14 years working in IT world • Currently working at X by Orange • Madrid DevOps organizer • Gamer y runner. Contact @jvicenteherrera juan.vicente.herrera@gmail.com https://madrid.devops.es @madriddevops
  3. 3. DevOps 101 DevOps word in itself is a combination of two words; One is Development and other is Operations. It is neither an application nor a tool; instead, it is just a culture to promote development and Operation process collaboratively. In other words, we can say that DevOps is the process of alignment of IT and development operations with better and improved communication.
  4. 4. DevOps 101
  5. 5. DevOps 101
  6. 6. DevOps 101 What problems led to the creation of DevOps? DevOps implementation has increased the rate of software delivery and the revenue for business stakeholders. Following listed reasons are the most considerable ones that led to the creation of DevOps.
  7. 7. DevOps 101 • Before DevOps, operation and development teams were working in an isolated environment. • Testing and Deployment activities mostly were performed in an isolated manner after design-build step, and they took more time than actual project completion time. • Team members usually spend a large amount of time in deploying, testing, designing, and building the projects • Human production errors were deployed during manual code conduction. • Operations and coding teams generally had different timelines and did not have proper synchronization that results in further delay.
  8. 8. DevOps 101 Traditional IT DevOps Once the order for new servers is placed, the development team starts working on testing. The development team has to continue with heavy paperwork as required by enterprises to deploy the infrastructure. Once the order for new servers is placed, the development team and operations team start the paperwork to set up new servers that result in better visibility of infrastructure equipment. Projections about failover, data center locations, redundancy, and storage requirements are not clear as no inputs are available from the development team even if they have the depth knowledge of the application. Projections about failover, data center locations, redundancy, and storage requirements are 100 percent clear because of accurate inputs given from the development team.
  9. 9. DevOps 101 Traditional IT DevOps In old software development processes, the operations team has no idea of the progress of the development team. Operation team has to prepare a monitoring plan as per their own understanding. In DevOps, the operations team have a complete idea of the progress of development. Operations team and development team work together to develop a monitoring plan that caters to the current business, and IT needs. Before go-live, the load testing may crash the application, and the release may get delayed. It affects the overall cost of the project and project delivery deadline. Before go-live, the load testing makes the application a little slow. The development team quickly fixes bottlenecks, and the application is released on time.
  10. 10. Growing pains When you are responsible for large distributed applications the operations complexity grows quickly. – How do you provision virtual machines? – How do you configure network devices and servers? – How do you deploy applications? – How do you collect and aggregate logs? – How do you monitor services? – How do you monitor network performance? – How do you monitor application performance? – How do you alert and remediate when there are problems?
  11. 11. 7 Signs that Show You Need DevOps 1. The development team is not able to detect software defects at the early age of its development 2. Agile methods are used to speed up the software development process, but as soon as the application goes to production department all methods become ineffective 3. Testing and development team members are not able to access resources timely and so the development process delays 4. You are not able to identify the exact problems of development, testing, and production department 5. Simple human errors are often creating hurdles during the development and deployment process. 6. Once the app is in production, developers think that their job is over. 7. At the time of the problem, both development and operation teams start blaming each other.
  12. 12. What are the Features of DevOps Implementation? • Predictability: DevOps decreases the failure rate of new product releases. • Maintainability: The process improves the overall recovery rate at the time of the release event. • Improved Quality: DevOps improves the quality of product development by incorporating infrastructure issues. • Lower Risk: Security aspects are incorporated in SDLC, and the number of defects gets decreased across the product • Cost Efficient: Cost efficiency is improved due to DevOps that is always an aspiration of every business organization. • Stability: DevOps implementation offers a stable and secure operational state. • Streamlined Delivery Process: As DevOps provides streamlined software delivery, so marketing effort is reduced up to 50%. It happens due to the mobile application and digital platform.
  13. 13. DevOps 101 “DevOps is truly not just the unicorns of big IT hubs like Amazon, Google, Facebook, etc. but it can be adopted by almost any organization today instead of their sizes.”
  14. 14. How DevOps Improved the Development and Operation Process? DevOps solves development challenges in the following ways: • Code deployment time is reduced because of the faster testing process and speedy feedback mechanism. • Developers do not feel work pressure and can build new code in less time.
  15. 15. How DevOps Improved the Development and Operation Process? As far as operation process execution is concerned, then implementation of DevOps improves the operational processes in the following ways: • Configuration management helps the organization to execute and organize the configuration plans, and they become able to manage their infrastructure in an effective • Containers and virtualization concepts provide a simulated environment to increase software reliability and maintain uptime of the production environment. • Effective and improved server monitoring is offered. As a result of this, proper feedback can be provided, and effective administration is assured.
  16. 16. Lifecycle i). Development This is the first stage of DevOps lifecycle in which development of application takes place constantly. The entire development process is broken down into small steps or development cycles. As a result of this, the speed of software development and delivery is increased. ii). Testing Selenium like testing tools is used to speed up the overall testing process by quick identification of errors and fixing the bugs.
  17. 17. Lifecycle iii). Integration New functionalities are integrated with the prevailing code, and testing of new code takes place. Continuous integration and testing help in the continuous development process. iv). Deployment Continuous deployment is the part of DevOps lifecycle. When it is performed in the right way, then it can affect the overall functioning of a high traffic website. v). Monitoring Inappropriate system behavior is managed by monitoring. Through proper monitoring, the bugs are found and fixed in a hassle-free way.
  18. 18. Configuration Management • Configuration management solves the problem of having to manually install and configure packages once the hardware is in place. • The benefit of using configuration automation solutions is that servers are deployed exactly the same way every time. • If you need to make a change across ten thousand servers you only need to make the change in one place. • Chef • Puppet • Ansible • Salt Stack
  19. 19. Deployment automation Deployment automation solves the problem of deploying an application with an automated and repeatable process. – Jenkins – Fabric – Capistrano – Gradle – Travis
  20. 20. Log management Log management solves the problem of aggregating, storing, and analyzing all logs in one place. – Splunk – SumoLogic – Loggly – LogStash – EFK + Grafana
  21. 21. Performance Management Performance management is about ensuring your network and application are performing as expected and providing intelligence when you encounter problems. – AppDynamics – New Relic – Boundary – Cloudweaver
  22. 22. Monitoring Monitoring and alerting are a crucial piece to managing operations and making sure people are notified when infrastructure and related services go down. – Prometheus – Nagios – Ganglia – Sensu – Icinga – Zabbix – PagerDuty
  23. 23. Infrastructure as code "IS THE PROCESS OF MANAGING AND PROVISIONING COMPUTER DATA CENTERS THROUGH MACHINE-READABLE DEFINITION FILES, RATHER THAN PHYSICAL HARDWARE CONFIGURATION OR INTERACTIVE CONFIGURATION TOOLS" “DevOps is simply operations working together with engineers to get things done faster in an automated and repeatable way.” • Versioning • Auditable • Repetible • Collaborative
  24. 24. Infrastructure Automation Infrastructure automation solves the problem of having to be physically present in a data center to provision hardware and make network changes. The benefits of using cloud services is that costs scale linearly with demand and you can provision automatically as needed without having to pay for hardware up front. – Amazon Web Services – Windows Azure – RackSpace Cloud – Google Compute Cloud – OpenShift by Red Hat – IBM Cloud
  25. 25. Martin Fowler
  26. 26. Pets VS Cattle
  27. 27. Snowflakes Vs Phoenix
  28. 28. Immutable Infrastructure
  29. 29. Immutable Infrastructure • Packer • Terraform • Ansible • Cloudformation
  30. 30. Stateless
  31. 31. Containers • Containers make it easier to host and manage life- cycle of web applications inside the portable environment. • It packages up application code other dependencies into building blocks to deliver consistency, efficiency, and productivity. • Docker is a tool to deploy containers inside the cluster and treat it all as a single unit.
  32. 32. Containers But, the real challenge is deploying the multi-container application as multiple applications can’t just live in one container. • And what if there is a need to scale out service as per the business needs? • What to do to provide services across multiple machines without dealing with cumbersome network and storage settings? That’s how Kubernetes came into play!
  33. 33. Kubernetes • Kubernetes is an open source container orchestration platform, enabling multiple numbers of containers to work together in harmony, reducing operational burden. • It manages application containers across multiple hosts. • Features like auto-scaling, rolling deployment, computer resource, volume storage to the name of few are some of the exceptional weapons of Kubernetes. • Similar to containers, it is designed to run on bare metal, in the data center, public cloud or even a hybrid cloud.
  34. 34. Kubernetes Developer: Build once run everywhere QA/Testing: Reliable and coordinated environments between test and production Sys-admin: Config once, run anything Operational team: Unified solution for building, shipping, and scaling software. Enables to focus on features, bugs and shipping better software rather than setting up and maintaining environment and tools.
  35. 35. Kubernetes
  36. 36. Kubernetes
  37. 37. Canary and Blue-Green
  38. 38. Validation • Time testing the product? • Time to go from development to deploy? • Time to deploy the product? • Downtime for the update? • Deploys per week/month? • Time to notice an error? • Time to roll back an update? • Configuration issues in production?
  39. 39. If you embrace the devops culture ... you will sleep like this adorable couple

