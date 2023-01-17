Tell me how you provision and I'll tell you how you are

Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
Talk in TechParty 2019.
DevOps word in itself is a combination of two words;
One is Development and other is Operations. It is neither
an application nor a tool; instead, it is just a culture to
promote development and Operation process
collaboratively.
In other words, we can say that DevOps is the process of
alignment of IT and development operations with better
and improved communication
Talk in TechParty 2019.
DevOps word in itself is a combination of two words;
One is Development and other is Operations. It is neither
an application nor a tool; instead, it is just a culture to
promote development and Operation process
collaboratively.
In other words, we can say that DevOps is the process of
alignment of IT and development operations with better
and improved communication