tp capacitacion juan vazquez

Utilizacion de plaguicidas Riesgos quimicos
¿ QUÉ SON LOS PLAGUICIDAS ? Son productos químicos o biológicos, compuestos por un ingrediente activo con capacidad de mat...
CLASIFICACIÓN Los plaguicidas se pueden clasificar según: Según el tipo de organismo a que son dirigidos ó para lo que se...
Según el tipo de organismo a que son dirigidos o para lo que se necesita: • Insecticidas: Se aplica contra los insectos. •...
• Acaricidas: Se aplica contra los ácaros. • Nematicidas: Se aplica contra los gusanos. • Molusquicidas: Contra moluscos y...
Según su toxicidad aguda (OMS.): Esta se basa principalmente en la toxicidad. Usualmente la dosis se registra como el valo...
Clasificación de los plaguicidas según toxicidad aguda expresada en DL50 (mg/kg)
BANDAS TOXICOLÓGICAS DE LOS PLAGUICIDAS Según la peligrosidad del producto y la dosis letal media (DL50), los plaguicidas ...
Estas bandas toxicológicas se encuentran en la ETIQUETA en el envase del plaguicida, el cual contiene instrucciones de cóm...
VÍAS DE INGRESO DE LOS PLAGUICIDAS EN EL CUERPO HUMANO Vía dermal (por la piel) Esto ocurre cuando los brazos, las manos, ...
Vía nasal (por la nariz) Esto ocurre cuando se mezclan plaguicidas sin careta u otros elementos de seguridad.
Vía oral (por boca) Ocurre cuando comemos, bebemos o fumamos mientras aplicamos el plaguicida o después de ello sin lavarn...
TIPOS DE EFECTOS DE LOS PLAGICIDAS Intoxicación Aguda: Rápida aparición de síntomas. Resulta de una sola exposición, se ma...
EXCESIVA SUDORACIÓN IRRITACIÓN DE LA PIEL
MAREOS, CONFUSIÓN DESMAYOS VISIÓN BORROSA
ARDOR EN LOS OJOS DIFICULTADES RESPIRATORIAS, EXCESIVA SALIVACIÓN
VÓMITO DOLOR ABDOMINAL, DIARREA Ó ESTREÑIMIENTO DOLOR DE CABEZA
PUPILAS ESTRECHAS (DEL TAMAÑO DE UN ALFILER) DOLORES Y CONTRACCIÓNES MUSCULARES
Intoxicación Crónica: Se observa a largo plazo; resultan de la exposición repetida, inclusive a dosis más bajas que la dos...
ANOREXIA Ó PÉRDIDA DEL APETITO ALTERACIONES DEL SUEÑO DEPRESIÓN
TEMBLOR IMPOTENCIA SEXUAL CÁNCER Ó TUMORES MALIGNOS EN PRÓSTATA, HUESOS Y EN LAS MUJERES EN MAMA, OVARIOS Y ÚTERO.
CEFALEA (DOLORES DE CABEZA), MIGRAÑAS DISMINUCIÓN DE LA LIBIDO CAUSA PROBLEMAS DE PAREJA ASTENIA, DESÁNIMO
MEDIDAS DE PREVENCION  Todos los plaguicidas presentan algún grado de toxicidad para el ser humano; sin embargo, el riesgo...
RECOMENDACIONES PARA EL ALMACENAMIENTO: Almacene los productos bajo llave, lejos del alcance de personas no autorizadas, n...
RECOMENDACIONES PARA LA APLICACIÓN:   Selección de la persona adecuada No se debe encomendar esta tarea a personas inexper...
Aplicación de Plaguicidas   Utilizar el equipo de protección personal completo y en buenas condiciones. Al iniciar y final...
No deben efectuarse pulverizaciones en línea con otras personas. Mantener a niños y animales alejados de la zona de trabaj...
Triple lavado : se utiliza para descontaminar envases metálicos, plásticos o de otro tipo como paso previo a su inutilizac...
Primeros auxilios Si sospecha que se ha intoxicado y los síntomas persisten, debe conseguir de inmediato ASISTENCIA MÉDICA...
EQUIPO DE SEGURIDAD QUE DEBE UTILIZAR EL APLICADOR DE PLAGUICIDA
  Utilizacion de plaguicidas Riesgos quimicos
  2. 2. ¿ QUÉ SON LOS PLAGUICIDAS ? Son productos químicos o biológicos, compuestos por un ingrediente activo con capacidad de matar o disminuir virus, bacterias, insectos, plantas arvenses, hongos, nemátodos, moluscos, ácaros, roedores, entre otros y va acompañado de un adherente(como el agua, derivados del petróleo, etc..).
  3. 3. CLASIFICACIÓN Los plaguicidas se pueden clasificar según: Según el tipo de organismo a que son dirigidos ó para lo que se necesita.  Según el grupo químico del ingrediente activo.  Según su persistencia al medio ambiente. Según su toxicidad aguda (OMS.).
  4. 4. Según el tipo de organismo a que son dirigidos o para lo que se necesita: • Insecticidas: Se aplica contra los insectos. • Fungicidas: Se aplica para el control de los hongos. • Herbicidas: Evitan el desarrollo de plantas • adventicias
  5. 5. • Acaricidas: Se aplica contra los ácaros. • Nematicidas: Se aplica contra los gusanos. • Molusquicidas: Contra moluscos y caracoles. • Rodenticidas: Contra los roedores.
  6. 6. Según su toxicidad aguda (OMS.): Esta se basa principalmente en la toxicidad. Usualmente la dosis se registra como el valor DL50 (Dosis Letal) que es la dosis requerida para matar al 50% de la población de animales de experimentación (ratas y ratones) bajo condiciones controladas y administradas por una vía especifica (vía oral) y se expresa en miligramos de la sustancia (mg) por kilogramos del peso del cuerpo del animal o de quien lo ingiere (kg). El DL50 es una forma de medir el envenenamiento potencial a corto plazo (toxicidad aguda) de un material.
  7. 7. Clasificación de los plaguicidas según toxicidad aguda expresada en DL50 (mg/kg)
  8. 8. BANDAS TOXICOLÓGICAS DE LOS PLAGUICIDAS Según la peligrosidad del producto y la dosis letal media (DL50), los plaguicidas se dividen en cinco categorías toxicológicas:
  9. 9. Estas bandas toxicológicas se encuentran en la ETIQUETA en el envase del plaguicida, el cual contiene instrucciones de cómo manejar el producto. La etiqueta lleva también el nombre del producto, instrucciones para su aplicación, PRIMEROS AUXILIOS en caso de envenenamiento, el ANTÍDOTO recomendado, instrucciones de cómo preparar la mezcla, SEGURIDAD DEL APLICADOR Y DEL AMBIENTE, el INGREDIENTE ACTIVO, la concentración y la clase de formulación. Es importante que sea manejado por personas que sepan leer y tener una ASISTENCIA TÉCNICA.
  10. 10. VÍAS DE INGRESO DE LOS PLAGUICIDAS EN EL CUERPO HUMANO Vía dermal (por la piel) Esto ocurre cuando los brazos, las manos, la cara, el tronco, el cuello o los ojos entran en contacto con el plaguicida
  11. 11. Vía nasal (por la nariz) Esto ocurre cuando se mezclan plaguicidas sin careta u otros elementos de seguridad.
  12. 12. Vía oral (por boca) Ocurre cuando comemos, bebemos o fumamos mientras aplicamos el plaguicida o después de ello sin lavarnos las manos previamente.
  13. 13. TIPOS DE EFECTOS DE LOS PLAGICIDAS Intoxicación Aguda: Rápida aparición de síntomas. Resulta de una sola exposición, se manifiesta poco tiempo después que el tóxico ha ingresado al organismo, ya sea en pocos minutos u horas. Peden causar la muerte inmediatamente. Algunos ejemplos son:
  14. 14. EXCESIVA SUDORACIÓN IRRITACIÓN DE LA PIEL
  15. 15. MAREOS, CONFUSIÓN DESMAYOS VISIÓN BORROSA
  16. 16. ARDOR EN LOS OJOS DIFICULTADES RESPIRATORIAS, EXCESIVA SALIVACIÓN
  17. 17. VÓMITO DOLOR ABDOMINAL, DIARREA Ó ESTREÑIMIENTO DOLOR DE CABEZA
  18. 18. PUPILAS ESTRECHAS (DEL TAMAÑO DE UN ALFILER) DOLORES Y CONTRACCIÓNES MUSCULARES
  19. 19. Intoxicación Crónica: Se observa a largo plazo; resultan de la exposición repetida, inclusive a dosis más bajas que la dosis aguda, pero en forma continua y por tiempo prolongado. Se demora años para aparecer, son más difíciles de detectar. Generalmente sus efectos son irreversibles causando la muerte. Se fijan en las zonas grasosas del cuerpo humano. Algunos ejemplos son:
  20. 20. ANOREXIA Ó PÉRDIDA DEL APETITO ALTERACIONES DEL SUEÑO DEPRESIÓN
  21. 21. TEMBLOR IMPOTENCIA SEXUAL CÁNCER Ó TUMORES MALIGNOS EN PRÓSTATA, HUESOS Y EN LAS MUJERES EN MAMA, OVARIOS Y ÚTERO.
  22. 22. CEFALEA (DOLORES DE CABEZA), MIGRAÑAS DISMINUCIÓN DE LA LIBIDO CAUSA PROBLEMAS DE PAREJA ASTENIA, DESÁNIMO
  23. 23. MEDIDAS DE PREVENCION  Todos los plaguicidas presentan algún grado de toxicidad para el ser humano; sin embargo, el riesgo que ellos pueden representar es perfectamente controlable si se respetan las normas de seguridad que su uso exige. RECOMENDACIONES PARA EL TRANSPORTE: Los plaguicidas deben transportarse en envases seguros y por ningún motivo junto a productos alimenticios. En caso de rotura de envases o escape de plaguicidas, el medio de transporte deberá lavarse para evitar posibles contaminaciones de alimentos, forraje, etc. Verifique el cierre de los envases para evitar derrames. Realice la carga o descarga del producto evitando golpes y roturas de envases. No utilice ganchos que pudieran pinchar o rasgar los envases. No transporte estos productos en la cabina del vehículo.
  24. 24. RECOMENDACIONES PARA EL ALMACENAMIENTO: Almacene los productos bajo llave, lejos del alcance de personas no autorizadas, niños y animales. Colóquelos en lugares cubiertos, cerrados y ventilados y sin humedad. No almacene estos productos en el interior de la vivienda. Conserve el producto en el envase original para una correcta identificación del mismo. Señalice la prohibición de fumar y respétela. Revise el estado de los productos en forma periódica. Verifique la existencia de extintores de polvo químico en el depósito y la disponibilidad de las hojas de seguridad de los productos almacenados
  25. 25. RECOMENDACIONES PARA LA APLICACIÓN:   Selección de la persona adecuada No se debe encomendar esta tarea a personas inexpertas, enfermos, ancianos o niños. No deben emplearse trabajadores con antecedentes de enfermedades broncas pulmonares, cardíacas, epilépticas, hepáticas, neurológicas, o con afecciones en los ojos. Solamente pueden realizar este trabajo personas adultas, debidamente capacitadas. Antes de realizar el trabajo de aplicación de plaguicidas, el personal debe ser instruido sobre el correcto uso de los equipos y de los riesgos (intoxicación, derrames) presentes.
  26. 26. Aplicación de Plaguicidas   Utilizar el equipo de protección personal completo y en buenas condiciones. Al iniciar y finalizar la temporada de aplicación de plaguicidas, asegurarse de que los equipos estén limpios y con su mantenimiento correspondiente y que no tengan filtraciones. Leer atentamente el rótulo o etiqueta y cumplir estrictamente las instrucciones y recomendaciones que en él figuren. Si los resultados que se desea obtener se pueden lograr con plaguicidas de distinto tipo, siempre se deberá utilizar el que sea menos tóxico.
  27. 27. No deben efectuarse pulverizaciones en línea con otras personas. Mantener a niños y animales alejados de la zona de trabajo. Se debe mantener y controlar el equipo para evitar derrames de plaguicidas en forma involuntaria. No deben emplearse equipos que presenten pérdidas. Si se tapa una boquilla, ésta se debe limpiar con un alambre o varilla, nunca soplar con la boca para destaparla. No pulverizar en presencia de viento fuerte y en ningún caso se hará contra el viento.: Señalizar las áreas de aplicación para evitar ingreso de personas. Se recomienda efectuar las aplicaciones en las horas de menos calor, evitando de esta forma la deshidratación de quienes las realicen. No comer, beber ni fumar durante la aplicación.
  28. 28. Triple lavado : se utiliza para descontaminar envases metálicos, plásticos o de otro tipo como paso previo a su inutilización. 2) Cierre el envase correctamente. 3) Agite el envase durante 30 segundos. 4) Vierta su contenido en el tanque pulverizador. Realice este procedimiento 3 veces, perfore luego el envase y deséchelo de acuerdo a la reglamentación vigente en su localidad. Un envase lavado tres veces reduce el riesgo de contaminación humana, animal y ambiental.
  29. 29. Primeros auxilios Si sospecha que se ha intoxicado y los síntomas persisten, debe conseguir de inmediato ASISTENCIA MÉDICA y recoger la etiqueta o el envase del plaguicida que crea que causó la intoxicación, para que el médico ó el equipo médico se informe y pueda aplicar los primeros auxilios.
  30. 30. EQUIPO DE SEGURIDAD QUE DEBE UTILIZAR EL APLICADOR DE PLAGUICIDA

