Proficient Attorney for Commodity Futures Trading Commission in Prince George’s County
CONTENTS  Introduction  CFTC  Enforcement and compliance  Find a lawyer  Factors to be considered in choosing a lawye...
Introduction  When trading in future, options or swaps, it is essential to be aware of Commodity Futures Trading Commissi...
CFTC  CFTC is an independent agency of US government which regulates options and futures.  The function of CFTC is to en...
Enforcement and compliance  When the regulations of CFTC and the commodity Exchange Act are violated, then CFTC have the ...
Find a Lawyer  If you are not confident about the precautions you have done, it is necessary to approach a Commodity Futu...
Factors to be considered in choosing a lawyer  The attorneys you are hiring should be working with FCM and RFED to bring ...
Conclusion  The CFTC enforcement actions may be due to improper marketing of future and options contract to retail invest...
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission regulates option and futures and is an independent agency of US government. When you are looking for an attorney for future trading commission in Prince George’s County, certain things has to be notified. To bring FCM, Future Commission Merchants and RFED, Retail Foreign Exchange Dealers in agreement with CFTC demands such as regulatory capital and segregation of customer funds, the attorneys should have been working with FCM and RFED. Also to lessen such violations in the future, engaging in undertaking is necessary. The attorneys should also provide legal and strategic guidance to the clients for getting positive outcomes. For more information, visit http://www.shulmanrogers.com/attorneys-Shealy-Allison-CFTC-Securities-Investigations.html

  1. 1. Proficient Attorney for Commodity Futures Trading Commission in Prince George’s County
  2. 2. CONTENTS  Introduction  CFTC  Enforcement and compliance  Find a lawyer  Factors to be considered in choosing a lawyer  Conclusion
  3. 3. Introduction  When trading in future, options or swaps, it is essential to be aware of Commodity Futures Trading Commission.  The action on exchanges and Over the Commission(OTC) gets regulated by CFTC.  Most importantly, CFTC controls what is allowed in trading and assuring the transparency in the riskier market.
  4. 4. CFTC  CFTC is an independent agency of US government which regulates options and futures.  The function of CFTC is to encourage open, transparent and competitive markets.  It also looks at refraining systematic risk and also secures the traders from fraud, manipulation and abusive practices.
  5. 5. Enforcement and compliance  When the regulations of CFTC and the commodity Exchange Act are violated, then CFTC have the rights to impose penalties.  Apart from registered firms and traders, those who are functioning in the covered markets are also prone to these penalties.  Companies which comes under CFTC jurisdiction should register and obey trading practice rules.
  6. 6. Find a Lawyer  If you are not confident about the precautions you have done, it is necessary to approach a Commodity Futures Trading Commission attorney.  When you are suspected to CTFC case, then you are prone to fines, bans and criminal penalties.  The attorney you are hiring will provide you strong defense against the case and also will guide each step you take.
  7. 7. Factors to be considered in choosing a lawyer  The attorneys you are hiring should be working with FCM and RFED to bring into agreement with the CFTC requirements.  To get positive outcomes, the attorneys should provide legal and strategic guidance to the clients.  They should deliver a standard service, without considering size or complexity of the issue.
  8. 8. Conclusion  The CFTC enforcement actions may be due to improper marketing of future and options contract to retail investors.  CFTC cases may lead to severe penalties and fines.  To get relieved from the CFTC case, you can hire an experienced attorney.

