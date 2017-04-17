TALLER 4 BASES MOLECULARES DE LA VIDA JUAN PABLO GONZALES LOZANO FRANCISCO GONGORA UNIVERSIDAD ANTONIO NARIÑO IBAGUE / TOL...
• Los glucolipidos se clasifican en: Cerebrósidos.- Son glucolípidos en los que la ceramida se une un monosacárido (glucos...
Lisofosfolipidos. Estos fosfoacilgliceroles contienen solo un radical acilo, por ejemplo, lisolecitina, es importante en e...
LDL es importante para el transporte de moléculas gordas tales como fosfolípidos, colesterol y triglicéridos alrededor del...
• Una diferencia en el metabolismo de los glucolipidos ocasionan enfermedades por la acumulación de lípidos y por el funci...
Para los pacientes del tipo 1 y la mayoría del tipo 3, el tratamiento con reemplazo enzimático por vía intravenosa cada do...
carencia de las proteínas NPC1 o NPC2. Como resultado, diversos lípidos y colesterol se acumulan dentro de las células ner...
Metoclopramida o Lipisorb (un complemento nutricional) puede aliviar el malestar gastrointestinal que se produce a menudo ...
GM1 infantil tardía es típicamente entre 1 y 3 años de edad. Los síntomas neurológicos incluyen ataxia, convulsiones, deme...
Inicialmente los medicamentos anticonvulsivos pueden controlar las convulsiones. Generalmente los niños mueren a los 3 año...
No existe cura para la leucodistrofia. El tratamiento es sintomático y de apoyo. En algunos casos el transplante de médula...
ácidos biliares hormonas sexuales glucósidos cardiacos saponinas Las vitaminas liposolubles son: En este grupo entran las ...
K Coagulación sanguínea. Harinas de pescado, Hígado de cerdo, Coles, Espinacas Al igual que la Vitamina C, las vitaminas A...
oxidación progresiva y prolongada de lípidos insaturados. La lipofucsina tiende a acumularse en células con un metabolismo...
toma una tonalidad azul oscura. Los depósitos de hemosiderina usualmente no son tóxicos, pero son un signo de alteración e...
tubular renal, toman un color pardo amarillento granular. La bilirrubina libre es altamente tóxica y se une normalmente a ...
Penetran al organismo por la piel, los pulmones y el tracto digestivo. Son materiales exógenos que se acumulan en el organ...
Los carotenoides son tetra terpenos constituidos por múltiples unidades isoprenoides con un anillo de ciclohexano sustitui...
como los azoles y la amorolfina, que se utiliza mucho en micosis de uña como tratamiento tópico, actúan en ciertas etapas ...
• Funciones de las mitocondrias Las funciones de la mitocondria dependen del tipo de célula que se esté estudiando. Estas ...
Esquema de una mitocondria La morfología de las mitocondrias es muy cambiante y puede variar desde largas estructuras rami...
canal aniónico dependiente de voltaje), que permiten el paso de grandes moléculas de hasta 5.000 dalton y un diámetro apro...
Esquema la ATP-sintetasa, situada en la membrana interna mitocondrial Posee alrededor de un 75% de proteínas y un 25% de l...
Complejo II o succinato deshidrogenasa; ambos ceden electrones al coenzima Q o ubiquinona. Complejo III o citocromo bc1 qu...
• Que es un polímero hecho de muchas subunidades pequeñas • La enzima llamada amilasa pancreática es una proteína cuyo tra...
biologíalmz CLASIFICACIÓN DE LOS LÍPIDOS [ en línea ] disponible en: https://sites.google.com/a/ps.edu.pe/biologiaps/bioqu...
Wikipedia Glucolípido [ en línea ] disponible en: https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Glucol%C3%ADpido [ consultado el 13 de abr...
Vitaminas Vitaminas liposolubles [ en línea ] disponible en: http://vitaminas.org.es/vitaminas-liposolubles [ consultado e...
yahoo! ¿Qué es el ergosterol? [ en línea ] disponible en: https://espanol.answers.yahoo.com/question/index?qid=20061202191...
yahoo! ¿porque la amilasa no puede romper la celulosa ? [ en línea ] disponible en: https://ar.answers.yahoo.com/question/...
Bases moleculares de la vida
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Bases moleculares de la vida

15 views

Published on

TALLER DE BIOLOGÍA, TERCER CORTE

Published in: Engineering
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
15
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Bases moleculares de la vida

  1. 1. TALLER 4 BASES MOLECULARES DE LA VIDA JUAN PABLO GONZALES LOZANO FRANCISCO GONGORA UNIVERSIDAD ANTONIO NARIÑO IBAGUE / TOLIMA 2017
  2. 2. • Los glucolipidos se clasifican en: Cerebrósidos.- Son glucolípidos en los que la ceramida se une un monosacárido (glucosa o galactosa) o a un oligosacárido. Gangliósidos.- Son glucolípidos en los que la ceramida se une a un oligosacárido complejo en el que siempre existe ácido siálico. Globósidos. Los globósidos son glucoesfingolípidos con oligosacáridos neutros unidos a la ceramida. • Los fosfolípidos se clasifican en: Fosfatidiletanolamina (Cefalina). Las cefalinas difieren de las lecitinas solo en que la etanolamina reemplaza a la colina. ( estructura general +) - CH2CH2NH3+ fosfatidiletanolamida: principal componente de las memranas celulares y se dividen en Plasmalógeno que forma el 70 % de las membranas celulares y el aquilacifosfolípido que forma parte de las membranas celulares de los eritrocitos Fosfatidilcolina (Lecitina). Las lecitinas contienen glicerol y ácidos grasos como las grasas simples, pero además poseen ácido fosforito y colina. Las lecitinas se hallan ampliamente distribuidas en las células del organismo, en donde tienen funciones metabólicas y estructurales en las membranas. (estructura general +) - CH2CH2N(CH3)3+ Fosfatidilcolina: forma parte del factor surfactante producido por los neumocitos tipoII Fosfatidilinositol. El inositol se halla como el estereoisomero mioinositol. Fosfatidil inositol: Interviene en el metabolismo del ac Araquidónico Fosfatidilserina. En los tejidos se ha encontrado un fosfolípido semejante a la cefalina, la fosfatidilserina, que en vez de etanolamina, contiene el aminoácido serina. además se han aislado fosfolípidos que contienen treonina. (estructura general +) - CH2CH(NH3+)COO- Fosfatidilserina: su precursor es la fosfatidiletanolamida y funciona como 2° mensajero y neurotransmisor
  3. 3. Lisofosfolipidos. Estos fosfoacilgliceroles contienen solo un radical acilo, por ejemplo, lisolecitina, es importante en el metabolismo de los fosfolípidos. Plasmalogenos. Estos compuestos llagan a constituir hasta un 10% de los fosfolípidos del encéfalo y del músculo. Esfingomielinas. Estas se encuentran en grandes cantidades en el encéfalo y tejido nervioso. Por hidrólisis de las esfingomielinas se obtiene un ácido graso, ácido fosfórico, colina y un amino alcohol complejo. • Los glucolipidos son importantes porque: [Gr. glukus, dulce + lipos, grasa]: moléculas orgánicas de estructura semejante a las grasas, en las cuales, en lugar de un ácido graso, una cadena corta de carbohidratos está unida al tercer carbono de la molécula de glicerol; como resultado, la molécula tiene una “cabeza” hidrófila y una “cola” hidrófoba. Los glucolípidos son constituyentes importantes de las membranas de las células y de las organelas. Las principales funciones de los glucolípidos son la del reconocimiento celular y como receptores antigénicos • Las lipoproteínas se clasifican en: Lipoproteínas de alta densidad (HDL) HDL tiene mayor de 1,063 g/ml de la densidad y rangos en diámetro a partir del 5 a 15 nanómetro. En jóvenes y un individuo de otra manera sano, se compone de la proteína del aproximadamente 33%, del colesterol del 30%, del fosfolípido del 29% y del triaglycerol del 4%. El papel de HDL es cerco las moléculas del sombrero tales como fosfolípidos, colesterol y triglicéridos en las células del cuerpo y transportarlas al hígado que se analizará. HDL se conoce a veces como “buen” colesterol porque las altas concentraciones de esta lipoproteína corresponden generalmente a vasos sanguíneos más sanos y más poco arriesgado de ateroesclerosis. Lipoproteínas De Baja Densidad (LDL) La densidad de LDL está entre 1,019 y 1,063 g/ml y rangos en diámetro a partir del 18 a 28 nanómetro. En jóvenes y un individuo de otra manera sano, se compone del colesterol del aproximadamente 50%, de la proteína del 25%, del fosfolípido del 21% y del triaglycerol del 8%.
  4. 4. LDL es importante para el transporte de moléculas gordas tales como fosfolípidos, colesterol y triglicéridos alrededor del cuerpo. Se conoce a veces como colesterol “malo” porque las concentraciones aumentadas tienden a ser asociadas a la progresión de la ateroesclerosis. Hay otros subtipos de LDL, incluyendo LDL boyante grande (libra LDL) y pequeño LDL denso (sd-LDL). Lipoproteínas Intermedias de la Densidad (IDL) La densidad de IDL está entre 1,006 y 1,019 g/ml y rangos en diámetro a partir del 25 a 50 nanómetro. En jóvenes y un individuo de otra manera sano, se compone de triaglycerol del aproximadamente 31%. colesterol del 29%, fosfolípido del 22% y proteína del 18%. Este tipo de lipoproteína no está generalmente presente en la sangre al ayunar. Lipoproteínas Muy De Baja Densidad (VLDL) VLDL tiene una densidad entre 0,950 y 1,006 g/ml y rangos en diámetro a partir del 30 a 80 nanómetro. En jóvenes y un individuo de otra manera sano, se compone de triaglycerol del aproximadamente 50%. colesterol del 22%, fosfolípido del 18% y proteína del 10%. Esta lipoproteína es responsable del transporte del triglicérido sintetizado del hígado al tejido adiposo donde puede ser salvada. Chylomicrons La densidad de chylomicrons es menos de 0,95 g/ml y rangos en diámetro a partir del 100 a 1000 nanómetro. En jóvenes y un individuo de otra manera sano, se compone de triaglycerol del aproximadamente 84%. colesterol del 8%, fosfolípido del 7% y proteína menos de 2%. Estas lipoproteínas son responsables del transpotation de triglicéridos en el aparato gastrointestinal en el cuerpo, por ejemplo al hígado, el tejido esquelético y el tejido adiposo. Clasificación por el Tipo: Alfa y Beta Además de la clasificación por densidad, las lipoproteínas se pueden categorizar según su tipo como alfa o beta. Esto se puede determinar con electroforesis de la proteína de suero y se utiliza a menudo en la descripción de ciertos desordenes del lípido.
  5. 5. • Una diferencia en el metabolismo de los glucolipidos ocasionan enfermedades por la acumulación de lípidos y por el funcionamiento no adecuado de la enzima correspondiente. Escriba para cada enfermedad el lípido que se acumula y la enzima correspondiente: La enfermedad de Gaucher es la más común de las enfermedades de almacenamiento de lípidos. Está causada por una deficiencia de la enzima glucocerebrosidasa. Puede obtenerse material graso en el bazo, el hígado, los riñones, los pulmones, el cerebro y la médula ósea. Los síntomas pueden ser agrandamiento del bazo y el hígado, disfunción hepática, trastornos esqueléticos y lesiones óseas que pueden causar dolor, complicaciones neurológicas graves, inflamación de los ganglios linfáticos y (ocasionalmente) las articulaciones adyacentes, abdomen distendido, una coloración pardusca en la piel, anemia, bajo recuento plaquetario, y manchas amarillentas en los ojos. Las personas afectadas más seriamente también pueden estar más susceptibles a infecciones. La enfermedad afecta igualmente a hombres y mujeres. La enfermedad de Gaucher tiene tres subtipos clínicos comunes. El tipo 1 (o tipo no neuropático) es la forma más común de la enfermedad. Se produce más comúnmente entre personas de herencia judía asquenazí. Los síntomas pueden comenzar a temprana edad o en la edad adulta e incluyen agrandamiento hepático y gran agrandamiento del bazo, que puede romperse y causar complicaciones adicionales. La debilidad esquelética y la enfermedad ósea pueden ser extensas. El cerebro no está afectado, pero puede haber deterioro pulmonar e infrecuentemente renal. Los pacientes en este grupo generalmente tienen moretones con facilidad y experimentan fatiga debido al bajo recuento plaquetario. Dependiendo del inicio y la gravedad de la enfermedad, los pacientes de tipo 1 pueden vivir hasta la edad adulta. Muchos pacientes tienen una forma leve de la enfermedad o pueden no mostrar ningún síntoma. El tipo 2 (o enfermedad de Gaucher neuropática infantil aguda) típicamente comienza a los 3 meses del nacimiento. Los síntomas incluyen agrandamiento del hígado y del bazo, daño cerebral extenso y progresivo, trastornos del movimiento ocular, espasticidad, convulsiones, rigidez de los miembros, y poca capacidad para succionar y tragar. Los niños afectados generalmente mueren a los 2 años. El tipo 3 (la forma neuronopática crónica) puede comenzar en cualquier momento de la niñez o en la edad adulta. Está caracterizado por síntomas neurológicos más leves pero lentamente progresivos comparados con la versión aguda o de tipo 2. Los síntomas principales son un agrandamiento del bazo y/o hígado, convulsiones, mala coordinación, irregularidades esqueléticas, trastornos del movimiento ocular, trastornos sanguíneos que incluyen la anemia, y problemas respiratorios. A menudo los pacientes viven hasta sus años adolescentes y a veces hasta la edad adulta.
  6. 6. Para los pacientes del tipo 1 y la mayoría del tipo 3, el tratamiento con reemplazo enzimático por vía intravenosa cada dos semanas puede disminuir dramáticamente el tamaño del hígado y el bazo, reducir las anormalidades esqueléticas, y revertir otras manifestaciones. El trasplante exitoso de médula ósea cura las manifestaciones no neurológicas de la enfermedad. Sin embargo, este procedimiento conlleva riesgo significativo y se realiza raramente en los pacientes con Gaucher. En raras ocasiones puede ser necesaria la cirugía para extirpar el bazo (si el paciente está anémico o cuando el órgano agrandado afecta la comodidad del paciente). Las transfusiones de sangre pueden beneficiar a algunos pacientes anémicos. Otros pacientes pueden requerir cirugía de reemplazo articular para mejorar la movilidad y la calidad de vida. Actualmente no existe un tratamiento eficaz para el daño cerebral grave que puede producirse en pacientes con los tipos 2 y 3 de la enfermedad de Gaucher. La enfermedad de Niemann-Pick es realmente un grupo de trastornos recesivos autosómicos causados por una acumulación de grasas y colesterol en las células del hígado, el bazo, la médula ósea, los pulmones y en algunos pacientes, el cerebro. Las complicaciones neurológicas pueden incluir la ataxia, parálisis ocular, degeneración cerebral, problemas de aprendizaje, espasticidad, dificultades para alimentarse y tragar, habla incoherente, pérdida de tono muscular, hipersensibilidad al tacto, y nubosidad corneal. Un halo rojo-cereza característico se desarrolla alrededor del centro de la retina en el 50 por ciento de los pacientes. La enfermedad de Niemann-Pick actualmente está subdividida en cuatro categorías. El inicio del tipo A, la forma más grave, se produce en la primera infancia. Los bebés parecen normales en el nacimiento pero desarrollan un agrandamiento del hígado y el bazo, ganglios linfáticos inflamados, nódulos bajo la piel (xantemas), y daño cerebral profundo a los 6 meses de edad. El bazo puede aumentar hasta 10 veces su tamaño normal y puede romperse. Estos niños se vuelven progresivamente débiles, pierden la función motora, pueden volverse anémicos, y son susceptibles a infecciones recurrentes. Raramente viven más de 18 meses. Esta forma de la enfermedad es más frecuente en familias judías. En el segundo grupo, llamado tipo B (o de inicio juvenil), el agrandamiento del hígado y el bazo se produce característicamente en los años preadolescentes. La mayoría de los pacientes también desarrolla ataxia, neuropatía periférica, y dificultades pulmonares que evolucionan con la edad, pero generalmente el cerebro no está afectado. Los pacientes de tipo B pueden vivir comparativamente largo tiempo pero pueden necesitar oxígeno complementario debido a la implicación pulmonar. Los tipos A y B de Niemann-Pick se producen por la acumulación de la sustancia grasa llamada esfingomielina, debido a la deficiencia de la esfingomielinasa ácida. La enfermedad de Niemann-Pick también incluye dos otras formas variantes llamadas tipos C y D. Éstas pueden aparecer a temprana edad o desarrollarse en la adolescencia o hasta en la edad adulta. Los tipos C y D de la enfermedad de Niemann- Pick no están causados por una deficiencia de la esfingomielinasa sino por una
  7. 7. carencia de las proteínas NPC1 o NPC2. Como resultado, diversos lípidos y colesterol se acumulan dentro de las células nerviosas y hacen que funcionen mal. Los pacientes con los tipos C y D sólo tienen agrandamiento moderado de sus bazos e hígados. La implicación cerebral puede ser extensa, llevando a la incapacidad de mirar hacia arriba y hacia abajo, dificultad para caminar y tragar, y pérdida progresiva de la visión y la audición. Los pacientes con el tipo D típicamente desarrollan síntomas neurológicos más tarde que aquellos con el tipo C y tienen una velocidad progresivamente más lenta de pérdida de la función nerviosa. La mayoría de los pacientes con tipo D comparten un origen ancestral común en Nova Scotia. Las expectativas de vida de los pacientes con los tipos C y D varían considerablemente. Algunos pacientes mueren en la niñez mientras que otros que parecen estar menos gravemente afectados viven hasta la edad adulta. Actualmente no existe cura para la enfermedad de Niemann-Pick. El tratamiento es de apoyo. Generalmente los niños mueren de una infección o por pérdida neurológica progresiva. Se ha intentado el trasplante de médula ósea en algunos pacientes con tipo B. Frecuentemente los pacientes con los tipos C y D se colocan en una dieta con bajo colesterol y/o medicamentos para disminuir el colesterol, aunque la investigación no ha demostrado que estas intervenciones cambien el metabolismo del colesterol o detengan la evolución de la enfermedad. La enfermedad de Fabry, también conocida como deficiencia de la alfa-galactosidasa- A, causa una acumulación de material graso en el sistema nervioso autónomo, los ojos, los riñones, y el sistema cardiovascular. La enfermedad de Fabry es la única enfermedad por almacenamiento de lípidos ligado a X. Los hombres están principalmente afectados aunque es común una forma más leve en las mujeres, algunas de las cuales tienen manifestaciones graves similares a las vistas en los hombres afectados. Generalmente el inicio de los síntomas es durante la niñez o la adolescencia. Los síntomas neurológicos incluyen dolor quemante en los brazos y las piernas, que empeora en agua caliente o luego de hacer ejercicio, y la acumulación de material de exceso en las capas transparentes de la cornea (dando como resultado una nubosidad pero ningún cambio en la visión). Los depósitos grasos en las paredes de los vasos sanguíneos pueden deteriorar la circulación, colocando al paciente en riesgo de tener un accidente cerebrovascular o un ataque cardíaco. Otros síntomas incluyen el agrandamiento cardíaco, deterioro progresivo de los riñones que lleva a insuficiencia renal, dificultades gastrointestinales, disminución del sudor y fiebre. Pueden desarrollarse angioqueratomas (manchas elevadas pequeñas, no cancerosas, de color púrpura-rojizo en la piel) en la parte inferior del tronco y volverse más numerosas con la edad. Los pacientes con enfermedad de Fabry a menudo mueren prematuramente de complicaciones de enfermedad cardíaca, insuficiencia renal o accidente cerebrovascular. A menudo se recetan medicamentos como la fenitoína y la carbamazepina para tratar el dolor que acompaña a la enfermedad de Fabry.
  8. 8. Metoclopramida o Lipisorb (un complemento nutricional) puede aliviar el malestar gastrointestinal que se produce a menudo en los pacientes con Fabry, y algunos individuos pueden necesitar un trasplante o diálisis renal. Experimentos recientes indican que el reemplazo enzimático puede reducir el almacenamiento, aliviar el dolor, y mejorar la función orgánica de los pacientes con la enfermedad de Fabry. La enfermedad de Farber, también conocida como lipogranulomatosis de Farber o deficiencia de la ceramidasa, describe aun grupo de trastornos recesivos autosómicos raros que causan una acumulación de material graso en las articulaciones, los tejidos y el sistema nervioso central. El trastorno afecta tanto a hombres como a mujeres. El inicio de la enfermedad ocurre típicamente en la primera infancia pero puede ocurrir más tarde. Los niños con la forma clásica de la enfermedad de Farber desarrollan los síntomas neurológicos en las primeras semanas de vida. Estos síntomas pueden incluir capacidad mental moderadamente deteriorada y problemas para tragar. El hígado, el corazón y los riñones también pueden estar afectados. Otros síntomas pueden incluir vómitos, artritis, ganglios linfáticos inflamados, articulaciones inflamadas, contracturas articulares (acortamiento crónico de los músculos o tendones alrededor de las articulaciones), ronquera, y xantemas que se engruesan alrededor de las articulaciones a medida que evoluciona la enfermedad. Los pacientes con dificultad para respirar pueden requerir la inserción de un tubo para respirar. La mayoría de los niños con la enfermedad muere a los 2 años, generalmente de enfermedad pulmonar. En una de las formas más graves de la enfermedad, puede diagnosticarse un agrandamiento del hígado y el bazo (hepatoesplenomegalia) poco después del nacimiento. Los niños nacidos con esta forma de la enfermedad generalmente mueren a los 6 meses. No existe tratamiento específico para la enfermedad de Farber. Pueden recetarse corticosteroides para aliviar el dolor. Los trasplantes de médula ósea pueden mejorar los granulomas (pequeñas masas de tejido inflamado) en los pacientes con poca o ninguna complicación pulmonar o del sistema nervioso. En los pacientes mayores, los granulomas pueden extirparse o reducirse quirúrgicamente. Las gangliosidosis son dos grupos genéticos diferentes de enfermedades. Ambas son recesivas autosómicas y afectan a los hombres y las mujeres por igual. Las gangliosidosis GM1 están causadas por una deficiencia de beta-galactosidasa, con un almacenamiento anormal resultante e materiales lípidos acídicos en las células de los sistemas nervioso central y periférico, pero particularmente en las células nerviosas. GM1 tiene tres formas: infantil temprana, infantil tardía y adulta. Los síntomas de GM1 infantil temprana (el subtipo más grave, con inicio poco después del nacimiento) pueden incluir neurodegeneración, convulsiones, agrandamiento del hígado y el bazo, aspereza de los rasgos faciales, irregularidades esqueléticas, rigidez articular, abdomen distendido, debilidad muscular, respuesta exagerada a los sonidos, y problemas con la marcha. Alrededor de la mitad de los pacientes afectados desarrolla manchas rojo-cereza en los ojos. Los niños pueden ser sordos y ciego al año de vida y a menudo mueren a los 3 años de complicaciones cardíacas o neumonía. El inicio de
  9. 9. GM1 infantil tardía es típicamente entre 1 y 3 años de edad. Los síntomas neurológicos incluyen ataxia, convulsiones, demencia, y dificultades con el habla. El inicio de GM1 adulto es entre los 3 y los 30 años. Los síntomas incluyen atrofia muscular, complicaciones neurológicas que son menos graves y evolucionan a una velocidad más lenta que las otras formas del trastorno, nubosidad corneal en algunos pacientes, y distonía (contracciones musculares sostenidas que causan movimientos repetitivos y de torsión o posturas anormales). Pueden desarrollarse angioqueratomas en la parte inferior del tronco. La mayoría de los pacientes tiene el hígado y el bazo de tamaño normal. Las gangliosidosis GM2 también causan que el cuerpo almacene materiales grasos acídicos en exceso en tejidos y células, más notablemente en las células nerviosas. Estos trastornos se producen por una deficiencia de la enzima beta-hexosaminidasa. Los trastornos GM2 incluyen: La enfermedad de Tay-Sachs (también conocida como GM2 variante B). Tay-Sachs y sus formas variantes están causadas por una deficiencia en la enzima beta- hexosaminidasa A. La incidencia es particularmente alta entre las poblaciones de Europa Oriental y los judíos asquenazí, al igual que ciertos Franco- canadienses y Cajuns de Luisiana. Los niños afectados parecen desarrollarse normalmente durante los primeros meses de vida. Los síntomas comienzan a los 6 meses de edad e incluyen pérdida progresiva de la capacidad mental, demencia, contacto ocular disminuido, reflejo aumentado de susto al ruido, pérdida progresiva de la audición, que lleva a la ceguera, dificultad para tragar, ceguera, manchas rojo-cereza en las retinas, y algo de parálisis. Las convulsiones pueden comenzar en el segundo año de vida del niño. Finalmente los niños pueden necesitar un tubo de alimentación y a menudo mueren a los 4 años de infección recurrente. No se dispone de un tratamiento específico. Inicialmente los medicamentos anticonvulsivos pueden controlar las convulsiones. Otro tratamiento de apoyo incluye la nutrición e hidratación adecuadas y técnicas para mantener abierta la vía aérea. Una forma mucho más rara del trastorno, que se produce en pacientes entre los veinte y treinta años, se caracteriza por inestabilidad en la marcha y deterioro neurológico progresivo. La enfermedad de Sandhoff (variante AB). Esta es una forma grave de la enfermedad de Tay-Sachs. Generalmente el inicio se produce a la edad de 6 meses y no está limitado a un grupo étnico. Los síntomas neurológicos pueden ser el deterioro progresivo del sistema nervioso central, debilidad motora, ceguera temprana, característica respuesta de susto a los sonidos, espasticidad, mioclono (contracciones de un músculo parecidas a una descarga), convulsiones, macrocefalia (cabeza anormalmente agrandada), y manchas rojo-cereza en los ojos. Otros síntomas pueden incluir infecciones respiratorias, soplos cardíacos, características faciales de muñeca, y agrandamiento del hígado y el bazo. No existe un tratamiento específico para la enfermedad de Sandhoff. Como con la enfermedad de Tay-Sachs, el tratamiento de apoyo incluye mantener abierta la vía aérea y nutrición e hidratación adecuadas.
  10. 10. Inicialmente los medicamentos anticonvulsivos pueden controlar las convulsiones. Generalmente los niños mueren a los 3 años de infecciones respiratorias. La enfermedad de Krabbé (también conocida como leucodistrofia de las células globoides y lipidosis de la galactosilceramida) es un trastorno recesivo autosómico causado por la deficiencia de la enzima galactosilceramidasa. La enfermedad afecta más a menudo a los bebés, con el inicio antes de los 6 meses, pero puede producirse en la adolescencia o la edad adulta. La acumulación de grasas no digeridas afecta el crecimiento de la vaina de mielina protectora de los nervios y causa grave degeneración de aptitudes mentales y motoras. Otros síntomas incluyen debilidad muscular, hipertonía (capacidad reducida para que un músculo se estire), convulsiones mioclónicas (contracciones súbitas, como un shock de los miembros), espasticidad, irritabilidad, fiebre no explicada, sordera, atrofia óptica y ceguera, parálisis, y dificultad para tragar. También pude producirse una pérdida de peso prolongada. La enfermedad puede diagnosticarse su agrupación característica de ciertas células, desmielinización y degeneración nerviosas, y destrucción de células cerebrales. En los bebés, la enfermedad generalmente es fatal antes de los 2 años. Los pacientes con una forma de inicio posterior tienen un curso más leve de la enfermedad y viven significativamente más. No se ha desarrollado un tratamiento específico para la enfermedad de Krabbé, aunque el transplante de médula ósea puede ayudar a algunos pacientes. La leucodistrofia metacromática es un grupo de trastornos caracterizados por depósitos acumulados en la materia blanca del sistema nervioso central, en los nervios periféricos y hasta cierto punto en los riñones. Similar a la enfermedad de Krabbé, esta enfermedad afecta la mielina que cubre y protege los nervios. Este trastorno recesivo autosómico está causado por una deficiencia de la enzima arilsufatasa A. Tanto los hombres como las mujeres se afectan por este trastorno. Esta leucodistrofia tiene tres fenotipos característicos: infantil tardía, juvenil, y adulta. La forma más común de la enfermedad es la infantil tardía, que típicamente comienza entre los 12 y 20 meses después del nacimiento. Los bebés pueden aparecer normales al comienzo pero desarrollan dificultad para caminar y una tendencia a caerse, seguido por dolor intermitente en los brazos y las piernas, pérdida progresiva de la visión, que lleva a la ceguera, retraso del desarrollo, deglución deteriorada, convulsiones, y demencia antes de los 2 años. Los niños también desarrollan consumo y debilidad muscular gradual y finalmente pierden la capacidad de caminar. La mayoría de los niños con esta forma del trastorno muere a los 5 años de edad. Los síntomas de la forma juvenil típicamente comienzan entre los 3 y los 10 años. Los síntomas incluyen desempeño escolar deteriorado, deterioro mental, ataxia, convulsiones, y demencia. Los síntomas son progresivos y la muerte se produce entre 10 y 20 años después del inicio. En la forma adulta, los síntomas comienzan después de los 16 años y pueden comprender concentración deteriorada, depresión, perturbaciones siquiátricas, ataxia, convulsiones, temblor, y demencia. Generalmente la muerte se produce entre los 6 y 14 años desde el inicio de los síntomas.
  11. 11. No existe cura para la leucodistrofia. El tratamiento es sintomático y de apoyo. En algunos casos el transplante de médula ósea puede retrasar la evolución de la enfermedad. La enfermedad de Wolman, también conocida como deficiencia de la lipasa ácida, es una grave enfermedad por almacenamiento de lípidos que generalmente es fatal al año de vida. Este trastorno recesivo autosómico está caracterizado por la acumulación de ésteres de colesteril (normalmente una forma de transporte del colesterol) y triglicéridos (una forma química en la cual existen grasas en el cuerpo) que pueden acumularse significativamente y causar daño en las células y los tejidos. Ambos sexos son afectados por este grave trastorno. Los bebés son normales y activos en el nacimiento pero rápidamente desarrollan deterioro mental progresivo, agrandamiento del hígado y gran agrandamiento del bazo, abdomen distendido, problemas gastrointestinales que incluyen esteatorrea (cantidades excesivas de grasas en las heces), ictericia, anemia, vómitos, y depósitos de calcio en las glándulas suprarrenales, haciendo que se endurezcan. Otro tipo de deficiencia de la lipasa ácida es la enfermedad con almacenamiento del éster de colesteril. Este trastorno extremadamente raro se produce por el almacenamiento de ésteres de colesteril y triglicéridos en las células sanguíneas y linfáticas y en el tejido linfoide. Los niños desarrollan un agrandamiento del hígado que lleva a la cirrosis y la insuficiencia hepática crónica antes de la edad adulta. Los niños también pueden tener depósitos de calcio en las glándulas suprarrenales y pueden tener ictericia tardíamente en el trastorno. No existe un tratamiento específico para la enfermedad de Wolman o la enfermedad por almacenamiento de éster de colesteril. • Los lípidos derivados o precursores se dividen en: esteroides, carotenoides, vitaminas liposolubles y hormonas. Los esteroides se clasifican en: Las vitaminas liposolubles son: Los esteroides se clasifican en: esteroles ácidos y sales biliares hormonas esteroideas
  12. 12. ácidos biliares hormonas sexuales glucósidos cardiacos saponinas Las vitaminas liposolubles son: En este grupo entran las vitaminas A, D, E y K. Las mismas son solubles en los cuerpos grasos, son poco alterables, y el organismo puede almacenarlas fácilmente. Dado que el organismo puede almacenarlas como reserva, su carencia estaría basada en malos hábitos alimentarios. Vitamina Función (interviene en) Fuente A Intervienen en el crecimiento, Hidratación de piel, mucosas pelo, uñas, dientes y huesos. Ayuda a la buena visión. Es un antioxidante natural. Hígado, Yema de huevo, Lácteos, Zanahorias, Espinacas, Broccoli, Lechuga, Radiccio, Albaricoques, Damasco, Durazno, Melones, Mamón D Regula el metabolismo del calcio y también en el metabolismo del fósforo. Hígado, Yema de huevo, Lácteos, Germen de trigo, Luz solar E Antioxidante natural. Estabilización de las membranas celulares. Protege los ácidos grasos. Aceites vegetales, Yema de huevo, Hígado, Panes integrales, Legumbres verdes, Cacahuate, Coco, Vegetales de hojas verdes
  13. 13. K Coagulación sanguínea. Harinas de pescado, Hígado de cerdo, Coles, Espinacas Al igual que la Vitamina C, las vitaminas A y E poseen propiedades antioxidantes. Respecto de los vínculos existentes entre las vitaminas y el deporte, o el rendimiento en los deportes, en los estudios realizados se observa que la vitamina E, por su función de estabilizadora de la estructura de las membranas y por sus propiedades antioxidantes, ha sido utilizada ampliamente entre los atletas. Si bien algunos trabajos que se basan en estudios controlados, indican una incidencia positiva en el rendimiento, muchos otros, demuestran una incidencia escasa de este suplemento en el rendimiento deportivo. • Las patologías asociadas con los lípidos se conocen como: Los pigmentos, tipos y patologías. Tipos: A) PIGMENTOS ENDÓGENOS: Se producen en el propio organismo y se acumulan en casos de desequilibrio entre su producción y secreción o metabolismo. En los mamíferos se acumulan en los tejidos básicamente cuatro pigmentos endógenos: lipofucsina, hemosiderina, bilirrubina y melanina. La hemosiderina y bilirrubina derivan de la degradación de los eritrocitos. 1. LIPOFUCSINA: Es un pigmento marrón dorado formado en los lisosomas de células que sufren auto
  14. 14. oxidación progresiva y prolongada de lípidos insaturados. La lipofucsina tiende a acumularse en células con un metabolismo elevado como neuronas, epitelio tiroideo y en músculos. Es un pigmento compuesto de lipoproteínas, su acumulación en un tejido se denomina lipofucsinosis o atrofia parda. Patogénesis: Se deriva de la peroxidación de los lípidos de membranas celulares por acción de radicales libres. Se conoce como un pigmento de desgaste por su presencia en células de animales viejos. Otra condición, en la cual también se incrementa el depósito de lipofucsina en los tejidos es en casos de deficiencia de vitamina E. Los órganos más afectados son: corazón, hígado y sistema nervioso, los cuales se ven disminuidos de tamaño, con la cápsula arrugada y con color pardo difuso por todo el órgano. Este pigmento se acumula en los lisosomas celulares, como un pigmento granular café claro, ubicado cerca al polo nuclear de la célula. La lipofucsina no es tóxica para la célula, excepto si se presenta en grandes cantidades. 2. HEMOGLOBINA: Es un pigmento transportador de oxígeno en los eritrocitos, es una combinación de globina y del complejo pigmentario Hem. Durante la degradación normal y patológica de la hemoglobina se forman distintos tipos de complejos pigmentarios. La ferritina y la hemosiderina son las formas principales de almacenamiento del hierro en los tejidos animales, ambas contienen hierro trivalente y se detectan histoquímicamente por la reacción de azul de Prusia. La ferritina en los lisosomas es convertida en hemosiderina. En casos de crisis hemolíticas agudas puede darle una coloración negra al riñón. 3. HEMOSIDERINA: Es un pigmento que contiene hierro derivado del catabolismo de la hemoglobina, realizado por células del sistema de macrófagos La fagocitosis de eritrocitos lleva a la liberación del hierro y hemoglobina. Normalmente se observan pequeñas cantidades de hemosiderina en los macrófagos de la médula ósea, bazo e hígado. Es un pigmento marrón granular y amorfo. Patogenia: La concentración local excesiva de hemosiderina, ocurre en sitios de hemorragia, congestión pasiva, diapédesis de eritrocitos y fenómenos hemolíticos (anemia hemolítica auto inmune, enfermedades hemoparasitarias) En estos casos el pigmento se halla en los macrófagos locales, es de un color amarillo dorado a pardo y de apariencia granular a cristalina, es intra citoplasmático, con la tinción de azul de Prusia
  15. 15. toma una tonalidad azul oscura. Los depósitos de hemosiderina usualmente no son tóxicos, pero son un signo de alteración en la vida media de los eritrocitos y su metabolismo. Con menor frecuencia la hemosiderina se puede acumular en células parenquimatosas (hemocromatosis). 4. BILIRRUBINA: Se produce a partir de la degradación de la hemoglobina, cuando los macrófagos procesan eritrocitos degenerados. Metabolismo del grupo hemo: inicialmente es convertido a biliverdina por la enzima hemooxigenasa. La biliverdina es metabolizada a bilirrubina por reductasa. La bilirrubina se une usualmente a la albúmina sérica para ser transportada en la sangre. Luego la bilirrubina libre es captada por los hepatocitos, donde se conjuga con ácido glucurónico para ser excretada en la bilis al intestino delgado. Adicionalmente en el intestino las bacterias la transforman en urobilinogeno, este se absorbe en el intestino y se elimina por la orina. Los equinos luego de una anorexia mayor de 24 horas pueden presentar ictericia por la competencia de ácidos grasos con la bilirrubina para ser captada por los hepatocitos. Aunque la conversión de hemoglobina a bilirrubina puede suceder en cualquier célula retículo endotelial, el principal órgano de producción es el bazo. La bilirrubina entra en la corriente sanguínea, se une a la albúmina y es transportada al hígado, como es insoluble en agua no atraviesa el filtro glomerular renal y es procesada en el hígado o si este está alterado, se acumula en la corriente sanguínea. Patogenia: La bilirrubina puede incrementar sus niveles en la sangre (hiperbilirrubinemia) por varias causas denominadas como prehepáticas, hepáticas o posthepáticas, según como se asocien con uno de los siguientes eventos: a. Incremento en el catabolismo de proteínas hemo en fenómenos hemolíticos. b. Disminución de la captura por los hepatocitos de la bilirrubina ligada a la albúmina. c. Conjugación hepática de bilirrubina disminuida o ausente, por lesión de los hepatocitos debida a injuria tóxica o viral aguda. d. Excreción alterada de bilirrubina por daño intra-hepático. e. Obstrucción del conducto biliar. El estado de hiperbilirrubinemia conduce al depósito de la bilirrubina en tejidos como la piel, esclerótica y membranas mucosas, los cuales toman una coloración amarillenta (ictericia), este pigmento en estos tejidos no se diferencia histológicamente Pero cuando se deposita en canalículos biliares hepáticos, hepatocitos y en el epitelio
  16. 16. tubular renal, toman un color pardo amarillento granular. La bilirrubina libre es altamente tóxica y se une normalmente a proteínas tisulares. La conjugada no es tóxica a bajas concentraciones, puede ser eliminada en la orina, pero en concentraciones altas puede causar necrosis del epitelio tubular renal. 5. MELANINA: Es un pigmento marrón de la piel, el pelo, las leptomeninges y la coroides del ojo. Se forma en los melanocitos en unos granos denominados melanosomas por oxidación de tirosina a dihidrofenilalanina por medio de la enzima tirosinasa. En la piel los melanocitos se ubican normalmente en la capa basal de la epidermis. La melanina es transportada desde los melanocitos a células fagocíticas que la almacenan denominadas melanófagos. En los mamíferos su única función conocida es proteger de la radiación ultravioleta de los rayos solares. Casos patológicos en los cuales aumenta la pigmentación de los tejidos pueden ser: 1. Melanosis: se refiere a una acumulación excesiva de melanina en los órganos internos, principalmente a nivel del tejido conectivo (pleura, meninges, corazón), su reconocimiento al sacrificio de la persona de abasto conduce al decomiso de las vísceras afectadas por razones estéticas. Consiste en una ubicación heterotópica congénita de los melanocitos. Macro: se observan áreas negras pardas de forma y tamaño irregular, sin alteración adicional de los tejidos afectados. 2. Acantosis nigrican: aumento en forma simétrica de la pigmentación de la epidermis, asociada con alteración de los niveles hormonales de origen adrenocortical, en el hipotiroidismo y en el tumor de células de sertoli testiculares. 3. Efélides: aumento en la producción de melanina en la piel la cual se distribuye en formas irregulares y tamaño variable, por aumento de la exposición a radiación ultravioleta. 4. Léntigo: alta concentración focal de melanocitos productores de melanina en la epidermis. Casos en los que falta la pigmentación en la epidermis pueden ser: 1. Albinismo: puede ser una despigmentación total o parcial, en él hay presencia de los melanocitos de la epidermis, pero carecen en forma congénita de la enzima tirosinasa 2. Vitíligo: consiste en la despigmentación de un área de la epidermis que poseía melanina, puede tener antecedente inmunológico que conlleva a la pérdida progresiva de melanocitos. 3. Leucodermia: es la despigmentación de un área de la piel secundaria a una lesión de ésta, también puede cursar con leucotriquia (despigmentación del pelo) Se produce por una lesión en los melanóforos receptores de la melanina. B. PIGMENTOS EXÓGENOS:
  17. 17. Penetran al organismo por la piel, los pulmones y el tracto digestivo. Son materiales exógenos que se acumulan en el organismo, difíciles de degradar por las enzimas hidrolíticas en el espacio extracelular o por macrófagos. Son más frecuentes e importantes en el pulmón, en el cual producen una serie de enfermedades denominadas colectivamente como neumoconiosis. Algunos de estos procesos, como la antracosis (causada por el pigmento de polvo de carbón), producen una reacción tisular escasa. Otros como la silicosis (dióxido de silicio) pueden producir inflamación con extensa fibrosis. Neumoconiosis: es la acumulación de material particulado dentro del pulmón. 1. Pequeñas partículas depositados en la mucosa de las vías aéreas terminales (ejemplo, bronquiolo respiratorio) y son fagocitadas pormacrófagos cargados de pigmento granular, pardo oscuro, intra citoplasmático. 2. Patogenicidad, varía dependiendo de la naturaleza del material particulado y de la cantidad de depósito de él. Partículas como silicio pueden causar fibrosis pulmonar, enfisema, y reacción inflamatoria en el pulmón, partículas como el asbesto pueden causar fibrosis y neoplasia. Ejemplos: Antracosis: partículas ricas en carbón, hollín de chimeneas, gases expelidos por los vehículos. Silicosis: arena, polvo de piedra, minas de cobre, estaño, hierro. Causan severa fibrosis pulmonar y neumonía en caballo. Es especialmente común en animales que hozan en la tierra. Cuando se produce enfermedad debido a silicatos, el animal generalmente presenta granulomas múltiples en los pulmones, compuestos de grandes macrófagos espumosos. Los granulomas frecuentemente tienen centros necróticos, algunos con células gigantes multinucleadas. Asbestosis: fibras de asbestos. Material de construcción. Es de particular interés en la especie humana, además de las lesiones que produce porque está claramente asociado a una neoplasia letal denominada mesotelioma. Bagazosis: pelusas de bagazo de caña.(1) • La unidad básica de un carotenoide se llama
  18. 18. Los carotenoides son tetra terpenos constituidos por múltiples unidades isoprenoides con un anillo de ciclohexano sustituido e insaturado en cada uno de los extremos. Son moléculas lipofilicas, con nula solubilidad en agua. La propiedad de absorber luz se deriva de la presencia de 7 o más enlaces dobles conjugados con posibilidad de absorber luz visible, con colores que van del amarillo al rojo. La cadena poliénica de los carotenoides es altamente reactiva y rica en electrones. En presencia de oxidantes fácilmente se forman radicales libres de vida corta. Los radicales libres como el oxigeno singlete ·O2 e hidroxilo ·OH son especies altamente reactivas capaces de iniciar la peroxidación de lípidos, inactivar proteínas, o causar daño molecular de ADN o ARN. Se ha demostrado que los carotenoides inactivan oxigeno singlete, hidroxilo, peróxidos y otros oxidantes mediante un proceso en el que se transfiere la energía de altos niveles de 2 excitación a un triplete del carotenoide. Este puede volver al estado basal liberando calor o modificando la molécula basal. • Químicamente el colesterol se conoce como un hidrocarburo aromático de nombre Son hidrocarburos derivados del benceno. El benceno se caracteriza por una inusual estabilidad, que le viene dada por la particular disposición de los dobles enlaces conjugados Reciben este nombre debido a los olores intensos, normalmente agradables, que presentan en su mayoría. El nombre genérico de los hidrocarburos aromáticos mono y policíclicos es "areno" y los radicales derivados de ellos se llaman radicales "arilo". Todos ellos se pueden considerar derivados del benceno, que es una molécula cíclica, de forma hexagonal y con un orden de enlace intermedio entre un enlace sencillo y un doble enlace. • El ergosterol es un precursor de la vitamina: El ergosterol es un componente lipídico de la membrana sobre el cual actúa la mayoría de los fármacos antimicóticos. Es el esterol que predomina en las células fúngicas y, entre sus funciones, da fluidez e integridad a la membrana, permite la función apropiada de muchas enzimas unidas a ella y, al favorecer la función de la quitina sintetasa, permite el crecimiento y la división celular. Las levaduras y los hongos filamentosos presentan, generalmente, yemaciones o células hijas, por lo que es preciso que la membrana sea bastante dinámica. La síntesis del ergosterol, cuyo precursor es el escualeno, está compuesta por una serie de etapas, Los antimicóticos
  19. 19. como los azoles y la amorolfina, que se utiliza mucho en micosis de uña como tratamiento tópico, actúan en ciertas etapas de la síntesis del ergosterol; inhibiendo específicamente algunas enzimas, por ejemplo, las alilaminas bloquean la escualeno epoxidasa y los azoles bloquean la 14 alfa lanosterol desmetilasa. Estas enzimas son codificadas por una familia de genes que pueden mutar y generar una resistencia secundaria a los antimicóticos. El hongo shiitake contiene ergosterol (vitamina D), q contribuye en el tratamiento del cáncer del colon. • El nombre IUPAC del glicerol es: Propane -1,2,3-triol Glicerol Glicerina Propanotriol 1,2,3 - Propanotriol 1,2,3 - Trihidroxipropano El 1, 2, 3-propanotriol, glicerol o glicerina (C3H8O3) (del griego glykos, dulce) es un alcohol con tres grupos hidroxilos (–OH). Se trata de uno de los principales productos de la degradación digestiva de los lípidos, paso previo para el ciclo de Krebs y también aparece como un producto intermedio de la fermentación alcohólica. Además junto con los ácidos grasos, es uno de los componentes de lípidos como los triglicéridos y los fosfolípidos. Se presenta en forma de líquido a una temperatura ambiental de 25 ° C y es higroscópico e incoloro. Posee un coeficiente de viscosidad alto y tiene un sabor dulce como otros polialcoholes.
  20. 20. • Funciones de las mitocondrias Las funciones de la mitocondria dependen del tipo de célula que se esté estudiando. Estas son las siguientes: La función más importante de la mitocondria es producir energía. Las moléculas más simples de la nutrición se envían a las mitocondrias para que ser procesadas y crear moléculas cargadas que son combinadas con oxígeno para producir ATP. Este proceso es conocido con el nombre de fosforilación oxidativa La mitocondria ayuda a la célula a mantener la concentración adecuada de iones de calcio dentro de los compartimentos de la célula La mitocondria también ayuda a construir ciertas partes de la sangre y de las hormonas como la testosterona y el estrógeno Las mitocondrias de las células del hígado tienen enzimas que desintoxican el amoníaco La mitocondria también desempeña un papel fundamental en el proceso de la apoptosis o la muerte celular programada. La muerte anormal de las células debida a la disfunción de la mitocondria puede afectar a la función del órgano. • Que nombre reciben las partículas que tapizan las crestas mitocondriales? • Composición química de las mitocondrias La mitocondria está conformada de proteínas que constituyen sus dos membranas, estas proteínas pueden se TOM, TIM y OXA, también están las chaperonas o hsp 70 Estructura de la mitocondria Las mitocondrias poseen dos membranas: una membrana externa lisa y una membrana interna muy plegada cuyas invaginaciones reciben el nombre de crestas; estas membranas definen dos comportamientos diferentes: el espacio intermembranoso entre ambas membranas y la matriz, que está limitada por la membrana interna.
  21. 21. Esquema de una mitocondria La morfología de las mitocondrias es muy cambiante y puede variar desde largas estructuras ramificadas a pequeños elipsoides. Se pueden dividir y fusionar entre sí con facilidad, con la consiguiente mezcla de sus ADNs. Si se fusionan dos células que tienen mitocondrias diferentes la población de mitocondrias es homogénea en 8 horas. Este proceso de fusión y fisión es complejo puesto que han de hacerlo las dos membranas de forma correcta. Las enzimas que catalizan las reacciones de la respiración son componentes o de la matriz o de la membrana mitocondrial interna. En la matrix se producen el ciclo de Krebs o ciclo del ácido cítrico y la oxidación de los ácidos grasos, y en la membrana interna tiene lugar la fosforilación oxidativa. Por ello, las dos partes más importantes de la mitocondria desde el punto de vista funcional son la matriz y la membrana interna que la rodea. Comsposición de la mitocondria Membrana mitocondrial interna La membrana mitocondrial externa está formada por una bicapa lipídica y numerosas proteínas asociadas, al igual que todas las demás membranas celulares. Es muy permeable a la mayor parte de las moléculas pequeñas e iones, porque posee numerosos canales acuosos a través de la bicapa formados por porina o VDAC (de
  22. 22. canal aniónico dependiente de voltaje), que permiten el paso de grandes moléculas de hasta 5.000 dalton y un diámetro aproximado de 20 Å. Otras proteínas de esta membrana son las enzimas implicadas en la síntesis mitocondrial de lípidos y las que activan los ácidos grasos para que posteriormente sean oxidados en la matrix. Espacio intermembranoso Entre ambas membranas queda delimitado un espacio intermembranoso que está compuesto de un líquido similar al citoplasma; tienen una alta concentración de protones como resultado del bombeo de los mismos por los complejos enzimáticos de la cadena respiratoria. En él se localizan diversas enzimas que intervienen en la transferencia del enlace de alta energía del ATP, como la adenilato kinasa o la creatina quinasa. También se localiza la carnitina, una molécula implicada en el transporte de ácidos grasos desde el citosol hasta la matriz mitocondrial, donde serán oxidados (beta-oxidación). Membrana mitocondrial interna La membrana mitocondrial interna se encuentra muy plegada en crestas, lo que aumenta notablemente su superficie y por ello su actividad. Es prácticamente impermeable a las sustancias polares e iones; sólo es completamente permeable al O2, CO2 y H2O.
  23. 23. Esquema la ATP-sintetasa, situada en la membrana interna mitocondrial Posee alrededor de un 75% de proteínas y un 25% de lípidos, lo que constituye un contenido en proteínas superior al de otras membranas celulares. En ella se pueden distinguir tres tipos diferentes de proteínas: Proteínas transportadoras específicas, que regulan el paso de los metabolitos que son necesarios en la matriz (ADP, piruvato, ácidos grasos,...) y en el exterior (ATP,...). Nucleótido de adenina translocasa. Se encarga de transportar a la matriz mitocondrial el ADP citosólico formado durante las reacciones que consumen energía y, paralelamente transloca hacia el citosol el ATP recién sintetizado durante la fosforilación oxidativa. Fosfato translocasa. Transloca fosfato citosólico junto con un hidrón a la matriz; el fosfato es esencial para fosforilar el ADP durante la fosforilación oxidativa. Las proteínas de la cadena respitarotia o cadena transportadora de electrones hasta el oxígeno. Complejo I o NADH deshidrogenasa que contiene flavina mononucleótido (FMN).
  24. 24. Complejo II o succinato deshidrogenasa; ambos ceden electrones al coenzima Q o ubiquinona. Complejo III o citocromo bc1 que cede electrones al citocromo c. Complejo IV o citocromo c oxidasa que cede electrones al O2 para producir dos moléculas de agua. Un complejo enzimatico denominado ATP-sintetasa que cataliza la producción de ATP a partir de ADP y Pi. La ATP-sintetasa translocadora de protoneses la estructura más compleja de la membrana mitocondrial interna. Contiene 8 cadenas polipeptídicas diferentes y en ella se distinguen dos componentes, F1 y F0. F1 es el componente que cataliza la síntesis de ATP y es una pequeña esfera proteica que está expuesta hacia la matriz mitocondrial. El componente F0 es un canal de protones que atraviesa la membrana. Matriz mitocondrial La matriz mitocondrial contiene una solución de apariencia gelatinosa, con menos del 50% de agua, que está formada por una mezcla muy concentrada de enzimas diferentes, sustratos, ADP, ATP e iones inorgánicos. Contiene también la maquinaria genética mitocondrial (varias copias idénticas de ADN circular, RNA y ribosomas 70S), que sintetiza algunas proteínas mitocondriales. Entre las numerosas enzimas de la matriz mitocondrial se encuentran: Las responsables de la oxidación de las moléculas combustibles procedentes del citosol, como las enzimas del ciclo de Krebs y las de la β-oxidación de los ácidos grasos. Las que intervienen en la replicación, transcripción y traducción del DNA mitocondrial. • Que es lo que hace acido a un ácido graso? • Que no se disuelve. • Que tiene un grupo carboxilo que dona un ion hidrogeno a la solución • Que contiene solo dos átomos de oxigeno
  25. 25. • Que es un polímero hecho de muchas subunidades pequeñas • La enzima llamada amilasa pancreática es una proteína cuyo trabajo consiste en unirse a las moleculares de almidón de los alimentos y facilitar rupturas hasta disacáridos. La amilasa no puede romper la celulosa. ¿Por qué no? • La celulosa es un tipo de grasa, no un carbohidrato como el almidón • Las moléculas de celulosa son mucho más grandes • El almidón esta hecho de glucosa, la celulosa está hecha de otros azucares • Las uniones entre azucares de la celulosa son mucho más fuertes • Los azucares en la celulosa se unen entre sé de manera distinta que en el almidón, dándole a la celulosa una forma diferente • Una diferencia de fosforo en el suelo le haría especialmente difícil a la planta fabricar: • ADN • Proteínas • Celulosa • Ácidos grasos • Sacarosa Bibliografía BIOQUIMICA Glucolípidos . [ en línea ] disponible en: http://uaembiochemistry.blogspot.com.co/2014/11/glucolipidos.html [ consultado el 13 de abril del 2017 ]
  26. 26. biologíalmz CLASIFICACIÓN DE LOS LÍPIDOS [ en línea ] disponible en: https://sites.google.com/a/ps.edu.pe/biologiaps/bioquimica/lipidos/clasificacion-de-los- lipidos [ consultado el 13 de abril del 2017 ] booksmedicos bioquímica las bases moleculares de la vida [ en línea ] disponible en: http://booksmedicos.org/bioquimica-las-bases-moleculares-de-la-vida-mckee-5a- edicion/#more-122171 [ consultado el 13 de abril del 2017 Química Lípidos: Funciones biológicas [ en línea ] disponible en: http://cb10laura.blogspot.com.co/2011/05/3-lipidos-funciones-biologicas.html [ consultado el 13 de abril del 2017 ] Ibcbioquimica Fosfolípidos [ en línea ] disponible en: http://ibcbioquimica.blogspot.com.co/2012/04/fosfolipidos.html [ consultado el 13 de abril del 2017 ] Yahoo! ¿como se clasifican los fosfolipidos? [ en línea ] disponible en: https://mx.answers.yahoo.com/question/index?qid=20080907160704AA2WPva [ consultado el 13 de abril del 2017 ] Yahho! Que es un glicolipido? [ en línea ] disponible en: https://es.answers.yahoo.com/question/index?qid=20080415191536AACdRVZ [ consultado el 13 de abril del 2017 ] Biología glucolípidos [ en línea ] disponible en: http://www.curtisbiologia.com/glossary/term/522 [ consultado el 13 de abril del 2017 ] Biología Fosfolípidos y Glucolípidos [ en línea ] disponible en: http://bio2.mforos.com/1634678/7735657-fosfolipidos-y-glucolipidos/ [ consultado el 13 de abril del 2017 ]
  27. 27. Wikipedia Glucolípido [ en línea ] disponible en: https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Glucol%C3%ADpido [ consultado el 13 de abril del 2017 ] Yahoo! ¿Para qué sirven los glucolipidos? [ en línea ] disponible en: https://mx.answers.yahoo.com/question/index?qid=20101003160726AAmzIMr [ consultado el 13 de abril del 2017 ] news-medical Clasificación de la Lipoproteína [ en línea ] disponible en: http://www.news-medical.net/life-sciences/Lipoprotein-Classification-(Spanish).aspx [ consultado el 13 de abril del 2017 ] ninds.nih Enfermedades por almacenamiento de lípidos [ en línea ] disponible en: https://espanol.ninds.nih.gov/trastornos/enfermedades_por_almacenamiento_de_lipido s.htm [ consultado el 13 de abril del 2017 ] wikiteka lípidos enfermedades [ en línea ] disponible en: https://www.wikiteka.com/apuntes/apuntes-3-213/ [ consultado el 13 de abril del 2017 ] yahoo! ¿como se clasifican los esteroides (lipidos)? [ en línea ] disponible en: https://espanol.answers.yahoo.com/question/index?qid=20120820110910AAQEkYq [ consultado el 13 de abril del 2017 ] ibcbioquimica Esteroides [ en línea ] disponible en: http://ibcbioquimica.blogspot.com.co/2012/04/esteroides.html [ consultado el 13 de abril del 2017 ] zonadiet Vitaminas Liposolubles[ en línea ] disponible en: http://www.zonadiet.com/nutricion/liposol.htm [ consultado el 13 de abril del 2017 ]
  28. 28. Vitaminas Vitaminas liposolubles [ en línea ] disponible en: http://vitaminas.org.es/vitaminas-liposolubles [ consultado el 13 de abril del 2017 ] ninds.nih Enfermedades por almacenamiento de lípidos [ en línea ] disponible en: https://espanol.ninds.nih.gov/trastornos/enfermedades_por_almacenamiento_de_lipido s.htm [ consultado el 13 de abril del 2017 ] Farmacia-uia Tipos y patologías de los lípidos [ en línea ] disponible en: http://lipidos- farmacia-uia.blogspot.com.co/ [ consultado el 13 de abril del 2017 ] sanutricion CAROTENOIDES [ en línea ] disponible en: http://www.sanutricion.org.ar/files/upload/files/carotenoides.pdf [ consultado el 13 de abril del 2017 ] wikipedia Hidrocarburo aromático policíclico [ en línea ] disponible en: https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hidrocarburo_arom%C3%A1tico_polic%C3%ADclico [ consultado el 13 de abril del 2017 ] wikipedia Hidrocarburo aromático [ en línea ] disponible en: https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hidrocarburo_arom%C3%A1tico [ consultado el 13 de abril del 2017 ] revistas.ucm HIDROCARBUROS AROMÁTICOS POLICÍCLICOS ( [ en línea ] disponible en: https://revistas.ucm.es/index.php/RCCV/article/viewFile/51869/48027 [ consultado el 13 de abril del 2017 ] higieneocupacional .higieneocupacional [ en línea ] disponible en: http://www.higieneocupacional.com.br/download/hidrocarburos-vives.pdf [ consultado el 13 de abril del 2017 ]
  29. 29. yahoo! ¿Qué es el ergosterol? [ en línea ] disponible en: https://espanol.answers.yahoo.com/question/index?qid=20061202191844AA8JDkP [ consultado el 13 de abril del 2017 ] wikipedia Ergosterol [ en línea ] disponible en: https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ergosterol [ consultado el 13 de abril del 2017 ] wikipedia Glicerol [ en línea ] disponible en: https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Glicerol [ consultado el 13 de abril del 2017 ] yahoo! ComposicionQuímica del Núcleo y la Mitocondria? [ en línea ] disponible en: https://mx.answers.yahoo.com/question/index?qid=20071111164616AAgNBq8 [ consultado el 13 de abril del 2017 ] comofuncionaque ¿Qué es la mitocondria y cuáles son sus funciones? [ en línea ] disponible en: http://comofuncionaque.com/funciones-de-la-mitocondria/ [ consultado el 13 de abril del 2017 ] wikipedia Cresta mitocondrial [ en línea ] disponible en: https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cresta_mitocondrial [ consultado el 13 de abril del 2017 ] asturnatura Mitocondria. Estructura y composición [ en línea ] disponible en: https://www.asturnatura.com/articulos/organulos-energeticos/mitocondria-estructura- composicion.php [ consultado el 13 de abril del 2017 ] Wikipedia Ácido graso [ en línea ] disponible en: https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/%C3%81cido_graso [ consultado el 13 de abril del 2017 ] smart-fertilize El Fósforo en el suelo y las plantas [ en línea ] disponible en: http://www.smart-fertilizer.com/es/articles/phosphorus [ consultado el 13 de abril del 2017 ]
  30. 30. yahoo! ¿porque la amilasa no puede romper la celulosa ? [ en línea ] disponible en: https://ar.answers.yahoo.com/question/index?qid=20100901124110AAMe3VH [ consultado el 13 de abril del 2017 ] universidad de cordoba Lección 4. Digestión, absorción y metabolismo de los carbohidratos en monogástricos y rumiantes. [ en línea ] disponible en: https://www.uco.es/zootecniaygestion/menu.php?tema=153 [ consultado el 13 de abril del 2017 ]

×