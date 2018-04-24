jmo 2018 MÉTODO ZOPP

Successfully reported this slideshow.
MÉTODO ZOPP Zielorientierte Projektplanung Juan Montenegro Ordoñez Abril de 2018 GTZ,1998 1
Contenido 1. Aproximación conceptual. 2. Características. 3. Principios. 4. Elementos. 5. La Matriz de Planificación del P...
1. Aproximación conceptual 3
¿Qué significa ZOPP? ZielOrientierte ProjektPlanung Planificación de Proyectos Orientada a Objetivos Instrumento de planif...
5 ¿Qué es EL MÉTODO ZOPP? Es un método de PLANIFICACIÓN de proyectos sociales Orientados a alcanzar determinados OBJETIVOS...
“La planificación de proyectos es un proceso de negociación continua entre organismos ejecutores, grupos destinatarios y a...
8 “La planificación es, ante todo, un proceso de aclaración y de entendimiento entre personas que se proponen modificar co...
2. Características 9
10 Fuente: GTZ, 1996, p. 17. 1. Participación de las personas involucradas. 2. Procedimiento interactivo. 3. Aplicación fl...
3. Principios 11
“La experiencia demuestra que los proyectos sólo tienen éxito cuando se basan en el esfuerzo propio de los grupos destinat...
“Lo que cuenta, en última instancia, no son los servicios que se ofrecen, sino el mejoramiento de las condiciones de vida ...
“Un buen proyecto siempre está basado en el consenso. Las partes acuerdan trabajar juntas por un período de tiempo determi...
“Por principio todo puede modificarse. Cuanto más profundo el nivel de planificación, tanto más frecuentemente se requiere...
16 “Hay que permitir que los afectados expresen ellos mismos lo que quieren” Helming, S. y Göbel, M., 1998, p. 15
4. Elementos 17
1.Planificación. 1.Objetivos. 1.Análisis de la situación. 1.Estrategias del proyecto. 1.Responsabilidades y roles. 1.Organ...
1.1. Planificación. 19 1. Identificación de grupos de interés. (Directos e indirectos) 2. Identificación del problema. (Ár...
1.2. Objetivos. 20 1. Plantear el objetivo superior. 2. Definir el objetivo de desarrollo. 3. Construir el objetivo del pr...
1.3. Análisis de la situación.21 1. Descripción de situación actual. (Lectura del árbol de problemas). 2. Analizar las cau...
1.4. Estrategias del proyecto.22 1. Plantear varias estrategias de intervención. (Lectura del árbol de objetivos). 2. Anal...
1.5. Responsabilidades y roles.23 ¿Quiénes participan en el proyecto? 1. Conocer la responsabilidad del proceso de desarro...
1.6. Organizadores.24 ¿Quiénes aprueban las decisiones en el proyecto? 1. Identificar las organizaciones involucradas en e...
1.7. Participación y talleres de planificación.25 ¿De quién depende el éxito del proyecto? 1. Indicar quiénes participan e...
5. La Matriz de Planificación del Proyecto (MPP) 26
“La matriz de planificación del proyecto es particularmente adecuada para informar a las instancias que asumen la responsa...
ESTRATEGIA INDICADORES SUPUESTOS INDICADORES DE LOS SUPUESTOS Objetivo superior Objetivo de desarrollo Objetivo del proyec...
ESTRATEGIA INDICADORES SUPUESTOS INDICADORES DE LOS SUPUESTOS Objetivo superior ORIENTACIÓN DEL PROYECTO Objetivo de desar...
ESTRATEGIA INDICADORES SUPUESTOS INDICADORES DE LOS SUPUESTOS Objetivo superior ORIENTACIÓN DEL PROYECTO Objetivo de desar...
6. Fuentes consultadas 31
GTZ (sin fecha). ZOPP Planificación de Proyectos Orientada a Objetivos. Recuperado de http://unrn.edu.ar/blogs/pt/files/20...
¡Gracias! 33
  1. 1. MÉTODO ZOPP Zielorientierte Projektplanung Juan Montenegro Ordoñez Abril de 2018 GTZ,1998 1
  2. 2. Contenido 1. Aproximación conceptual. 2. Características. 3. Principios. 4. Elementos. 5. La Matriz de Planificación del Proyecto. 6. Fuentes consultadas. 2
  3. 3. 1. Aproximación conceptual 3
  4. 4. ¿Qué significa ZOPP? ZielOrientierte ProjektPlanung Planificación de Proyectos Orientada a Objetivos Instrumento de planificación de la GTZ Deutsche Gesellschaft für Technische Zusammenarbeit Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit Cooperación Técnica Alemana ¿Qué es? 4
  5. 5. 5 ¿Qué es EL MÉTODO ZOPP? Es un método de PLANIFICACIÓN de proyectos sociales Orientados a alcanzar determinados OBJETIVOS Direccionados a mejorar la CALIDAD DE VIDA de los destinatarios. En un TIEMPO y ESPACIO determinados.
  6. 6. 6
  7. 7. “La planificación de proyectos es un proceso de negociación continua entre organismos ejecutores, grupos destinatarios y asesores externos (GTZ)”. Helming, S. y Göbel, M., 1998, p. 7 7
  8. 8. 8 “La planificación es, ante todo, un proceso de aclaración y de entendimiento entre personas que se proponen modificar conjuntamente una situación. En su transcurso se elaboran los elementos de un plan”. GTZ, 1996, p. 15. “Un plan es la intención de hacer cierta cosa, proyectada hacia el futuro”. GTZ, 1996, p. 15.
  9. 9. 2. Características 9
  10. 10. 10 Fuente: GTZ, 1996, p. 17. 1. Participación de las personas involucradas. 2. Procedimiento interactivo. 3. Aplicación flexible. 4. Búsqueda de consenso. 5. Transparencia en el análisis y en las decisiones. 6. Flexibilidad en el empleo de instrumentos de planificación. MÉTODO ZOPP
  11. 11. 3. Principios 11
  12. 12. “La experiencia demuestra que los proyectos sólo tienen éxito cuando se basan en el esfuerzo propio de los grupos destinatarios”. Helming, S. y Göbel, M., 1998, p. 5 12
  13. 13. “Lo que cuenta, en última instancia, no son los servicios que se ofrecen, sino el mejoramiento de las condiciones de vida de la población”. Helming, S. y Göbel, M., 1998, p. 5 13
  14. 14. “Un buen proyecto siempre está basado en el consenso. Las partes acuerdan trabajar juntas por un período de tiempo determinado para alcanzar un objetivo común”. Helming, S. y Göbel, M., 1998, p. 5 14
  15. 15. “Por principio todo puede modificarse. Cuanto más profundo el nivel de planificación, tanto más frecuentemente se requieren modificaciones.”. Helming, S. y Göbel, M., 1998, p. 26 15
  16. 16. 16 “Hay que permitir que los afectados expresen ellos mismos lo que quieren” Helming, S. y Göbel, M., 1998, p. 15
  17. 17. 4. Elementos 17
  18. 18. 1.Planificación. 1.Objetivos. 1.Análisis de la situación. 1.Estrategias del proyecto. 1.Responsabilidades y roles. 1.Organizadores. 1.Participación y talleres de planificación. 18 Helming, S. y Göbel, M., 1998
  19. 19. 1.1. Planificación. 19 1. Identificación de grupos de interés. (Directos e indirectos) 2. Identificación del problema. (Árbol de problemas) LIMITADA PARTICIPACIÓN CRÍTICA Y REFLEXIVA DE LOS ESTUDIANTES EN EL ÁREA DE FCC PREDOMINIO DE SESIONES EXPOSITIVAS DOENTE ESTÁ FORMADO EN EL ENFOQUE EDUCATIVO TRADICIONAL DOCENTE DESACTUALIZADO DOCENTE CONSIDERA INEFICIENTES A LAS TÉCNICAS GRUPALES INADECUADO USO DE TÉCNICAS GRUPALES ESTILO DE ENSEÑANZA FRONTAL Y DIRECTIVO TEMOR ANTE SITUACIONES NUEVAS Y PROBLEMÁTICAS DIFICULTADES PARA EL ANÁLISIS Y LA REFLEXIÓN LIMITACIONES EN LA SOLUCIÓN DE PROBLEMAS DIFICULTADES PARA TOMAR DECISIONES ESTUDIANTES SÓLO LOGRAN CONOCIMIENTOS REPETITIVOS RECHAZO A LOS CAMBIOS Y SITUACIONES IMPREVISTAS ¿Por qué se hace el proyecto?
  20. 20. 1.2. Objetivos. 20 1. Plantear el objetivo superior. 2. Definir el objetivo de desarrollo. 3. Construir el objetivo del proyecto. (Árbol de objetivos) LOS ESTUDIANTES EN EL ÁREA DE FCC PARTICIPAN CRÍTICA Y REFLEXIVAMENTE PREDOMINIO DE SESIONES PARTICIPATIVAS SE TRATAN SITUACIONES PARTICULARES ADECUADAMENTE EXPRESAN OPINIONES LIBREMENTE Y SIN TEMOR A LA CRÍTICA SE PRACTICAN VALORES DEMOCRÁTICOS USO ADECUADO DE TÉCNICAS GRUPALES ESTILO DE ENSEÑANZA FLEXIBLE Y NO DIRECTIVO ASUMEN SUS ACIERTOS Y DESACIERTOS CON FIRMEZA INTERPRETAN CON FACILIDAD HECHOS DE LA REALIDAD SOLUCIONAN SUS PROBLEMAS CREATIVAMENTE LOS ESTUDIANTES TOMAN DECISIONES RESPONSABLES LOS ESTUDIANTES LOGRAN CONOCIMIENTOS REFLEXIVOS Y CRÍTICOS ASUMEN EL ESFUERZO Y LA PERSEVERANCIA COMO VALORES PERMANENTES ¿Para qué se hace el proyecto?
  21. 21. 1.3. Análisis de la situación.21 1. Descripción de situación actual. (Lectura del árbol de problemas). 2. Analizar las causas y efectos en el árbol de problemas. 3. Identificar soluciones alternativas. 4. Seleccionar soluciones alternativas. ¿Cuáles son los factores internos y externos de importancia para el proyecto?
  22. 22. 1.4. Estrategias del proyecto.22 1. Plantear varias estrategias de intervención. (Lectura del árbol de objetivos). 2. Analizar los medios y fines en el árbol de objetivos. 3. Detallar las actividades a realizar. 4. Describir los resultados. 5. Definir los IVOs (Indicadores Verificables Objetivamente). ¿Cómo se van a lograr los resultados?
  23. 23. 1.5. Responsabilidades y roles.23 ¿Quiénes participan en el proyecto? 1. Conocer la responsabilidad del proceso de desarrollo de los grupos de interés. (Organizadores) 2. Conocer la participación de los grupos intermedios. (Apoyo) 3. Conocer la responsabilidad por los resultados de los grupos destinatarios. (Beneficiarios)
  24. 24. 1.6. Organizadores.24 ¿Quiénes aprueban las decisiones en el proyecto? 1. Identificar las organizaciones involucradas en el proyecto. (Organizaciones de base. Organizaciones de apoyo. Organizaciones públicas de producción y de servicios. Organizaciones privadas de producción y de servicios). 2. Consensuar los canales de cooperación interinstitucional.
  25. 25. 1.7. Participación y talleres de planificación.25 ¿De quién depende el éxito del proyecto? 1. Indicar quiénes participan en el proyecto. 2. Definir el tipo de participación de todos los involucrados (instituciones y personas). 3. Plantear la participación en las decisiones de quienes asumen responsabilidades en el proyecto.
  26. 26. 5. La Matriz de Planificación del Proyecto (MPP) 26
  27. 27. “La matriz de planificación del proyecto es particularmente adecuada para informar a las instancias que asumen la responsabilidad política del proyecto y otras instancias relativamente alejadas”. “Rara vez se pueden presentar todas las informaciones sobre la planificación en una única matriz de planificación del proyecto (MPP)”. MPP 27 Helming, S. y Göbel, M., 1998
  28. 28. ESTRATEGIA INDICADORES SUPUESTOS INDICADORES DE LOS SUPUESTOS Objetivo superior Objetivo de desarrollo Objetivo del proyecto Resultados Actividades MPP 128
  29. 29. ESTRATEGIA INDICADORES SUPUESTOS INDICADORES DE LOS SUPUESTOS Objetivo superior ORIENTACIÓN DEL PROYECTO Objetivo de desarrollo ASPIRACIÓN DE LOS BENEFICIARIOS Objetivo del proyecto CAMBIOS EN LOS BENEFICIARIOS Resultados PRODUCTOS GENERADOS Actividades PARAALCANZAR LOS PRODUCTOS MPP 2
  30. 30. ESTRATEGIA INDICADORES SUPUESTOS INDICADORES DE LOS SUPUESTOS Objetivo superior ORIENTACIÓN DEL PROYECTO Objetivo de desarrollo ASPIRACIÓN DE LOS BENEFICIARIOS Cómo se ha alcanzado el objetivo. Objetivo del proyecto CAMBIOS EN LOS BENEFICIARIOS Cómo se ha alcanzado el objetivo. Factores externos a los beneficiarios necesarios para alcanzar el objetivo. Cómo se ha cumplido el supuesto Resultados PRODUCTOS GENERADOS Características fundamentales de los resultados Factores ajenos al proyecto para alcanzar el objetivo. Cómo se ha cumplido el supuestoActividades PARAALCANZAR LOS PRODUCTOS Insumos y costos MPP 3
  31. 31. 6. Fuentes consultadas 31
  32. 32. GTZ (sin fecha). ZOPP Planificación de Proyectos Orientada a Objetivos. Recuperado de http://unrn.edu.ar/blogs/pt/files/2013/03/00- M%C3%A9todo-zopp.pdf GTZ (1996). Gestión del Ciclo del Proyecto (PCM) y Planificación de Proyectos Orientada a Objetivos (ZOPP). Recuperado de http://www.cca.org.mx/ps/lideres/cursos/pdpsml/docs/ciclo_proyecto.pdf Helming, S. y Göbel, M. (1998). Planificación de proyectos orientada a objetivos (ZOPP). Orientaciones para la planificación de proyectos y programas nuevos y en curso. Alemania, GTZ. Recuperado de https://es.scribd.com/document/8036517/Planificacion-de-proyectos- orientada-a-objetivos-ZOPP-GTZ-ZOPP 32
  33. 33. ¡Gracias! 33

