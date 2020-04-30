Successfully reported this slideshow.
ESCILIA CARIBDIS David 4º epo
1. Dos grandes rocas en el mar 2. El mounstro Escila 3. El mounstro Caribdis 4. La dura decisión de Odiseo 5. Palabras reg...
-Tras un largo periodo navegando divisaron dos grandes rocas: Una de ellas tenía el pico entre las nubes y su cueva era ta...
-En la otra roca se encontraba una higuera y al lado de esa enorme roca se encontraba Caribdis, la poderosa hija de Poseid...
Odiseo fue por la roca de Escila como le había aconsejado Circe, ya que era mejor perder a seis marineros engullidos por E...
 Al final consiguieron escapar de ese horroroso lugar antes de que Escila se comiera a otros seis de los mejores marinero...
 NAVÍO: BARCO DE GUERRA DE GRANDES DIMENSIONES.  DIVISAR: VER, PERCIVIR, AUNQUE CONFUSAMENTE, UN OBJETO.  ENGULLIR: TRA...
Escila y Caribdis. Los monstruos de la Odisea.

×