Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Civilización Maya Dos milenios de desarrollo social, económico y ambiental
Civilización Maya • Grupo de pueblos precolombinos que gobernaron Mesoamérica durante dos mil años • Construyeron templos ...
Civilización Maya Localización
Una de las seis cunas de la civilización humana en el planeta. Civilización Maya La producción agrícola maya: maíz, frijol...
Civilización Maya Sus primeras ciudades surgieron alrededor del año 750 a. C., y hacia el 500 a. C. ya habían alcanzado pr...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Cultura maya

51 views

Published on

Cultura maya

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Cultura maya

  1. 1. Civilización Maya Dos milenios de desarrollo social, económico y ambiental
  2. 2. Civilización Maya • Grupo de pueblos precolombinos que gobernaron Mesoamérica durante dos mil años • Construyeron templos y dejaron un conjunto importante de ruinas y un que inspiró a otras culturas • Crearon un sistema de completo de escritura • Conocimientos en arquitectura y urbanismo, matemática, astronomía, economía, y principios ecológicos de protección al medio ambiente. • En su cultura utilizaron el CERO como elemento para el cálculo matemático y de astronomía. • Fueron comerciantes, sacerdotes y guerreros
  3. 3. Civilización Maya Localización
  4. 4. Una de las seis cunas de la civilización humana en el planeta. Civilización Maya La producción agrícola maya: maíz, frijoles, calabaza y el chile.
  5. 5. Civilización Maya Sus primeras ciudades surgieron alrededor del año 750 a. C., y hacia el 500 a. C. ya habían alcanzado proporciones arquitectónicas monumentales, especialmente en sus grandes templos y centros ceremoniales. Sociedad organizada en ciudades- Estadoconectadas entre sí mediante complejas redes de comercio.

×