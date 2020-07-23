Costa Rica 2020 "la universidad en tiempos disruptivos"

Successfully reported this slideshow.
#UniversidadDisruptiva Costa Rica (2020) Juan Domingo Farnós #UniversidadDisruptiva 1
¿Qué es la Educación Disruptiva? EDUCACIÓN DISRUPTIVA: Tratado y compedio Juan Domingo Farnos #UniversidadDisruptiva 2
“La universidad de hoy la definimos como una carga agnóstica” Juan Domingo Farnós Miró #UniversidadDisruptiva 3
Abriendo nuevas formas educativas .rompiendo barreras .facilitando campos creativos de investigación y desempeño #Universi...
¿Hacia donde va? #UniversidadDisruptiva 5
Colaboración continuada, ideas en red… nueva cultura, otros valores https://juandomingofarnos.wordpress.com/2016/03/15/la-...
¿Y si hablamos de la parte educativa y académica? #UniversidadDisruptiva 7
Para ello os proponemos: - Establecer dimensiones interculturales y transversales de aprendizaje. - Ver cómo afecta el uso...
El aprendiz pide al sistema, a la universidad… https://juandomingofarnos.wordpress.com/2019/07/27/la-comprension- del-proc...
Y de la tecnológica #UniversidadDisruptiva 10
De desarrollo (L&D) -pedagógicas -rendimiento y desempeño https://juandomingofarnos.wordpress.com/2019/08/18/aprendizaje- ...
#UniversidadDisruptiva 12
#UniversidadDisruptiva 13
Por contextualizar un poco… #UniversidadDisruptiva 14
Aprendizaje abierto, inclusivo, ubícuo #UniversidadDisruptiva 15
¿Pero sabemos cómo aprender?: - Aprender a aprender - Aprendizaje continuado y permanente - Aprender con recursos Tic, AI ...
¿Cómo la Educación Disruptiva actúa como motor de cambio? - El aula deja de ser un concepto fijo - Los “no lugares” tienen...
La AI permite llegar a un aprendizaje no supervisado y personalizado. #UniversidadDisruptiva 18 https://juandomingofarnos....
Algoritmos para la Educación disruptiva #UniversidadDisruptiva 19 https://juandomingofarnos.wordpress.com/2015/05/05/algor...
Mobile learning : la autoformacion personalizada! #UniversidadDisruptiva 20
Construyendo andamiajes móviles de aprendizaje en escenarios abiertos, inclusivos y ubícuos (Algoritmos y aplicaciones) #U...
El currículo en el nuevo paradigma - Un currículo creado a partir del aprendiz y siempre personalizado y socializador (ya ...
APRENDIZAJE & DESARROLLO #UniversidadDisruptiva 23
-En cualquier organización sólo el 5% es aprendizaje, el resto, el 95 % es trabajo (Organizaciones de trabajo, universidad...
Los medios sociales se han convertido en un concepto de “aprendizaje Juan Domingo Farnós Miró #UniversidadDisruptiva 25
#UniversidadDisruptiva 26
Cambio de roles #UniversidadDisruptiva 27
Grainne Conole vs Juan domingo Farnós -De como en la transformación educativa se puede hacer hincapié en los docentes y el...
ROLES (Farnós 2000, Churchil 2017) -a) El sistema y sus docentes pasan a ser acompañantes del aprendiz y facilitadores de ...
Tecnologías/Herramientas… #UniversidadDisruptiva 30
IMPACTOS DE LAS TECNOLOGÍAS EN UNA NUEVA EDUCACIÓN - De la enseñanza al aprendizaje - Futuras tendencias (LIFE LONG LEARNI...
Personalized/social learning (algoritmos) #UniversidadDisruptiva 32
Educación Inclusiva/ procesos competenciales #UniversidadDisruptiva 33
PKM y Life long learning… #UniversidadDisruptiva 34
Contextos: formal/informal #UniversidadDisruptiva 35
Jerarquía/Redarquía #UniversidadDisruptiva 36
Microaprendizajes/universidad https://juandomingofarnos.wordpress.com/2018/07/29/la- universidad-es-inteligente/ ¿La unive...
Learning is the work #UniversidadDisruptiva 38
Datos -Metadatos Macrodatos (BIG DATA) -Análisis de datos #UniversidadDisruptiva 39
Su penetración en ámbitos transversales de hoy y de mañana https://juandomingofarnos.wordpress.com/2017/02/16/proyecto-tra...
¿Se lleva a acabo hoy ya? #UniversidadDisruptiva 41
¿Podemos obviar sus principios? #UniversidadDisruptiva 42
¿Cómo puede protagonizar la Sociedad de la Información y de la Comunicación, la Universidad? #UniversidadDisruptiva 43
#UniversidadDisruptiva 44 1.-Cambiar de roles • Personas • Roles • Liderajes 2.-Dejar de ser una “organización” jerárquica...
#UniversidadDisruptiva 45 4.-Entender que la Universidad debe promover aprendizajes (educación) transdisciplinares, estar ...
5.-La Universidad debe entender que aprendizaje y trabajo son lo mismo. • Educación disruptiva (learning is the work) (htt...
7.-Reconocer que ya no son el centro del saber y que éste ya reside en las Sociedad. • La Sociedad como eje vertebrador • ...
9.-Que se debe trabajar con internet, las TIC, Inteligencia Artificial….como herramientas e instrumentos de apoyo en los n...
Juan Domingo Farnós Miro E-mail: juandomingofarnos@gmail.com Innovación y Conocimiento: http://juandomingofarnos.wordpress...
  1. 1. #UniversidadDisruptiva Costa Rica (2020) Juan Domingo Farnós #UniversidadDisruptiva 1
  2. 2. ¿Qué es la Educación Disruptiva? EDUCACIÓN DISRUPTIVA: Tratado y compedio Juan Domingo Farnos #UniversidadDisruptiva 2
  3. 3. “La universidad de hoy la definimos como una carga agnóstica” Juan Domingo Farnós Miró #UniversidadDisruptiva 3
  4. 4. Abriendo nuevas formas educativas .rompiendo barreras .facilitando campos creativos de investigación y desempeño #UniversidadDisruptiva 4
  5. 5. ¿Hacia donde va? #UniversidadDisruptiva 5
  6. 6. Colaboración continuada, ideas en red… nueva cultura, otros valores https://juandomingofarnos.wordpress.com/2016/03/15/la-nueva-cultura-del-aprendizaje/ #UniversidadDisruptiva 6
  7. 7. ¿Y si hablamos de la parte educativa y académica? #UniversidadDisruptiva 7
  8. 8. Para ello os proponemos: - Establecer dimensiones interculturales y transversales de aprendizaje. - Ver cómo afecta el uso de tecnologías digitales en un nuevo paradigma. - ¿El cambio de roles educativos significa el final o el principio de una nueva educación? https://juandomingofarnos.wordpress.com/tag/cambio- de-roles/ #UniversidadDisruptiva 8
  9. 9. El aprendiz pide al sistema, a la universidad… https://juandomingofarnos.wordpress.com/2019/07/27/la-comprension- del-proceso-de-construccion-del-conocimiento-hacia-el-aprendizaje-de- manana/ - Que le acompañen en su aprendizaje personalizado/socializador. - En su evaluación de desempeño. - En su compromiso y responsabilidad de todo ello. #UniversidadDisruptiva 9
  10. 10. Y de la tecnológica #UniversidadDisruptiva 10
  11. 11. De desarrollo (L&D) -pedagógicas -rendimiento y desempeño https://juandomingofarnos.wordpress.com/2019/08/18/aprendizaje- moderno-ld-planes-estrategicos-y-documentales-de-politica-educativa-en-la- sociedad-de-la-informacion/ APRENDIZAJE MODERNO (L&D): planes estratégicos y documentales de política educativa en la sociedad de la información. #UniversidadDisruptiva 11
  12. 12. #UniversidadDisruptiva 12
  13. 13. #UniversidadDisruptiva 13
  14. 14. Por contextualizar un poco… #UniversidadDisruptiva 14
  15. 15. Aprendizaje abierto, inclusivo, ubícuo #UniversidadDisruptiva 15
  16. 16. ¿Pero sabemos cómo aprender?: - Aprender a aprender - Aprendizaje continuado y permanente - Aprender con recursos Tic, AI … https://juandomingofarnos.wordpress.com/2019/04/14/sabemos-como- aprender-educacion-disruptiva/ (¿Sabemos cómo aprender) @juandoming #UniversidadDisruptiva 16
  17. 17. ¿Cómo la Educación Disruptiva actúa como motor de cambio? - El aula deja de ser un concepto fijo - Los “no lugares” tienen el mismo reconocimiento social que los espacios reglados de aprendizaje. - La educación sino es inclusiva no es educación. - Apoyarse en habilidades metacognitivas. - Cambiar el recuerdo del conocimiento para pasar a competencias. - … https://ined21.com/educacion-disruptiva/ (Farnos e INED21) Educación Disruptiva #UniversidadDisruptiva 17
  18. 18. La AI permite llegar a un aprendizaje no supervisado y personalizado. #UniversidadDisruptiva 18 https://juandomingofarnos.wordpress.com/2018/05/20/la-inteligencia-artificial- permite-llegar-a-un-aprendizaje-no-supervisado-y-personalizado/ Vihar Kurama and Juan Domingo Farnos
  19. 19. Algoritmos para la Educación disruptiva #UniversidadDisruptiva 19 https://juandomingofarnos.wordpress.com/2015/05/05/algoritmos-para- la-educacion-disruptiva-learning-is-the-work/
  20. 20. Mobile learning : la autoformacion personalizada! #UniversidadDisruptiva 20
  21. 21. Construyendo andamiajes móviles de aprendizaje en escenarios abiertos, inclusivos y ubícuos (Algoritmos y aplicaciones) #UniversidadDisruptiva 21 ¿Estamos los estudiantes y profesores dispuestos a dar el salto del aprendizaje presencial, del e-learning (inclusivo) …al aprendizaje móvil automático? -¿Cómo se puede utilizar mejor la tecnología móvil en las estrategias de enseñanza y aprendizaje para aprender y apoyar las características de los “nuevos ciudadanos”, mientras que al mismo tiempo dedicado a la diversidad de todos los estudiantes?
  22. 22. El currículo en el nuevo paradigma - Un currículo creado a partir del aprendiz y siempre personalizado y socializador (ya no existe más el prescriptivo y uniformizador) - Con él hay que establecer “redes de confianza” - Que nos permite obtener la capacidad de DESAPRENDER. - El fracaso como posibilidad de aprendizaje y mejora. https://juandomingofarnos.wordpress.com/2018/03/10/no-existe-el-aprendizaje- el-aprendizaje-se-cuestiona-el-aprendiz-no/ #UniversidadDisruptiva 22
  23. 23. APRENDIZAJE & DESARROLLO #UniversidadDisruptiva 23
  24. 24. -En cualquier organización sólo el 5% es aprendizaje, el resto, el 95 % es trabajo (Organizaciones de trabajo, universidades … -Podríamos cambiar el concepto de evaluación para hacer más ágil y flexible su desarrollo. Evaluación=aprendizaje - Pasar del aprendizaje no como un resultado, sino como una“meta-disposición” personal y social, de relacionar el mundo del conocimiento con la educación y el trabajo… #UniversidadDisruptiva 24
  25. 25. Los medios sociales se han convertido en un concepto de “aprendizaje Juan Domingo Farnós Miró #UniversidadDisruptiva 25
  26. 26. #UniversidadDisruptiva 26
  27. 27. Cambio de roles #UniversidadDisruptiva 27
  28. 28. Grainne Conole vs Juan domingo Farnós -De como en la transformación educativa se puede hacer hincapié en los docentes y el sistema (Conole) o por el contrario en un cambio de roles, especialmente de los alumnos (Farnós) http://blogcued.blogspot.com/2013/09/learning-informal-la-espontaneidad- del.html #UniversidadDisruptiva 28
  29. 29. ROLES (Farnós 2000, Churchil 2017) -a) El sistema y sus docentes pasan a ser acompañantes del aprendiz y facilitadores de sus necesidades –otra formación inicial- -b) El alumno (aprendiz) deja de ser pasivo y pasa a ser activo y responsable de su aprendizaje y su evaluación. #UniversidadDisruptiva 29
  30. 30. Tecnologías/Herramientas… #UniversidadDisruptiva 30
  31. 31. IMPACTOS DE LAS TECNOLOGÍAS EN UNA NUEVA EDUCACIÓN - De la enseñanza al aprendizaje - Futuras tendencias (LIFE LONG LEARNING) #UniversidadDisruptiva 31
  32. 32. Personalized/social learning (algoritmos) #UniversidadDisruptiva 32
  33. 33. Educación Inclusiva/ procesos competenciales #UniversidadDisruptiva 33
  34. 34. PKM y Life long learning… #UniversidadDisruptiva 34
  35. 35. Contextos: formal/informal #UniversidadDisruptiva 35
  36. 36. Jerarquía/Redarquía #UniversidadDisruptiva 36
  37. 37. Microaprendizajes/universidad https://juandomingofarnos.wordpress.com/2018/07/29/la- universidad-es-inteligente/ ¿La universidad es inteligente? #UniversidadDisruptiva 37
  38. 38. Learning is the work #UniversidadDisruptiva 38
  39. 39. Datos -Metadatos Macrodatos (BIG DATA) -Análisis de datos #UniversidadDisruptiva 39
  40. 40. Su penetración en ámbitos transversales de hoy y de mañana https://juandomingofarnos.wordpress.com/2017/02/16/proyecto-transversal-de- aprendizaje-i/ Proyecto transversal de aprendizaje#UniversidadDisruptiva 40
  41. 41. ¿Se lleva a acabo hoy ya? #UniversidadDisruptiva 41
  42. 42. ¿Podemos obviar sus principios? #UniversidadDisruptiva 42
  43. 43. ¿Cómo puede protagonizar la Sociedad de la Información y de la Comunicación, la Universidad? #UniversidadDisruptiva 43
  44. 44. #UniversidadDisruptiva 44 1.-Cambiar de roles • Personas • Roles • Liderajes 2.-Dejar de ser una “organización” jerárquica y pasar a ser redárquica. • De la gobernanza a todo el funcionamiento académico. 3.-Pasar a trabajar con objetos de aprendizaje y dejar los contenidos privativos y cerrados pasando a otros de abiertos, inclusivos y ubicuos (OER…) • Sujetos de aprendizaje • Objetos de aprendizaje
  45. 45. #UniversidadDisruptiva 45 4.-Entender que la Universidad debe promover aprendizajes (educación) transdisciplinares, estar dentro de la sociedad, nunca fuera. • Escenarios transdisciplinares. • La sociedad como eje de nuevos ecosistemas
  46. 46. 5.-La Universidad debe entender que aprendizaje y trabajo son lo mismo. • Educación disruptiva (learning is the work) (https://juandomingofarnos.wordpress.com/c…/lear ning-is-work/) 6.-Entender que las metodologías deben ser otras, así como las tipologías de aprendizajes. • Metodologías (https://juandomingofarnos.wordpress.com/…/unive rsidad-meto…/) • Tipologías de aprendizajes#UniversidadDisruptiva 46
  47. 47. 7.-Reconocer que ya no son el centro del saber y que éste ya reside en las Sociedad. • La Sociedad como eje vertebrador • La Universidad como organización de “orientación” 8.-Aceptar que el “reconocimiento social” que aportaban (certificaciones y títulos) ya no son básicos para la sociedad y que esto debe ser un papel de la Sociedad. #UniversidadDisruptiva 47
  48. 48. 9.-Que se debe trabajar con internet, las TIC, Inteligencia Artificial….como herramientas e instrumentos de apoyo en los nuevos aprendizajes. 10.-Visualizar que el aprendizaje está fuera de la Universidad . • Aprendizaje Informal • Aprendizaje en y fuera de los bordes #UniversidadDisruptiva 48
  49. 49. Juan Domingo Farnós Miro E-mail: juandomingofarnos@gmail.com Innovación y Conocimiento: http://juandomingofarnos.wordpress.com Twitter: https://twitter.com/juandoming ( @juandoming) Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/juan-farnos-a8829434/ Juan Farnos Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/juandon Juan Domingo Farnos Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/juandoming/?hl=es #UniversidadDisruptiva 49

×