Monografia jacques herzog y pierre de meuron 1

Autor: Br Juan Carlos Salazar Puerto Ordaz, agosto 2020 REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO POLITÉC...
INDICE Pág. INTRODUCCIÓN........................................................................................ 1 JACQUES...
INTRODUCCIÓN A través de la elaboración del presente trabaja se buscó plasmar un recuento descriptivo de todo lo sucedido ...
JACQUES HERZOG (Basilea, 1950) Arquitecto suizo considerado, junto con su socio Pierre de Meuron, uno de los arquitectos c...
2000, donde transformaron una antigua central eléctrica en una moderna galería de arte. Ese mismo año fueron galardonados ...
postmodernas. Por ello su propuesta de una arquitectura que buscase su imagen formal como resultado de su propia lógica ma...
En la Casa de Piedra (Tavole, Italia, 1982-1988), por el contrario, se utilizó mampostería de junta seca para la construcc...
En el Almacén Ricola (Laufen, Suiza, 1984-1987), poniendo nuevamente el énfasis en el exterior del inmueble, se levantó un...
‘Aumentar’ la percepción que tenemos del mundo. Los edificios pueden convertirse en ‘marcos’ o ‘filtros’ que concentran un...
OBRAS CENTRO DE SEÑALES DE LA ESTACIÓN FERROVIARIADE BASILEA(1994-98) GALERÍA DE ARTE GOETZ (1986-87) BODEGAS DOMINUS,NAPA...
OBRAS MAS RESIENTES
CONCLUSIÓN Jacques herzog y pierre de meuron son arquitectos reconocidos y los autores de algunos de los edificios más emb...
Monografia jacques herzog y pierre de meuron

Jacques Herzog y Pierre de Meuron

Monografia jacques herzog y pierre de meuron

  REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO POLITÉCNICO "SANTIAGO MARIÑO" EXTENSIÓN PUERTO ORDAZ CARRERA: ARQUITECTURA
  2. 2. INDICE Pág. INTRODUCCIÓN........................................................................................ 1 JACQUES HERZOG................................................................................. 2 PIERRE DE MEURON.............................................................................. 3 PRIMEROS PROYECTOS...................................................................... 4 APORTES TECNOLÓGICOS.................................................................... 6 OBRAS................................................................................. 7 OBRAS MAS RESIENTES................................................................... 8 CONCLUSIÓN...................................................................... 9
  3. 3. INTRODUCCIÓN A través de la elaboración del presente trabaja se buscó plasmar un recuento descriptivo de todo lo sucedido en la vida de los arquitectos Jacques Herzog y Pierre de Meuron , todo sobre sus trabajos influyentes ,su trayectoria profesional , su arquitectura y los aportes tecnológicos . Sus objetivos fueron la propuestas de una arquitectura que buscase su imagen formal como resultado de su propia lógica material y constructiva, esto resultaba sorprendente e innovadora , Se caracterizan por el uso de soluciones imaginativas ante los problemas arquitectónicos, a la vez que combinan la artesanía con las nuevas tecnologías. Destaca también en todos sus edificios un gran aprovechamiento de la luz natural.
  4. 4. JACQUES HERZOG (Basilea, 1950) Arquitecto suizo considerado, junto con su socio Pierre de Meuron, uno de los arquitectos contemporáneos de mayor proyección internacional. A lo largo de sus más de veinte años de trayectoria profesional, la obra de Herzog y De Meuron no sólo se ha caracterizado por la austeridad formal y la innovación técnica, sino también por haber situado al hombre y sus necesidades en el centro de sus especulaciones. Quizás el mejor ejemplo de esta ética arquitectónica fue la Tate Modern, en Londres. Antigua central eléctrica reconvertida en museo, este espacio fue concebido desde el primer momento -a diferencia de otros muchos dedicados también al arte contemporáneo- pensando en la colección y las exposiciones que debía alojar y en las personas que acudirían a visitarlas. PIERRE DE MEURON es un arquitecto suizo nacido en Basilea. Trabaja conjuntamente con Jacques Herzog. Ambos estudiaron en la misma escuela de arquitectura y en el año 1978 establecieron la firma Herzog & de Meuron. Se caracterizan por el uso de soluciones imaginativas ante los problemas arquitectónicos, a la vez que combinan la artesanía con las nuevas tecnologías. Destaca también en todos sus edificios un gran aprovechamiento de la luz natural. Se ganaron muy pronto el reconocimiento internacional con la Casa Azul, la torre de señalización en Basilea, y el Centro Deportivo Pfaffenholz en Francia. Su obra más conocida es la Tate Modern de Londres terminada en el año
  5. 5. 2000, donde transformaron una antigua central eléctrica en una moderna galería de arte. Ese mismo año fueron galardonados con el Premio Pritzker, equivalente al Premio Nobel de Arquitectura. En su obra encontramos numerosos edificios residenciales así como también algunas galerías de arte, como la ya dicha anteriormente. Uno de sus edificios más significativos es el Edificio Fórum en Barcelona, emblema del Fórum Universal de las Culturas del 2004. El edificio en cuestión es un prisma de base triangular y color azul añil que dispone de un gran auditorio subterráneo y de una amplia sala de exposiciones. JACQUES HERZOG Y PIERRE DE MEURON En aquellos años de formación, Herzog trabó amistad con un alumno nacido el mismo año y en la misma ciudad que él, Pierre de Meuron. Desde entonces sus vidas habrían de correr caminos paralelos: ambos se licenciarían el mismo año, en 1975; ambos trabajarían como asistentes del profesor Schnebli hasta 1977, y ambos se asociarían un año más tarde para crear la firma Herzog & De Meuron, con sede en Basilea. Una vez constituido el estudio, los proyectos no tardaron en llegar. En sus primeros trabajos, tales como la Casa Azul, la Casa de Piedra o el Almacén Ricola, tomaron como punto de partida la construcción tradicional y los materiales cotidianos, pero reinterpretándolos para que adquiriesen un nuevo significado. El resultado fueron unos edificios formalmente severos y de aspecto minimalista en los que el elemento más innovador se manifestaba sobre todo en el exterior, en la «piel» del edificio. Jacques Herzog y Pierre de Meuron entraron en la escena arquitectónica, a principios de los 80, la arquitectura se hallaba en pleno proceso de cambio causado por el cansancio de las formas y soluciones
  6. 6. postmodernas. Por ello su propuesta de una arquitectura que buscase su imagen formal como resultado de su propia lógica material y constructiva resultaba sorprendente e innovadora. Sus primeros trabajos mostraban una solidez y una consistencia que eran anticipo de la intensidad que alcanzaron algunas de las obras que vinieron más tarde. Su obra está enraizada en la sociedad en la que viven, en su país, en Suiza. Reflejan virtudes y atributos de la arquitectura suiza: respeto por el lugar, atención a la escala, rigor y cuidado en los detalles a que la construcción obliga. PRIMEROS PROYECTOS Una de las obras que en seguida llamó la atención de la crítica especializada fue la mencionada Casa Azul (Oberwil, Suiza, 1979-1980). Las restricciones urbanísticas del municipio, que obligaban a toda nueva construcción a adecuarse a las tipologías tradicionales del lugar, convirtieron un proyecto en apariencia sencillo en una suerte de desafío. Aunque la casa conservó los elementos que armonizaban con las del vecindario -planta rectangular, cubierta a dos aguas, techo de metal corrugado, etc.-, otros aspectos la hicieron diferente a las demás. Así, por ejemplo, una ligera curvatura en el lado noreste de la v ivienda hizo que visualmente ésta ganara en volumen y peso.
  7. 7. En la Casa de Piedra (Tavole, Italia, 1982-1988), por el contrario, se utilizó mampostería de junta seca para la construcción de los muros exteriores. Con este recurso, inspirado en las ancestrales construcciones rurales del mundo mediterráneo, se consiguieron integrar en el paisaje colindante, hasta hacerlos casi desaparecer, los contundentes y racionalistas volúmenes del inmueble. Años más tarde volverían a recuperar, en cierto modo, esta idea para construir la espectacular Bodega Dominus (Napa Valley, California, 1995-1998). En esta ocasión crearon un revestimiento formado por gaviones metálicos que rellenaron, a su vez, con rocas basálticas, permitiendo así que la luz natural se filtrase hacia el interior a través de las oquedades de las piedras. CASA AZUL (OBERWIL, SUIZA, 1979-1980
  8. 8. En el Almacén Ricola (Laufen, Suiza, 1984-1987), poniendo nuevamente el énfasis en el exterior del inmueble, se levantó un caparazón formado por tablones de fibrocemento apoyados sobre resaltes. Esta solución atenuaba la rigidez de aquel enorme volumen al tiempo que creaba unos efectos visuales y un ritmo compositivo que equiparaban aquella nave a una inmensa escultura minimalista. APORTES TECNOLÓGICOS Buscar la forma del edificio mediante la lógica del material empleado y del proceso constructivo. Volumen sencillo. La Arquitectura no es un Arte". No se puede entender la arquitectura como una simple expresión individual. Consciente abandono de toda referencia iconográfica. El "redescubrimiento" de los materiales y sus capacidades expresivas desembocaba también en una "vuelta a los orígenes", a un valor "casi- primitivo" de la arquitectura, donde eran los propios materiales quienes forzosamente determinaban el resultado de la arquitectura. CASA DE PIEDRA (TAVOLE, ITALIA, 1982-) )VD))1988),
  9. 9. ‘Aumentar’ la percepción que tenemos del mundo. Los edificios pueden convertirse en ‘marcos’ o ‘filtros’ que concentran una visión específica dentro de la ciudad. La experiencia de realidades distintas, ya sean artificiales, artísticas, naturales, o de cualquier otra índole, pudiéndose intensificar mediante el uso controlado de los materiales, reflejos, luces y líneas visuales. Interés por las últimas experimentaciones de los artistas plásticos. Por algunos de los más representativos artistas minimalistas como Donald Judd.
  10. 10. OBRAS CENTRO DE SEÑALES DE LA ESTACIÓN FERROVIARIADE BASILEA(1994-98) GALERÍA DE ARTE GOETZ (1986-87) BODEGAS DOMINUS,NAPA VALLEY,USA (1995-97) M.H. DEYOUNG MUSEUM , SAN
  11. 11. OBRAS MAS RESIENTES
  12. 12. CONCLUSIÓN Jacques herzog y pierre de meuron son arquitectos reconocidos y los autores de algunos de los edificios más emblemáticos de las últimas décadas como el Estadio olímpico de Pekín, la galería Tate Modern de Londres, el Caixa Forum en Madrid, la VitraHaus en Weil am Rhein (Alemania), la tienda de Prada en Tokio o las bodegas Dominus en California, Nacieron en Basilea, Suiza, el mismo año (1950) y se conocieron de niños, en el parvulario. , gracias a sus diseños no convencionales y arriesgados, a la vez por la combinación de la artesanía con las nuevas tecnologías lo que los ha llevado a la cúspide de sus carreras como arquitectos

