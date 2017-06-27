e-commerce La Tienda Virtual JUAN CARLOS RODRIGUEZ G www.marketinginteli.com
El Proceso
Pasos en el desarrollo de una tienda virtual Objetivos de la tienda •Ventas •Servicio Categorías de productos •Línea...
Objetivos de la tienda • ¿Cuáles son los objetivos de un comercio electrónico? • Es muy importante tener los objetivos cla...
Elección de dominio • Palabras clave • Nombrar el dominio con palabras clave o marca • Extensión adecuada • Fácil de escri...
Prestashop https://www.prestashop.com/es/software-ecommerce
Con herramientas como Prestashop hoy es muy fácil del montaje de la tienda on-line
Wordpress Blog •Es su función más conocida. WordPress incorpora, en su instalación por defecto todas las funcionalidades ...
Joomla Joomla es un sistema de gestión de contenidos o CMS que en inglés significa Content Management System que permite ...
El equipo de trabajo
Elección de agencia proveedores • Agencia de e-commerce o agencia de marketing digital • Diseño Creatividad • Desarrollo •...
Diseño Programación, desarrollo Administración Soporte, servicio, posteventa Posicionamiento SEO y SEM, Display, redes...
Generación de tráfico a la Tienda on-line
Publicidad en el mundo digital / e-commerce • Objetivo es generar tráfico a la tienda web • Conseguir prospectos, que comp...
BANNERS O DISPLAY TRADICIONAL • Es el pionero de los formatos en la publicidad digital y en general son bastante asequible...
Google, buscadores • Anuncios de búsqueda SEM : que aparecen cuando una persona realiza una búsqueda que está relacionada ...
PUBLICIDAD NATIVA ESTRATEGIA DE CONTENIDOS / INBOUND • Se trata de contenido patrocinado, que es relevante para la experie...
Utilizar imágenes El contenido visual es mucho más fácil de asimilar que el texto, además de que las imágenes aumentan el ...
• Consiste en una serie de procedimientos destinados • a la atracción de tráfico y a la automatización del marketing (como...
PUBLICIDAD EN REDES SOCIALES Es uno de los mercados con mayor crecimiento dentro de la publicidad digital, además es efici...
EMAIL MARKETING Todo debe construirse basándose en una correcta estrategia, que debe ser clara en cuanto a la forma de ali...
Realizar videos • Entre más cortos mejor, al día de hoy existen variedad de redes sociales que se manejan por medio de vid...
Content marketing No sólo difundir textos en blogs es una manera de captar atención, sino también ofrecer cursos o seminar...
Inversión en publicidad (digital) El posicionamiento de la marca en medios digitales es primordial para proporcionar confi...
Beneficios de la publicidad digital Mayor visibilidad Abrir las puertas de sus negocio a millones de personas que no s...
Los medios masivos, amplifican el mensaje y llevan tráfico a los medios digitales • Los medios masivos en muchos casos hac...
Beneficios de la publicidad digital • Con el marketing tradicional tener un espacio en el mercado entre las empresas gig...
Beneficios de la publicidad digital Contenido personalizado: • Conoces tus clientes y sabes lo que quieren, así que puede...
Beneficios de la publicidad digital Presupuestos controlados: • Con la publicidad tradicional hay tarifas fijas y tiempos ...
Publicidad en medios móviles La publicidad digital se mueve junto a la expansión del internet, por ello es que se ha trasl...
Mobile friendly Con el cambio en el algoritmo de Google, hoy es indispensable para las empresas adaptar su sitio a dispo...
Publicidad programática • ¿Alguna vez te has preguntado por qué mientras navega por internet aparecen anuncios de producto...
La publicidad programática La publicidad programática es un tipo de publicidad online •Surgida tras las nuevas tecnología...
Publicidad programática • Para que un anunciante pueda mostrar su anuncio a personas con un perfil muy determinado, éste c...
DPS: Procesador digital de señales DMP: Data Management platform SSP: Supply Side platform RTB: Real time bidding PMP: P...
Objetivo de una página web Marca, posicionamiento • Posicionar una empresa, una marca o un producto • Ofrecer informaci...
Para que busca la gente una página web/ como nos relacionamos con el mundo virtual Entretenimiento •Juegos •Videos, cine,...
Indicadores de gestión y ROI en el comercio electrónico
Tasa de conversión • También conocida como ratio de conversión por sus siglas en inglés, CR. • Nos indica el porcentaje de...
KPI`s de tráfico • KPI de tráfico a tu web y KPI de fuentes de tráfico. Estos indicadores te permitirán saber de dónde pro...
Taller e-commerce • Vamos a montar una tienda virtual para vender productos para mascotas, la idea es vender los productos...
La Tienda Virtual
La Tienda Virtual
  3. 3. Pasos en el desarrollo de una tienda virtual Objetivos de la tienda •Ventas •Servicio Categorías de productos •Líneas de producto Administración de la tienda •Administración de la base de datos de productos Selección de dominio •Selección de hosting Selección de plantilla o plataforma web para hacer la página •Plantilla •Desarrollo interno •Sistema de pago Estrategia de marketing y publicidad para Generación de tráfico SEO SEM Display Programmatic Manejo logístico Sistema de seguridad Sistema de pagos Sistema de entregas
  4. 4. Objetivos de la tienda • ¿Cuáles son los objetivos de un comercio electrónico? • Es muy importante tener los objetivos claros antes de comenzar un proyecto de comercio electrónico y una tienda virtual • El principal objetivo de un comercio electrónico es vender. La venta puede ser: • Venta a cliente final también conocida como B2C. • Venta entre empresas, también llamada B2B. • Venta mixta, a cliente final y a empresas.
  5. 5. Elección de dominio • Palabras clave • Nombrar el dominio con palabras clave o marca • Extensión adecuada • Fácil de escribir • Fácil de recordar • Deber ser lo más corto posible • Intuitivo • Comprobar la disponibilidad del nombre en redes sociales • No usar ni guiones ni números • Escoger una herramienta de disponibilidad de dominios • No se complique demasiado. Elija un nombre que sea inteligente y creativo, pero claro. • Cuanto más corto sea, mejor. Los nombres de dominio largos suelen ser un fracaso. • Compruebe su disponibilidad. Cada vez que se te ocurra un buen nombre, asegúrese de que esté disponible para ser comprado.
  6. 6. Prestashop https://www.prestashop.com/es/software-ecommerce
  7. 7. Con herramientas como Prestashop hoy es muy fácil del montaje de la tienda on-line
  8. 8. Wordpress Blog •Es su función más conocida. WordPress incorpora, en su instalación por defecto todas las funcionalidades típicas de un blog: mostrar artículos en formato blog, opción de añadir comentarios a las entradas, posibilidad de organizar los artículos por categorías o etiquetas, etc. Web empresarial •Sirve perfectamente para crear una web empresarial, entendiendo como tal una página donde podamos informar sobre todo lo que concierne a nuestra empresa o negocio: quiénes somos, servicios, clientes, etc Creación de tiendas on-line •Aunque existan otros gestores de contenidos específicos para crear tiendas online (PrestaShop, Magento, etc.), WordPress puede ser una opción completamente válida, ya que dispone de varios plugins que nos permitirán incorporar una tienda online en nuestra web. De todos ellos, WooCommerce sería la opción más recomendable, aunque podemos elegir otro plugin. Wordpress podemos hacer un blog y mucho más: webs empresariales, tiendas online, periódico digital, central de reservas, etc.
  9. 9. Joomla Joomla es un sistema de gestión de contenidos o CMS que en inglés significa Content Management System que permite desarrollar sitios web dinámicos e interactivos, por ejemplo Con Joomla podrá crear y modificar o eliminar todo tipo de contenido de un sitio web de manera sencilla a través de un panel de administración. Permite gestionar con mucha facilidad toda su web, crear un nuevo apartado, modificar los actuales, añadir nuevas imágenes, crear nuevas opciones de menú y casi cualquier cosa que pueda necesitar la podrá hacer rápidamente y sin tener conocimientos técnicos. Joomla es software libre (Open Source), lo puede usar gratuitamente y el 95% de los componentes para Joomla también son gratuitos. Es la herramienta líder en la creación de webs, es el Gestor de Contenidos (CMS en inglés) más premiado a nivel mundial, existen más de 30 millones de páginas web creadas con Joomla y tienes a tu disposición más de 10.000 componentes que te permitirán ir ampliando las funcionalidades de tu web con nuevas opciones como pueden ser tienda virtual, envío de boletines, foros, galerías de imágenes y un sinfín de posibilidades que no paran de crecer
  10. 10. El equipo de trabajo
  11. 11. Elección de agencia proveedores • Agencia de e-commerce o agencia de marketing digital • Diseño Creatividad • Desarrollo • Medios y publicidad • Agencia de medios para generación de tráfico • Agencia de RRPP La decisión parte de la decisión de tener un equipo in-house o un contratar una empresa
  12. 12. Diseño Programación, desarrollo Administración Soporte, servicio, posteventa Posicionamiento SEO y SEM, Display, redes Trafico Logística Administración de pagos Equipo de trabajo
  13. 13. Generación de tráfico a la Tienda on-line
  14. 14. Publicidad en el mundo digital / e-commerce • Objetivo es generar tráfico a la tienda web • Conseguir prospectos, que compren directamente en la página o que nos dejen sus datos, para futuras acciones comerciales
  15. 15. BANNERS O DISPLAY TRADICIONAL • Es el pionero de los formatos en la publicidad digital y en general son bastante asequibles. • Se trata de elementos gráficos que aparecen en los sitios web de un tercero. Sus formas más básicas han evolucionado y ahora es posible encontrarlos en incontables y creativas variedades. • Lo puedes encontrar como imágenes estáticas, en forma de texto, flotando y moviéndose en la pantalla, animados, en forma de video o como un formulario.
  16. 16. Google, buscadores • Anuncios de búsqueda SEM : que aparecen cuando una persona realiza una búsqueda que está relacionada con los productos o servicios que tu empresa ofrece. Incluso pueden desplegarse en forma de anuncios de shopping, que permiten comprar desde Google. • Anuncios gráficos/ Redes de contenidos: Google se encarga de colocar tu anuncio en forma de banner o texto en sitios web de noticias, blogs, aplicaciones e incluso en Gmail. • Anuncios de video: la gran ventaja con la que cuenta Google para esto es Youtube. Estos anuncios pueden reproducirse antes de se reproduzca un video en Youtube o junto a los resultados de búsqueda.
  17. 17. PUBLICIDAD NATIVA ESTRATEGIA DE CONTENIDOS / INBOUND • Se trata de contenido patrocinado, que es relevante para la experiencia del consumidor, que no interrumpe, luce y se siente similar a los contenidos editoriales del lugar en el que se encuentra. • o tal, no debes intentar engañar a nadie • De acuerdo con Hubspot hay 5 claves para la publicidad nativa: • Las habilidades editoriales son básicas, debe contarse una historia genial que genere interacción. • Debes ser entretenido. Las nuevas generaciones desean entretenimiento. • Debes alinearte con los intereses de los consumidores, apelando a aquello que les apasiona. • Debes ser relevante respecto a la actividad online que se encuentren ejecutando, no debes interrumpir. • Tu anuncio debe estar claramente identificado como tal, no debes intentar engañar a nadie
  18. 18. Utilizar imágenes El contenido visual es mucho más fácil de asimilar que el texto, además de que las imágenes aumentan el engagement, se viralizan con más frecuencia y provoca que incremente la cantidad de lectores y así genera leads.
  19. 19. • Consiste en una serie de procedimientos destinados • a la atracción de tráfico y a la automatización del marketing (como las acciones de e-mailing o la generación de bases de datos), con el objetivo de que los visitantes de un site acaben convirtiéndose en clientes, el marketing de contenidos únicamente sirve para atraer visitantes mediante información relevante y de valor para el público objetivo de la compañía.
  20. 20. PUBLICIDAD EN REDES SOCIALES Es uno de los mercados con mayor crecimiento dentro de la publicidad digital, además es eficiente y efectiva. Son parecidos a los banners en que pueden ser desde una simple imagen o una publicación, hasta un vídeo de reproducción automática. • Su gran atractivo y éxito se debe a la precisión con la que es posible segmentar una audiencia, es posible micro segmentar. • Facebook es uno de los que va a la cabeza en este aspecto, permitiendo utilizar parámetros tan específicos como edad, región, educación, intereses, entre muchos otros. Se mezcla fácilmente con el contenido de la red social A Facebook se unen plataformas como Linkedin, Instagram, Pinterest, Tumblr y Twitter, entre las que más facilidades ofrecen para publicidad digital.
  21. 21. EMAIL MARKETING Todo debe construirse basándose en una correcta estrategia, que debe ser clara en cuanto a la forma de alimentar la lista de correos electrónicos, su clasificación y las formas de contactar y darles seguimiento. Permite construir lealtad y mejorar las ventas, mientras es posible utilizar herramientas que te permiten conocer con precisión el desempeño y retorno de inversión Este es uno de los canales líderes para las ventas. Tiene las ventajas de ser económico, rápido y efectivo para las ventas
  22. 22. Realizar videos • Entre más cortos mejor, al día de hoy existen variedad de redes sociales que se manejan por medio de videos menores a 30 segundos; entre más rápido se logre captar la atención de la audiencia mejor. • No se necesita una super producción, ni tanta inversión, pero sí mucha creatividad.
  23. 23. Content marketing No sólo difundir textos en blogs es una manera de captar atención, sino también ofrecer cursos o seminarios en línea, brindar al cliente una experiencia de valor y explotar todos los recursos, ser innovador, buscar temas nuevos en el mercado, conocer las tendencias, etc.
  24. 24. Inversión en publicidad (digital) El posicionamiento de la marca en medios digitales es primordial para proporcionar confian za a los usuarios, una empresa reconocida, también es conocedora y líder a la vista del público.
  25. 25. Beneficios de la publicidad digital Mayor visibilidad Abrir las puertas de sus negocio a millones de personas que no sabe que existes. Reconocimiento de marca Una vez has impactado a las personas que le interesan y su visibilidad se ha logrado, empieza a generarse un reconocimiento de marca Ya no eres un desconocido, haces parte del mindset de tus clientes potenciales aumentando la probabilidad de compra.
  26. 26. Los medios masivos, amplifican el mensaje y llevan tráfico a los medios digitales • Los medios masivos en muchos casos hacen parte de la estrategia de generación de tráfico a la tienda virtual.
  27. 27. Beneficios de la publicidad digital • Con el marketing tradicional tener un espacio en el mercado entre las empresas gigantes requería mucho esfuerzo e inversión de dinero • Con la publicidad digital tiene más oportunidades de competir a un menor costo. • Permite entrar al mundo publicitario a empresas de cualquier tamaño y presupuesto. Ganar espacio en el mercado • Una de las mayores ventajas de la publicidad digital es poder segmentar sus prospectos de clientes, • Las plataformas de publicidad, usted puede acceder a ellas fácilmente. No es siempre necesario tener un agencia usted mismo puede aprender de forma muy fácil, a desarrollar e implementar sus propias campañas Segmentación total
  28. 28. Beneficios de la publicidad digital Contenido personalizado: • Conoces tus clientes y sabes lo que quieren, así que puedes ofrecer información de interés para ellos en diferentes tipos de formato y anuncio; no necesita elaborar un súper anuncio, la mayor parte del tiempo menos es más y solo necesitas hablar en el lenguaje del cliente. Comunicación directa con el cliente: • Si tienes claro quién es su cliente y sabes en qué medios digitales se encuentra.
  29. 29. Beneficios de la publicidad digital Presupuestos controlados: • Con la publicidad tradicional hay tarifas fijas y tiempos límites, con la publicidad digital usted decide cuanto quieres invertir y por cuánto tiempo, así como el número de prospectos a los que quieres llegar. Metas claras y presupuestos claros Cifras y análisis exactos: • Este es otro gran beneficio de la publicidad en digital, permite medir todo el tiempo el gasto de la publicidad, las acciones que realizan las personas, las conversiones que se logran, etc. • Además, está información le permite tomar mejores decisiones basado en datos reales en tiempo real, y así poder optimizar las campañas y los esfuerzos digitales.
  30. 30. Publicidad en medios móviles La publicidad digital se mueve junto a la expansión del internet, por ello es que se ha trasladado junto con los usuarios de plataforma en plataforma. Por ejemplo, a medida que los usuarios migran desde la PC hacia los dispositivos móviles, la publicidad digital también lo hace.
  31. 31. Mobile friendly Con el cambio en el algoritmo de Google, hoy es indispensable para las empresas adaptar su sitio a dispositivos móviles. •La tienda virtual debe tener una versión móvil. •Hay que pensar en la movilidad para todo. Es de vital importancia optimizar todos los recursos para que los usuarios puedan realizar todo tipo de actividades y transacciones a través de ellos •Compras •Comunicaciones •Imágenes •Videos •información corporativa •portafolio de productos
  32. 32. Publicidad programática • ¿Alguna vez te has preguntado por qué mientras navega por internet aparecen anuncios de productos en los que verdaderamente podrías estar interesado?: • Ofertas de viaje a París –ciudad de la que últimamente has estado buscando hotel–, anuncios del perfume de su marca de ropa preferida, o el último disco de su grupo de música favorito. ¿Cómo aciertan en mostrarte solo aquello que realmente te importa? No se trata de ciencia ficción ni una trama de espionaje, hablamos de publicidad programática.
  33. 33. La publicidad programática La publicidad programática es un tipo de publicidad online •Surgida tras las nuevas tecnologías, medios y plataformas digitales •El anunciante compra audiencias y no espacios como en la publicidad tradicional •Un tipo de publicidad que se basa en el Big Data (el almacenamiento de grandes cantidades de datos) para segmentar la audiencia y ofrecer la publicidad a las personas indicadas. La publicidad programática es un proceso semi-automático que permite conectar a una marca con el consumidor adecuado •Momento y lugar correctos •Mostrarle anuncios de productos afines a él. El sistema que emplea la publicidad programática está basado en algoritmos •Establecen coincidencias entre los espacios disponibles en diversos medios online, con los datos que tienen los anunciantes respecto al perfil de la audiencia que buscan. • Una de las ventajas más interesantes de la publicidad programática es la posibilidad de personalizar los anuncios. Para un mismo producto pueden diseñarse diferentes versiones dependiendo del perfil de la audiencia y del contexto en el que se encuentre. • Todo un mundo de posibilidades creativas que todavía está por explorar con profundidad. Aun así, la publicidad programática está extendiéndose con rapidez por los medios de comunicación y todo apunta a que esta tendencia no cesará de crecer.
  34. 34. Publicidad programática • Para que un anunciante pueda mostrar su anuncio a personas con un perfil muy determinado, éste compra publicidad en tiempo real a través de pujas digitales (RTB o Real Time Bidding) en plataformas especializadas para ofrecer impresiones al mejor postor. Con la publicidad programática lo que el anunciante está pagando es el número de personas, con un perfil concreto, que ha visto su anuncio en el momento que genera más impacto. De este modo el anuncio es más efectivo.
  35. 35. DPS: Procesador digital de señales DMP: Data Management platform SSP: Supply Side platform RTB: Real time bidding PMP: Private market place
  36. 36. Objetivo de una página web Marca, posicionamiento • Posicionar una empresa, una marca o un producto • Ofrecer información corporativa Relacionamiento • Mejorar las relaciones con los clientes, interactuar con los clientes actuales o potenciales, ofreciendo contenidos de interés para el target • Ofrecer un canal de servicio • Desarrollar una comunidad • Educación • Entretenimiento Campañas publicitarias • Ofrecer información de productos y servicios • Atraer personas al negocio que no es on-line Ventas • Venta de productos • Venta de servicios • Ventas B2B • Ventas B2C • Venta de aplicaciones
  37. 37. Para que busca la gente una página web/ como nos relacionamos con el mundo virtual Entretenimiento •Juegos •Videos, cine, televisión •Deportes Actualización •Información •Noticias Educación •Información académica •Investigaciones •Cursos, carreras, plataformas educativas Información de productos y servicios •Empresas •Productos •Información de detalles de campañas, promociones Socialización •Redes •Parejas •Amigos Ventas •Grande portales de comercio electrónico, grandes centros comerciales virtuales •Grandes portales o brokers especializados (Hoteles, Turismo, pasajes aéreos) •Aplicaciones para conectar consumidores con compradores (Transporte, alimentación, entretenimiento, descuentos, viajes) •Grandes portales de venta de grandes marcas / grandes tiendas •Grandes portales de venta de retailers
  38. 38. Indicadores de gestión y ROI en el comercio electrónico
  39. 39. Tasa de conversión • También conocida como ratio de conversión por sus siglas en inglés, CR. • Nos indica el porcentaje de visitantes o usuarios de nuestra tienda virtual que finalmente terminan comprando un producto. Este KPI es uno de los más importantes para cuantificar el éxito, pues la finalidad de todo comercio es vender y, por supuesto, aumentar sus ingresos con más clientes. • El promedio de la tasa de conversión está entre 1 o 3%. Esto significada que de cada cien visitantes, entre uno o tres terminan convirtiendo. • Este KPI debe evaluarse constantemente para saber qué tan bien le va a tu empresa y saber cómo y cuándo puedes emprender acciones para incrementar tus ventas.
  40. 40. KPI`s de tráfico • KPI de tráfico a tu web y KPI de fuentes de tráfico. Estos indicadores te permitirán saber de dónde provienen tus visitantes y cuál es la cantidad de tráfico orgánico que estás generando. Muy de la mano con las nociones del SEO. Te interesará impulsar contenido de calidad en tu web para posicionarte bien en los buscadores. • De igual forma, una vez sepas cuál es tu principal fuente de tráfico, quizás debas dirigir acciones a seguir impulsando esas fuentes. Conocer cuánto es tu tráfico por referidos te puede llevar a crear mejores estrategias para redes sociales y fidelización. • Otros KPIs que puedes considerar dentro de este grupo son aquellos que provengan de campañas de Pago por Clic o anuncios con Google Adwords.
  41. 41. Taller e-commerce • Vamos a montar una tienda virtual para vender productos para mascotas, la idea es vender los productos de las mejores marcas, con una estrategia de precios agresiva que les permita a los consumidores tener ahorros importantes • Ustedes deben 1. Escoger un dominio y verificar su disponibilidad y costo, se debe justificar las razones por las cuales se escogió este dominio 2. Deben escoger un plataforma para el montaje de la tienda virtual, y justificar su escogencia, cuales son los costos y el potencial de la misma 3. Deben realizar una estrategia de generación de tráfico a la página, mediante el uso de publicidad digital, uso de SEO Y SEM y estrategia de contenidos 4. Definir los sistemas de pago que usarían y las razones, determinado las ventajas de este sistema 5. Deben definir los indicadores de gestión que les permitirán determinar el nivel de eficacia de la inversión en publicidad y de la estrategia de tráfico Tienen una semana para la entrega del taller

×