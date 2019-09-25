Aporte trabajo colaborativo Juan Cortés

Successfully reported this slideshow.
REFERENCIAS. • Red por una América Libre de Transgénicos 2013. Transgénicos, plaguicidas y el declive de la polinización y...
Gracias. Las flores son para las abejas fuente de alimento, de vida. Las abejas son para las flores fuente de reproducción...
  1. 1. DESAPARICIÓN DELAS ABEJAS POR FALTA DE ALIMENTO Y CAMBIO CLIMÁTICO . Aporte al tema grupal. Maestrante: Juan Carlos Cortés Taborda Esp. G.A Docente: GLORIA YANETH FLÓREZ YEPES. MSc. PhD MANEJO INTEGRADO DEL MEDIO AMBIENTE - Cohorte XXIV Modalidad Virtual
  2. 2. Las abejas pertenecen al Orden Himenóptera, el que también incluye a las avispas y hormigas. Este Orden es el tercero más grande en número de especies. Las abejas pertenecen a la familia Apidae. Polinizadores Abejas. Fuente: Sahib (2011). Journal of public administration and policy research Vol. 3(4) pp. 131-117
  3. 3. Afectación de las abejas por el cambio climático . El cambio climático puede modificar los patrones de floración, desplazar plantas que eran importantes fuentes de alimento para las abejas de una zona determinada o causar un “desplazamiento de las estaciones”, en el que la floración ya no coincida con el surgimiento de abejas. el aumento de temperaturas, la modificación de pautas de precipitación y los fenómenos meteorológicos extremos, tendrán impacto en las poblaciones de polinizadores (UNEP, 2010). https://www.lavanguardia.com/natural/20161005/41771284333/abeja-peligro-humanos.html La contaminación del aire reduce la potencia de los mensajes químicos que emiten las flores y a las abejas y otros insectos les cuesta más localizarlas. El cambio climático agrava la situación porque altera la floración que afecta a la cantidad y calidad del néctar. https://www.ionontimangio.com/desaparecen-las-colonias-de-abejas/
  4. 4. Afectación de las abejas por el cambio climático Además de los efectos a nivel de especie, el cambio climático afectará con gran probabilidad a la interacción entre los polinizadores y sus fuentes de alimento. Es decir, a las plantas en flor, ya que cambian, entre otras cosas, las fechas y los patrones de floración. Análisis recientes han sugerido que entre el 17% y el 50% de las especies polinizadoras sufrirán escasez de alimento en escenarios realistas de cambio climático que prevén modificaciones en los patrones de floración de las plantas (Memmott et ál., 2007). https://www.agenciasinc.es/Reportajes/El-SOS-de- las-abejas-ante-el-cambio-climatico
  5. 5. El monocultivo reduce la biodiversidad y la disponibilidad de la flora y, teniendo en cuenta la simbiosis de las especies, también reduce las fuentes de alimentación de las abejas, provocan la migración y muerte de abejas, El monocultivo se traduce para las abejas en un desierto verde, un lugar con falta de biodiversidad vegetal, donde no hay alimento para los polinizadores, ni sitios de nidificación. https://www.inforural.com.mx/monocultivos-desiertos-verdes-que-afectan-la-biodiversidad/ En Colombia también se han visto afectadas con la transformación del paisaje arbóreo mediante monocultivos de caña de azúcar en el valle del río Cauca, café sin árboles en el Eje Cafetero y palma de aceite en Tumaco.. Afectación de las abejas por el monocultivo
  6. 6. Afectación pro los monocultivos: Las abejas se alimentan de flores, de las que requieren un suministro estable tanto en el tiempo como en el espacio. Cuando no hay suficientes plantas en flor durante la temporada de abejas, como sucede, por ejemplo, en monocultivos que producen una única clase de flores durante un tiempo determinado, las abejas no pueden alimentarse ni alimentar a su progenie. La intensificación de la agricultura provoca la pérdida y la fragmentación de valiosos hábitats naturales y seminaturales perennes para los polinizadores, lo que se considera la causa principal del descenso en las poblaciones de polinizadores (Brown and Paxton, 2009; Winfreeet ál., 2009). Afectación de las abejas por el monocultivo https://co.pinterest.com/pin/444941638159274813/
  7. 7. Cultivos transgénicos son alimento que, gracias a la biotecnología, contiene en su genoma (ADN) un gen que proviene de otra planta, animal u organismo. Durante las actividades de forrajeo, las abejas melíferas están expuestas a insecticidas sintéticos y naturales y a toxinas producidas por las plantas transgénicas, lo que puede afectar a su sobrevivencia y su comportamiento. En el mundo existen millones de hectáreas de cultivos transgenicos resistentes a insectos, conocidos también como cultivos Bt. La denominación Bt deriva de la bacteria Bacillus thuringiensis, una bacteria que normalmente habita el suelo y cuyas esporas contienen proteínas tóxicas insecticidas. Estas proteínas, denominadas Cry, se activan en el sistema digestivo del insecto y se adhieren a su epitelio intestinal, alterando el equilibrio osmótico del intestino. Esto provoca la parálisis del sistema digestivo del insecto, que deja de alimentarse y muere a los pocos días. Afectación de las abejas por los cultivos transgénicos http://archivo-es.greenpeace.org/espana/es/Trabajamos-en/Transgenicos/
  8. 8. La masiva cantidad de radiación producida por torres y teléfonos móviles interfiere en las habilidades de navegación de las abejas lo que les impide regresar de nuevo a sus colmenas. En india seleccionaron seis colonias de abejas (3 para aplicar el ensayo y tres de control). A tres colonias se les expuso a teléfonos celulares en las condiciones de trabajo con una frecuencia de 900 MHz por 10 minutos durante un corto período de diez días. Las colonias de control no recibieron los teléfonos móviles. El estudio mostró que después de diez días de exposición a los teléfonos celulares, las abejas obreras nunca volvieron a las colmenas, dejando las colmenas sólo con reinas, huevos y abejas obreras inmaduras. Las reinas de las colmenas donde se aplicó la prueba, produjeron menos huevos/día (100 huevos/día) en comparación con el control (350 huevos/día). 67 y el declive de la polinización y la producción melífera Estos resultados muestran el rol del electromagnetismo en el declive de las colonias de abeja Fuente: Sahib (2011). Journal of public administration and policy research Vol. 3(4) pp. 131-117. Afectación de las abejas por el Electromagnetismo- celular https://actualidad.rt.com/ciencias/view/40333-Humanidad-en-peligro-m%C3%B3viles-matan-a-abejas-y-cucarachas
  9. 9. REFERENCIAS. • Red por una América Libre de Transgénicos 2013. Transgénicos, plaguicidas y el declive de la polinización y la producción melífera. Quito, diciembre 2016, toando de http://www.semillas.org.co/es/publicaciones/transg-3 • Greenpeace.org. Revisión 1/2013. El declive de las abejas. Peligros para los polinizadores y la agricultura de Europa. Nota técnica de la Unidad Científica de Greenpeace. Tomado de https://archivo-es.greenpeace.org/espana/Global/espana/report/Agricultura- ecologica/el_declive_de_las_abejas.pdf • Maglianesi María , 2016: Efectos del cambio climático sobre la polinización y la producción agrícola en América tropical. Escuela de Ciencias Exactas y Naturales, Universidad Nacional Estatal a Distancia, San Pedro de Montes de Oca, Costa Rica. Tomado de https://revistas.ucr.ac.cr/index.php/ingenieria/article/view/25272
  10. 10. Gracias. Las flores son para las abejas fuente de alimento, de vida. Las abejas son para las flores fuente de reproducción, de amor. Filósofo y poeta libanés Kahlil Gibran

