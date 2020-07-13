Bonos de Innovación - Empresas Beneficiadas

Successfully reported this slideshow.
La academia marítima contribuye a la mejora de la seguridad y protección marítima, capacitando profesionales expertos en e...
Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial ADRENALINE COLOMBIA SAS, empresa colombiana ubicada en el municipio de N...
Cota Servicio Inteligencia Competitiva Impacto Revolución e innovación de nuestro portafolio Resultado Mejoramiento del pr...
Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial AGROINDUSTRIAL CAMBULOS Y GUALANDAYES es una empresa dedicada principalm...
Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial Es una organización de 20 productores organizados desde el año 1999, con...
Tenjo Servicio Extensión Tecnológica Impacto Mejora de la cantidad de clientes y canales de comercialización Resultado For...
Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial La Asociación de Industriales de Cazuca – AINCA, es una agremiación sin ...
Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial ANDALUCÍA, es una empresa dedicada a la fabricación de productos aliment...
Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial Apiarios San baquero es una granja Apicola ubicada en el municipio de Si...
AQUAGES, es una compañía colombiana dedicada a la atención de las necesidades de empresas en áreas de procedimiento, clari...
Trabaja para ofrecer servicios ambientales. Interventoría y consultoría en las áreas de medio ambiente, seguridad y salud ...
Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial ASOBOSQUE COMERCIAL SAS. Es una asociación donde producen, adquieren, tr...
Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial Luna Estéreo es una emisora comunitaria que lleva 22 años de creación po...
Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial ASOCIACIÓN EXPANSIÓN DE MUJERES AHORRADORAS DE FUSAGASUGÁ, es una asocia...
Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial ASOGANADEROS es una asociación autosostenible que cuenta en la actualida...
Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial ASOCIACION DE EMPRESARIOS DE SIBATE SOACHA Y SUR DE BOGOTA, Representa a...
Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial Asociación de productores mercado ecológico solidario de la provincia de...
Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial BAWER, tiene 24 años de experiencia en el diseño, fabricación, construcc...
Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial Es una empresa dedicada desde el año 2010 a la cría, producción, importa...
Elevan la calidad de vida de sus clientes a través del uso cotidiano de la bicicleta. Chía Servicio Extensión Tecnológica ...
Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial BIOH2O es una empresa dedicada a la recuperación, transformación y aprov...
Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial Empresa Colombiana que mediante el compostaje transformar residuos y der...
CALFOR es una empresa constructora enfocada en tres líneas base de la rama: Sistema constructivo muro struc – Urbanismo - ...
Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial CCF, es una es una organización privada, gremial y sin ánimo de lucro co...
Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial Celik Constricciones metalicas Mosquera Servicio Desarrollo de productos...
Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial Somos una empresa especialista en la gestión total de estibas, a través ...
Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial CENTRO DE ALMACENAMIENTO LOGISTICO SAS es una empresa de servicios espec...
Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial Somos un centro educativo con énfasis en bellas artes, estamos ubicados ...
Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial Este centro atiende a niños, niñas y adolescentes entre los 10 y 17 años...
Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial El Colegio Empresarial Los Andes es un colegio Técnico en Gestión de Neg...
Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial Cooperativa de productores de leche constituida en el año 2002 en el mun...
Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial COMAPIS es un empresa dedicada la producción y comercialización de produ...
Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial Comercializadora Tracto Laser es una empresa dedicada a la comercializac...
Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial El Comité de Ganaderos del Área 5 es una entidad gremial dedicada a la r...
Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial CDA corresponde a las siglas de Centro de Diagnóstico Automotor. Donde s...
Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial La Corporación de Cultura y Turismo de Funza, es una entidad sin animo d...
Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial DENOVA, es una empresa líder en el sector de tecnología cosmética, sus p...
Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial DILEÑO, es una empresa familiar que nace en el año 2015 dedicada al desa...
Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial D’Origenn es una empresa familiar con tradición panelera y cafetera, se ...
Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial Ecoindustria es una compañía que ofrece servicios de manejo integrado de...
Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial SETAS DORADAS, es una empresa familiar que tiene como premisa Cultivar a...
EDREDONA Madrid Servicio Extensionismo Tecnológico Resultado Evaluación y análisis del negocio que incluya un estudio del ...
PreAlca Soacha Servicio Acompañamiento en la Gestión de la Propiedad Intelectual Resultado Proteger sus activos intangible...
Prodensa Sopó Servicio Desarrollo de Nuevos Productos y Servicios Resultado Desarrollar capacidades al interior de la empr...
Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial ELEMENTAL SUMINISTROS SAS, esta dedica a compras y ventas para otras emp...
Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial En e-motion se desarrollan campañas de marketing experiencial, promoción...
Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial FIBRA CARPTES, es una empresa cuenta con 25 años de experiencia en el Me...
Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial Somos una empresa integradora de tecnología trabajamos para la necesidad...
Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial FRESKIFFRUTA, es una compañía dedicada a la producción y comercializació...
Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial Fundación Artística Cantemos Fusagasugá, es una empresa dedicada a desar...
Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial Somos un equipo interdisciplinario enfocado en promover el desarrollo pe...
Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial Somos una institución de educación para el trabajo y desarrollo humano u...
Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial La empresa Ganadera Serranías es una granja integral ubicada en la Vered...
Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial Compañía con 14 años de trayectoria nacional, dedicada a la estructuraci...
Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial Es una empresa creada en el año 2012, la cual es fundada con apoyo de un...
Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial Mipyme operador loígstico con 10 años de experiencia en el mercado y con...
Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial GJ Asesores y Consultores es una empresa dedicada a brindar servicios de...
Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial GRANJA OVINA MI CARRETA, es una empresa dedicada al procesamiento y come...
Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial Grupo Saberes esta dirigida a instituciones educativas públicas y privad...
Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial Grupo SaSa es una empresa Familiar de 35 años en el mercado conformada p...
Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial Holandina Zona Franca S.A.S es una empresa dedicada a la fabricación, tr...
Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial IN NATURA SAS, es una empresa de Investigación aplicada, gestiona, ejecu...
Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial INDATECH es una empresa especializada en brindar soporte técnico a Redes...
Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial Industrias Culturales y Creativas SAS, es una empresa creada en el año 2...
Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial Es una Empresa productora y distribuidora de productos Veganos, saludabl...
Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial INGENIERÍA NOVEDOSA APLICADA 3D S.A.S, Se dedica a diseñar, construir, f...
Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial ITC Wilches, es una empresa Colombiana de 24 años de experiencia, dedica...
José Vivero´s es un vivero dedicado al cultivo y venta de flores y plantas de la Sabana de Bogotá. Nuestro modelo de negoc...
Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial Juguetes Caninos S.A., es una empresa dedicada a la fabricación para maq...
Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial Kanance Ingeniería SAS Mosquera Servicios Prototipos y pruebas especiali...
Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial Ofreciendo bienestar desde el 2001. Compañía especializada en la investi...
Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial Es una empresa familiar dedicada a la compra, procesamiento y venta de p...
Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial LÁCTEOS ZIPAQUIRÁ es una empresa creada hace 32 años, dedicada a la elab...
Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial SODIACERO, es una empresa especializada en la manufactura del acero, cre...
Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial Lu Pingguo es una empresa dedicada a realizar la gestión integral de Res...
Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial MADEING, Organización industrial especializada en la fabricación de Emba...
Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial MAGIA DULCE se dedica a la fabricación y comercialización de chocolates ...
Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial Mandala es una empresa dedicada a la fabricación y comercialización de p...
Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial Maqu Cardan, es una empresa dedicada a la venta y mantenimiento de máqui...
Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial Motores y Energía S.A.S. presta los servicios de importación y comercial...
Cota Servicio Desarrollo de nuevos productos/ servicios Impacto Preparaciones tradicionales pero también cafés para infusi...
Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial MYCEL GROUP SAS, es una empresa especializada en el cultivo y comerciali...
Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial La empresa se ha especializado en la oferta de suministros y equipos de ...
Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial Nacional de Transformadores S.A.S - TESLA es 100% una realidad de la ind...
Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial Es una empresa dedicada a la comercialización y exportación de frutas y ...
Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial Nestitelco es una empresa que desarrolla soluciones integrales de ingeni...
Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial NOVATECH ENGINEERING COMPANY S.A.S.es una empresa 100% colombiana dedica...
Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial NUTRYR, es una empresa colombiana, innovadora con la capacidad de crecim...
Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial OTERO GARZÓN SAS, próximamente El Secreto de Cogúa, es una empresa que s...
Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial Es una asociación conformada por 11 mujeres cabeza de familia ubicada en...
Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial PISCIAQUA SAS, es una empresa dedicada principalmente a la producción de...
  1. 1. La academia marítima contribuye a la mejora de la seguridad y protección marítima, capacitando profesionales expertos en esquemas integrales de seguridad con las competencias necesarias para gestionar los riesgos mediante planes de seguridad y protección, conforme a las normas de seguridad nacionales e internacionales, mediante programas de educación especializados que aporten a la seguridad y protección del comercio marítimo nacional e internacional. Tiene como premisa ”ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial”. Academia Marítima De Seguridad Integral ASI Ltda. Cajicá Servicio Desarrollo de productos y servicios. Impacto • Desarrollo de nuevos servicios • Reingeniería al servicio en línea por Internet • Mayor productividad y competitividad. Resultado Desarrollo de un nuevo servicio a través de un prototipo de una plataforma en línea por Internet para que empresarios de PYMES de la región tengan una herramienta que les permita administrar y gestionar los riesgos propios del negocio en tiempo real. Empleados 3 empleados Foto de la empresa
  2. 2. Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial ADRENALINE COLOMBIA SAS, empresa colombiana ubicada en el municipio de Nemocón – Cundinamarca, es una agencia operadora de turismo y de viajes con más de 10 años de experiencia, especializada en turismo de aventura, ecoturismo, turismo histórico / cultural y de Bienestar. Ha creado su portafolio de productos y servicios turísticos basado en una metodología propia, que se ha convertido en su política para asegurar la calidad, valor comercial, sostenibilidad, rentabilidad. Adrenaline Nemocón Servicio Desarrollo de productos y servicios. Impacto • Ampliación del portafolio deservicios. • Aumento de la competitividad. • Crecimiento Empresarial. Resultado Innovación de productos / servicios turísticos (Implementación en la confección de productos turísticos nuevos y existentes Empleados 8 empleados directos e indirectos.
  3. 3. Cota Servicio Inteligencia Competitiva Impacto Revolución e innovación de nuestro portafolio Resultado Mejoramiento del proceso de vigilancia tecnológica para nuestro portafolio Empleados 11 Empleado Directos en teletrabajo Sistema constructivo Muro struc ASESORIAS INDUSTRIALES SANTA FÉ AIS es una empresa dedicada a la asesoría en automatización de sus procesos industriales de las grandes empresas en sus líneas de producción. Nuestro valor agregado se encuentra en la innovación y modernización de líneas de montaje y producción industrial especialmente con equipos Siemens
  4. 4. Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial AGROINDUSTRIAL CAMBULOS Y GUALANDAYES es una empresa dedicada principalmente a la producción producción, industrialización y comercialización de productos agropecuarios enfocada principalmente al cacao. Actualmente con una Chocolatina con marca registrada. AGROINDUSTRIAL CAMBULOS Y GUALANDAYES Arbeláez- Sumapaz Servicio Extensión Tecnológica. Impacto • Aumento de ventas y rentabilidad. Resultado Mejoramiento de los procesos de gestión en especial énfasis Venta y comercialización de las Chocolatinas Empleados 3 empleados, siguen en producción en la etapa de cuarentena como empresa de producción primaria
  5. 5. Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial Es una organización de 20 productores organizados desde el año 1999, con el objetivo de cultivar productos naturales. frutas, verduras y hortalizas, así como la producción de granos ancestrales: como quinua, chía y amaranto en la Sabana de Bogotá. Cuenta con la certificación de sello verde, siendo en Cundinamarca 1 de las 3 empresas con este reconocimiento y se encuentra en un mercado en constante crecimiento, con ventas en grandes superficies. Agroseres SAS Tabio Servicio Desarrollo de nuevos productos y servicios. Impacto • Desarrollo de nuevos mercados • Portafolio variado • Mayor productividad y competitividad. • Generación de empleo. Resultado Desarrollo de 4 tipos de barra a base de vegetales y granos ancestrales Desarrollo de shots y limonadas con frutas, hortalizas y jengibre . Empleados 22 productores asociados
  6. 6. Tenjo Servicio Extensión Tecnológica Impacto Mejora de la cantidad de clientes y canales de comercialización Resultado Fortalecimiento, reconocimiento, y posicionamiento comercial y de marca; Apertura de nuevos mercados Empleados 2 Por turnos En contingencia por covid 19, se han tomado medidas para evitar desplazamientos de nuestros clientes por medio de domicilios masivos, cumpliendo con protocolos de bioseguridad Sistema constructivo Muro struc AGUA NATURAL LA PEÑA Empresa ubicada en Tenjo Cundinamarca, dedicada a la captación, purificación, distribución y comercialización de agua, en diferentes presentaciones con los mas altos estándares de calidad
  7. 7. Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial La Asociación de Industriales de Cazuca – AINCA, es una agremiación sin ánimo de lucro, que tiene como objetivo difundir y propiciar los principios económicos y sociales de un sano sistema de libre empresa. Fue fundada el 25 de Agosto de 1970 en Soacha y, desde entonces, es el gremio empresarial más importante de Soacha. Está integrado por un porcentaje significativo de empresas pertenecientes a sectores como el industrial, agroindustrial, de alimentos, comercial y de servicios, entre otros Asociación de Industriales de Cazuca (AINCA) Soacha Servicio Extensionismo Tecnológico. Impacto • Aumento de la competitividad. • Ampliación del portafolio de servicios. Resultado Nuevo modelo asociativo, que permita materializar la contribución de valor para cada uno de sus asociados. Empleados 2 empleados
  8. 8. Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial ANDALUCÍA, es una empresa dedicada a la fabricación de productos alimenticios derivados de la leche como lo son queso, arequipe, yogurt, todo a través de procesos productivos artesanales, con el fin de entregar un producto personalizado de acuerdo a las necesidades de cada cliente. Sus principales clientes son plazas de mercado de Bogotá, centros educativos, pastelerías, hoteles y restaurantes. La leche que utiliza la empresa en sus procesos es comprada a los campesinos del municipio. Andalucía de Inversiones Ltda Subachoque Servicio Desarrollo de productos y servicios. Impacto • Ampliación del portafolio de productos. • Aumento de la competitividad. • Crecimiento Empresarial. Resultado Alimento funcional y nutricional (yogurt griego con semillas de chía dirigido a madres gestantes y niños de la primera infancia) Empleados 12 empleados (madres cabeza de familia), están trabajando de turnos de 6 personas.
  9. 9. Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial Apiarios San baquero es una granja Apicola ubicada en el municipio de Silvania, sus principales productos son miel fresca, cera en bloque, núcleos, polen seco o deshidratado, accesoria técnica, montajes y servicios relacionados con apicultura y captura de enjambres . Apiarios San Baquero S.A.S Silvania Servicio Extensionismo Tecnológico Impacto • Aumentar de ventas y cobertura • Generación de empleo • Aumento de la productividad. Resultado Mejoramiento de los procesos comerciales de la empresa y entender las oportunidades del mercado.. Empleados 2 empleados
  10. 10. AQUAGES, es una compañía colombiana dedicada a la atención de las necesidades de empresas en áreas de procedimiento, clarificación y potabilización del agua; piscinas; programas de tratamiento para los efluentes y control deshechos líquidos industriales. Son reconocidos por la calidad de sus productos y la constante innovación tecnológica. Cuentan con experiencia en los campos industrial y comercial con entidades estatales, privadas, empresas constructoras y firmas consultoras de ingeniería. Especialistas en diseño, fabricación, montaje y puesta en operación de plantas y equipos integrales. AQUAGES SAS Tocancipá Servicio Inteligencia Competitiva. Impacto • Desarrollo de nuevos mercados internacionales. • Mayor productividad y competitividad.. Resultado • Identificar las principales tendencias tecnológicas en los sistemas de tratamiento de agua. • Identificar tendencias de mercado para entender los segmentos a los que podrían atender. Empleados 10 empleados, de los cuales 6 a tiempo completo.
  11. 11. Trabaja para ofrecer servicios ambientales. Interventoría y consultoría en las áreas de medio ambiente, seguridad y salud en el trabajo. Nuestro propósito es contribuir al desarrollo continuo y sostenible de la sociedad, las organizaciones y la industria, garantizando el manejo razonable de los recursos naturales a nivel mundial. Cota Servicio Desarrollo de nuevos productos Impacto Aumento de ventas Incremento de utilidades Aumento de potencial eco innovador Resultado Desarrollar capacidades en la empresa para capitalizar oportunidades en nuevos productos Empleados 19 empleados trabajando vía remora Sistema constructivo Muro struc AQUAVIVA SAS
  12. 12. Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial ASOBOSQUE COMERCIAL SAS. Es una asociación donde producen, adquieren, transforman, industrializan, investigan, asesoran y comercializan productos agropecuarios, atendiendo los principios de calidad, competitividad, equidad, sostenibilidad y multifuncionalidad de acuerdo a los parámetros establecidos en la ley y las normas que la reglamentan., trabajan principalmente con gulupa donde tienen un centro de acopio. ASOBOSQUE COMERCIAL Pasca Servicio Extensión Tecnológica. Impacto • Organizar la Asociación desde la gestión. • Mejora en sus procesos especialmente en el de Comercialización y Venta. Resultado Mejoramiento en los procesos de clientes y comercial. . Empleados 150 Asociados, continúan todos con producción primaria.
  13. 13. Asociación de Mujeres Campesinas de Cabrera Servicio Extensionismo Tecnológico Resultado Queremos ser claras en nuestro requerimiento y es fortalecernos como empresa, adquirir un portafolio de servicios y la posibilidad de comercializar nuestros productos fuera del municipio, adquiriendo de antemano el registro INVIMA. . Empleados Cconformada por 8 mujeres campesinas y sus núcleos familiares, las cuales cuentas con 10 años de experiencia en la producción de lácteos sin conservantes. Impacto • Desarrollo de nuevos mercados en la región. • Mayor productividad y competitividad. • Generación de empleo Somos una organización de Mujeres Campesinas y asociación sin ánimo de lucro, conformada por 8 asociadas y sus núcleos familiares, creada el 12 de Marzo del 2004 y con experiencia de 10 años en la producción lácteos, ubicada en la Vereda Santa Marta, municipio de CABRERA , CUNDINAMARCA. De La provincia del Sumapaz.
  14. 14. Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial Luna Estéreo es una emisora comunitaria que lleva 22 años de creación por la Asociación de Juntas de Acción Comunal de Chía, que siempre va en pro a la comunidad y su desarrollo. Busca espacios de expresión, información, educación, comunicación, promoción cultural, formación, debate y concertación. Todo esto en el marco del respeto y el diálogo, facilitando el ejercicio del derecho a la información y la participación de sus habitantes. Asociación Comunal de Juntas del Municipio de Chía, Emisora Luna Estéreo Chía Servicio Extensionismo Tecnológico. Impacto • Desarrollo de nuevos productos y servicios • Ampliación de su cobertura regional. • Generación de nuevos empleos Resultado Contar con una marca digital reconocida en la región por su compromiso con la comunidad. Empleados 10 empleados
  15. 15. Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial ASOCIACIÓN EXPANSIÓN DE MUJERES AHORRADORAS DE FUSAGASUGÁ, es una asociación de mujeres cabeza de hogar, dedicada a la agroindustria de las achiras de sagú y otros derivados en panadería como mantecadas, pan, tortas y galletas. Fabrican y comercializan los productos. ASOCIACIÓN EXPANSIÓN DE MUJERES AHORRADORAS Fusagasugá servicio Propiedad Intelectual- Registro de Marca Colectiva. Impacto • Protección de su marca para comercializar con grandes superficies. Resultado Marca de achira registrada ante la Superintendencia Empleados 4 empleadas, todos continúan trabajando.
  16. 16. Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial ASOGANADEROS es una asociación autosostenible que cuenta en la actualidad con 67 asociados. Presta servicios de vacunación de fiebre aftosa como organización ejecutora en 40 municipios asignados por el ICA. Presta servicios como organismo de inspección a mas de 350 predios autorizados por el ICA. Presta servicios de asesoría en sistemas de seguridad y salud en el trabajo con especialidad en el sector de producción de leche. Asociación de Ganaderos de Facatativá Facatativá Servicio Desarrollo de productos y servicios. Impacto • Mejoramiento de la calidad de leche y aumento de rentabilidad para el ganadero. • Incremento de ingresos. • Mayor posicionamiento. • Generación de empleo. Resultado Nuevo servicio de control lechero para la región. Empleados 11 empleados trabajando por turnos y desde casa.
  17. 17. Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial ASOCIACION DE EMPRESARIOS DE SIBATE SOACHA Y SUR DE BOGOTA, Representa a los empresarios de la región industrial de Sibaté, Soacha y Sur de Bogotá, para satisfacer sus intereses colectivos, compartir experiencias y apoyar el desarrollo de sus afiliados con ética, compromiso y responsabilidad social ASOCIACION DE EMPRESARIOS DE SIBATE SOACHA Y SUR DE BOGOTA Sibaté -Soacha Servicio Extensión Tecnológica. Impacto • Organizar la Asociación desde la gestión. • Mejora en sus procesos especialmente en el de Comercialización y Venta de sus servicios . Resultado Mejoramiento en los procesos de clientes y comercial. . Empleados 2 empleados, abren con todos
  18. 18. Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial Asociación de productores mercado ecológico solidario de la provincia del Sumapaz, Representa a 25 productores primarios de la región de Fusagasugá donde propenden por la producción consolidación, comercialización y transformación de productos agropecuarios ecológicos u orgánicos. ASOCIACIÓN DE PRODUCTORES MERCADO ECOLÓGICO SOLIDARIO DE LA PROVINCIA DEL SUMAPAZ Fusagasugá Servicio Extensión Tecnológica. Impacto • Organizar la Asociación desde la gestión. • Mejora en sus procesos especialmente en el de Comercialización y Venta. Resultado Mejoramiento en los procesos de clientes y comercial. . Empleados 25 Asociados, abren con todos
  19. 19. Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial BAWER, tiene 24 años de experiencia en el diseño, fabricación, construcción, automatización, puesta en marcha, operación y mantenimiento de plantas de tratamiento de agua de producción. A partir del año 2015 entran en el negocio de las plantas de agua residual (PTAR) y potable (PTAP), especialmente en el área de mantenimiento y operación. Bawe Company SAS Tocancipá Servicio Vigilancia Tecnológica. Impacto • nuevas tecnologías en el área de PTAP y PTAR en busca de un factor d i f e r e n c i a d o r internacionales. • Mayor productividad y competitividad. • Generación de empleo. Resultado • Conocer los segmentos del mercado en dónde podría t e n e r m a y o r e s oportunidades en el tratamiento de Agua. • Conocer las tendencias t e c n o l ó g i c a s e n e l tratamiento de agua residual. Empleados 81 empleados tiempo completo.
  20. 20. Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial Es una empresa dedicada desde el año 2010 a la cría, producción, importación y venta de enemigos naturales e insectos benéficos para el manejo integrado de plagas de cultivos hortícolas y sistemas de produción agroindustrial. Para lograr el control, se ofrece un producto de calidad, con una asistencia técnica en campo, capacitación y entrenamiento al personal involucrado, incluyendo monitores, fumigadores y dueños de cama. La tecnología implementada promueve una producción limpia reduciendo el impacto ambiental a través de una solución biológica. Bichopolis Tabio Servicio Acompañamiento en la identificación y gestión de la propiedad intelectual . Impacto Proteger los intereses la investigaciones, inventos y creaciones de Bichopolis , garantizando así el uso económico de estas y así otorgar ciertos derechos a Bichopolis a través de icencias de uso. Resultado Política de propiedad intelectual Protección de activos intangibles como el Registro de marca ante la SIC Revisión acuerdos comerciales firmados Empleados 45 empleados en tres áreas: ventas, producción y administración
  21. 21. Elevan la calidad de vida de sus clientes a través del uso cotidiano de la bicicleta. Chía Servicio Extensión Tecnológica Impacto Cambio de mentalidad en torno al uso de medios alternativos de transporte. Resultado Mejoramiento del proceso de Marketing Digital Empleados 1 Empleado Directo 10 Indirectos cumpliendo con protocolos de bio seguridad Sistema constructivo Muro struc BICI JUAN SAS
  22. 22. Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial BIOH2O es una empresa dedicada a la recuperación, transformación y aprovechamiento de residuos orgánicos no peligrosos generados por comunidades, empresas y negocios, para la producción de abonos de alta calidad, cuenta con una planta de compostaje ubicada en Bojacá Cundinamarca, con capacidad de 60 toneladas día. Bioh2o Bojacá Servicio Acompañamiento en la identificación y Gestión de la Propiedad Intelectual. Impacto • Derecho a la explotación exclusiva y excelentes retribuciones por su derecho prioritario resultado de una adecuada asesoría en propiedad intelectual; adquiriendo una sólida posición en el mercado y una ventaja competitiva Resultado Registro de Marca Registro de Patente Política propiedad Intelectual. . Empleados 21 empleados los cuales se encuentran laborando, con las respectivas medidas de bioseguridad
  23. 23. Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial Empresa Colombiana que mediante el compostaje transformar residuos y derivados de productos orgánicos en la elaboración de abono para su implementación en el suelo, buscando así reducir los impactos ambientales que puedan producirse por la mala disposición de residuos orgánicos de tipo vegetal y de producción industrial de alimentos, residuos de plazas de mercado, podas, pulpas de papel, Biotecnología Ambiental Terranova Mosquera Servicio Extensionismo tecnológico Impacto • Mejora en los procesos de mercadeo. • Aumento de capacidades y competencias en gestión empresarial. • Aperturar nuevos nichos de mercado Resultado Estructurar procesos, políticas y estrategias de Mercadeo, soporte para mejorar sus procesos actuales de Marketing. Empleados 8 empleados , 3 por teletrabajo y 5 en planta de producción , en tramite para poder trabajar con protocolos
  24. 24. CALFOR es una empresa constructora enfocada en tres líneas base de la rama: Sistema constructivo muro struc – Urbanismo - Cerramientos y accesorios. Innovando día a día con la intención de hacer aprovechamiento de residuos que contaminan el medio ambiente pero que nosotros los aprovechamos aplicándolos a nuestro sistema. INVERSIONES Y CONSTRUCCIONES CALDERON FOREROS SAS Cajicá Servicio Prototipado In House Impacto Productos de alta durabilidad y resistencia Cumplimiento de la norma sismo resistente Resultado Mejores técnicas de construcción a través de paneles ecológicos Empleados 6 e m p l e a d o s t ra b a j a n d o y cumpliendo con los protocolos de bioseguridad. Sistema constructivo Muro struc www.construccionescalfor.com Construccionescalfor Inversiones y Construcciones Calfor
  25. 25. Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial CCF, es una es una organización privada, gremial y sin ánimo de lucro con jurisdicción en 6 provincias y 37 municipios, dedicada fundamentalmente a prestar servicios delegados por el estado, promoviendo el desarrollo sostenible, fortaleciendo proyectos de desarrollo socioeconómico y la competitividad del Noroccidente de Cundinamarca. Cámara Comercio FacatativáFacatativá Servicio Extensionismo Tecnológico Impacto • Mejorar los indicadores de productividad y calidad. • Modernización e implementación de un nuevo modelo de control y gestión de la gestión de proyectos Resultado Realizar un diagnóstico de la situación actual de los procesos y procedimientos de la CCF para determinar KPL realizar mejoras indicadores optimizar tiempos y costos. Empleados 93 empleados, los cuales se encuentran realizando sus actividades a través del Teletrabajo.
  26. 26. Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial Celik Constricciones metalicas Mosquera Servicio Desarrollo de productos (bienes y/o servicios) Impacto • Mejorar las competencias empresariales y gerenciales. • Fortalecer los procesos internos de la Compañía. • Elevar la productividad. Establecer los mecanismos de control y establecer el plan estratégico del negocio Resultado Prototipos de un snack saludable a base de champiñones con sus empaques, envases y embalajes. Diseño conceptual de la planta y diagrama del proceso a nivel industrial. Empleados 60 empleados de los cuales 80 % son de la región. Es una empresa de ingeniería con 10 años en el mercado, dedicada al diseño, fabricación y montaje de estructuras metálicas, nuestros productos y servicios (proyectos) son reconocidos por nuestra calidad y servicios postventa atendemos obras de infraestructura que se desarrollen en el país. Ofreciendo al mercado estructuras confiables y de alta calidad, apoyados en nuestra experiencia, compromiso infraestructura y recurso humano calificado.
  27. 27. Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial Somos una empresa especialista en la gestión total de estibas, a través de la transferencia de conocimiento, tecnología y producto a sus clientes, incrementando la eficiencia de su cadena de valor. Contamos con: Personal capacitado y comprometido en la búsqueda de valor de nuestros clientes; Sistemas de información para la toma de decisiones oportuna; Y procesos que generan menor impacto ambiental. Central de madera G&S SAS Mosquera Servicio Desarrollo de productos (bienes y/o servicios). Impacto Se logra generar un modelo de negocio, que garantice la materia prima para la central de madera. Establecimiento de un nuevo modelo de negocio que se autofinancie. Mayores puestos de trabajo por aumento de las operaciones Resultado Un modelo de negocio soportado en un app, que permita la financiación del la siembra y conservación de bisques de manera sustentable ( bonos para compra de arboles) Empleados 120 Empleados, se trabaja en la situación por teletrabajo y los operarios bajo los protocolos de bioseguridad.
  28. 28. Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial CENTRO DE ALMACENAMIENTO LOGISTICO SAS es una empresa de servicios especializados para el mejoramiento de los procesos logísticos de la cadena de abastecimiento de las Mipymes que fabriquen o comercialicen productos en general tiene como propósito prestar servicios como operador logístico, que integra el Diseño, Almacenamiento y Distribución, en la red de abastecimiento. Ofreciendo soluciones a la medida, de las necesidades de los clientes. Centro Almacenamiento Logístico Mosquera Servicio Desarrollo de nuevos servicios . Impacto Generar las condiciones en la empresa para impactar de manera positiva los indicadores de ingresos y rentabilidad, gracias a la introducción en el mercado de un nuevo servicio con alto valor agregado Resultado Desarrollo de un nuevo servicio que dé respuesta a las necesidades del mercado en el que opera la empresa y le permita ampliar su portafolio actual de productos. Empleados 12 empleados los cuales laboran en turnos
  29. 29. Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial Somos un centro educativo con énfasis en bellas artes, estamos ubicados en el Municipio de Soacha exactamente en la comuna 3, nuestros servicios están dirigidos hacia la educación Preescolar, Básica Primaria, Secundaria y Media Vocacional. Nuestro mercado es exclusivamente solicitado por ser educación privada, los padres tienen poca posibilidad de acceder a esta clase de servicio (Privado) para sus hijos, ya que el valor de la pensión es considerado un poco alto de acuerdo al promedio del mercado de Soacha. Centro Educativo Colombo Latino Ltda Soacha Servicio Desarrollo de nuevos productos (bienes y/o servicios). Impacto • Mejoramiento de la productividad en el Centro Educativo • Generación de empleo Resultado Creación de un nuevo servicio con base en el modelo pedagógico de la institución Empleados 29 empleados
  30. 30. Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial Este centro atiende a niños, niñas y adolescentes entre los 10 y 17 años, ofreciendo atención especializada en consumo de sustancias psicoactivas, para quienes desean aceptar un cambio en su estilo de vida mediante líneas de intervención integrales con enfoque multifactorial y acorde a las características de cada uno de los niños, niñas y adolescentes, pertenecientes al programa. Centro Industrial Agropecuario San GregorioCota Servicio Diseño de servicios. Impacto • Mejorar la presencia digital. • Crear alianzas estratégicas que permitan brindar mas opciones a los jóvenes internos. Resultado Alianzas estratégicas mediante plataformas digitales. Empleados 80 empleados, trabajando en turnos y cumpliendo con los protocolos de bioseguridad.
  31. 31. Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial El Colegio Empresarial Los Andes es un colegio Técnico en Gestión de Negocios con especialidad en Comercio Exterior y su enfoque se centra en brindar una educación integral e innovadora para desarrollar niños y jóvenes con habilidades para la ciencia, la tecnología y la investigación. El objetivo es hacer que sus estudiantes sean empresarios exitosos, capaces de generar emmpresas rentables con proyección global. Colegio Empresarial Los Andes Facatativá Servicio Desarrollo de productos y servicios. Impacto • Desarrollo de nuevos servicios de innovación para empresas de la región. • Lograr conexión Academia-Empresa Resultado Desarrollo del servicio para un centro de innovación Empleados 18 empleados trabajando desde casa.
  32. 32. Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial Cooperativa de productores de leche constituida en el año 2002 en el municipio de Tabio. Con centro de acopio para 4.000 lts. y venta de leche a otras empresas. Ha sido parte de varios programas con entidades del orden nacional, regional y municipal. Siempre unidos para alcanzar los resultados como lograr mantener el precio pagado a los productores y la expansión en una planta de transformación para productos derivados de la leche. Empresa familiarmente responsable. Cooperativa producto de leche Colactabio Tabio Servicio Extensión tecnológica Impacto • Organización de la cooperativa para asociar a más personas • Mayor productividad y competitividad. • Generación de empleo. Resultado Consolidación de estatutos de la cooperativa Construcción de planeación estrátegica Analisis y mejoramientos de indicadores financieros Sensibilización de socios hacia la cooperativa Empleados 83 productores 40 asociados
  33. 33. Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial COMAPIS es un empresa dedicada la producción y comercialización de productos apicolas, y a prestar servicios especializados en el montaje y gestión de proyectos apicolas, teniendo control de toda la cadena de producción y suministro y poniendo al servicio de sus clientes todo lo necesario para el desarrollo de la actividad. A traves de diferentes proyectos la empresa ha consolidado su capacidad para gestionar proyectos apicolas en todo el territorio nacional. Comapis SAS Gachancipá Servicio Prototipos y pruebas especializadas. Impacto • Mejoramiento productividad y disminución de costos de producción tanto para la empresas como para los apicultores asesorados Resultado Prototipo funcional de un alimentador automático y externo para las abejas. Empleados 4 empleados.
  34. 34. Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial Comercializadora Tracto Laser es una empresa dedicada a la comercialización de partes, piezas (autopartes) y accesorios (lujos) para vehículos automotores, líder en el mercado y reconocida por su calidad, es una distribuidora autorizada de las mejores marcas y cuenta con su marca registrada para la comercialización de autopartes. Comercializadora Tracto Laser Mosquera Servicio Extensionismo Tecnológico. Impacto Mejora en los indicadores de productividad Optimización de tiempos y costos en las actividades claves del proceso Modernización mediante la implementación de un nuevo modelo de control y gestión de servicios Mejora en los indicadores de calidad Resultado Apoyo en la implementación y mejora de los procesos operativos y gestión de inventarios; de esta forma optimizar su productividad, controlar la gestión de actividades, detectar puntos de mejora, tener información oportuna de tiempos, estado de los diferentes procesos para la toma de acertada y optima de decisiones. ,. . Empleados 31 empleados los cuales se encuentran en vacaciones, la empresa se encuentra cerrada. Solo labora la parte de ventas.
  35. 35. Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial El Comité de Ganaderos del Área 5 es una entidad gremial dedicada a la representación de los intereses de los ganaderos de las provincias de Sabana Centro, Almeidas y Rionegro y al mejoramiento de las condiciones de la actividad ganadera, actualmente cuenta con 229 afiliados. El Comité cuenta con una laboratorio de diagnostico veterinario muy bien dotado y con personal altamente calificado. Comité de Ganaderos Area 5 Zipaquirá Servicio Extensionismo Tecnólogico Impacto • Mejoramiento de la eficiencia en los servicios prestados por el Comité. • Contribución a la competitividad y sostenibilidad del sector ganadero en Cundinamarca. Resultado fortalecer el desempeño comercial del laboratorio de diagnóstico veterinario, identificación de nuevas oportunidades de negocios y formulación de un plan estratégico para mejorar la operación, . Empleados 11 empleados.
  36. 36. Confecciones Villa Unión Madrid Servicio Extensionismo Tecnológico Resultado Control de los procesos de producción y la medición cuantitativa y cualitativa de la productividad adicionalmente, se requiere consolidar un gobierno corporativo más robusto y generar estrategias en las áreas de ventas, mercadeo, logística y gestión de proveedores. . Empleados Contamos con 27 empleados trabajando en horarios flexibles , La mayoría de Administrativos trabajan por teletrabajo. Impacto Al mejorar la productividad de la empresa, los clientes de la región y el país recibirán productos de mejor calidad y la empresa podrá generar más empleo. VESTIMOSALOSCOLABORADORESDELASINDUSTRIASYDISEÑAMOSDEROPAINDUSTRIALBRIN DANDO: 1.PROTECCIÓN 2.SEGURIDAD 3.COMODIDAD 4.TECNOLOGÍA
  37. 37. Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial CDA corresponde a las siglas de Centro de Diagnóstico Automotor. Donde su objetivo principal es la revisión técnicomecánica de vehículos a la luz de la necesidad de asegurar unos determinados niveles de mantenimiento y seguridad de los vehículos una vez matriculados y puestos en circulación. Por consiguiente, el mercado al que accede la empresa es regulado, diverso, dinámico de acuerdo a los tiempos de compra de los vehículos, con mucha oportunidad de crecimiento y de evasión a la vez, con competencia que no respeta las buenas practicas del mercado y la regulación del sector CDA CONTROL MOTOS XUA S.A.S Soacha Servicio Desarrollo de nuevos productos (bienes y/o servicios). Impacto • Generación de nuevos empleos. • Impacto positivo en el medio ambiente Resultado Un nuevo servicio validado por el mercado Empleados 10 empleados
  38. 38. CorpoAgros Cabrera Servicio Extensionismo Tecnológico Resultado Gestionar de manera más eficaz sus procesos basado en herramientas informáticas; implementar prácticas asociativas para aprovechar economías de escala en la proveeduría y el acopio; evaluar y fortalecer prácticas de auto-cuidado en los procesos de cultivo, y la identificación de nuevos proyectos. . . Empleados La conforman 80 miembros activos. Impacto CORPROAGROS se traza promover el desarrollo agropecuario, defender los intereses de los productores, cooperar con el gobierno nacional para la formulación de políticas agropecuarias y de desarrollo rural sostenible, promover y fortalecer la adecuada conservación del medio ambiente. La Corporación de productores/comercializadores de productos agropecuarios del Sumapaz CORPROAGROS N.I.T 900.790.6605-0, es una Asociación sin animo de lucro, con derecho privado y carácter gremial agropecuario del Municipio de Cabrera (Cundinamarca), con el fin de producir y comercializar productos como frijol, frutas y verduras . Su objeto social se direcciona a ejecutar y desarrollar planes , programas y proyectos , que tiendan a satisfacer y/o defender los intereses y necesidades comunes de los agricultores
  39. 39. Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial La Corporación de Cultura y Turismo de Funza, es una entidad sin animo de lucro, que desarrolla un sin número de actividades sociales, culturales y de apoyo a la comunidad del occidente del departamento. Entre los programas de la corporación, se encuentra, Emisoras, periódico y un programa ambiental con el fin de generar un corredor ecoturístico regional, como nuevo concepto para recuperar los ecosistemas de la región, para lo cual se han desarrollado proyectos ecoturísticos y de medios de comunicación. Corporación Cultura y Turismo Funza Funza Servicio Prototipo y Pruebas Especializadas. Impacto Validación de prototipo funcional. Validación del interés de los posibles segmentos de mercado. Definición y validación del modelo de negocio del nuevo producto Resultado Prototipos funcional del centro experiencia o plataforma flotante. Junto con el diseño de un producto y servicio ligados a la plataforma y a la experiencia turística,. . Empleados 22 empleados los cuales a la fecha trabajan en turnos.
  40. 40. Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial DENOVA, es una empresa líder en el sector de tecnología cosmética, sus productos se posicionan en el mercado nacional y América del Sur. Su mercado esta orientado al B2B con empresas comercializadoras y centros de estética y rejuvenecimiento. Se caracteriza por ofrecer productos especializados de alta calidad, fundamentos en la investigación, el desarrollo tecnológico y la innovación. Denova Pharmaceutical SAS Cajicá Servicio Extensión Tecnológica. Impacto • Mejorar la presencia digital mundialmente. • Incursionar en el mercado Europeo. Resultado Mejoramiento de los procesos de gestión de clientes y comercial. Empleados 35 empleados, trabajando en turnos y cumpliendo con los protocolos de bioseguridad.
  41. 41. Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial DILEÑO, es una empresa familiar que nace en el año 2015 dedicada al desarrollo de proyectos de vivienda, desarrollo urbanístico y espacios comerciales mediante un avanzado entendimiento y materialización de la imaginación del cliente. Cuentan con un equipo altamente especializado y capacitado en diseño y construcción. Dileño SAS Nemocón Servicio Extensionismo Tecnológico. Impacto • Desarrollo de nuevas estructuras organizacionales. • Mayor productividad y competitividad. • Generación de empleo. Resultado • Optimización e implementación de estrategias, administrativas y comercialiales que impacten actividades claves del proceso productivo y competitivo. • Mejorar los indicadores de productividad, competitividad y rentabilidad de la empresa. Empleados 2 empleados tiempo completo y contratación de personal por demanda
  42. 42. Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial D’Origenn es una empresa familiar con tradición panelera y cafetera, se dedica al cultivo de caña de azúcar y la fabricación y venta de panela y café. Cuenta con trapiches de alta eficiencia y sus cultivos son certificados como orgánicos. Sus productos son de alta calidad y aceptado en mercados internacionales como Estados Unidos, Chile, Argentina, Taiwan y Europa. D’Origenn SAS Mosquera Servicio Vigilancia Tecnológica. Impacto • Certificación orgánica internacional del producto. • Aumento del valor percibido por los clientes. • Aumento de ventas internacionales. . Resultado Posible Empaque o aditivo que permita aumentar la vida útil de la panela orgánica para su comercialización en el exterior. Empleados 15 empleados trabajando por turnos y con los protocolos de seguridad.
  43. 43. Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial Ecoindustria es una compañía que ofrece servicios de manejo integrado de residuos peligrosos, eléctricos, electrónicos, orgánicos y aprovechables a entidades y empresas. Actualmente es una empresa líder en el aprovechamiento de material lumínico debido al proceso de recuperación con el que cuentan, lo que les da la ventaja competitiva. Para Ecoindustria, el cuidado del medio ambiente es su razón de ser y el enfoque de la compañía está en la economía circular. Ecoindustria SAS Mosquera Servicio Prototipos y pruebas especializadas Impacto • Nueva línea de negocios • Cierre del ciclo del vidrio de lúmina con mayor valor agregado. Resultado Prototipo de elemento fabricado con residuos de vidrio proveniente de luminaria. Empleados 31 empleados, trabajando y cumpliendo con los protocolos de bioseguridad.
  44. 44. Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial SETAS DORADAS, es una empresa familiar que tiene como premisa Cultivar a nuestros Clientes y sembrar los mas frescos champiñones. Entregamos con menos de 20 horas de cosechados un portafolio de 5 variedades de Setas. Cultivar de manera responsable es parte de nuestra esencia, utilizamos empaques 100% ecológicos en nuestros productos y nos estamos certificados en Buenas Practicas Agrícolas y Certificación Orgánica en Colombia. La innovación y creatividad son un pilar fundamental, siendo la primera empresa agrícola en ganar Premio Colombiano a la Innovación Empresarial (Innova) en la categoría de procesos. Setas Doradas SAS Tenjo Servicio Desarrollo de productos y servicios. Impacto • Desarrollo de nuevos mercados internacionales. • Mayor productividad y competitividad. • Generación de empleo. Resultado Prototipos de un snack saludable a base de champiñones con sus empaques, envases y embalajes. Diseño conceptual de la planta y diagrama del proceso a nivel industrial. Empleados 80 empleados en dos plantas con turnos flexibles. Administrativos en vacaciones y algunos en teletrabajo.
  45. 45. Asociación de Mujeres Campesinas de Cabrera Servicio Extensionismo Tecnológico Resultado Queremos ser claras en nuestro requerimiento y es fortalecernos como empresa, adquirir un portafolio de servicios y la posibilidad de comercializar nuestros productos fuera del municipio, adquiriendo de antemano el registro INVIMA. . Empleados Cconformada por 8 mujeres campesinas y sus núcleos familiares, las cuales cuentas con 10 años de experiencia en la producción de lácteos sin conservantes. Impacto • Desarrollo de nuevos mercados en la región. • Mayor productividad y competitividad. • Generación de empleo Somos una organización de Mujeres Campesinas y asociación sin ánimo de lucro, conformada por 8 asociadas y sus núcleos familiares, creada el 12 de Marzo del 2004 y con experiencia de 10 años en la producción lácteos, ubicada en la Vereda Santa Marta, municipio de CABRERA , CUNDINAMARCA. De La provincia del Sumapaz.
  46. 46. Maderas Plásticas Cobos Soacha Servicio Extensionismo Tecnológico Resultado Cambiar la estructura familiar de gobierno por una de Gobierno Corporativo. La empresa podría incursionar en los mercados de diseño de cubiertas y planchas para patios si los acabados y textura simularan las texturas y colores que provee la madera natural. . Empleados Conformada por 16 empleados. La mayoría de los Administrativos trabajan desde casa. Impacto Mayor productividad, mejor calidad y por ende generaría empleo. Crecimiento en portafolio de productos que no generan contaminación ambiental y que se podrían exportar. Somos una empresa dedicada a la recuperación y transformación buscando transmitir una cultura ambiental, ofreciendo a nuestros clientes productos elaborados con materiales post-industriales de excelente calidad. No pretendemos cambiar el mundo pero al presentar este material alternativo logramos que se convierta en una opción para contribuir a la preservación del medio ambiente ya que por cada tonelada de plástico recuperado ayudamos a la no tala de 2 árboles. 
  47. 47. Confecciones Villa Unión Madrid Servicio Extensionismo Tecnológico Resultado Control de los procesos de producción y la medición cuantitativa y cualitativa de la productividad adicionalmente, se requiere consolidar un gobierno corporativo más robusto y generar estrategias en las áreas de ventas, mercadeo, logística y gestión de proveedores. . Empleados Contamos con 27 empleados trabajando en horarios flexibles , La mayoría de Administrativos trabajan por teletrabajo. Impacto Al mejorar la productividad de la empresa, los clientes de la región y el país recibirán productos de mejor calidad y la empresa podrá generar más empleo. VESTIMOSALOSCOLABORADORESDELASINDUSTRIASYDISEÑAMOSDEROPAINDUSTRIALBRIN DANDO: 1.PROTECCIÓN 2.SEGURIDAD 3.COMODIDAD 4.TECNOLOGÍA
  48. 48. CorpoAgros Cabrera Servicio Extensionismo Tecnológico Resultado Gestionar de manera más eficaz sus procesos basado en herramientas informáticas; implementar prácticas asociativas para aprovechar economías de escala en la proveeduría y el acopio; evaluar y fortalecer prácticas de auto-cuidado en los procesos de cultivo, y la identificación de nuevos proyectos. . . Empleados La conforman 80 miembros activos. Impacto CORPROAGROS se traza promover el desarrollo agropecuario, defender los intereses de los productores, cooperar con el gobierno nacional para la formulación de políticas agropecuarias y de desarrollo rural sostenible, promover y fortalecer la adecuada conservación del medio ambiente. La Corporación de productores/comercializadores de productos agropecuarios del Sumapaz CORPROAGROS N.I.T 900.790.6605-0, es una Asociación sin animo de lucro, con derecho privado y carácter gremial agropecuario del Municipio de Cabrera (Cundinamarca), con el fin de producir y comercializar productos como frijol, frutas y verduras . Su objeto social se direcciona a ejecutar y desarrollar planes , programas y proyectos , que tiendan a satisfacer y/o defender los intereses y necesidades comunes de los agricultores
  49. 49. EDREDONA Madrid Servicio Extensionismo Tecnológico Resultado Evaluación y análisis del negocio que incluya un estudio del talento humano requerido, de los beneficios, ROI y posible volumen de ventas del uso de la nueva tecnología. . . Empleados Conformada por 65 empleados que trabajan en turnos flexibles. La mayoría de Administrativos trabajan remotamente. Impacto Aumento de la productividad de la empresa y su crecimiento económico. Los productos pretenden motivar a los usuarios a lograr un “Buen Dormir” que impactaría en la Salud y Calidad de Vida de los Usuarios. Somos una empresa dedicada a la fabricación y venta de ropa de cama. Con más de 20 años de experiencia en el mercado, brindado productos de alta calidad a precios competitivos. Nos caracterizamos por la calidad humana de nuestros colaboradores, la más alta calidad en nuestros productos y el apoyo de la más alta tecnología, todo con el único objetivo de crear una experiencia satisfactoria para nuestros clientes.
  50. 50. Fundación Liceo Domingo Savio de Cazuca Servicio Desarrollo de un Nuevo Servicio Resultado El nuevo servicio permite abrir nuevas oportunidades tanto para la fundación como para los jóvenes , a la fundación permitirá dar sostenibilidad en el tiempo y nuevos ingresos y a los jóvenes servicios más completos que permitan complementar y orientar mejor su proyecto de vida . . Empleados El equipo lo componen 8 empleados. Impacto Ayudar a a recuperar una zona vulnerable a través de la implementación de estrategias pedagógicas innovadoras se logaría transformar a los estudiantes e individuos de la comunidad en ciudadanos libres, “por decisión propia”, de seguir un camino diferente al de la pobreza, delincuencia y consumo. Este emprendimiento consiste en mejorar la convivencia , el comportamiento, la adquisición de normas, la disminución de la violencia escolar y familiar a través del ofrecimiento de nuevos espacios en la escuela para satisfacer las necesidades básicas manejadas a través del trueque comunitario y el uso el tiempo libre con: Educación en valores Comedor escolar Ropero comunitario Trueque comunitario Educación por alimentos: (escuela de padres) Centro para el tiempo libre (ampliación de la jornada ofreciendo espacios alternativos de aprendizaje y uso del tiempo libre.
  51. 51. Papeles El Tunal Soacha Servicio Extensionismo Tecnológico Resultado Gobierno Corporativo en cambio de un gobierno familia. Medición Cualitativa y cuantitativa de los procesos logísticos y de productividad. Explorar nuevos segmentos y nichos de mercado nuevos aplicando el concepto de economia circular. Ofrecer incentivos y servicios para atender necesidades de los proveedores humanos. . . Empleados Cuentan con 15 empleados trabajando en jornadas flexibles. Impacto XPapeles el tunal es una empresa solida en el departamento de Cundinamarca y reconocida en el municipio de Soacha, donde brinda empleo a mas de 50 trabajadores directos e indirectos, mejorando la calidad de vida de sus colaboradores y la de sus familias. PAPELES EL TUNAL S.A.S. es una empresa solida en la cadena productiva del reciclaje que gestiona integralmente los residuos aprovechables en Colombia desde hace mas de 30 años. Nuestro propósito es ofrecer una solución integral a la totalidad de residuos aprovechables que tienen cadenas de comercialización en el país (plástico, archivo, cartón, aluminio, periódico, vidrio, chatarra, PET, etc.)
  52. 52. Pintuflex Madrid Servicio Acompañamiento en la Gestión de la Propiedad Intelectual Resultado Obtención de ingresos adicionales procedentes de la concesión de una licencia o de su cesión ; generación de ingresos por medio de la concesión de licencias, la venta o la comercialización de los productos servicios protegidos, gracias a lo cual puede mejorar sensiblemente la cuota de mercado de la empresa o aumentar su margen de beneficios . . Empleados La componen 63 empleados trabajando en horarios flexibles. Impacto Posicionamiento y reconocimiento de marca Apertura de mercados – Sector industrial Aumentar volúmenes de venta PINTUFLEX está comprometida en la fabricación de pinturas que satisfacen los requisitos y expectativas de nuestros clientes, logrando la optimización de los indicadores y el mejoramiento continuo del sistema de Gestión de Calidad. Atiende no solo a las necesidades del presente, sino que prevé, en la medida de lo posible, las que en el futuro el Medio Ambiente y la Sociedad en su conjunto van a requerir a la industria.
  53. 53. PreAlca Soacha Servicio Acompañamiento en la Gestión de la Propiedad Intelectual Resultado Proteger sus activos intangibles para aumentar su valor en el mercado y mejorar el beneficio de los márgenes de sus productos . . Empleados Conformada por 8 empleados trabajando en horarios flexibles. Impacto La productividad de la empresa va a crecer y así ofrecer mayores oportunidades de empleo en el municipio. Somos una organización creada hace 9 años dedicada a la producción, comercialización y distribución de acabados de Construcción en hormigón, cemento, granito de mármol o cualquier otra materia prima en el municipio de Soacha con una amplia infraestructura, evidenciando el crecimiento continuo en sus dos plantas de producción ,teniendo en claro que su mano de obra es netamente artesanal .
  54. 54. Prodensa Sopó Servicio Desarrollo de Nuevos Productos y Servicios Resultado Desarrollar capacidades al interior de la empresa para capitalizar las oportunidades de innovación con un nuevo servicio, basado en la economía circular, que permitan mejorar la eficiencia de nuestros procesos. . Empleados Conformada por 26 empleados algunos trabajando por teletrabajo. Impacto Generación de nueva línea de servicio, que garantice la sostenibilidad de la Corporación y genere empleo y bienestar ambiental en la región. El servicio de programas ambientales es un reto en servicios de innovación. Hemos adelantado encadenamientos productivos entre empresas muy exitosos, que superan varios miles de toneladas. Estos encadenamientos ofrecen una cantidad de beneficios a corto y largo plazo para todos, por ejemplo, a las empresas les reduce los costos de disposición de los residuos, se evita el transporte de los mismos a través del territorio con los efectos derivados, amplia la vida útil de rellenos sanitarios o celdas de seguridad según aplique y se convierten en materias primas para otros procesos extendiendo su vida útil y evitando la explotación de nuevas materias primas para estos procesos.
  55. 55. Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial ELEMENTAL SUMINISTROS SAS, esta dedica a compras y ventas para otras empresas, es una empresa que suministra lo que otras empresas necesitan, las entregas son eficientes y se entrega a la medida del requerimiento de la empresa. Las necesidades de las clientes son diarias, es una empresa que en los últimos años ha venido en crecimiento. ELEMENTAL SUMINISTROS SAS Soacha Servicio Extensión Tecnológica. Impacto • Organizar la empresa desde la gestión. • Mejora en sus procesos Resultado Mejoramiento en los procesos de gestión ,de clientes y comercial. . Empleados 3 empleados, abren con todos
  56. 56. Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial En e-motion se desarrollan campañas de marketing experiencial, promoción, atención y sensibilización a través de Unidades Móviles. El “Core Business” es el desarrollo 360° de este tipo de campañas con diseño de estrategia, diseño industrial y estructural de los espacios móviles, fabricación y producción, gestión, comunicación y planeación de la campaña, logística y operación y soporte 24/7. Las Unidades Móviles son vehículos diseñados, desarrollados y adaptados para cumplir con necesidades específicas. En Emotion movemos emociones E-motion Activity SAS Cota Servicio Acompañamiento en la identificación y gestión de la propiedad intelectual . Impacto • Protección de futuros desarrollos • Mayor productividad y competitividad. • Generación de empleo. Resultado Política de propiedad intelectual Registro de patente del sistema de apertura para las unidades móviles Registro de diseños innovadores Empleados 134 empleados.
  57. 57. Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial FIBRA CARPTES, es una empresa cuenta con 25 años de experiencia en el Mercado nacional y 20 en el mercado internacional, dedicada a la fabricación de tapetes elaborados por artesanos en la región Cundiboyacense en Colombia, con el método tradicional heredado de nuestros ancestros y transmitidos de padres a hijos durante más de 300 Años, rescatando las tradiciones artesanales y preservando sus valores artísticos y culturales. Fibra Carpets Cajicá Servicio Extensionismo Tecnológico. Impacto • Análisis de tiempos de c i c l o y c o s t o s d e producción. • Mejorar su productividad, s u s t e c n o l o g í a s d e producción y también su gestión comercial. Resultado Mejoramiento de los proceso de producción y comercial) Empleados 27 empleados (90 % madres cabeza de familia).
  58. 58. Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial Somos una empresa integradora de tecnología trabajamos para la necesidad de nuestro cliente, nos enfocamos en brindarles soluciones con seguridad y trasparencia, sabemos que el activo más importante de las empresas después de sus empleados es la información y por eso nos esforzamos día a día para darle mayor protección. Franja IT es una empresa que se basa en su experiencia, acumulada durante más de nueve años, realizando proyectos de sistematización y mejoras en infraestructura en múltiples compañías. Franja IT Mosquera Servicio Extensionismo tecnologico. Impacto • Mejora en los procesos de mercadeo. • Aumento de capacidades y competencias en gestión empresarial. • Apertura de nuevos nichos de mercado Resultado Estructurar procesos, políticas y estrategias de Mercadeo, soporte para mejorar sus procesos actuales de Marketing. Empleados 13 empleados Administrativos en teletrabajo y técnicos acompañando algunos procesos
  59. 59. Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial FRESKIFFRUTA, es una compañía dedicada a la producción y comercialización de productos alimenticios a base de frutas exóticas tropicales de calidad 1ª. La compañía nace en el año 2001 con esfuerzo y dedicación de un equipo de trabajo altamente especializado y capacitado en la recolección de los mejores frutos y transformación mediante una avanzada tecnología, y así mejorar la salud alimenticia, proporcionando calidad y frescura. Freskifruta Ltda Chia Servicio Extensionismo Tecnológico. Impacto • Desarrollo de nuevos proceso. • Mayor productividad y competitividad. • Generación de empleo. Resultado • Implementar planes de acción y mejora de procesos internos. • Digitalización de procesos de producción • Fortalecimiento coemrcial. Empleados 24 empleados, de los cuales 22 son tiempo completo. Trabajan dos turnos de producción.
  60. 60. Fundación Liceo Domingo Savio de Cazuca Servicio Desarrollo de un Nuevo Servicio Resultado El nuevo servicio permite abrir nuevas oportunidades tanto para la fundación como para los jóvenes , a la fundación permitirá dar sostenibilidad en el tiempo y nuevos ingresos y a los jóvenes servicios más completos que permitan complementar y orientar mejor su proyecto de vida . . Empleados El equipo lo componen 8 empleados. Impacto Ayudar a a recuperar una zona vulnerable a través de la implementación de estrategias pedagógicas innovadoras se logaría transformar a los estudiantes e individuos de la comunidad en ciudadanos libres, “por decisión propia”, de seguir un camino diferente al de la pobreza, delincuencia y consumo. Este emprendimiento consiste en mejorar la convivencia , el comportamiento, la adquisición de normas, la disminución de la violencia escolar y familiar a través del ofrecimiento de nuevos espacios en la escuela para satisfacer las necesidades básicas manejadas a través del trueque comunitario y el uso el tiempo libre con: Educación en valores Comedor escolar Ropero comunitario Trueque comunitario Educación por alimentos: (escuela de padres) Centro para el tiempo libre (ampliación de la jornada ofreciendo espacios alternativos de aprendizaje y uso del tiempo libre.
  61. 61. Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial Fundación Artística Cantemos Fusagasugá, es una empresa dedicada a desarrollar actividades relacionadas con la difusión del arte, prácticas culturales, ancestrales, étnicas, transculturales y educativas en el municipio de Fusagasugá Fundación Artística Cantemos. Fusagasugá Servicio Desarrollo de productos y servicios. Impacto • Ampliación del portafolio de servicios. • Aumento de la competitividad. • Crecimiento Empresarial como Escuela Resultado Creación de un nuevo servicio en la Fundación con cursos virtuales como una Escuela de Artes Empleados 5 empleados, todos continúan trabajando.
  62. 62. Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial Somos un equipo interdisciplinario enfocado en promover el desarrollo personal, familiar y organizacional. A través de nuestros servicios ( talleres de formación, asesoría personal y familiar; programas de gestión social y eventos) brindamos herramientas prácticas que contribuyen con el buen desarrollo del individuo en su dimensión personal, laboral, social y familiar FUNDACION FRATERNO ZIPAQUIRÁ Servicio Extensión Tecnológica. Impacto Mejora del portafolio de servicios de Ser Fraterno y apertura de nuevos Mercados principalmente Colegios y empresas Resultado Mejoramiento de los procesos de gestión de comercial y reconocimiento de marca. Empleados 4 empleados permanentes y un grupo de 12 profesionales de apoyo
  63. 63. Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial Somos una institución de educación para el trabajo y desarrollo humano ubicada en Facatativá, que forma a la población del occidente de Cundinamarca, a nivel técnico laboral, asegurando una formación integral y de calidad. Cuneta con un equipo humano idóneo y capacitado, que garantiza una formación de calidad, atención oportuna, Fundación educativa Fundec Facatativá Servicio Desarrollo de productos (bienes y/o servicios. Impacto • Establecer un nuevo modelo de servicio de formación para Fundec. • Mayor cubrimiento en formación para el trabajo. • Mayores oportunidades de formación . Resultado Generar un nuevo servicio de formación virtualizada que permita mejorar el cubrimiento y horarios flexibles para el trabajador alumno de la región de Sabana Occidente Empleados 35 empleados, que realizan teletrabajo y formación con encuentros asincrónicos.
  64. 64. Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial La empresa Ganadera Serranías es una granja integral ubicada en la Vereda Tibagota, Municipio de el Rosal Cundinamarca, donde su oferta de valor gira entorno a huertas orgánicas y ecoturismo. Actualmente la empresa cuenta con 20 vacas las cuales producen entre 200 y 220 litros de leche diarios. Empresa Ganadera Serranías SAS El Rosal Servicio Extensionismo Tecnológico Impacto • Incursionar en nuevos mercados. • Crecimiento empresarial, • Aumento de la productividad. Resultado Desarrollo de un plan de negocio actualizado Empleados 4 empleados
  65. 65. Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial Compañía con 14 años de trayectoria nacional, dedicada a la estructuración, gerencia y desarrollo de proyectos tecnológicos y de innovación, actualmente lidera el proyecto Innova Energy, mediante el cual se desarrollan prototipos para la generación de energía a partir de fuentes renovables, por paso de vehículos y oleaje marítimo, cuenta con una patente de invención otorgada por la SIC y una segunda patente en tramite, así como registros de marca y otros activos intangibles, fue finalista en el Concurso Ventures y ganador de la convocatoria de apoyo a la innovación con enfoque regional. Gerencia y Consultoría de Proyectos Estratégicos Gecoproes SAS Zipaquirá Servicio Comercialización de la Propiedad Intelectual. Impacto Capacidad de negocios y crecimiento, impacto en el desarrollo económico y competitivo al contribuir con mayor sofisticación y g e n e r a c i ó n d e v a l o r agregado de la oferta productiva. • . Resultado Comercialización de propiedad intelectual de la compañía y estrategia de negocios, especialmente respecto a patentes y propiedad relacionada con Proyecto Innova Energy que desarrolla prototipos de generación de energía renovable. Empleados 5 empleados. Equipo interdisciplinario en d i f e r e n t e s á r e a s estratégicas, técnicas y de apoyo
  66. 66. Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial Es una empresa creada en el año 2012, la cual es fundada con apoyo de un capital semilla de Fondo Emprender. tiene como objeto social la gestión amable con el ambiente de residuos especiales como RAEES (residuos de aparatos eléctricos y electrónicos), BUAP (baterías usadas ácido plomo) y la prestación del servicio de asesorías ambientales. Con conocimiento y experiencia para el desarrollo y ejecución de consultorios de carácter comunitario y social, necesarios para la ejecución de proyectos de impacto ambiental. Gesecol Mosquera Servicio Desarrollo de prototipo In- house Impacto • Desarrollar una nueva idea de Negocio. • Insertar tecnología al proceso para eficientar el proceso. • Generar nuevos puestos de trabajo para la región. Resultado El prototipo permitirá a Gesecol generar otro oportunidad de negocio que fortalezca su proceso productivo y de mercados . Empleados 6 empleados 3 de tiempo completo y 3 de tiempo parcial.
  67. 67. Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial Mipyme operador loígstico con 10 años de experiencia en el mercado y con la propuesta de valor de ”su carga en nuestras manos”, por la cual, los clientes pagan la tarifa, por la calidad del servicio especializado y profesional, lo cual asegura al cliente contar con gerencia de logística y personal con la experiencia para la toma de decisiones gerenciales que evitan extra-costos por la implementación de departamento de comercio exterior. Get International Solutions SAS Chía Servicio Desarrollo de nuevos productos y servicios. Impacto • Desarrollo de nuevos mercados • Mayor productividad y competitividad. • Aplicación de herramientas para el desarrollo de nuevos procesos al interior de la empresa • . Resultado Puesta en el mercado de un desarrollo informático y digital. - Estrategua de mercadeo y difusión de la aplicación digital - -Contacto conpotenciales compradores y aliados . Empleados 3 empleados
  68. 68. Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial GJ Asesores y Consultores es una empresa dedicada a brindar servicios de asesoría juridico laboral y de seguridad social a mas de 700 MiPymes de la región. Cuenta con amplia experiencia y tecnología desarrollada a la medida, lo que le permite ser referente de innovación en la prestación de estos servicios. Dentro de los sectores que atiende se encuentran el de la construcción, Agroindustria y comercio. Para GJ Asesores, el reto está en la expansión de sus servicios hacia otros territorios de Colombia. GJ Asesores y Consultores SAS Facatativá Servicio Extensión Tecnológica Impacto • Aumento de ventas y rentabilidad. • Mejora en los procesos operativos Resultado Cambio en su modelo de ventas y operaciones con enfooque hacia el tema digital.. Empleados 5 empleados, todos están trabajado actualmente desde casa.
  69. 69. Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial GRANJA OVINA MI CARRETA, es una empresa dedicada al procesamiento y comercialización de productos de carne de cordero bajo la marca CARNERO GOURMET, es la única marca con línea de precocidos cárnicos de cordero, y que se comercializa en grandes superficies. la planta esta en proceso de implementación de Certificación HACCP. Actualmente procesa a una capacidad del 40%, la mayoría de corderos que sacrifica provienen de Boyacá, pero viene trabajando en el desarrollo de nuevos proveedores en Cundinamarca. Granja Ovina Mi Carreta SAS Zipaquirá Servicio Desarrollo de nuevos productos y servicios. Impacto • Aumento de ventas y rentabilidad. • Generación de oportunidades para la comunidad rural de Cundinamarca. Resultado Desarrollo y lanzamiento de longanizas y salchichas de cordero. Empleados 8 empleados.
  70. 70. Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial Grupo Saberes esta dirigida a instituciones educativas públicas y privadas, que están en proceso de transición tecnológica adoptando nuevas maneras de sistematizar los procesos académicos, psicológicos, sociales, familiares y financieros con el objetivo de cumplir los objetivos del Ministerio de educación en cuanto a eficiencia del servicio, calidad educativa y cobertura. Así mismo a aquellas instituciones que han hecho procesos previos de inclusión de TIC pero que están buscando migrar a plataformas más fáciles de administrar. GRUPO SABERES SAS Soacha Servicio Acompañamiento en la identificación y gestión de la propiedad intelectual.) Impacto • Mejoramiento de la productividad. • Generación de empleo Resultado Protección de los activos intangibles y su valorización, mayor posicionamiento en el mercado dado por una marca fuerte y distintiva, mayor facilidad para impedir usos no autorizados por parte de terceros. Empleados 6 empleados
  71. 71. Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial Grupo SaSa es una empresa Familiar de 35 años en el mercado conformada por dos empresas, Sanicoc con 35 años es una empresa fabricante de Mobiliario Arquitectónico (Cocinas integrales, Closet, muebles de baño, puertas, etc.) y Sagrav dedicada a la importación y venta de herrajes y accesorios para muebles. certificada en HSEQ Grupo SaSa Mosquera Servicio Extensionismo tecnológico. Impacto • Mejora la cobertura del mercado. • Mas oportunidades de puestos de trabajo en el sector. • Incremento de la efectividad comercial . • Fortalecimiento de habilidades y competencias comerciales para el equipo comercial Resultado Estructuración, definición y alineación de los procesos de Marketing y venta. Empleados 179 Empleados, El 75 % de sus colaboradores son de Mosquera y sus alrededores,
  72. 72. Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial Holandina Zona Franca S.A.S es una empresa dedicada a la fabricación, transformación, desarrollo y prestación de servicios en sectores tales como salud humana y veterinaria, hospitalarios, alimentos e industrial, reconocida a nivel nacional e internacional y que cumple con estándares de calidad de manera oportuna y profesional. Holandina Mosquera Servicio Inteligencia Competitiva. Impacto • Fortalecer las líneas de productos.. • Tomar decisiones enfocadas a explotar nuevos nichos de mercado. Resultado Un estudio que le permita entender los mercados locales ubicados en zona franca occidente y el mercado nacional, que aporte a el nivel de desarrollo en producción y comercialización de los productos de Holandina Zona Franca SAS Empleados 5 empleados
  73. 73. Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial IN NATURA SAS, es una empresa de Investigación aplicada, gestiona, ejecutar proyectos y desarrolla actividades de comercialización bienes y servicios donde el principal producto son los implementos, maquinaria e insumos para apicultura en Cundinamarca. IN NATURA SAS FUSAGASUGA- SUMAPAZ Servicio Desarrollo de productos y servicios. Impacto • Ampliación del portafolio de productos. • Aumento de la competitividad. • Crecimiento Empresarial. Resultado Alimento para abejas tipo concentrado , validado con todas las pruebas de laboratorio Empleados 3 empleados, continúan trabajando por ser producción primaria
  74. 74. Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial INDATECH es una empresa especializada en brindar soporte técnico a Redes Satelitales VSAT con cubrimiento en todo el territorio colombiano, fundada en el año 2014, con centro de operaciones en Mosquera-Cundinamarca. La empresa se caracteriza por ser el mejor aliado estratégico del mercado corporativo de telecomunicaciones, con profesionales especializados y capacitados Indatech s.a.s Mosquera Servicio Desarrollo de nuevos servicios . Impacto Identificar la oportunidad de innovación que le permitirá capturar valor y rentabilidad a su proyecto para lograr incursionar en el mercado con una propuesta innovadora y potencialmente eficaz con relación a su servicio Resultado Diseñar un nuevo servicio para la compañía que busca lograr un valor a la experiencia del cliente y al proceso comercial, con una opción de modelo de negocio,. . Empleados 27 empleados los cuales se encuentran laborando, con las respectivas medidas, con otro aspecto relevante el cual la mayoría son técnicos distribuidos por el país.
  75. 75. Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial Industrias Culturales y Creativas SAS, es una empresa creada en el año 2012, y dedicada principalmente al diseño y manufactura de productos inspirados en la cultura salinera de Zipaquirá y su ancestro precolombino. La empresa cuenta con 4 líneas de productos, (floreros y jarrones, lámparas de sal, cuidado personal y pintura en sal), esas líneas han evolucionado diversificando su oferta de productos. Industrias Culturales y Creativas Zipaquirá Servicio Identificación y gestión de la Propiedad Intelectual. Impacto • Valoración y posicionamiento de la cultura muisca y la identidad cultural del municipio de Zipaquirá. Resultado Definición del valor de activos intangibles como los diseños y las técnicas de fabricación utilizadas, e implementar las acciones para su adecuada protección y gestión. Empleados 5 empleados.
  76. 76. Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial Es una Empresa productora y distribuidora de productos Veganos, saludables, libres de conservantes y colorantes artificiales, que comercializa a su marca San Tomas Jr. y también otras reconocidas marcas afines a la filosofía del cuidado de la salud y del medio ambiente. Todo para una dieta vegana, vegatariana o simplemente saludable. Se utilizan ingredientes 100% naturales, y se evoluciona constantemente en recetas, empaques y presentaciones, dando como resultado ecoproductos de alta calidad, comercializados en diferentes mercados y con proyección de ingreso a México. Industria Alimenticia y de bienestar Curumim SAS Zipaquirá Servicio Acompañamiento en la identificación y gestión de la propiedad intelectual . Impacto • Habilita para competir en la codificación de grandes superficies en donde es requisito el registro de marca Resultado Registro de marca SanTomas jr ante la SIC Contar con una política de propiedad intelectual. Empleados 8 empleados
  77. 77. Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial INGENIERÍA NOVEDOSA APLICADA 3D S.A.S, Se dedica a diseñar, construir, fabricar, comercializar, asesorar, gestionar y realizar mantenimiento a todo tipo de sistemas y elementos mecánicos, metalmecánicos, redes de tuberías, sistemas de gestión ambiental, diseños arquitectónicos y civiles para empresas manufactureras y de servicio del sector industria y actualmente por la pandemia se dedican a las cabinas de desinfección. Ingeniería Novedosa Aplicada 3D S.A.S Soacha Servicio Extensión Tecnológica. Impacto • Organizar la empresa desde la gestión. • Mejora en sus procesos Resultado Mejoramiento en los procesos de gestión ,de clientes y comercial. . Empleados 15 empleados, Reducción de personal, retoman actividades con 5 personas.
  78. 78. Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial D’Origenn es una empresa familiar con tradición panelera y cafetera, se dedica al cultivo de caña de azúcar y la fabricación y venta de panela y café. Cuenta con trapiches de alta eficiencia y sus cultivos son certificados como orgánicos. Sus productos son de alta calidad y aceptado en mercados internacionales como Estados Unidos, Chile, Argentina, Taiwan y Europa. Importadora de Herrajes y Accesorios SAS Funza Servicio Acompañamiento en la identificación y gestión de la propiedad intelectual. Impacto • Nueva ventaja competitiva. • Aumento de ventas. • Protección de sus nuevos diseños. Resultado Protección de activos intangibles y sistema de gestión de la propiedad intelectual Empleados 8 empleados trabajando con los protocolos de seguridad.
  79. 79. Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial ITC Wilches, es una empresa Colombiana de 24 años de experiencia, dedicada al diseño, producción y comercialización de empaques flexibles para flores, frutas y Hortalizas (capuchones transparentes microperforado metalizado, ruanas y empaques flexibles con o sin impresión), atiende empresas del sector floricultor y de alimentos. Su canal de distribución es directo. Posee reconocimiento por sus clientes por la calidad de sus productos, su flexibilidad y nivel de servicio. ITC Wilches S.A.S. Mosquera Servicio Extensionismo Tecnológico. Impacto • Aumento de capacidades y competencias gerenciales • Mejora de sus procesos comerciales. • Aumento de nivel de compromiso. Resultado Mejora de productividad e indicadores de gestión del proceso de costos, finanzas y procesamiento de Información. Empleados 56 empleados, habitantes de Mosquera y municipios aledaños (Se están rotando y trabajan 24 en planta y los otros realizan teletrabajo
  80. 80. José Vivero´s es un vivero dedicado al cultivo y venta de flores y plantas de la Sabana de Bogotá. Nuestro modelo de negocios esta orientado a vender en local comercial y contratos de paisajismo, reforestación y jardines, JOSÉ VIVERO´S SAS Cota Servicio Desarrollo de nuevos productos Impacto Innovación en los servicios del local comercial en el vivero a nuevas experiencias de cliente. Resultado Creación del centro de experiencias Empleados 6 e m p l e a d o s t ra b a j a n d o y cumpliendo con los protocolos de bioseguridad. Sistema constructivo Muro struc
  81. 81. Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial Juguetes Caninos S.A., es una empresa dedicada a la fabricación para maquila y comercialización de masticables de uso canino (mascotas), elaborados a base de carnaza bovina y subproductos cárnicos bovinos, transformados en productos como huesos, rollos, galletas, dulces, caracoles y donas, con variedad de tamaños, presentaciones y sabores, reconocidos en el mercado nacional e internacional como productos de alta calidad, inocuidad garantizada y precios accesibles. Juguetes Caninos S.A. Soacha Servicio Desarrollo de productos y servicios. Impacto • Ampliación del portafolio de productos. • Aumento de la competitividad. • Crecimiento Empresarial. Resultado Creacion de un snack para perro a base de extracciones de carnaza Empleados 100 empleados, todos continúan trabajando.
  82. 82. Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial Kanance Ingeniería SAS Mosquera Servicios Prototipos y pruebas especializadas. Impacto • Nueva línea de negocios. • Aumento de producción pasando de 25 lt/mes a 5000lt/mes • Integración de Tecnología al sector agropecuario. Resultado Máquina descuticuladora de sacha inchi portátil para realizar el proceso dentro de las fincas productoras. Empleados 6 empleados que se encuentran dedicados a la producción del aceite de sacha inchi mientras la emergencia sanitaria. KANANCE, es una empresa de investigación y desarrollo con base en ingeniería, tiene dos grandes líneas que son productos y servicios. En la línea de servicios atiende mantenimientos de equipos, diseño y desarrollo de equipos. Dentro de su línea de productos tienen desarrollos propios de máquinas especializadas. Actualmente, la empresa se encuentra desarrollando una nueva línea de negocios incursionando en el sector alimenticio con frutas deshidratadas, hiervas deshidratadas y aceites de sacha inchi y aguacate. Su intención es involucrar a los agricultores más activamente dentro de la cadena de valor y lograr que entreguen productos con mayor valor agregado.
  83. 83. Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial Ofreciendo bienestar desde el 2001. Compañía especializada en la investigación, desarrollo y producción de alimentos suplementos dietarios, garantizando su calidad e inocuidad. Ofreciendo soluciones a la medida de los clientes con formulaciones en dos unidades de negocio: sólidos y cápsula blanda de gelatina con presentaciones de polvos, granulados, tabletas, cápsula dura y softgel, que brindan bienestar al consumidor mejorando su calidad de vida de adentro hacia afuera. Nuevas fórmulas que impulsen el crecimiento del mercado colombiano. Generar bienestar a través de la nutrición funcional. Innovación para el bienestar. Laboratorios Nutripharma SAS Cota Servicio Extensión tecnológica. Impacto • Desarrollo de nuevos mercados • Mayor productividad y competitividad. • Generación de empleo. • Identificación de puntos críticos por parte de la empresa Resultado - Diagnóstico integral y actualizado del área de producción - - Metodología para alcanzar niveles de producción más efectivos y eficientes. Empleados 62 empleados
  84. 84. Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial Es una empresa familiar dedicada a la compra, procesamiento y venta de productos lácteos. Nació de la iniciativa de una familia del municipio de Tabio en el año 2005, con el ánimo de crecer, apoyar el desarrollo de la región generando prosperidad colectiva y ofrecer a los clientes nutrición y bienestar. En la actualidad el portafolio está compuesto por leches UHT, Quesos, arequipe marca Portalac y Bebidas Fermentadas marca Yogurya. Calidad y nutrición en cada uno de sus productos. Lácteos Villa Aura S.EN.C.S Tabio Servicio Desarrollo de productos y servicios. Impacto - Marketing digital y dar a conocer la marca. - Conquistar otros mercados - Generación de empleos - Ampliación de portafolio Resultado Prototipo de producto innovador envasado tipo yogur griego, con análisis de mercado y posicionamiento digital de la marca. Empleados 63 empleados
  85. 85. Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial LÁCTEOS ZIPAQUIRÁ es una empresa creada hace 32 años, dedicada a la elaboración y comercialización de productos de panadería y de postres, se ubica en una de las vías de acceso principal al municipio de Zipaquirá, teniendo como clientes tanto a consumidores locales y de municipios cercanos, como a turistas. La empresa se destaca por contar con amplias instalaciones y por gran reconocimiento de su marca a nivel regional. Lácteos Zipaquirá Zipaquirá Servicio Extensionismo Tecnologico Impacto • Mejoramiento de la productividad. • Mitigación de riesgos laborales. • Nuevos productos y servicios • Creación de valor para la marca Resultado Optimizar el proceso de producción, mejorar la atención al cliente y formulación de un plan estratégico. Empleados 11 empleados.
  86. 86. Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial SODIACERO, es una empresa especializada en la manufactura del acero, creada con la finalidad de producir aceros largos de alta calidad certificados bajo las normas de la Superintendencia de Industria y Comercio NSR-10, pensando siempre en generar el menor impacto ambiental para lo cual utilizamos como materias primas: los residuos de las construcciones y demoliciones, aceros en desecho por desmonte de industrias y estructuras, saldos industriales sectores metalmecánicos, petroleros, navieros, etc. Sodiacero - Laminados JAB SAS Soacha Servicio Prototipos y Pruebas Especializadas. Impacto • Mayor productividad y competitividad. • Generación de empleos. • Desarrollo tecnológico para el país. Resultado Prototipo funcional de una maquina para automatizar la línea productiva de corte y amarrado de laminados en acero. Empleados 75 empleados, abren con el 70% = 52 empleados
  87. 87. Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial Lu Pingguo es una empresa dedicada a realizar la gestión integral de Residuos de Aparatos Eléctricos y Electrónicos – RAEE a través del almacenamiento, tratamiento y aprovechamiento, de manera responsable con el ambiente, contamos un equipo calificado y comprometido para aportar a la sostenibilidad social, ambiental y al desarrollo del país y dando respuestas efectivas a las necesidades ambientales del sector tecnológico y eléctrico, asegurando la disminución del riesgo ambiental. LU PINGGUO SAS Cota Servicio Inteligencia Competitiva. Impacto Fortalecer nuestro nicho de mercado mediante una estrategia comercial permitiéndonos ofrecer nuevos servicios. Resultado I d e n t i f i c a r l a s m e j o r e s oportunidades en la creación de nuevos productos y servicios, y la búsqueda de nuevos clientes, necesitamos unir esfuerzos en el direccionamiento estratégico y de innovación de la organización . Empleados 5 empleados, trabajando en turnos y cumpliendo con los protocolos de bioseguridad.
  88. 88. Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial MADEING, Organización industrial especializada en la fabricación de Embalajes Industriales, para el mercado Nacional e Internacional. Ha dedicado 15 años a atender el mercado de embalajes industriales en madera reforestada y los últimos 11 en la fabricación de carretes de madera para la industria del cable. Han hecho parte de los comités de Icontec que elaboraron las Normas para fabricación de Carretes y Estibas de madera. Madera e Ingeniería SAS Tocancipá Servicio Extensionismo tecnológico. Impacto • Mayor productividad y competitividad. • Desarrollo tecnológico para el país. • Oportunidad en nuevos mercados y productos Resultado Impactar la Organización en el área administrativa, producción y comercial, a través de la digitalización de procesos y uso de estrategias .. Empleados 9 empleados tiempo completo.
  89. 89. Maderas Plásticas Cobos Soacha Servicio Extensionismo Tecnológico Resultado Cambiar la estructura familiar de gobierno por una de Gobierno Corporativo. La empresa podría incursionar en los mercados de diseño de cubiertas y planchas para patios si los acabados y textura simularan las texturas y colores que provee la madera natural. . Empleados Conformada por 16 empleados. La mayoría de los Administrativos trabajan desde casa. Impacto Mayor productividad, mejor calidad y por ende generaría empleo. Crecimiento en portafolio de productos que no generan contaminación ambiental y que se podrían exportar. Somos una empresa dedicada a la recuperación y transformación buscando transmitir una cultura ambiental, ofreciendo a nuestros clientes productos elaborados con materiales post-industriales de excelente calidad. No pretendemos cambiar el mundo pero al presentar este material alternativo logramos que se convierta en una opción para contribuir a la preservación del medio ambiente ya que por cada tonelada de plástico recuperado ayudamos a la no tala de 2 árboles. 
  90. 90. Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial MAGIA DULCE se dedica a la fabricación y comercialización de chocolates de alta gama combinados con frutas exóticas y dulces colombianos elaborados artesanalmente, comercializa a través de supermercados, un punto de venta propio, y una estrategia de distribución a través de terceros con exhibidores en consignación en todo el país, además la empresa ya ha realizado algunas exportaciones. Magia Dulce Ltda Cajicá Servicio Comercialización de la propiedad intelectual y técnicas de negociación. Impacto • Incremento de ventas. • Generación de ventas. • Creación de valor para la marca. Resultado Estructuración del modelo de franquicias para la marca “MAGIA DULCE”. Empleados 4 empleados.
  91. 91. Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial Mandala es una empresa dedicada a la fabricación y comercialización de productos alimenticios saludables, su enfoque está en promover un estilo de vida balanceado con alimentos que tienen un alto valor nutricional y que son agradables al paladar. Desarrollan mezclas y recetas innovadoras. Cuentan con productos de marca comercial y realizan maquila para grandes superficies con su marca propia. Mandala Food SAS Funza Servicio Extensión Tecnológica Impacto • Disminución de tiempos de entrega. • Aumento de satisfacción de clientes. • Disminución de reprocesos y mejora de costos de producción. Resultado Mejora de productividad enfocada en los procesos de producción y Logística Empleados 54 empleados trabajando con los protocolos de seguridad, la parte administrativa hace trabajo remoto.
  92. 92. Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial Maqu Cardan, es una empresa dedicada a la venta y mantenimiento de máquinas y cardanes. Actualmente es distribuidor de la marca Spicer y Dana Trans, empresa que ha solicitdo a Maqui Cardán el ensamble de sus cardanes los cuales se ensamblan en el Ecuador. Sus principales clientes son empresas de transporte público y transporte de carga, aunque también atiende empresas de maquinaria industrial y agrícola, así como mantenimiento de vehículos. Maqui Cardan SAS Funza Servicio Prototipos y Pruebas Especializadas. Impacto • Mayor productividad y competitividad. • Generación de empleos. • Incremento en ventas. Resultado Prototipo funcional de una maquina para automatizar la línea de ensamble de cardanes. Empleados 22 empleados, se encuentran atendiendo al sector del transporte público a puerta cerrada.
  93. 93. Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial Motores y Energía S.A.S. presta los servicios de importación y comercialización de motores y herramientas para el sector industrial y agrícola, ofrece la mejor selección de motores eléctricos, reductores de velocidad, arrancadores suaves, variadores de velocidad y limitadores de par, además trabajando con los clientes para encontrar exactamente la solución a sus necesidades. Motores y Energía Funza Servicio Inteligencia Competitiva. Impacto Tomar decisiones muy orientadas a la realidad del mercado, teniendo en cuenta información actualizada sobre competidores, tendencias, tecnologías y referentes en la industria. Resultado proveer a Motores y Energía información procesada que le permita tomar decisiones sobre su orientación estratégica (segmentos de interés, inversiones, lanzamiento de productos/servicios, estrategias de defensa, marketing entre otras) en su industria y los sectores de interés. . Empleados 12 empleados los cuales se encuentran laborando, con las respectivas medidas de bioseguridad.
  94. 94. Cota Servicio Desarrollo de nuevos productos/ servicios Impacto Preparaciones tradicionales pero también cafés para infusión en ¨single bags¨ o bolsitas filtrantes para preparación directa en taza y en desarrollo infusiones con cafés s a b o r i z a d o s c o n p r o d u c t o s vegetales. Resultado Mejoramiento de producto CAFFINO Empleados 5 Empleado Directos cumpliendo con protocolos de Bio seguridad Sistema constructivo Muro struc Mvegetales fue creada en 2001, con el objetivo de ofrecer cafés especiales, con materias primas y procesos artesanales, para todos los amantes del café y para quienes están buscando nuevas sensaciones en las bebidas de café. Las características de calidad de los productos son destacadas por el origen de los granos y de los procedimientos y tecnología utilizados la empresa M VEGETALES SAS
  95. 95. Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial MYCEL GROUP SAS, es una empresa especializada en el cultivo y comercialización de Hongos, enfocados en la Producción de sustrato y tratamiento de la semilla para inocular, sobre el cual se realiza la producción de champiñón blanco, champiñón portobello, Orellana y shiitake. Mycel Group SAS Granada- Sumapaz Servicio Prototipos y Pruebas Especializadas. Impacto • Mayor productividad y competitividad. • Mejoramiento en la calidad del producto • Desarrollo tecnológico para el país. Resultado Prototipo funcional de una mesa de selección automatizada y enlazada con la línea productiva Empleados 11 empleados, siguen en producción en la etapa de cuarentena como empresa de producción primaria
  96. 96. Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial La empresa se ha especializado en la oferta de suministros y equipos de cómputo, e impresoras con un ampliado portafolio, incursionando con éxito en productos de tecnología partes, accesorios y licenciamiento. Además cuenta con el respaldo de los fabricantes de marcas reconocidas del mercado como HP, Samsung, Xerox, Epson, Toshiba, Kyocera. MYM SUMINISTROS Funza Servicio Desarrollo de Nuevos Servicios. Impacto redefinir un nuevo modelo de negocio comercial, potenciales clientes e identificación de sus atributos le permitirá captar nuevos nichos de mercado Resultado Rediseñar la oferta de valor y servicios en M&M Suministros a través de la identificación de atributos de valor tanto del negocio como el de su competencia directa, para identificar y potenciar su ventaja, validando la existencia de la oportunidad y el nuevo modelo de negocio junto con su estrategia de comercialización, identificación de potenciales clientes y posicionamiento,. . Empleados 5 empleados los cuales se encuentran laborando en este momento.
  97. 97. Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial Nacional de Transformadores S.A.S - TESLA es 100% una realidad de la industria eléctrica colombiana desde hace 33 años que se especializa en el diseño y fabricación de transformadores tipo seco abierto y encapsulados en resina. Tesla es una marca de transformadores líder en Colombia que suministra sus productos a las principales compañías constructoras, firmas de ingeniería, contratistas en los sectores público y privado del país. Promueve como lo más valioso de la empresa el equipo humano que la ha acompañado en gran parte de su trayectoria y con trabajo en equipo, dedicación e inspiración promueve como lo más valioso de la empresa el equipo humano que la ha acompañado en gran parte de su trayectoria y con trabajo en equipo, dedicación e inspiración Nacional de Transformadores Tesla Mosquera Servicio Extensionismo tecnológico Impacto • Mejora en los procesos de mercadeo. • Aumento de capacidades y competencias en gestión empresarial. • Soportar el numero de empleados y crecimiento en mano de obra Resultado Estructurar procesos, políticas y estrategias de Mercadeo, que sea el punto de partida para un nuevo modelo de negocio basado en el servicio y el soporte para mejorar sus procesos actuales de Marketing. Empleados 93 empleados, administrativos laboran por teletrabajo y el personal de planta trabajan bajo protocolos
  98. 98. Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial Es una empresa dedicada a la comercialización y exportación de frutas y hortalizas frescas y procesadas. Conformada en el año 2011, por socios conocedores del sector y con gran experiencia en este campo, es galardonada en el año 2018 con el Premio Nacional de Exportadores, como resultado de la gestión y logros obtenidos. Exportando principalmente a países de Europa y Centro América. Nuestros productos más representativos son: uchuva, bananito, gulupa, tamarillo, granadilla, aguacate. Nativa Produce SAS Cota Servicio Extensión tecnológica. Impacto - Toma de decisiones oportunas con base en información en línea. - Automatización de los indicadores de cliente y productividad. - Indicador y optimización de puntos críticos en producción. Resultado - Visualización de rendimiento de la línea de producción de forma inmediata. - Visualización de productos procesados en línea. - Seguimiento continuo al instante del proceso productivo. Empleados 112 empleados en total, Los administrativos con turnos flexibles y ciertos días en teletrabajo.
  99. 99. Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial Nestitelco es una empresa que desarrolla soluciones integrales de ingeniería en el sector de las comunicaciones. Presta servicios a los sectores petrolero y de telecomunicaciones principalmente. Cuentan con un equipo de personas capacitadas para dar soporte a cualquier proyecto de construcción y mantenimiento del sector de las telecomunicaciones. Cuentan con mas de 20 años de experiencia y su mayor reto es lograr encontrar nuevos segmentos de mercado para generar mayor valor en lo que saben hacer. Nesitelco SAS Funza Servicio Inteligencia Competitiva Impacto • Redireccionamiento de la empresa. • Aumento de ventaja competitiva Resultado Información relevante para toma de decisiones estratégicas de la compañía en busca de nuevos segmentos del mercado. Empleados 226 empleados trabajando con los protocolos de seguridad.
  100. 100. Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial NOVATECH ENGINEERING COMPANY S.A.S.es una empresa 100% colombiana dedicada a la prestación de servicios técnicos de inspección, asesoría especializada, mantenimiento de equipos y herramientas del sector industrial, metalmecánico y petrolero, enfocados a satisfacer las necesidades de sus clientes teniendo como principios el cumplimiento y la efectividad, basados en las normas internacionales API, ASNT, ASTM y ASME, marcando la diferencia en el mercado, aportando al crecimiento y desarrollo industrial. Novatech Enginering Company Funza Servicio Extensionismo Tecnológico. Impacto Optimizar los tiempos de producción Tomar decisiones asertivas relacionadas con la operación, a partir de información concreta y probada de su capacidad de producción. Estandarizar los procesos o servicios obtenidos garantizando así el correcto entendimiento e implementación de los mismos de parte de nuevos empleados Resultado Identificar brechas de productividad en la empresa y realizar un análisis de tiempos de ciclo y costos de producción, y establecer oportunidades para mejorar su productividad y tecnología de producción. . Empleados 12 empleados los cuales se encuentran laborando, con las respectivas medidas de bioseguridad.
  101. 101. Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial NUTRYR, es una empresa colombiana, innovadora con la capacidad de crecimiento, para beneficio del campo, los clientes y la generación de nuevos empleos con responsabilidad social y ambiental. Tiene presencia en Valles de Ubaté, Simijaca, Chiquinquirá, Sabana de Bogotá, Santander, Boyacá, Norte de Antioquia, Córdoba, Sucre, Magdalena Medio y Valle del Cauca. Nutrición y Recurso de Colombia S.A. Chía Servicio Inteligencia Competitiva Impacto • Interés de incursionar en los segmentos de mercados centroamericanos. • posicionarse como una organización líder en el sector agroindustrial a nivel internacional Resultado Obtener un alto conocimiento e información del mercado Centroamericano para implementar estrategias de apertura, posicionamiento y desarrollo de nuevos mercados l. Empleados 75 empleados de tiempo completo, trabajando en turnos y cumpliendo con los protocolos de bioseguridad.
  102. 102. Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial OTERO GARZÓN SAS, próximamente El Secreto de Cogúa, es una empresa que se dedica a Cultivo de frutas tropicales y subtropicales, son una empresa tecnificada con BPA, infraestructura propia y única con registro de exportación y empaque de fresas, el domicilio principal de sus actividad es la VEREDA OJO DE AGUA FCA EL ALCAZAR en la ciudad de COGUA. Ofrecer productos de alta calidad. Otero Garzón SAS Cogúa Servicio Inteligencia Competitiva. Impacto • Desarrollo de nuevos mercados internacionales. • Mayor productividad y competitividad. • Generación de empleo. Resultado Mejores impactos en la productividad y competitividad. Fortalece los procesos de innovación y desarrollo a través de la identificación de nuevas oportunidades de negocio. Empleados 23 empleados en el cultivo. 3 administrativos.
  103. 103. Papeles El Tunal Soacha Servicio Extensionismo Tecnológico Resultado Gobierno Corporativo en cambio de un gobierno familia. Medición Cualitativa y cuantitativa de los procesos logísticos y de productividad. Explorar nuevos segmentos y nichos de mercado nuevos aplicando el concepto de economía circular. Ofrecer incentivos y servicios para atender necesidades de los proveedores humanos. . . Empleados Cuentan con 15 empleados trabajando en jornadas flexibles. Impacto XPapeles el tunal es una empresa solida en el departamento de Cundinamarca y reconocida en el municipio de Soacha, donde brinda empleo a mas de 50 trabajadores directos e indirectos, mejorando la calidad de vida de sus colaboradores y la de sus familias. PAPELES EL TUNAL S.A.S. es una empresa solida en la cadena productiva del reciclaje que gestiona integralmente los residuos aprovechables en Colombia desde hace mas de 30 años. Nuestro propósito es ofrecer una solución integral a la totalidad de residuos aprovechables que tienen cadenas de comercialización en el país (plástico, archivo, cartón, aluminio, periódico, vidrio, chatarra, PET, etc.)
  104. 104. Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial Es una asociación conformada por 11 mujeres cabeza de familia ubicada en la vereda de Paquilo en el municipio de Cabrera Cundinamarca, se dedica a la fabricación de quesos, arequipes, panelitas de leche, cuajada. Nuestro principal mercado para la venta del queso es Funza y para los demás productos Cabrera. Asociación de Lácteos Paquilo de la Vereda de Paquilo- ASOLACTPAQ Cabrera Servicio Desarrollo de nuevos productos (bienes y/o servicios). Impacto • Generación de nuevos empleos. • Aumento de la productividad, Resultado Ampliación del portafolio de productos Empleados 6 empleados
  105. 105. Pintuflex Madrid Servicio Acompañamiento en la Gestión de la Propiedad Intelectual Resultado Obtención de ingresos adicionales procedentes de la concesión de una licencia o de su cesión ; generación de ingresos por medio de la concesión de licencias, la venta o la comercialización de los productos servicios protegidos, gracias a lo cual puede mejorar sensiblemente la cuota de mercado de la empresa o aumentar su margen de beneficios . . Empleados La componen 63 empleados trabajando en horarios flexibles. Impacto Posicionamiento y reconocimiento de marca Apertura de mercados – Sector industrial Aumentar volúmenes de venta PINTUFLEX está comprometida en la fabricación de pinturas que satisfacen los requisitos y expectativas de nuestros clientes, logrando la optimización de los indicadores y el mejoramiento continuo del sistema de Gestión de Calidad. Atiende no solo a las necesidades del presente, sino que prevé, en la medida de lo posible, las que en el futuro el Medio Ambiente y la Sociedad en su conjunto van a requerir a la industria.
  106. 106. Ampliar la innovación y sofisticación empresarial PISCIAQUA SAS, es una empresa dedicada principalmente a la producción de alevinos de mojarra roja con tecnología de incubación, la cual consiste en obtener los huevos fertilizados de la boca de las hembras y luego llevarlos a incubadoras con condiciones controladas y circulación permanente de agua, en donde se favorece el desarrollo de las larvas. Generalmente los piscicultores grandes adelantan la producción de alevinos en sus propias granjas, mientras que los medianos y pequeños productores los obtienen de empresas especializadas como la nuestra. Pisciaqua SAS Tibacuy- Sumapaz Servicio Extensión Tecnológica. Impacto • Aumento de ventas y rentabilidad. • Mejora en sus procesos Resultado Mejoramiento de los procesos de gestión de clientes y comercial Empleados 5 empleados, siguen en producción en la etapa de cuarentena como empresa de producción primaria

