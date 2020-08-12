Avtividad 7 morfofisiologia

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Presentado por : Juan Carlos Diaz Morfofisiología-pares craneales Psicología 2020
  1. 1. Presentado por : Juan Carlos Diaz Morfofisiología-pares craneales Psicología 2020
  2. 2. CUANTOS PARES CRANEALES SON? 12 13 11 10
  3. 3. QUE PARES CRANEALES SON SENSITIVOS? I,II,VI,VIII I,III,V,VII II,X,XI,XII III,IV,V,VII
  4. 4. QUE PARES CRANEALES SE ORIGINAN POR ENCIMA DEL TRONCO DEL ENCEFALO? I,II VII,IX II,VI XII,I
  5. 5. EL V PAR CRANEAL ES EL TRIGEMINO ,CUAL ES SU FUNCION? LLEVAR INFORMACION SENSITIVA ALA CARA TODAS LAS ANTERIORES CONDUCIR INFORMACION A LOS M. MASTICATORIOS TENSOR DEL TIMPANO Y VELO PALATINO
  6. 6. QUE PARES CRANEALES SE ORIGINAN APARTIR DEL BULBO RAQUIDEO ? IX,X,XI,XII I,II,III,IV X,XI,XII,I VI,VII,VIII,IX
  7. 7. DE QUE SE ENCARGA EL PAR CRANEAL X VAGO MIXTO? MOVIMIENTOS CONTROL DE MUSCULOS,GLANDULAS Y VICERAS DE LA PIEL TODAS LAS ANTERIORES
