  1. 1. Tema: APLICANDO LA TÉCNICA SCAMPER
  2. 2. La técnica SCAMPER SCAMPER es una herramienta que permite activar la creatividad y las habilidades para resolver problemas. En esencia, es una lista de preguntas que capacita y fuerza a pensar y ver de diferentes formas las soluciones a un problema. Su idea central se basa en que todo lo nuevo es una reinvención, una modificación de lo que ya existe. Estas 5 acciones, otorgan el nombre de la técnica al fijarnos forman un acrónimo:  Sustituir  Combinar  Ajustar  Modificar  Poner / dar otro uso  Eliminar  Reordenar Cómo se hace un SCAMPER Cada letra SCAMPER indica un cuestionamiento diferente. Vamos a ver ejemplos de preguntas SCAMPER y luego haremos un ejemplo de su aplicación.
  3. 3. S ustituir A dapta rM odificar P oner otro usoE liminar R eordenar C ombinar Haz clic en una LETRA para saber mas. Para volver haces clic en la casita. Para salir, clic  Ejemplo
  4. 4. SUSTITUIR Toma una parte del concepto u objeto de estudio y reemplaza por otro elemento. ¿Qué puede ser? Cualquier parte de un producto, una o más actividades de un proceso, un cambio de lugar, cambio de personas. Algunas preguntas que nos podemos hacer son:  ¿Qué podemos sustituir para lograr…?  ¿Qué no podemos sustituir?  ¿Qué pasaría si sustituimos a la persona X?  ¿Qué pasaría si sustituimos el proceso X por el Y?  ¿Podemos sustituir el color del producto?  ¿Podemos cambiar la forma del producto?  ¿Qué pasaría si cambiamos los materiales que usamos?  ¿Qué pasaría si cambiamos el procedimiento? Ejemplos:  Sustituir ingredientes de una receta tradicional.  Introducir una nueva persona al equipo  Dejar que un hombre haga el rol femenino y viceversa.  Cambiar de puestos por unos días.
  5. 5. COMBINAR Combinar temas, conceptos, ideas, emociones, etc. Considere qué cosas podrían combinarse o juntarse dentro del reto (características, componentes, servicios, etc.). Ejemplos de las preguntas de combinación son:  ¿Se puede hacer una colección? ¿Una mezcla, una aleación, una agrupación?  ¿Qué otros artículos podrían mezclarse con este?  ¿Cómo podría empaquetarse una combinación?  ¿Qué se puede combinar para multiplicar los posibles usos?  ¿Qué materiales podrían combinarse?  ¿Se pueden combinar o recombinar propósitos partes?  ¿Se pueden combinar o fusionar con otros objetos? ¿Se pueden combinar para maximizar el número de usos?  ¿Qué materiales se podrían combinar?  ¿Qué otros servicios se pueden mezclar con este? Ejemplos: Reunir los elementos y recursos para: Complementarlos enriquecerlos o mezclarlos de formas nuevas e innovadoras, aun sin tener relación aparente
  6. 6. ADAPTAR Adapta ideas de otros contextos, tiempos, escuelas, personas, etc. Ejemplos de las preguntas de adaptción son:  ¿Qué podría copiarse?  ¿Qué podría emularse?  ¿Qué idea podría incorporarse?  ¿Qué otro proceso se podría adaptar?  ¿Qué más se podría adaptar?  ¿En qué diferentes contextos se puede incluir el concepto?  ¿Qué ideas de otros campos diferentes pueden incorporarse? Ejemplos:  Alterar, cambiar la función, usar una parte de otro elemento  Pensar paralelamente y utilizar herramientas e ideas en nuevos contextos y situaciones.
  7. 7. MODIFICAR Consiste en la modificación, cambio o ampliación de un elemento, idea, producto, servicio, etc. Puede estar dirigida a una parte o a todo el elemento. Ejemplos de las preguntas de modificar son:  ¿Qué podemos modificar para reducir el tiempo de producción?  ¿Qué podemos modificar para reducir costes?  ¿Qué pasaría si modificamos la forma de presentación del producto?  ¿Puedo agregar algo para mejorar este producto?  ¿Puedo cambiar el aspecto en su color, textura, tamaño, olor o presentación?  ¿Entrenar al personal permitiría aumentar las ventas?  ¿Puedo incluir características adicionales? Ejemplos:  El cambio de pantallas de móviles basadas en botones a pantallas de móviles touch fue un cambió gigantesco basado en la modificación de la pantalla.
  8. 8. PONER / DAR OTRO USO Cuando concebimos un producto, proceso o servicio con un uso destinado, en el camino y sobre ciertas circunstancias, es posible que podamos encontrar otros usos o mercados para el elemento. Preguntas de esta etapa son: ¿Y si me llevo este producto a otra parte? ¿Los niños se sentirían atraídos a este servicio? ¿Para qué mas podría utilizar esto? ¿Podría solucionar algún problema para el cual no fue diseñado? Ejemplos:  Una botella puede ser un florero  Cambiar la aplicación, usarla para fines distintos.
  9. 9. ELIMINAR Considera lo que pasaría si removieras, minimizaras o reducieras algo del elemento. Preguntas de esta etapa son: ¿Puedo eliminar X componente sin alterar la función? ¿Puedo simplificar las actividades en este proceso sin afectar el resultado? ¿Puedo hacer más ligero el producto si elimino tornillos? ¿Hay algo innecesario en este servicio? ¿Qué pasaría si fuese más pequeño? ¿Lo tendría que dividir? ¿Se puede trocear? ¿Se puede compactar? ¿Se le puede restar algo? ¿Se le puede eliminar algo? ¿Qué hay que no sea necesario? Ejemplos:  La automatización industrial con robótica para reemplazar mano de obra «humana» es un claro ejemplo de la remoción de personas para disminuir costos de trabajo.
  10. 10. REORDENAR Reordenar o invertir posiciones, elementos, cambiar roles asignados, reorganizar procesos, acciones, etc. Preguntas de esta etapa son: Qué pasaría si alteramos el orden de los servicios prestados? ¿Podemos cobrar antes de servir? ¿Qué pasaría si invertimos la jerarquía en la empresa? ¿Podemos darle la vuelta al producto? ¿Qué pasaría si se trabajara por la noche y se durmiera de día? Ejemplos:  Cambiar de lugar  Cambiar horarios de trabajo  Ensamblar en orden inverso un objeto
  11. 11. EJEMPLO Para poder ver el ejemplo, necesitas conexión a internet.

