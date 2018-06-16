Trastornosdeldesarrollo 160428205827

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
CENTRO DE APOYO FAMILIAR Y PSICOPEDAGÓGICO PROGRAMA CREZCAMOS JUNTOS Terapeutas: Anabertha Velasco Aide Ortega
TRASTORNOS DEL DESARROLLO
INTRODUCCIÓN Los trastornos de desarrollo son aquellos trastornos de larga duración y que se presentan desde una temprana ...
ACTIVIDAD • Formar parejas. • Explicar en que creen que consiste este trastorno.
TRASTORNOS DEL DESARROLLO • Retraso mental • Trastornos del aprendizaje • Trastornos de las habilidades motoras • Trastorn...
RETRASO MENTAL A. Capacidad intelectual significativamente inferior al promedio. B. Dificultad para adaptarse en al menos ...
TRASTORNOS DEL APRENDIZAJE • Trastorno de la lectura. • Lectura por debajo de lo esperado para la edad cronológica en la q...
TRASTORNOS DE LAS HABILIDADES MOTORAS • Trastorno del desarrollo de la coordinación • Rendimiento de actividades motoras c...
TRASTORNOS DE LA COMUNICACIÓN • Trastorno del lenguaje expresivo. • Su vocabulario es sumamente limitado, cometer errores ...
• Tartamudeo. • Alteración de la fluidez y la organización temporal normales del habla. • Repeticiones de sonidos y sílaba...
TRASTORNOS GENERALIZADOS DEL DESARROLLO • Trastorno Autista. • Trastorno que causa un pobre desarrollo en el área de inter...
• Trastorno Asperger. • Trastorno que causa un significativo deterioro en la interacción social y los patrones del comport...
TRASTORNOS POR DÉFICIT DE ATENCIÓN Y COMPORTAMIENTO PERTURBADOR • Trastorno por déficit de atención con hiperactividad, ti...
• Trastorno disocial • Trastorno en el que el individuo viola los derechos básicos de otras personas. Caracterizado por la...
TRASTORNOS DE LA INGESTIÓN Y DE LA CONDUCTA ALIMENTARIA DE LA INFANCIA O DE LA NIÑEZ • Pica. • Ingestión persistente de su...
• Trastorno de la ingestión alimentaria de la infancia o la niñez. • Alteración de la alimentación manifestada por una dif...
TRASTORNO DE TICS • Trastorno de la Tourette. • Iniciando antes de los 18 años, este trastorno provoca tics motores múltip...
TRASTORNOS DE LA ELIMINACIÓN • Encopresis. • Evacuación repetida de heces en lugares inadecuados, sea involuntaria o inten...
OTROS TRASTORNOS DE LA INFANCIA, LA NIÑEZ O LA ADOLESCENCIA • Ansiedad por separación. • Ansiedad inapropiada ante la sepa...
• Trastorno de movimientos estereotipados. • Comportamiento motor repetitivo, que parece impulsivo, y no funcional. Persis...
ACTIVIDAD • Pasar la pelota. • Contestar información que haya obtenido sobre ese trastorno.
¿DE QUE ME SIRVE ESTA INFORMACIÓN? • Identificar posibles trastornos en nuestros hijos. • Conocer mejor a mi hijo. • Busca...
DUDAS O PREGUNTAS
Invitara a próximo taller 21 de marzo a las 3:00 5:00 6:30 Tema siguiente Amar es disciplinar Psic. Cynthia Aguilar
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Trastornosdeldesarrollo 160428205827

9 views

Published on

estudio sobre los problemas mentales

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Trastornosdeldesarrollo 160428205827

  1. 1. CENTRO DE APOYO FAMILIAR Y PSICOPEDAGÓGICO PROGRAMA CREZCAMOS JUNTOS Terapeutas: Anabertha Velasco Aide Ortega
  2. 2. TRASTORNOS DEL DESARROLLO
  3. 3. INTRODUCCIÓN Los trastornos de desarrollo son aquellos trastornos de larga duración y que se presentan desde una temprana edad. Pueden afectar las actividades mentales, como en los trastornos del aprendizaje, o pueden ser una combinación de el área mental y física, como en el caso del Síndrome de Down. Estos trastornos son de largo plazo y afectan la vida cotidiana. Frecuentemente con inicio en la infancia, la niñez o la adolescencia.
  4. 4. ACTIVIDAD • Formar parejas. • Explicar en que creen que consiste este trastorno.
  5. 5. TRASTORNOS DEL DESARROLLO • Retraso mental • Trastornos del aprendizaje • Trastornos de las habilidades motoras • Trastornos de la comunicación • Trastornos generalizados del desarrollo • Trastornos por déficit de atención y comportamiento perturbador • Trastornos de la ingestión y de la conducta alimentaria de la infancia o de la niñez • Trastornos de tics • Trastornos de la eliminación • Otros trastornos de la infancia, la niñez o la adolescencia
  6. 6. RETRASO MENTAL A. Capacidad intelectual significativamente inferior al promedio. B. Dificultad para adaptarse en al menos dos de las áreas siguientes: comunicación personal, vida doméstica, habilidades sociales-interpersonales, utilización de recursos comunitarios, autocontrol, habilidades académicas funcionales, trabajo, ocio, salud y seguridad. C. Inicio anterior a los 18 años. Tipo C.I. Retraso Mental Leve Entre 50-55 y 70. Retraso Mental Moderado Entre 35-40 y 50-55. Retraso Mental Grave Entre 20-25 y 35-40. Retraso Mental Profundo Entre Inferior a 20-25. Retraso Mental de Gravedad no Especificada. No identificado.
  7. 7. TRASTORNOS DEL APRENDIZAJE • Trastorno de la lectura. • Lectura por debajo de lo esperado para la edad cronológica en la que se encuentra, mientras que su CI se encuentra correcto. • Trastorno del calculo. • Habilidades de calculo por debajo de lo esperado para la edad cronológica en la que se encuentra. Su CI es correcto para su edad. • Trastorno de la expresión escrita. • La expresión escrita es deficiente de acuerdo con la edad cronológica en la que se encuentra. Su CI es correcto con su edad.
  8. 8. TRASTORNOS DE LAS HABILIDADES MOTORAS • Trastorno del desarrollo de la coordinación • Rendimiento de actividades motoras cotidianas deficiente en comparación con su edad cronológica y CI, sin ser ocasionado por una enfermedad física.
  9. 9. TRASTORNOS DE LA COMUNICACIÓN • Trastorno del lenguaje expresivo. • Su vocabulario es sumamente limitado, cometer errores en los tiempos verbales o experimentar dificultades en la memorización de palabras o en la producción de frases de longitud o complejidad propias del nivel evolutivo del sujeto. • Trastorno mixto del lenguaje receptivo-expresivo. • Dificultad para comprender palabras, frases o tipos específicos de palabras, tales como términos espaciales. • Trastorno fonológico. • Incapacidad para utilizar los sonidos del habla propios de la edad e idioma del sujeto.
  10. 10. • Tartamudeo. • Alteración de la fluidez y la organización temporal normales del habla. • Repeticiones de sonidos y sílabas . • Prolongaciones de sonidos. • Palabras fragmentadas. • Bloqueos audibles o silenciosos. • Palabras producidas con un exceso de tensión física. • Repeticiones de palabras monosilábicas.
  11. 11. TRASTORNOS GENERALIZADOS DEL DESARROLLO • Trastorno Autista. • Trastorno que causa un pobre desarrollo en el área de interacción social, la comunicación y los patrones de comportamiento. Aparece antes de los 3 años. • Trastorno de Rett. • Trastorno que aparenta un desarrollo exitoso hasta los 5 meses de vida. Después se van perdiendo habilidades motoras ya adquiridas, perdida de implicación social, lenguaje expresivo y receptivo afectado y retraso psicomotor grave. • Trastorno desintegrativo infantil. • Trastorno de aparente desarrollo exitoso hasta los 2 años. A partir de esto y antes de los 10 años se pierden habilidades como las del lenguaje expresivo o receptivo, habilidades sociales o comportamiento adaptativo, control intestinal o vesical, juego o habilidades motoras, entre otras.
  12. 12. • Trastorno Asperger. • Trastorno que causa un significativo deterioro en la interacción social y los patrones del comportamiento del individuo. No existe retraso general del lenguaje.
  13. 13. TRASTORNOS POR DÉFICIT DE ATENCIÓN Y COMPORTAMIENTO PERTURBADOR • Trastorno por déficit de atención con hiperactividad, tipo combinado. • Trastorno caracterizado por la desatención, falta de organización, distracción, entre otros, junto a un comportamiento hiperactivo; falta de control sobre su propio cuerpo. Desde antes de los 7 años de edad. • Trastorno por déficit de atención con hiperactividad, tipo con predominio del déficit de atención. • Trastorno por déficit de atención con hiperactividad, tipo con predominio hiperactivo-impulsivo.
  14. 14. • Trastorno disocial • Trastorno en el que el individuo viola los derechos básicos de otras personas. Caracterizado por la crueldad, violencia, vandalismo entre otros. Menores de 18 años. • Trastorno negativista desafiante. • Patrón de comportamiento negativista, hostil y desafiante. El individuo se caracteriza por ser colérico, desafiante, rencoroso y vengativo. No hay violación de los derechos de otros.
  15. 15. TRASTORNOS DE LA INGESTIÓN Y DE LA CONDUCTA ALIMENTARIA DE LA INFANCIA O DE LA NIÑEZ • Pica. • Ingestión persistente de sustancias no nutritivas durante un período de por lo menos 1 mes. • Trastorno por rumiación. • Regurgitaciones repetidas, sin náuseas o enfermedad gastrointestinal asociada, por lo menos durante un mes, tras un período de funcionamiento normal.
  16. 16. • Trastorno de la ingestión alimentaria de la infancia o la niñez. • Alteración de la alimentación manifestada por una dificultad persistente para comer adecuadamente, con incapacidad significativa para aumentar de peso o con pérdidas significativas de peso durante por lo menos 1 mes. Antes de los 6 años.
  17. 17. TRASTORNO DE TICS • Trastorno de la Tourette. • Iniciando antes de los 18 años, este trastorno provoca tics motores múltiples y otros vocales. Por mas de un año. • Trastorno de tics motores o vocales crónicos. • Tics vocales o motores simples, pero no ambos al mismo tiempo. Comienza antes de los 18 años. Por mas de un año. • Trastorno de tics transitorios. • Tics motores o vocales simples o múltiples por menos de 12 meses.
  18. 18. TRASTORNOS DE LA ELIMINACIÓN • Encopresis. • Evacuación repetida de heces en lugares inadecuados, sea involuntaria o intencionada, cuando se es mayor de 4 años. • Enuresis. • Emisión repetida de orina en la cama o en los vestidos, por lo menos dos veces a la semana, en niños mayores de 5 años.
  19. 19. OTROS TRASTORNOS DE LA INFANCIA, LA NIÑEZ O LA ADOLESCENCIA • Ansiedad por separación. • Ansiedad inapropiada ante la separación de su hogar o las personas con las que esta vinculado. Por mas de 4 meses. • Mutismo selectivo. • Incapacidad persistente para hablar en situaciones sociales específicas, a pesar de hacerlo en otras situaciones. • Trastorno reactivo de la vinculación de la infancia o la niñez. • Individuos con crianza patogénica, que son incapaces de iniciar interacciones sociales. Incapacidad para manifestar vínculos selectivos apropiados.
  20. 20. • Trastorno de movimientos estereotipados. • Comportamiento motor repetitivo, que parece impulsivo, y no funcional. Persiste por mas de 4 semanas.
  21. 21. ACTIVIDAD • Pasar la pelota. • Contestar información que haya obtenido sobre ese trastorno.
  22. 22. ¿DE QUE ME SIRVE ESTA INFORMACIÓN? • Identificar posibles trastornos en nuestros hijos. • Conocer mejor a mi hijo. • Buscar mejores soluciones para posibles problemas presentados en casa. • Ayudar a otros.
  23. 23. DUDAS O PREGUNTAS
  24. 24. Invitara a próximo taller 21 de marzo a las 3:00 5:00 6:30 Tema siguiente Amar es disciplinar Psic. Cynthia Aguilar

×