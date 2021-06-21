Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jun. 21, 2021

5 tg eimluzjjgl

Tema 5 Curso Turbina de gas Sistemas Auxiliares

5 tg eimluzjjgl

  1. 1. RepúblicaBolivariana deVenezuela UniversidaddelZulia FacultaddeIngeniería Escuelade Mecánica Prof. Juan José González López Junio 21
  2. 2. JJGL TURBINAS DE GAS TEMA 5 Sistemas Auxiliares de las TG RepúblicaBolivariana deVenezuela UniversidaddelZulia Facultadde Ingeniería INTRODUCCION A SISTEMAS AUXILIARES Los sistemas auxiliares, son el conjunto de máquinas y sistemas que permiten que la máquina arranque, opere y se detenga en forma segura, eficiente y confiable asegurando al propietario la prestación del servicio.
  3. 3. JJGL TURBINAS DE GAS TEMA 5 Sistemas Auxiliares de las TG RepúblicaBolivariana deVenezuela UniversidaddelZulia Facultadde Ingeniería TURBINA SIN MOSTRAR LOS SISTEMAS AUXILIARES SISTEMAS AUXILIARES
  4. 4. JJGL TURBINAS DE GAS TEMA 5 Sistemas Auxiliares de las TG RepúblicaBolivariana deVenezuela UniversidaddelZulia Facultadde Ingeniería SISTEMAS AUXILIARES
  5. 5. JJGL TURBINAS DE GAS TEMA 5 Sistemas Auxiliares de las TG RepúblicaBolivariana deVenezuela UniversidaddelZulia Facultadde Ingeniería Para mantener las TG operando adecuadamente con una eficiencia y fiabilidad según el régimen de servicio, es vital tener un sistema de lubricación bien diseñado, instalado, operado y mantenido. El sistema de lubricación de una turbomáquina es la "sangre vital" de este complejo y finamente sintonizada pieza de maquinaria. El aceite debe ser bombeado en circulación continua, acondicionado, drenado, y vuelto a ser bombeado. En algunas unidades los requerimientos de lubricación son diferentes para cada componente de la máquina obligando a tener varios sistemas de lubricación. En este caso se analizará la situación más sencilla: se usa un solo sistema de lubricación para el compresor, la turbina, caja de engranaje, generador eléctrico. Sistema de Lubricación SISTEMAS AUXILIARES
  6. 6. JJGL TURBINAS DE GAS TEMA 5 Sistemas Auxiliares de las TG RepúblicaBolivariana deVenezuela UniversidaddelZulia Facultadde Ingeniería El sistema de lubricación está compuesto por tres subsistemas: • Sistema de suministro principal. Constan de: tanque de lubricante con un adecuado sistema de ventilación y venteo, sistema de control de nivel con suministro exterior, sistema de acondicionamiento térmico y bombas de suministro redundantes. Sistema de enfriamiento (pueden ser intercambiadores directos aceite aire o indirectos aceite agua) y filtrado (formado por filtros tipo cartuchos de 10 micrones) antes de que el lubricante sea suministrado a los diferentes cojinetes de la turbina, compresor, generador, caja de engranaje incluyendo al sistema de arranque. • Sistema de suministro a presión de arranque y parada. Este sistema succiona aceite de una derivación del suministro principal de aceite, a través de un sistema de bombas de levantamiento que se encargan de suministrar aceite a presión a los cojinetes del generado, compresor y turbina, cuando la maquina está en proceso de arranque, parada y/o enfriamiento (giro lento para evitar pandeo de los ejes). • Sistema de recolección de drenaje. Este sistema se encarga de recolectar el aceite que sale de los cojinetes y llevarlo al tanque de suministro nuevamente. Sistema de Lubricación SISTEMAS AUXILIARES
  7. 7. JJGL TURBINAS DE GAS TEMA 5 Sistemas Auxiliares de las TG RepúblicaBolivariana deVenezuela UniversidaddelZulia Facultadde Ingeniería El sistema de Combustible está compuesto por tres subsistemas: • Sistema de combustible líquido. Constan de: tanque de Combustible de diario (capacidad reducida) doble sistema de suministro independiente de combustible principal y combustible piloto, con sus respectivas bombas y válvulas de control automáticas. Sistema de control de nivel con suministro exterior con filtro y válvulas de aislamiento. Sistema de purga del sistema de combustible líquido. • Sistema de combustible gaseoso. Este sistema suministras gas combustible de una fuente a presión adecuada, haciéndolo pasar una válvula de aislamiento sistema de filtración y válvula de parada de emergencia, para luego dividirse en el suministro de gas principal y piloto con sus respectivas válvulas de control . Sistema de combustible de ignición. Compuesto usualmente por aire suministrado a presión y un combustibles de fácil ignición, usualmente gas natural controlados por respectivas válvulas de control para ser utilizado en el proceso de arranque. • Cuando el combustible suministrado no coincide con las especificaciones apropiada es necesario hacerlo pasar por sistemas de depuración y separación de componentes indeseables que puedan causar un mal funcionamiento de la máquina. Sistema de Combustible SISTEMAS AUXILIARES
  8. 8. JJGL TURBINAS DE GAS TEMA 5 Sistemas Auxiliares de las TG RepúblicaBolivariana deVenezuela UniversidaddelZulia Facultadde Ingeniería Sistemas de adecuación del gas combustible Sistema de Combustible SISTEMAS AUXILIARES
  9. 9. JJGL TURBINAS DE GAS TEMA 5 Sistemas Auxiliares de las TG RepúblicaBolivariana deVenezuela UniversidaddelZulia Facultadde Ingeniería En el funcionamiento normal de la máquina, se extrae aire del compresor para ser utilizado en el enfriamiento de los discos, piezas de transición, toberas de primera etapa, alabes de primera etapa de la turbina. Esto se realiza en diferentes zonas del compresor para lograr extraer el aire a la presión apropiada al sitio de enfriamiento de la turbina. Estas sangrías del compresor son controladas por un conjunto de válvulas que pueden dirigir estas sangrías hacia el escape durante el proceso de arranque y parada de la máquina. Sistema de Venteo de aire y de Enfriamiento para la Turbina Sistema contra incendio con CO2 SISTEMAS AUXILIARES El sistema contra incendio con CO2 está compuesto por: conjunto de botellas de CO2 Con una capacidad apropiada para desplazar el volumen de aire de los espacios confinados de la máquina. Sistema de distribución con aspersores en los diferentes ambientes de la maquina. Sistemas de dámperes con actuadores automáticos ubicados en la entrada y salida del sistema de ventilación para aislar los ambientes a ser protegidos y evitar que entre aire y escape el CO2. Sistemas de sensores para detectar la posibilidad de un incendio con los respectivos actuadores y alarmas sonoras.
  10. 10. JJGL TURBINAS DE GAS TEMA 5 Sistemas Auxiliares de las TG RepúblicaBolivariana deVenezuela UniversidaddelZulia Facultadde Ingeniería Sistema de lavado en línea del compresor El sistema de lavado en línea del compresor consta de un suministro del líquido de lavado con sus respectivos acondicionadores, bombas y aspersores para realizar el lavado del compresor si parar la unidad. Sistema de Enfriamiento del Generador eléctrico El Generador eléctrico se encarga de transformar la energía mecánica que recibe de la turbina en energía eléctrica y en dicho proceso se producen perdidas de energía que se transforman en energía interna en los componentes del generador elevando su temperatura, para proteger a dichos componentes es necesario un sistema de enfriamiento que varia según la capacidad del generador con fluidos que pueden ser aire o hidrogeno (directo o indirecto). SISTEMAS AUXILIARES
  11. 11. JJGL TURBINAS DE GAS TEMA 5 Sistemas Auxiliares de las TG RepúblicaBolivariana deVenezuela UniversidaddelZulia Facultadde Ingeniería Sistema de Control de Emisiones de Contaminantes NOx El Control de Emisiones de NOx se puede hacer mediante tres sistemas: • Empleo de sistemas de combustión de bajo NOx (Sistema de Combustión premezclado o Combustión catalítica) • Inyección de agua o vapor en los combustores(Aumenta la potencia pero disminuye la eficiencia térmica de la máquina) • Sistema de Depuración de gases por el uso de convertidores catalíticos (usualmente con amoniaco) SISTEMAS AUXILIARES
  12. 12. JJGL TURBINAS DE GAS TEMA 5 Sistemas Auxiliares de las TG RepúblicaBolivariana deVenezuela UniversidaddelZulia Facultadde Ingeniería Sistema de Monitoreo Protección y Control de la Máquina • Sistema de arranque y parada. • Sistemas de monitoreo de Condición y el sistema de protección . • Medición de Temperatura, Presión y Vibración. • Sistema Auxiliar de monitoreo. • Sistema de actuadores hidraulicos/neumático SISTEMAS AUXILIARES
  13. 13. JJGL TURBINAS DE GAS TEMA 5 Sistemas Auxiliares de las TG RepúblicaBolivariana deVenezuela UniversidaddelZulia Facultadde Ingeniería Sistema de Monitoreo Protección y Control de la Máquina SISTEMAS AUXILIARES
  14. 14. JJGL TURBINAS DE GAS TEMA 5 Sistemas Auxiliares de las TG RepúblicaBolivariana deVenezuela UniversidaddelZulia Facultadde Ingeniería Sistema de Monitoreo Protección y Control de la Máquina SISTEMAS AUXILIARES
  15. 15. JJGL TURBINAS DE GAS TEMA 5 Sistemas Auxiliares de las TG RepúblicaBolivariana deVenezuela UniversidaddelZulia Facultadde Ingeniería 1) Regulador de velocidad; 2) Variador de velocidad 3) Pistón del inyector 4) Bomba principal 5) Compuerta de descarga 6) Orificio calibrado 7) Pulsador 8) Válvula de arranque 9) Alimentación del circuito de seguridad 10) Embrague de embalamiento 11) Botón de enclavamiento 12)Desenclavamiento manual 13) Relé de seguridad; 14) Válvula de seguridad magnética 15) Termoelemento 16) Regulador de temperatura 17) Salida engrase alimentación; 18) Bomba de combustible 19) Termostato de seguridad 20) Interruptor de presión de aceite del circuito de seguridad SISTEMAS AUXILIARES Sistema de Monitoreo Protección y Control de la Máquina
  16. 16. JJGL TURBINAS DE GAS TEMA 5 Sistemas Auxiliares de las TG RepúblicaBolivariana deVenezuela UniversidaddelZulia Facultadde Ingeniería Sistema de Monitoreo Protección y Control de la Máquina SISTEMAS AUXILIARES
  17. 17. JJGL TURBINAS DE GAS TEMA 5 Sistemas Auxiliares de las TG RepúblicaBolivariana deVenezuela UniversidaddelZulia Facultadde Ingeniería Sistema de Monitoreo Protección y Control de la Máquina SISTEMAS AUXILIARES
  18. 18. JJGL TURBINAS DE GAS TEMA 5 Sistemas Auxiliares de las TG RepúblicaBolivariana deVenezuela UniversidaddelZulia Facultadde Ingeniería Sistema de Monitoreo Protección y Control de la Máquina
  19. 19. JJGL TURBINAS DE GAS TEMA 5 Sistemas Auxiliares de las TG RepúblicaBolivariana deVenezuela UniversidaddelZulia Facultadde Ingeniería La función principal del sistema de arranque es acelerar el eje de la turbina de gas desde el reposo hasta un punto por encima de la velocidad de auto sostenimiento. Para lograr esto, el arrancador debe desarrollar suficiente torque para superar el par de arrastre del compresor, la turbina, cualquier carga conectada incluyendo cargas de accesorios, la resistencia de los cojinetes y el arrastre de la carga conectada a la turbina. Las turbinas de dos ejes o eje partido (que consisten en el generador de gas y la carga impulsada conectada a la turbina de potencia libre) poseen un par de arranque más bajos. En este caso sólo se hace girar el generador de gas. SISTEMAS AUXILIARES
  20. 20. JJGL TURBINAS DE GAS TEMA 5 Sistemas Auxiliares de las TG RepúblicaBolivariana deVenezuela UniversidaddelZulia Facultadde Ingeniería En el arranque sistema de arranque esta compuesto por: a) motor de arranque: La función de este es la de acelerar el eje de la turbina de gas desde el reposo hasta un punto por encima de la velocidad de auto sostenimiento. Para lograr esto, el arrancador debe desarrollar suficiente torque para superar el par de arrastre del compresor, la turbina, cualquier carga conectada incluyendo cargas de accesorios, la resistencia de los cojinetes y el arrastre de la carga conectada a la turbina. Las turbinas de dos ejes o eje partido (que consisten en el generador de gas y la carga impulsada conectada a la turbina de potencia libre) poseen un par de arranque más bajos. En este caso sólo se hace girar el generador de gas. Los motores de arranque se dividen en dos categorías: los que conducen el generador de gas directamente y los que conducen el generador de gas a través de una caja de engranajes intermedia. Los motores de arranque pueden ser motores diesel o de gas, turbinas de vapor o de gas, eléctricas, hidráulicas o neumáticas (aire o gas). b) Sistema de combustión analizado anteriormente c) Sistema de enfriamiento d) Sistema de protección e) Sistema de lubricación f) Sistema hidráulico Sistema de ARRANQUE SISTEMAS AUXILIARES
  21. 21. JJGL TURBINAS DE GAS TEMA 5 Sistemas Auxiliares de las TG RepúblicaBolivariana deVenezuela UniversidaddelZulia Facultadde Ingeniería El ciclo de operación de una turbina de gas se pueden diferenciar las siguientes etapas: 1. Verificación de condiciones previas al arranque. Esta etapa consiste en la verificación del cumplimento de todos los permisivos de los subsistemas de monitoreo, control, lubricación enfriamiento, contra incendio, combustibles y seguridad. 2. Inicio del arranque: en esta etapa se energiza el motor de arranque iniciando el giro de la turbina hasta una velocidad de equilibrio. 3. Purga de conductos de admisión escape: Con la turbina de gas girando se establece una corriente de aire circulando por todos los pasajes, con la finalidad de sacar residuos de combustible no quemado o gases de encendidos anteriores abriendo todas la válvulas de alivio se posiciona los alabes guía a la entrada, al final de esta etapa se cierran las válvulas y se modifica la posición de los alabes guía en la entrada para pasar a la próxima etapa. 4. Ignición : se activan las bujías de encendido, y se suministra el combustible piloto, para luego de establecida la llama piloto se inyecta el combustible principal.: las rpm aumentan producto de la potencia adicional que recibe el eje debido al incremento del trabajo de la turbina. Esto se mantiene por unos minutos mientras la maquina se calienta y se llega a la velocidad de auto sustentación desactivando el motor de arranque. ciclo de operación de una turbina de gas SISTEMAS AUXILIARES
  22. 22. JJGL TURBINAS DE GAS TEMA 5 Sistemas Auxiliares de las TG RepúblicaBolivariana deVenezuela UniversidaddelZulia Facultadde Ingeniería 5. Aceleración: para esta etapa se incrementa la inyección de combustible hasta llegar a las rpm de sincronización. 6. Operación normal: loa IGV están en posición normal y ya la maquina puede aceptar carga, incrementándose hasta el valor establecido por el sistema de control. 7. Etapa de parada. Para detener el funcionamiento de la máquina se debe disminuir la carga de la unidad hasta tenerla en funcionamiento en vacío(sin carga). Estando descargada la unidad se disminuyen las rpm al cortar el suministro de combustible. 8. Etapa de enfriamiento: luego de detenida la unidad, dependiendo del tipo y modelo, los servicios auxiliares de lubricación enfriamiento se mantiene operando, además de la activación del sistema de giro lento. SISTEMAS AUXILIARES Cclo de operación de una turbina de gas
  23. 23. JJGL TURBINAS DE GAS TEMA 5 Sistemas Auxiliares de las TG RepúblicaBolivariana deVenezuela UniversidaddelZulia Facultadde Ingeniería SISTEMAS AUXILIARES ciclo de operación de una turbina de gas
  24. 24. JJGL TURBINAS DE GAS TEMA 5 Sistemas Auxiliares de las TG RepúblicaBolivariana deVenezuela UniversidaddelZulia Facultadde Ingeniería

