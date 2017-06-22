Η ελιά και το ελαιόλαδο - Εκπαιδευτικό Πρόγραμμα Τάξη Δ΄

« Η ΕΛΙΑ ΚΑΙ ΤΟ ΕΛΑΙΟΛΑΔΟ» 7ο Ολοήμερο Δημοτικό Σχολείο Χίου Τάξη Δ΄ Σχολικό έτος: 2016-2017 Υπεύθυνοι δάσκαλοι: Βαβούλης ...
« Η ΕΛΙΑ ΚΑΙ ΤΟ ΕΛΑΙΟΛΑΔΟ» Η ελιά και ο καρπός της το λάδι αποτελούν παραδοσιακό προϊόν της χώρας μας. Και τα δύο είναι γν...
Γενικοί παιδαγωγικοί στόχοι  Να ευαισθητοποιηθούν τα παιδιά απέναντι στα θέματα του περιβάλλοντος.  Να εκτιμήσουν τη σπο...
Προετοιμασία μέσα στην τάξη Πολύ γρήγορα ξεκίνησε μια πρώτη γνωριμία με το θέμα του προγράμματος καθώς στο β τεύχος της Γλ...
Πως είναι το φυτό της ελιάς; Η ελιά ζει πολλά χρόνια, είναι δέντρο αιωνόβιο. Είναι αειθαλές δέντρο και τα φύλλα της βγαίνο...
Υπάρχουν ελαιώνες στον τόπο μας; Η ελιά καλλιεργείται σε σκληρά αλλά και σε μαλακά χώματα και εκεί όπου το κλίμα είναι εύκ...
Πώς γίνεται το μάζεμα της ελιάς; Το μάζεμα του καρπού της ελιάς αρχίζει από το Σεπτέμβριο, για τις πράσινες βρώσιμες ελιές...
Ποια προϊόντα παίρνουμε απ’ την ελιά; Απ’ την ελιά παίρνουμε τους καρπούς της, τις ελιές που τρώμε, το λάδι και το ξύλο πο...
Η ΕΛΙΑ ΣΤΗΝ ΑΡΧΑΙΟΤΗΤΑ Η ελιά εμφανίστηκε πρώτη φορά ως αγριελιά στην ανατολική Μεσόγειο. Σε αρχαιολογικές έρευνες που έγι...
ΜΥΘΟΙ ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΕΛΙΑ Είναι γνωστός ο μύθος που αναφέρεται στον αγώνα ανάμεσα στην Αθηνά και στον Ποσειδώνα για την προστασία...
ΕΛΙΑ ΚΑΙ ΕΛΑΙΟΛΑΔΟ ΒΡΑΒΕΙΟ ΑΓΩΝΩΝ ΣΤΗΝ ΑΡΧΑΙΑ ΕΛΛΑΔΑ Σύμφωνα με τη μυθολογία ο εφευρέτης του αθλητισμού και ιδρυτής των Ολ...
Πηγή έμπνευσης αποτελεί και στις μέρες μας ο κότινος, το στεφάνι της ελιάς, αφού επιλέχθηκε να είναι το σύμβολο της Ολυμπι...
H ΕΛΙΑ ΤΟΥ ΛΙΒΙΕΡΑΝΙ ΣΤΗ ΧΙΟ Στην περιοχή Βασιλικές, στη Χίο, υπάρχει ένα υπερμεγέθες ελαιόδεντρο, ηλικίας 10 αιώνων, το ο...
H ΕΛΙΑ ΤΟΥ ΛΙΒΙΕΡΑΝΙ ΣΤΗ ΧΙΟ
ΗΘΗ ΚΑΙ ΕΘΙΜΑ ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΕΛΙΑ ΚΑΙ ΤΟ ΕΛΑΙΟΛΑΔΟ (1)  Το ελαιόλαδο είναι συνδεδεμένο με ένα πλήθος από ήθη και έθιμα του ελλαδ...
ΗΘΗ ΚΑΙ ΕΘΙΜΑ ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΕΛΙΑ ΚΑΙ ΤΟ ΕΛΑΙΟΛΑΔΟ (2)  Όταν ο χρόνος γύριζε, οι άνθρωποι μάζευαν φύλλα ελιάς και καθισμένοι γύρ...
ΗΘΗ ΚΑΙ ΕΘΙΜΑ ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΕΛΙΑ ΚΑΙ ΤΟ ΕΛΑΙΟΛΑΔΟ (3)  Οι ναυτικοί μας όταν έπεφταν σε φουρτούνα έριχναν στη θάλασσα λάδι από τ...
TO ΕΛΑΙΟΛΑΔΟ ΣΤΗ ΘΡΗΣΚΕΙΑ (1) Χριστουγεννιάτικη ευχή Ευλογημένο να ‘ναι ελιά το χώμα που σε τρέφει κι ευλογημένο το νερό π...
Το μυστήριο του χρίσματος που ακολουθεί το άγιο βάπτισμα τελείται με υλικό που είναι μίγμα από ελαιόλαδο και 40 άλλα αρωμα...
TO ΕΛΑΙΟΛΑΔΟ ΣΤΗ ΘΡΗΣΚΕΙΑ (3)  Επιπλέον το ελαιόλαδο χρησιμοποιείται ως το υλικό για το μυστήριο του ευχελαίου που τελείτ...
Η ΚΙΒΩΤΟΣ ΤΟΥ ΝΩΕ Ο Νώε ήταν ένας πολύ καλός άνθρωπος που αγαπούσε το Θεό. Γι’ αυτό λίγο πριν γίνει ο κατακλυσμός, όπου τα...
ΟΙ ΜΑΓΙΚΕΣ ΘΕΡΑΠΕΥΤΙΚΕΣ ΙΔΙΟΤΗΤΕΣ ΤΟΥ ΕΛΛΗΝΙΚΟΥ ΕΛΑΙΟΛΑΔΟΥ (1) Ο Ιπποκράτης, ο πατέρας της ιατρικής, περιγράφει το ελαιόλα...
 Η λογική χρήση του ελαιόλαδου στο φαγητό και στις σαλάτες, που καταναλώνουμε κάθε μέρα, είναι ικανή να δημιουργήσει μια ...
 Εκτός από το λάδι για τις θεραπευτικές τους ιδιότητες χρησιμοποιούσαν και τα φύλλα και τα άνθη της ελιάς, από τα οποία π...
ΔΙΑΤΡΟΦΙΚΗ ΑΞΙΑ ΤΟΥ ΕΛΑΙΟΛΑΔΟΥ Το ελαιόλαδο θεωρείται ιδιαίτερα ωφέλιμο για την υγεία σε όλη τη Μεσόγειο εδώ και 4.000 χρό...
ΠΡΟΪΟΝΤΑ ΑΠΟ ΕΛΑΙΟΛΑΔΟ ΣΤΗΝ ΤΑΞΗ ΜΑΣ (1) Παίρνοντας αφορμή από το μάθημα «η ελιά» στο βιβλίο της Γλώσσας, εμείς οι μαθητές...
ΠΡΟΪΟΝΤΑ ΑΠΟ ΕΛΑΙΟΛΑΔΟ ΣΤΗΝ ΤΑΞΗ ΜΑΣ (2)
Συνταγή για σαπούνι με ελαιόλαδο « Τα υλικά που χρειαζόμαστε για να φτιάξουμε λευκό τοπικό σαπούνι είναι:  5 κιλά ελαιόλα...
ΜΕΖΕΔΕΣ ΜΕ ΕΛΑΙΟΛΑΔΟ ΣΤΗΝ ΤΑΞΗ ΜΑΣ (1) Σήμερα στην τάξη του Δ1, στην ώρα της Γλώσσας, κάναμε κάτι το εντελώς διαφορετικό. ...
Δοκιμάσαμε όλοι από όλα. Ήταν όλα πεντανόστιμα! Παρ’ όλο που κάποιοι αυτά τα φαγητά δεν τα έτρωγαν, όταν τα δοκίμασαν τους...
ΓΛΥΚΕΣ ΓΕΥΣΕΙΣ ΜΕ ΕΛΑΙΟΛΑΔΟ (1) ΦΑΝΟΥΡΟΠΙΤΑ (9 υλικά) Υλικά  1 ποτήρι λάδι  1 ποτήρι ζάχαρη  1 ποτήρι χυμό πορτοκάλι  ...
ΓΛΥΚΕΣ ΓΕΥΣΕΙΣ ΜΕ ΕΛΑΙΟΛΑΔΟ (2) ΧΑΛΒΑΣ ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΟΣ Υλικά  1 κούπα λάδι  1 κούπα σιμιγδάλι χοντρό  3 ποτήρια ζάχαρη  3 πο...
Επίσκεψη στο Λαογραφικό Μουσείο Καλλιμασιάς (1) Την Πέμπτη 9 Φεβρουαρίου 2017 το Δ1 τμήμα μαζί με τη δασκάλα μας κυρία Χαρ...
Επίσκεψη στο Λαογραφικό Μουσείο Καλλιμασιάς (2) Χωριστήκαμε σε τέσσερις ομάδες και παίξαμε ένα παιχνίδι κάνοντας και εμείς...
Το ελαιόλαδο ως φωτιστικό μέσο (1) Από την αρχαιότητα το ελαιόλαδο αποτελούσε βασικό φωτιστικό μέσο για τον φωτισμό των εσ...
Στη χριστιανική θρησκεία, από τα βυζαντινά χρόνια το ελαιόλαδο ήταν απαραίτητο για το άναμμα των λύχνων σε ναούς και μονασ...
ΠΑΡΑΜΥΘΙΑ ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΕΛΙΑ
«Η ΕΛΙΑ» (1) – Κάτι πρέπει να κάνω να τους βοηθήσω, σκεφτόταν. Κι από την άλλη μέρα, κιόλας, άρχισε. Βγήκε στη γειτονιά, κ...
– Τι να κάνω, τι να κάνω. Δεν μπορώ να βλέπω τόση δυστυχία. Το σπουργίτι που την είδε τόσο στενοχωρημένη και που την αγαπο...
Έπεσαν στη γη, τα κουκούτσια φύτρωσαν, έγιναν δεντράκια και σχημάτισαν ένα μεγάλο ελαιώνα. Ήρθαν οι γείτονες, μάζεψαν τις ...
«ΤΟ ΚΑΛΑΜΙ ΚΑΙ Η ΕΛΙΑ» (1) Το καλάμι, πάλι, ήτανε ψηλόλιγνο, με καταπράσινα στενόμακρα φύλλα, με ωραιότατα, παράξενα λουλο...
Το καημένο το καλάμι, που ήταν από φυσικού του ντροπαλό, τ’ άκουγε όλα αυτά και δεν έλεγε τίποτα. Ούτε και θύμωνε, γιατί α...
«Η ΞΕΡΗ ΚΑΡΔΙΑ ΤΗΣ ΕΛΙΑΣ» Όταν σταυρώθηκε ο Χριστός και απλώθηκε η θλίψη στον κόσμο, μάδησαν τα φύλλα των δέντρων. Ακόμη κ...
ΠΟΙΗΜΑΤΑ ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΕΛΙΑ (1) Ε, σεις στεριές και θάλασσες, τ’ αμπέλια κι οι χρυσές ελιές ακούστε τα χαμπέρια μου μέσα στα μεσ...
Όπου κι αν λάχω κατοικία δε μ’ απολείπουν οι καρποί ως τα βαθιά μου γειρατεία δε βρίσκω στη δουλειά ντροπή. Μ’ έχει ο Θεός...
ΠΑΡΟΙΜΙΕΣ ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΕΛΙΑ (1) Αν δε σφίξεις την ελιά δε βγάζεις λάδι. ( Όπως πρέπει να σφίξεις τις ελιές να βγάλουν λάδι, έτσ...
Όπως θα γεμίσει του Χριστού το τραπέζι, έτσι να γεμίσουν και τα δέντρα μας ελιές. Κλήμα του χεριού σου και ελιές απ’ τον π...
ΒΡΗΚΑΜΕ ΑΙΝΙΓΜΑΤΑ ΚΑΙ ΠΑΡΟΙΜΙΕΣ ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΕΛΙΑ (1) Δεν πεθαίνει κι αν περάσουν χρόνια εκατό και χίλια. Μας χορταίνει, μας φρ...
ΒΡΗΚΑΜΕ ΑΙΝΙΓΜΑΤΑ ΚΑΙ ΠΑΡΟΙΜΙΕΣ ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΕΛΙΑ (2)
Η οικογένεια των λέξεων «ελιά και λάδι» (1) Βρήκαμε παράγωγες και σύνθετες λέξεις από “λάδι και έλαιον”  ελαιώδης (αυτός ...
Σύνθετες λέξεις  αγουρέλαιο ( το λάδι από πράσινες, άγουρες ελιές)  ελαιογραφία ( ζωγραφική που γίνεται με λαδομπογιές) ...
Η οικογένεια των λέξεων «ελιά και λάδι» (3) Παράλληλα γράψαμε σε χαρτόνι , < Λέξεις γεμάτες λάδι >
ΣΤΑΥΡΟΛΕΞΟ
Λύση Σταυρόλεξου
Η ακροστιχίδα του ελαιώνα: 1) Χώρα που καλλιεργείται η ελιά από την αρχαιότητα -- -- -- -- -- -- 2) Φαγητά μαγειρεμένα με ...
Κρυπτόλεξο Κύκλωσε 10 λέξεις που έχουν σχέση με την ελιά και το λάδι! Κ Ε Λ Α Ι Ω Ν Α Σ Ξ Κ Λ Α Ω Λ Φ Β Λ Α Β Λ Ν Μ Κ Ε Χ ...
ΤΑ ΠΑΙΔΙΑ ΖΩΓΡΑΦΙΣΑΝ ΚΑΙ ΕΦΤΙΑΞΑΝ ΚΟΛΑΖ ΜΕ ΘΕΜΑ «ΤΗΝ ΕΛΙΑ» (1)
ΤΑ ΠΑΙΔΙΑ ΖΩΓΡΑΦΙΣΑΝ ΚΑΙ ΕΦΤΙΑΞΑΝ ΚΟΛΑΖ ΜΕ ΘΕΜΑ «ΤΗΝ ΕΛΙΑ» (2)
ΤΑ ΠΑΙΔΙΑ ΖΩΓΡΑΦΙΣΑΝ ΚΑΙ ΕΦΤΙΑΞΑΝ ΚΟΛΑΖ ΜΕ ΘΕΜΑ «ΤΗΝ ΕΛΙΑ» (3)
ΤΟ ΒΙΒΛΙΟ ΜΑΣ Όλα όσα μάθαμε, τα κάναμε βιβλίο!
Ευχαριστούμε πολύ για τη βοήθεια τους Την κ. Σμαράγδα Γαρόφλου, δασκάλα των εικαστικών και την κ. Ιωάννα Μικέδη, δασκάλα π...
Η ελιά και το ελαιόλαδο - Εκπαιδευτικό Πρόγραμμα Τάξη Δ΄

  1. 1. « Η ΕΛΙΑ ΚΑΙ ΤΟ ΕΛΑΙΟΛΑΔΟ» 7ο Ολοήμερο Δημοτικό Σχολείο Χίου Τάξη Δ΄ Σχολικό έτος: 2016-2017 Υπεύθυνοι δάσκαλοι: Βαβούλης Νίκος Μπογή Χαρίκλεια
  2. 2. « Η ΕΛΙΑ ΚΑΙ ΤΟ ΕΛΑΙΟΛΑΔΟ» Η ελιά και ο καρπός της το λάδι αποτελούν παραδοσιακό προϊόν της χώρας μας. Και τα δύο είναι γνωστά στους μικρούς μαθητές και αποτελούν στοιχεία της διατροφής τους. Όλα αυτά μαζί με τα ελαιόδεντρα στo xωριό τους, ήταν πρόκληση για να ασχοληθούμε τη φετινή χρονιά με το δέντρο της ελιάς και τον καρπό της. Στα πλαίσια της περιβαλλοντικής εκπαίδευσης και της ευέλικτης ζώνης τα παιδιά της Δ τάξης ασχολήθηκαν με το θέμα «Η ελιά και το ελαιόλαδο»
  3. 3. Γενικοί παιδαγωγικοί στόχοι  Να ευαισθητοποιηθούν τα παιδιά απέναντι στα θέματα του περιβάλλοντος.  Να εκτιμήσουν τη σπουδαιότητα της ελιάς και του καρπού της.  Να γνωρίσουν την πλούσια παρουσία της ελιάς στην εθιμική ζωή της πατρίδας μας.  Να επιτύχουν γλωσσική και αισθητική καλλιέργεια.  Να αποκτήσουν εμπειρίες και βασικές γνώσεις για την ελιά.  Να μάθουν τρόπους καλλιέργειας, συλλογή και εμπόριο ελιάς και ελαιόλαδου,  Ιστορικά στοιχεία, σημασία και συμβολισμοί στην ελληνική μυθολογία.
  4. 4. Προετοιμασία μέσα στην τάξη Πολύ γρήγορα ξεκίνησε μια πρώτη γνωριμία με το θέμα του προγράμματος καθώς στο β τεύχος της Γλώσσας, η 7η ενότητα, είναι αφιερωμένο στην ελιά. Έτσι διαβάσαμε για το δέντρο, είδαμε ποιήματα και μύθους και διαβάσαμε για την καλλιέργεια και παραγωγή του λαδιού. Τα παιδιά είδαν εικόνες με ελαιόδεντρα. Μιλήσαμε για τον κορμό τους, τα κλαδιά, τα φύλλα και τον καρπό τους. Είδαν φωτογραφίες με διάφορα είδη ελιάς (καρπός). Μέσα από αυτά τους δημιουργήθηκαν οι πρώτες απορίες.
  5. 5. Πως είναι το φυτό της ελιάς; Η ελιά ζει πολλά χρόνια, είναι δέντρο αιωνόβιο. Είναι αειθαλές δέντρο και τα φύλλα της βγαίνουν αντίθετα για να μη σκιάζει το ένα το άλλο. Είναι μικρά, έχουν σχήμα λόγχης και έχουν μικρό κοτσάνι. Η πάνω επιφάνειά τους έχει σχήμα ανοιχτό πράσινο και η κάτω ασημένιο. Έχουν λεπτό χνούδι και παχιά επιδερμίδα για να μη χάνουν πολύ νερό. Οι καρποί της ανάλογα με την ποικιλία, έχουν σχήμα αυγού ή στρογγυλοί. Άλλες ποικιλίες ελιάς καλλιεργούνται για τον καρπό και άλλες για το λάδι. Ο καρπός της ελιάς εξωτερικά αποτελείται από τη φλούδα, που είναι πράσινη και όταν ωριμάσει γίνεται κοκκινωπή ως μελανή. Αν κόψουμε τον καρπό της ελιάς, θα δούμε ότι μέσα από τη φλούδα βρίσκεται η σάρκα, που περιέχει το λάδι και στο εσωτερικό ο πυρήνας (το κουκούτσι) που είναι σκληρός.
  6. 6. Υπάρχουν ελαιώνες στον τόπο μας; Η ελιά καλλιεργείται σε σκληρά αλλά και σε μαλακά χώματα και εκεί όπου το κλίμα είναι εύκρατο, δηλαδή οι θερμοκρασίες δεν είναι πολύ χαμηλές, οι βροχές που πέφτουν δεν είναι πολλές και η ηλιοφάνεια είναι μεγάλη. Ελαιώνες υπάρχουν κυρίως στη νότια Ελλάδα και στα νησιά αν και ελιές συναντάμε και στις υπόλοιπες περιοχές της πατρίδας μας. Περιοχές που φημίζονται για τις ελιές και το λάδι που παράγουν είναι η Κρήτη, η Πελοπόννησος, η Μυτιλήνη κ. ά.
  7. 7. Πώς γίνεται το μάζεμα της ελιάς; Το μάζεμα του καρπού της ελιάς αρχίζει από το Σεπτέμβριο, για τις πράσινες βρώσιμες ελιές, και τελειώνει το Φεβρουάριο – Μάρτιο, για τις ελιές που δίνουν λάδι. Το μάζεμα των βρώσιμων (φαγώσιμων ελιών) γίνεται με τα χέρια και με μεγάλη προσοχή, για να μην τραυματιστούν οι καρποί. Αυτοί συγκεντρώνονται σε ειδικά καλάθια και μεταφέρονται στα εργοστάσια κονσερβοποιϊας. Η συγκομιδή των άλλων ποικιλιών γίνεται με διαφορετικούς τρόπους. Ο τρόπος που συνηθίζεται είναι το ράβδισμα των κλαδιών με ειδικά ραβδιά ή το χτένισμα με ειδικές χτένες, που έχουν μεταλλικές εξοχές, τα δόντια. Οι καρποί της ελιάς πέφτουν πάνω σε ελαιόπανα ή πλαστικά δίχτυα που στρώνονται κάτω απ’ τα δέντρα. Σήμερα η συγκομιδή γίνεται και με μηχανικά μέσα, με δονητή κλαδιών. Ο δονητής τινάζει τα κλαδιά με δονήσεις που φτάνουν τις 600 με 800 το λεπτό.
  8. 8. Ποια προϊόντα παίρνουμε απ’ την ελιά; Απ’ την ελιά παίρνουμε τους καρπούς της, τις ελιές που τρώμε, το λάδι και το ξύλο που χρησιμοποιούμε ως καύσιμη ύλη και τον πυρήνα ( το κουκούτσι) για πυρηνέλαιο και καύσιμη ύλη.
  9. 9. Η ΕΛΙΑ ΣΤΗΝ ΑΡΧΑΙΟΤΗΤΑ Η ελιά εμφανίστηκε πρώτη φορά ως αγριελιά στην ανατολική Μεσόγειο. Σε αρχαιολογικές έρευνες που έγιναν στις Κυκλάδες βρέθηκαν απολιθωμένα φύλλα ελιάς, τα οποία υπολόγισαν ότι είναι 50.000- 60.000 ετών. Στις πινακίδες της Γραμμικής Β γραφής που ανακαλύφθηκαν στην αρχαία Πύλο, υπάρχει το ιδεόγραμμα της ελιάς και του ελαιόλαδου. ελιά ελαιόδεντρο ελαιόλαδο
  10. 10. ΜΥΘΟΙ ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΕΛΙΑ Είναι γνωστός ο μύθος που αναφέρεται στον αγώνα ανάμεσα στην Αθηνά και στον Ποσειδώνα για την προστασία και την ονομασία της Αθήνας. Βασιλιάς της Αθήνας ήταν ο Κέκρωπας. Οι δυο αντίπαλοι ανέβηκαν στον βράχο της Ακρόπολης, όπου ήρθαν και οι άλλοι δέκα θεοί από τον Όλυμπο για να κάνουν τους κριτές. Πρώτος ήρθε ο Ποσειδώνας , θεός κυρίαρχος των θαλασσών, σήκωσε την τρίαινά του και την κάρφωσε στον ιερό βράχο της Ακρόπολης. Αμέσως ξεπήδησε ένα κύμα αλμυρού νερού. Μετά ήρθε η σειρά της Αθηνάς να παρουσιάσει το δώρο της. Έσκυψε και φύτεψε στον ίδιο τόπο μια ελιά. Μέσα σε λίγη ώρα είχε βλαστήσει και έβγαλε καρπούς. Αυτό το δέντρο ήταν η υπόσχεση για δόξα και ευτυχία. Αμέσως οι θεοί έκριναν πως το δώρο της Αθηνάς ήταν ανεκτίμητης αξίας Θεωρήθηκε πιο χρήσιμο κι έτσι της δόθηκε η κυριαρχία της πόλης.
  11. 11. ΕΛΙΑ ΚΑΙ ΕΛΑΙΟΛΑΔΟ ΒΡΑΒΕΙΟ ΑΓΩΝΩΝ ΣΤΗΝ ΑΡΧΑΙΑ ΕΛΛΑΔΑ Σύμφωνα με τη μυθολογία ο εφευρέτης του αθλητισμού και ιδρυτής των Ολυμπιακών Αγώνων ήταν ο Ιδαίος Ηρακλής. Ο Ηρακλής, του οποίου το ρόπαλο ήταν από αγριελιά, έφερε βλαστάρι ελιάς από τη χώρα των υπερβορείων ή από την πατρίδα του την Κρήτη και το φύτεψε στην Ολυμπία. Από την αγριελιά αυτή , στους Ολυμπιακούς Αγώνες που γίνονταν κάθε τέσσερα χρόνια, ένα μικρό παιδί που είχε και τους δυο του γονείς, έκοβε με χρυσό ψαλίδι τόσα ακριβώς κλαδιά όσα και τα αγωνίσματα των Ολυμπιακών Αγώνων. Έπειτα τα πήγαινε στο ναό της Ήρας, όπου τα τοποθετούσε πάνω σε χρυσελεφάντινη τράπεζα. Οι Ελλανοδίκες έπαιρναν από εκεί τα κλαδιά και μ’ αυτά έφτιαχναν στεφάνια (οι κότινοι) και τα πρόσφεραν ως έπαθλο για τους αθλητές. Το στεφάνι της ελιάς ήταν η μεγαλύτερη διάκριση για κάθε αθλητή αλλά και για κάθε απλό πολίτη.
  12. 12. Πηγή έμπνευσης αποτελεί και στις μέρες μας ο κότινος, το στεφάνι της ελιάς, αφού επιλέχθηκε να είναι το σύμβολο της Ολυμπιάδας του 2004 στην Αθήνα. Σύμβολο ειρήνης και συμφιλίωσης των λαών. Επίσης ο πολύτιμος χυμός των καρπών της ελιάς, το ελαιόλαδο, ήταν το βραβείο για τους νικητές των Παναθηναϊκών Αγώνων, που γίνονταν προς τιμή της θεάς Αθηνάς.
  13. 13. H ΕΛΙΑ ΤΟΥ ΛΙΒΙΕΡΑΝΙ ΣΤΗ ΧΙΟ Στην περιοχή Βασιλικές, στη Χίο, υπάρχει ένα υπερμεγέθες ελαιόδεντρο, ηλικίας 10 αιώνων, το οποίο σύμφωνα με τον ιταλό βοτανολόγο Paolo Liverani, πρέπει άμεσα να χαρακτηριστεί Μνημείο της Φύσης και να προστατευτεί! Οι προσπάθειες προστασίας του δένδρου έχουν ξεκινήσει εδώ και χρόνια, αν και μέχρι σήμερα το μόνο που έχει επιτευχθεί είναι να ... ονομαστεί "Ελιά Λιβεράνι" προς τιμήν του βοτανολόγου. Με περίμετρο γύρω στα 13 μέτρα (στη φωτογραφία), ηλικία μεγαλύτερη των 10 αιώνων και σε συνδιασμό με τη σύνθεση του εδάφους, την ποσότητα βροχόπτωσης και το κλίμα που επικρατεί, το ελαιόδεντρο χαρακτηρίζει διαχρονικά την ανθρώπινη δραστηριότητα στην περιοχή.
  14. 14. H ΕΛΙΑ ΤΟΥ ΛΙΒΙΕΡΑΝΙ ΣΤΗ ΧΙΟ
  15. 15. ΗΘΗ ΚΑΙ ΕΘΙΜΑ ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΕΛΙΑ ΚΑΙ ΤΟ ΕΛΑΙΟΛΑΔΟ (1)  Το ελαιόλαδο είναι συνδεδεμένο με ένα πλήθος από ήθη και έθιμα του ελλαδικού χώρου απ’ την αρχαιότητα μέχρι σήμερα  Οι αθλητές στους αρχαίους Ολυμπιακούς αγώνες πριν μπουν στην παλαίστρα άλειφαν το σώμα τους για λόγους υγιεινής με ελαιόλαδο.  Οι σπονδές στους θεούς γίνονταν με προσφορά κρασιού, και ελαιόλαδου είτε για να τους ευχαριστήσουν είτε για να τους εξευμενίσουν.  Στις νεκρικές τελετές οι σωροί αλείφονταν με λάδι και τοποθετούνταν πάνω σε κλαδιά ή φύλλα ελιάς.  Στις θυσίες προσέρχονταν όλοι στεφανωμένοι με κλαδιά ελιάς.  Τα κλαδιά ελιάς συνήθως μαζί με κληματόβεργες αποτελούσαν τα στεφάνια γάμου.
  16. 16. ΗΘΗ ΚΑΙ ΕΘΙΜΑ ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΕΛΙΑ ΚΑΙ ΤΟ ΕΛΑΙΟΛΑΔΟ (2)  Όταν ο χρόνος γύριζε, οι άνθρωποι μάζευαν φύλλα ελιάς και καθισμένοι γύρω από το τζάκι έριχναν πάνω στα κάρβουνα από ένα φύλλο ελιάς, για να δουν αν τους αγαπούν τα αγαπημένα τους πρόσωπα. Αν το φύλλο τινασσόταν στον αέρα σήμαινε ότι η αγάπη υπήρχε. Αν όμως τα φύλλα της ελιάς καιγόταν αμέσως, σήμαινε ότι ο άνθρωπος δε σε αγαπά.  Κάθε βράδυ οι γυναίκες σταύρωναν τα παιδιά τους πριν κοιμηθούν με λάδι από το καντήλι για να μη βλέπουν άσχημα όνειρα.  Στην Κύπρο έφτιαχναν τα στεφάνια του γάμου από κλαδί ελιάς, επειδή η ελιά συμβολίζει τη γονιμότητα.  Σε αρκετές περιοχές της Μεσογείου οι άνθρωποι πετούν λάδι στο έδαφος, για να έχουν καλή σοδειά ή για να ευχαριστήσουν για την καλή σοδειά που είχαν.  Στην Πορτογαλία υπάρχουν προσευχές για να διώξουν το δαιμόνιο. Σ’ αυτές αναφέρεται το ελαιόλαδο σαν μέσο που εξαγνίζει το κακό.
  17. 17. ΗΘΗ ΚΑΙ ΕΘΙΜΑ ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΕΛΙΑ ΚΑΙ ΤΟ ΕΛΑΙΟΛΑΔΟ (3)  Οι ναυτικοί μας όταν έπεφταν σε φουρτούνα έριχναν στη θάλασσα λάδι από το καντήλι για να γαληνέψουν τα νερά. Σχετική μαρτυρία ενός ναυτικού (Γράφει η εγγονή του Αναστασία Μπουλιού) Ο παππούς μου όταν ήταν καπετάνιος και ταξίδευε, επισκέφτηκε τον Πανάγιο Τάφο στο Ιεροσόλυμα. Ένας ιερωμένος τον προέτρεψε να πάρει ένα μπουκαλάκι με ευλογημένο λάδι, που σε περίπτωση τρικυμίας θα έριχνε μερικές σταγόνες στη θάλασσα και αυτή θα γαλήνευε. Δεν γνωρίζω αν ο παππούς βρέθηκε στην ανάγκη να το χρησιμοποιήσει, αλλά σίγουρα η προτροπή του ιερωμένου δείχνει, πως η θρησκεία μας δίνει μεγάλη σημασία στο λάδι που ο Χριστός ευλόγησε μαζί με το σιτάρι και το κρασί.
  18. 18. TO ΕΛΑΙΟΛΑΔΟ ΣΤΗ ΘΡΗΣΚΕΙΑ (1) Χριστουγεννιάτικη ευχή Ευλογημένο να ‘ναι ελιά το χώμα που σε τρέφει κι ευλογημένο το νερό που πίνεις απ’ τα νέφη κι ευλογημένος τρεις φορές αυτός που σ’ έχει στείλει για το λυχνάρι του φτωχού, για του άγιου το καντήλι.
  19. 19. Το μυστήριο του χρίσματος που ακολουθεί το άγιο βάπτισμα τελείται με υλικό που είναι μίγμα από ελαιόλαδο και 40 άλλα αρωματικά στοιχεία και με το οποίο μεταδίδονται τα χαρίσματα του Αγίου Πνεύματος. TO ΕΛΑΙΟΛΑΔΟ ΣΤΗ ΘΡΗΣΚΕΙΑ (2) Το λάδι της ελιάς χρησιμοποιείται στο Μυστήριο της Βάπτισης. Μ’ αυτό αλείφεται ο βαπτιζόμενος πρώτα απ’ τον ιερέα και μετά από τον νονό ή τη νονά σ’ όλα τα μέρη του σώματός του πριν βαπτισθεί. Επίσης ο ιερέας ρίχνει το λάδι σε σχήμα Σταυρού στο αγιασμένο νερό της κολυμπήθρας πριν απ’ την κατάδυση του βαπτιζόμενου.
  20. 20. TO ΕΛΑΙΟΛΑΔΟ ΣΤΗ ΘΡΗΣΚΕΙΑ (3)  Επιπλέον το ελαιόλαδο χρησιμοποιείται ως το υλικό για το μυστήριο του ευχελαίου που τελείται για τη θεραπεία των ασθενών.  Με το λάδι της ελιάς γεμίζουμε τις κανδήλες των ιερών ναών και των σπιτιών μας. Με το λάδι αυτό αλειφόμαστε για να πάρουμε την ευλογία του Χριστού, της Παναγίας ή του Αγίου του εικονίσματος μπροστά από το οποίο είναι τοποθετημένη η κανδήλα.
  21. 21. Η ΚΙΒΩΤΟΣ ΤΟΥ ΝΩΕ Ο Νώε ήταν ένας πολύ καλός άνθρωπος που αγαπούσε το Θεό. Γι’ αυτό λίγο πριν γίνει ο κατακλυσμός, όπου τα πάντα σκεπάστηκαν με νερό, ο Θεός τον προειδοποίησε να φτιάξει μια κιβωτό για να σωθεί ο ίδιος, η οικογένειά του και πολλά ζώα. Μετά τον κατακλυσμό, ο Νώε άφησε ελεύθερο ένα περιστέρι, το οποίο επέστρεψε κρατώντας στο ράμφος του ένα κλαδί ΕΛΙΑΣ, σημάδι ότι το κακό είχε περάσει. Έτσι έδωσε την ελπίδα για ζωή. ΟΡΟΣ ΤΩΝ ΕΛΑΙΩΝ Το Όρος των Ελαιών διαλέγει ο Κύριος για να προσευχηθεί στον Πατέρα Του προτού τον συλλάβουν και τον σταυρώσουν. Εκεί έκλαψε, και το δάκρυ Του χύθηκε στη ρίζα της. Γι’ αυτό και η ελιά θεωρείται δέντρο ευλογημένο.
  22. 22. ΟΙ ΜΑΓΙΚΕΣ ΘΕΡΑΠΕΥΤΙΚΕΣ ΙΔΙΟΤΗΤΕΣ ΤΟΥ ΕΛΛΗΝΙΚΟΥ ΕΛΑΙΟΛΑΔΟΥ (1) Ο Ιπποκράτης, ο πατέρας της ιατρικής, περιγράφει το ελαιόλαδο σαν το τέλειο θεραπευτικό. Στις διασωθείσες εργασίες του αναφέρονται περισσότερες από 60 φαρμακευτικές και ιατρικές χρήσεις του ελαιόλαδου.  Στην ιστορία των αρχαίων Αιγυπτίων αναφέρεται ότι εκχύλισμα από τα φύλλα της ελιάς το χρησιμοποιούσαν για τη διατήρηση των νεκρών, αφού παρεμπόδιζε την ανάπτυξη μικροοργανισμών που καταστρέφουν τις σάρκες.  Επίσης ήταν κατάλληλο για τη θεραπεία δερματικών παθήσεων, ως επουλωτικό και αντισηπτικό σε τραύματα, εγκαύματα και γυναικολογικές ασθένειες. Επίσης το χρησιμοποιούσαν ως εμετικό αλλά και για προβλήματα των αυτιών.  Οι αρχαίοι Έλληνες θεραπευτές χρησιμοποιούσαν ελαιόλαδο για να θεραπεύσουν τη αϋπνία, τη ναυτία και τη χολέρα.  Επίσης το χρησιμοποιούσαν για να ενυδατώσουν και να μαλακώσουν το δέρμα τους ή το έβαζαν στα μαλλιά τους για να είναι υγιή και λαμπερά.  Ακόμη το χρησιμοποιούσαν για τη λεύκανση των δοντιών και για παρασκευή αλοιφών.
  23. 23.  Η λογική χρήση του ελαιόλαδου στο φαγητό και στις σαλάτες, που καταναλώνουμε κάθε μέρα, είναι ικανή να δημιουργήσει μια ασπίδα προστασίας στην καρδιά μας.  Επίσης προστατεύει το πεπτικό σύστημα και μειώνει τις πιθανότητες δημιουργίας έλκους.  Παίζει σημαντικό ρόλο στη θεραπεία παθήσεων της χολής.  Βοηθά στη σωστή ανάπτυξη των οστών των παιδιών.  Η κατανάλωση ελαιόλαδου σε συνδυασμό με ψάρι, μειώνει τις πιθανότητες πρόκλησης ρευματοειδούς αρθρίτιδας.  Προστατεύει τον οργανισμό από τη δημιουργία θρομβώσεων.  Παρουσιάζει ευεργετική δράση στη θεραπεία του διαβήτη. ΟΙ ΜΑΓΙΚΕΣ ΘΕΡΑΠΕΥΤΙΚΕΣ ΙΔΙΟΤΗΤΕΣ ΤΟΥ ΕΛΛΗΝΙΚΟΥ ΕΛΑΙΟΛΑΔΟΥ (2)
  24. 24.  Εκτός από το λάδι για τις θεραπευτικές τους ιδιότητες χρησιμοποιούσαν και τα φύλλα και τα άνθη της ελιάς, από τα οποία παρασκεύαζαν αφέψημα που το χρησιμοποιούσαν ως κολλύριο, για την αντιμετώπιση της φλόγωσης των ούλων και του έλκους του στομάχου. Σήμερα χρησιμοποιούμε το λάδι εκτός των άλλων στην κονσερβοποίηση ψαριών, στη συντήρηση τροφίμων, στην παραγωγή σαπουνιού, ενώ το λάδι κατώτερης ποιότητας στην παραγωγή λαδιού για μηχανές. ΟΙ ΜΑΓΙΚΕΣ ΘΕΡΑΠΕΥΤΙΚΕΣ ΙΔΙΟΤΗΤΕΣ ΤΟΥ ΕΛΛΗΝΙΚΟΥ ΕΛΑΙΟΛΑΔΟΥ (3)
  25. 25. ΔΙΑΤΡΟΦΙΚΗ ΑΞΙΑ ΤΟΥ ΕΛΑΙΟΛΑΔΟΥ Το ελαιόλαδο θεωρείται ιδιαίτερα ωφέλιμο για την υγεία σε όλη τη Μεσόγειο εδώ και 4.000 χρόνια. Η μεσογειακή διατροφή θεωρείται από τους επιστήμονες ως το πιο υγιεινό μοντέλο διατροφής. Κύριο συστατικό της είναι το ελαιόλαδο, η θρεπτική αξία του οποίου δεν αμφισβητείται. Πολλές έρευνες έχουν δείξει ότι η κατανάλωση ελαιόλαδου σαν μέρος μιας υγιεινής διατροφής και ενός υγιεινού τρόπου ζωής γενικότερα, μπορεί να συμβάλει στην πρόληψη ή και αντιμετώπιση διαφόρων ασθενειών. Η ευεργετική δράση κατανάλωσης ελαιόλαδου αφορά στην καλή καρδιακή λειτουργία και τη μείωση της χοληστερίνης, ενώ πρόσφατες έρευνες δείχνουν ότι μπορεί να συμβάλει και στη μείωση της αρτηριακής πίεσης. Εκτός των άλλων βοηθά στην ομαλή λειτουργία του πεπτικού συστήματος. Το ελαιόλαδο περιέχει καλά ακόρεστα λιπαρά, λιποδιαλύτες, βιταμίνες (βιταμίνη Ε) και αντιοξειδωτικά συστατικά, όπως πολυφαινόλες. Γενικά το ελαιόλαδο είναι ένας ισχυρός σύμμαχος στην προστασία και στην αντιμετώπιση πολλών ασθενειών. Απολαύστε το λοιπόν ωμό ή και στο μαγείρεμα. Άλλωστε η γεύση που δίνει στα φαγητά είναι μοναδική!
  26. 26. ΠΡΟΪΟΝΤΑ ΑΠΟ ΕΛΑΙΟΛΑΔΟ ΣΤΗΝ ΤΑΞΗ ΜΑΣ (1) Παίρνοντας αφορμή από το μάθημα «η ελιά» στο βιβλίο της Γλώσσας, εμείς οι μαθητές της Δ1 τάξης ,φέραμε στην τάξη μας πολλά προϊόντα που είχαν σχέση με την ελιά και το ελαιόλαδο, όπως κρέμες που περιείχαν λάδι ελιάς για να κάνουν πιο απαλό και όμορφο το δέρμα, σαμπουάν για πιο δυνατά και λαμπερά μαλλιά, σαπούνι φτιαγμένο με λάδι και καυστική σόδα για καλύτερο καθαρισμό στο πλύσιμο των ρούχων, αλοιφές για επούλωση των πληγών, βιταμίνες που περιέχουν ελαιόλαδο για πιο δυνατό οργανισμό, πάστα ελιάς για άλειμμα στο ψωμί, αγουρέλαιο από πράσινες ελιές, διαφόρων ειδών ελιές… Ήταν για μας το καλύτερο μάθημα, γιατί είδαμε και μάθαμε ότι εκτός από την ελιά και το ελαιόλαδο που το βάζουμε στο φαγητό μας, μπορούμε να το χρησιμοποιήσουμε και σαν συστατικό πολλών προϊόντων. Έτσι κάνουμε καλύτερη την ποιότητα της ζωής μας μιας και αυτό είναι φυσικό, υγιεινό και παρμένο από την ίδια τη φύση!
  27. 27. ΠΡΟΪΟΝΤΑ ΑΠΟ ΕΛΑΙΟΛΑΔΟ ΣΤΗΝ ΤΑΞΗ ΜΑΣ (2)
  28. 28. Συνταγή για σαπούνι με ελαιόλαδο « Τα υλικά που χρειαζόμαστε για να φτιάξουμε λευκό τοπικό σαπούνι είναι:  5 κιλά ελαιόλαδο, 1 κιλό ποτάσα και 3 κιλά νερό». Η διαδικασία είναι η εξής: Με τούβλα ή ξύλα φτιάχνουμε στο πάτωμα ένα καλούπι διαστάσεων 5X5. Μέσα του στρώνουμε μια εφημερίδα. Στη συνέχεια σ’ έναν κουβά ανακατεύουμε την ποτάσα με το νερό για να διαλυθεί, προσεχτικά γιατί η ποτάσα είναι καυστική. Μετά ρίχνουμε το λάδι και ανακατεύουμε για να γίνει λείο. Τέλος ρίχνουμε το μίγμα στο καλούπι και περιμένουμε τρεις ώρες για να πήξει. Μόλις πήξει παίρνουμε ένα μαχαίρι και κόβουμε το σαπούνι σε ορθογώνιες πλάκες ή μπακλαβαδωτά». Προσοχή! Το λάδι πρέπει να είναι ελαιόλαδο. Δεν παίζει ρόλο αν είναι χρησιμοποιημένο ή καθαρό. Εάν είναι σπορέλαιο δε θα πήξει.
  29. 29. ΜΕΖΕΔΕΣ ΜΕ ΕΛΑΙΟΛΑΔΟ ΣΤΗΝ ΤΑΞΗ ΜΑΣ (1) Σήμερα στην τάξη του Δ1, στην ώρα της Γλώσσας, κάναμε κάτι το εντελώς διαφορετικό. Η κυρία μας ζήτησε να φέρουμε ο καθένας ένα δικό του γλυκό ή φαγητό μαγειρεμένο με λάδι. Όχι όμως οτιδήποτε λάδι ∙ μόνο ΕΛΑΙΟΛΑΔΟ! Μάλιστα παιδιά, ελαιόλαδο ∙ διότι το ελαιόλαδο, όταν καταναλώνεται με μέτρο,είναι ωφέλιμο για την υγεία μας και ιδιαίτερα για την καρδιά, τα αγγεία και την καταπολέμηση του καρκίνου και της γήρανσης. Την ιδέα για το πρωτότυπο αυτό συμπόσιο πήραν τα παιδιά του Δ1 με τη δασκάλα τους κ. Χαρούλα, από το κεφάλαιο στο μάθημα της Γλώσσας που μιλούσε για «την ελιά και το ελαιόλαδο». Έτσι η τάξη μας έγινε σαν ένα μικρό, μεσογειακό εστιατόριο, όπου το μενού είχε λαδερά φαγητά όπως φασολάδα, φακές, φάβα, μπάμιες, φασολάκια, ψωμί με λάδι και ρίγανη και για επιδόρπιο κουλουράκια, κέικ, χαλβά και φανουρόπιτα.
  30. 30. Δοκιμάσαμε όλοι από όλα. Ήταν όλα πεντανόστιμα! Παρ’ όλο που κάποιοι αυτά τα φαγητά δεν τα έτρωγαν, όταν τα δοκίμασαν τους άρεσαν πολύ! Όλοι χόρτασαν τόσο που δεν μπορούσαν ούτε να τρέξουν στο διάλειμμα! Πραγματικά περάσαμε πολύ ωραία! Φάγαμε ένα γευστικό, υγιεινό και θρεπτικό γεύμα, χαμηλό σε λιπαρά και πλούσιο σε βιταμίνες, χάρη στις ευεργετικές ιδιότητες που μας προσφέρει το ελαιόλαδο. Διασκεδάσαμε, γλυκαθήκαμε, αλλά πάνω απ’ όλα ήταν ένα πολύ εποικοδομητικό μάθημα στο οποίο μάθαμε πολλά πράγματα για τη μεσογειακή διατροφή, που το βασικότερο συστατικό της είναι το ελαιόλαδο. Μάθαμε ακόμη πόσο σημαντική είναι η υγιεινή διατροφή στη ζωή μας. Πόσο προσεχτικοί πρέπει να είμαστε σχετικά με το πώς να τρεφόμαστε καθημερινά και πόσο σημαντικό είναι για μας να τρώμε σπιτικό φαγητό από αγνά υλικά όπως το ελαιόλαδο για να έχουμε σωστή ανάπτυξη. Ήταν μια ωραία εμπειρία και ελπίζουμε να έχουμε τη δυνατότητα να το ξανακάνουμε. Αυτή η μέρα θα μας μείνει αξέχαστη! ΜΕΖΕΔΕΣ ΜΕ ΕΛΑΙΟΛΑΔΟ ΣΤΗΝ ΤΑΞΗ ΜΑΣ (2)
  31. 31. ΓΛΥΚΕΣ ΓΕΥΣΕΙΣ ΜΕ ΕΛΑΙΟΛΑΔΟ (1) ΦΑΝΟΥΡΟΠΙΤΑ (9 υλικά) Υλικά  1 ποτήρι λάδι  1 ποτήρι ζάχαρη  1 ποτήρι χυμό πορτοκάλι  3 ποτήρια αλεύρι που φουσκώνει μόνο του  ½ ποτήρι καρύδια  ½ ποτήρι σταφίδες  1 κουταλάκι του γλυκού σόδα  1 κουταλάκι του γλυκού κανέλα  1 κουταλάκι του γλυκού γαρίφαλο  Εκτέλεση Ανακατεύω όλα τα υλικά σε ένα μπολ να λιώσει η ζάχαρη. Τέλος ρίχνω το αλεύρι κοσκινισμένο. Αλείφω με λάδι ένα μακρόστενο ταψάκι και στρώνω τη ζύμη. Ψήνω σε προθερμασμένο φούρνο στους 1800 C στη χαμηλή σχάρα για 45΄ περίπου.
  32. 32. ΓΛΥΚΕΣ ΓΕΥΣΕΙΣ ΜΕ ΕΛΑΙΟΛΑΔΟ (2) ΧΑΛΒΑΣ ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΟΣ Υλικά  1 κούπα λάδι  1 κούπα σιμιγδάλι χοντρό  3 ποτήρια ζάχαρη  3 ποτήρια νερό  1 ξύλο κανέλας  μια χούφτα σταφίδες Εκτέλεση Αρχικά ρίχνουμε το λάδι στο τηγάνι με το σιμιγδάλι. Στη συνέχεια το καβουρδίζουμε και ταυτόχρονα βράζουμε στο διπλανό μάτι το νερό και τη ζάχαρη μέσα σ’ ένα κατσαρολάκι. Μετά ρίχνουμε το νερό και τη ζάχαρη μέσα στο τηγάνι και τα’ ανακατεύουμε καλά όλα μαζί μέχρι να σφίξει το μείγμα. Τέλος βάζουμε το μείγμα σε μια φόρμα για να πάρει σχήμα και ξύνουμε την κανέλα από πάνω. Το γλυκό μας είναι έτοιμο.
  33. 33. Επίσκεψη στο Λαογραφικό Μουσείο Καλλιμασιάς (1) Την Πέμπτη 9 Φεβρουαρίου 2017 το Δ1 τμήμα μαζί με τη δασκάλα μας κυρία Χαρούλα πήγαμε στο Λαογραφικό Μουσείο Καλλιμασιάς για να παρακολουθήσουμε ένα πρόγραμμα σχετικό με την ελιά, αλλά και για να δούμε το χώρο του Μουσείου και τα πράγματα μιας άλλης εποχής που βρίσκονται εκεί. Όταν φτάσαμε εκεί η κυρία Μίνα Κρανάκη, μας καλωσόρισε και μας εξήγησε τη σημασία της ελιάς για τους ανθρώπους, σε πόσα πολλά πράγματα τη χρησιμοποιούμε, τους εχθρούς της, τη σχέση της με τη μυθολογία της Ελλάδας, με τη θρησκεία και την ιατρική καθώς και την αξία του ελαιόλαδου στη διατροφή μας. Είδαμε φωτογραφίες με ελαιώνες γεμάτους με διαφορετικές ελιές. Άλλες μεγάλες και φουντωτές, άλλες μικρές και άλλες γέρικες με πολύ μεγάλο κορμό. Ανοίξαμε το κουτάκι της φαντασίας μας και φανταστήκαμε με τι θα μπορούσαν να μοιάζουν.
  34. 34. Επίσκεψη στο Λαογραφικό Μουσείο Καλλιμασιάς (2) Χωριστήκαμε σε τέσσερις ομάδες και παίξαμε ένα παιχνίδι κάνοντας και εμείς τις ελιές. Μαζέψαμε τον καρπό τους με τα χέρια μας όπως τον μάζευαν τα παλιά χρόνια. Είδαμε διάφορα ελαιοπιεστήρια παλιάς εποχής και μας εξήγησε η κυρία πώς τα χρησιμοποιούσαν. Αφού ακούσαμε και είδαμε όλα αυτά τα ενδιαφέροντα πράγματα, μετά ξεναγηθήκαμε στους χώρους του Μουσείου. Είδαμε τι πράγματα είχε μέσα ένα παλιό σπίτι και εργαλεία από επαγγέλματα που δεν υπάρχουν πια. Ήταν μια πολύ όμορφη και μορφωτική επίσκεψη!
  35. 35. Το ελαιόλαδο ως φωτιστικό μέσο (1) Από την αρχαιότητα το ελαιόλαδο αποτελούσε βασικό φωτιστικό μέσο για τον φωτισμό των εσωτερικών χώρων. Στην αρχαία Ελλάδα και Ρώμη εμφανίζονται οι λύχνοι, ενώ στις νησιωτικές περιοχές του Αιγαίου και την Κρήτη όπου υπήρχε πλούσια ελαιοπαραγωγή, ο φωτισμός με λύχνους ήταν προνόμιο όλων.
  36. 36. Στη χριστιανική θρησκεία, από τα βυζαντινά χρόνια το ελαιόλαδο ήταν απαραίτητο για το άναμμα των λύχνων σε ναούς και μοναστήρια. Χαρακτηριστικά αναφέρεται ότι την Αγιά Σοφιά φώτιζαν 3.000 λύχνοι. Ακόμα και σήμερα όμως, το φως των καντηλιών σε ναούς και εικονοστάσια συντηρεί ελαιόλαδο. Τέλος, αρκετά σπίτια χωριών της Ελλάδας φωτίζονταν ακόμα με “λαδολύχναρο” τις πρώτες δεκαετίες του 20ου αιώνα. Στην Κρήτη μάλιστα, υπήρχε λέξη για την ώρα που άναβαν οι λύχνοι σε κάθε σπίτι, τα “λυχνανάμματα”, ήταν η ώρα που άρχιζε να σουρουπώνει. Η σπουδαιότητα του ελαιόλαδου ως φωτιστικό μέσο φαίνεται στην θρησκευτική λατρεία της αρχαιότητας και αργότερα στον Χριστιανισμό. Ο Στράβωνας αναφέρει ότι στο ναό της Πολιάδος Αθηνάς έκαιγε “ακοίμητο λυχνάρι” απ’ όπου οι άποικοι που ξεκινούσαν για νέους τόπους, έπαιρναν μαζί τους “φως” από την πατρίδα. Το ελαιόλαδο ως φωτιστικό μέσο (2)
  37. 37. ΠΑΡΑΜΥΘΙΑ ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΕΛΙΑ
  38. 38. «Η ΕΛΙΑ» (1) – Κάτι πρέπει να κάνω να τους βοηθήσω, σκεφτόταν. Κι από την άλλη μέρα, κιόλας, άρχισε. Βγήκε στη γειτονιά, κράτησε τα παιδιά της γειτόνισσας για να πάει να δουλέψει και να μπορεί να φέρει στα παιδιά της λίγο φαΐ. Μια άλλη μέρα πήγε σε μια γριούλα που ήταν άρρωστη, της μαγείρεψε, της σκούπισε το σπίτι, την έπλυνε, την ταΐσε. Την άλλη μέρα, πάλι, έβγαλε τον παράλυτο γέρο με το καρότσι του βόλτα, για να πάρει αέρα και ήλιο. Τα βράδια γύριζε κατάκοπη, μα ευχαριστημένη που είχε καταφέρει να δώσει λίγη χαρά στους φτωχούς ανθρώπους. Οι μέρες περνούσαν κι η Ελιά όλο δούλευε, όσο αδυνάτιζε. Μα έβλεπε πως ό,τι κι αν έκανε, ο κόσμος ήταν πάντα φτωχός και δυστυχισμένος. Αυτό τη στενοχωρούσε πάρα πολύ κι έτσι στενοχωρημένη καθώς ήταν, κάθισε στην αυλή του σπιτιού της και συλλογιζόταν. Μια φορά κι έναν καιρό, ζούσε σε μια φτωχογειτονιά ένα φτωχό, μα πολύ καλόκαρδο κορίτσι, που το έλεγαν Ελιά. Κάθε μέρα γύριζε στη γειτονιά της, έβλεπε τον κόσμο να ζει φτωχός και δυστυχισμένος κι επέστρεφε στο σπίτι της πολύ στενοχωρημένη!
  39. 39. – Τι να κάνω, τι να κάνω. Δεν μπορώ να βλέπω τόση δυστυχία. Το σπουργίτι που την είδε τόσο στενοχωρημένη και που την αγαπούσε, γιατί κάθε μέρα του έριχνε σπόρους και ψίχουλα, δεν άντεξε και πέταξε βαθιά στο δάσος. Εκεί βρήκε την καλή νεράιδα και της είπε: – Τρέξε, καλή νεράιδα, η Ελιά είναι πολύ στενοχωρημένη, χλωμή κι αδύνατη. Η καλή νεράιδα, ανήσυχη, έτρεξε στην αυλή της Ελιάς και τη ρώτησε: – Τι έχεις, Ελιά μου, κι είσαι τόσο λυπημένη; – Αχ, καλή μου νεράιδα. Δεν μπορώ να βλέπω τόση φτώχεια και δυστυχία γύρω μου. – Και τι θέλεις, δηλαδή; – Θέλω να τους γίνω χρήσιμη, θέλω να τους προσφέρω κάτι πολύτιμο που να τους δώσει ζωή και χαρά. – Το θέλεις, αλήθεια, τόσο πολύ; – Και βέβαια το θέλω, δε βλέπεις πως έλιωσα από τη στενοχώριά μου; – Τότε σταμάτησε να στενοχωριέσαι, θα σε κάνω αυτό που θέλεις. Και τσουπ! την άγγιξε με το ραβδάκι της κι αμέσως, η Ελιά έγινε ένα μεγάλο δέντρο, που έβγαλε φύλλα, λουλουδάκια άσπρα, που μετατράπηκαν σε ελιές πράσινες, μωβ και μαύρες. «Η ΕΛΙΑ» (2)
  40. 40. Έπεσαν στη γη, τα κουκούτσια φύτρωσαν, έγιναν δεντράκια και σχημάτισαν ένα μεγάλο ελαιώνα. Ήρθαν οι γείτονες, μάζεψαν τις ελιές, έβγαλαν λάδι, έφαγαν, χόρτασαν, ρόδισαν τα μαγουλά τους, ζωήρεψαν κι άρχισαν να χαμογελούν και να ζουν ευτυχισμένοι. Για να ευχαριστήσουν την Ελιά και να της δείξουν την αγάπη τους, πήραν το λάδι τους, το έβαλαν στο καντήλι, για να θυμίζουν στην Παναγιά και στον Χριστό την καλοσύνη της Ελιάς και την αγάπη της για τον κόσμο. Κι η Παναγιά, με τη σειρά της, την ευλόγησε. Κι ο Χριστός κάτω απ’ την Ελιά ήρθε και ξεκουράστηκε. Κι εκείνη, καμάρωνε ευχαριστημένη στη μέση του ελαιώνα και φρόντιζε, όταν έρχονταν οι άνθρωποι να τη μαζέψουν, να ‘ναι γεμάτη καρπούς, για να χορταίνουν οι φτωχοί και να φωτίζονται απ’ τις καντήλες όλες οι εκκλησιές. «Η ΕΛΙΑ» (3)
  41. 41. «ΤΟ ΚΑΛΑΜΙ ΚΑΙ Η ΕΛΙΑ» (1) Το καλάμι, πάλι, ήτανε ψηλόλιγνο, με καταπράσινα στενόμακρα φύλλα, με ωραιότατα, παράξενα λουλούδια που έμοιαζαν με τσαμπιά κι είχαν το σχήμα του αδραχτιού. Η ελιά ολοένα καυχιόταν: – Τι είσαι εσύ μπροστά μου; έλεγε στο καλάμι. Εγώ είμαι ένα δέντρο μεγάλο, δυνατό, ευλογημένο. Οι άνθρωποι με λατρεύουν, γιατί τους δίνω τις ελιές και το λάδι μου, τους δίνω ξερόκλαδα για να ζεσταίνονται και δίνω ξύλα για να φτιάχνουν ακριβά έπιπλα. Είμαι μεγάλη, ψηλή, γερή! Εσύ, είσαι ένα αδύναμο πραγματάκι, που λυγίζεις μπροστά σε όλους τους ανέμους και τους προσκυνάς. Δεν μπορώ να καταλάβω, πώς έχεις την τόλμη να φυτρώνεις πλάι μου. Μια φορά κι έναν καιρό, δίπλα σε μια ελιά, είχε φυτρώσει ένα καλάμι. Η ελιά ήταν ένα μεγάλο και δυνατό δέντρο, με πολλά κλαδιά που κρατούσαν τα φύλλα τους όλη τη χρονιά και κάθε δύο χρόνια έγερναν από το βάρος του καρπού.
  42. 42. Το καημένο το καλάμι, που ήταν από φυσικού του ντροπαλό, τ’ άκουγε όλα αυτά και δεν έλεγε τίποτα. Ούτε και θύμωνε, γιατί αυτό δεν είχε να καυχηθεί για τίποτα... Κάποτε, ήρθε ένας χειμώνας βαρύς κι άρχισε να φυσάει ένας αέρας δαιμονισμένος που χτυπούσε με μανία την ελιά, ώσπου, στο τέλος, την ξερίζωσε... Το καλάμι, με το πρώτο φύσημα του ανέμου, έγειρε, λυγερό καθώς ήταν, προς το νερό κι έτσι ο άνεμος περνούσε από πάνω του, χωρίς να το πειράζει... Κι όταν η καταιγίδα σταμάτησε κι ο άνεμος έπαψε να φυσάει, η ελιά απόμεινε πεσμένη στο χώμα, ενώ το καλάμι σηκώθηκε πάλι όρθιο και λυγερό, όπως και πριν. Βλέπετε... το καλάμι ήξερε να υποχωρεί, εκεί που ένιωθε ότι δεν είχε δύναμη ν’ αντισταθεί, ενώ η ελιά πλήρωσε με τη ζωή της την υπερηφάνειά της. «ΤΟ ΚΑΛΑΜΙ ΚΑΙ Η ΕΛΙΑ» (2)
  43. 43. «Η ΞΕΡΗ ΚΑΡΔΙΑ ΤΗΣ ΕΛΙΑΣ» Όταν σταυρώθηκε ο Χριστός και απλώθηκε η θλίψη στον κόσμο, μάδησαν τα φύλλα των δέντρων. Ακόμη και οι βράχοι σκίστηκαν στα δύο. Μόνο η ελιά έμεινε έτσι, όπως ήταν, χωρίς να πέσουν τα φύλλα της. Τα άλλα δέντρα πειράχτηκαν και ρώτησαν γιατί. Κι εκείνη τους απάντησε: – Εσάς σας πέσανε τα φύλλα, μα φύλλα θα ξανακάνετε. Εμένα δεν πέσανε τα φύλλα, μα το ξέρει η καρδιά μου... Γι' αυτό και η καρδιά της ελιάς είναι πάντα ξερή. ΛΑΪΚΟΣ ΜΥΘΟΣ ΑΠΟ ΤΗ ΝΑΞΟ
  44. 44. ΠΟΙΗΜΑΤΑ ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΕΛΙΑ (1) Ε, σεις στεριές και θάλασσες, τ’ αμπέλια κι οι χρυσές ελιές ακούστε τα χαμπέρια μου μέσα στα μεσημέρια μου. Σ’ όλους τους τόπους κι αν γυρνώ μόνον ετούτον αγαπώ. Οδυσσέας Ελύτης Η ΕΛΙΑ Πατρίδα τα λιοτρίβια σου δουλεύουν νύχτα – μέρα με του λαδιού τη μυρωδιά γεμίζουν τον αέρα. Κι είν’ οι ελιές Πατρίδα μου ακούραστες γριούλες με τον καρπό τους τρέφονται παιδάκια και μανούλες. Κι είν’ οι ελιές Πατρίδα μου δέντρα ευλογημένα που στέκονται στον άνεμο με τα κλαδιά απλωμένα. Ιωάννης Πόλέμης
  45. 45. Όπου κι αν λάχω κατοικία δε μ’ απολείπουν οι καρποί ως τα βαθιά μου γειρατεία δε βρίσκω στη δουλειά ντροπή. Μ’ έχει ο Θεός ευλογημένη κι είμαι γεμάτη προκοπή. Είμαι η ελιά η τιμημένη! Κωστής Παλαμάς Ακόμη κι αν δεν υπήρχαν ελαιώνες, θα τους είχα επινοήσει. Οδυσσέας Ελύτης ΠΟΙΗΜΑΤΑ ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΕΛΙΑ (2) «Η ΕΛΙΑ» Ένα σύννεφο ασημένιο η ελιά, σύννεφο που τριγυρίζει τα χωριά. Σύννεφο που τα κλαδιά του λεν’ «Ειρήνη», σύννεφο που όλο δουλεύει κι όλο δίνει. Σύννεφο που αντί χαλάζι, ρίχνει ελιές, σύννεφο που ανηφορίζει στις πλαγιές. Σύννεφο που στέρεο στέκει στον καιρό, σύννεφο που φέρνει λάδι αντί νερό. Ένα σύννεφο ασημένιο η ελιά, σύννεφο άγιο που αγκαλιάζει τα χωριά. Ρένα Καρθαίου
  46. 46. ΠΑΡΟΙΜΙΕΣ ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΕΛΙΑ (1) Αν δε σφίξεις την ελιά δε βγάζεις λάδι. ( Όπως πρέπει να σφίξεις τις ελιές να βγάλουν λάδι, έτσι πρέπει να δουλέψεις σκληρά για να αποδώσει η δουλειά σου.) Άκουσες λάδι. τρέχα, άκουσες στεφάνι φεύγα ( Στο λάδι (βάπτιση) αν πας δε θα ‘χεις έξοδα, ενώ στο γάμο οι καλεσμένοι βάζουν χρήματα στο δίσκο, ως δώρο για τους νιόπαντρους) Όποιος έχει σιτάρι, κρασί και λάδι στο πιθάρι, έχει του κόσμου τα καλά και του Δεν τρώγεται ούτε με το λάδι ούτε με το ξίδι. ( είναι τόσο άσχημος χαρακτήρας, που ότι και να κάνεις δεν μπορείς να τον συμπαθήσεις.) Δίχως ξίδι, δίχως λάδι, κολοτούμπες το βράδυ. (Τα κολοκύθια ανήλαδα δε χορταίνουν.) Μου ‘βγαλε το λάδι. ( Με ξεθέωσε στη δουλειά.) Αυτός είναι σαν το νερό στο λάδι. (Είναι αθώος, καθαρός) Ρίχνει λάδι στη φωτιά. ( Με τα λόγια και τη στάση του βοηθά ν’ ανάψει ο καβγάς.)
  47. 47. Όπως θα γεμίσει του Χριστού το τραπέζι, έτσι να γεμίσουν και τα δέντρα μας ελιές. Κλήμα του χεριού σου και ελιές απ’ τον παππού σου. Της ελιάς το φύλλο αν χαθεί, πάλι θε να ξαναβρεθεί. Βάψε ελιά για τη ζωή σου και συκιά για το παιδί σου. Όποιος έχει σιτάρι, κρασί και λάδι στο πιθάρι, έχει του κόσμου τα καλά και του Θεού τη χάρη. (Όποιος έχει αυτά τα 3 προϊόντα στο σπίτι του, είναι σαν να έχει απ’ όλα. Είναι πλούσιος) Ξεφόρτωσέ την την ελιά, να σε γεμίσει λάδι. (Αν κλαδέψεις την ελιά, θα βγάλει πολύ λάδι.) Η ελιά κρασί δε βγάζει. Πέρασε της ελιάς τα φαρμάκια. ΠΑΡΟΙΜΙΕΣ ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΕΛΙΑ (2)
  48. 48. ΒΡΗΚΑΜΕ ΑΙΝΙΓΜΑΤΑ ΚΑΙ ΠΑΡΟΙΜΙΕΣ ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΕΛΙΑ (1) Δεν πεθαίνει κι αν περάσουν χρόνια εκατό και χίλια. Μας χορταίνει, μας φροντίζει, μας ανάβει τα καντήλια. Τι είναι; (Η ελιά) Πώς λέγεται το λάδι που αλείφονται οι αθλητές; (σπορ- έλαιο) Στα δέντρα πάνω κρέμεται, στις εκκλησιές κοιμάται και τα χρυσά της κόκαλα μες στη φωτιά τα βάζει. Τι είναι; (Η ελιά) Δίνω γεύση στο φαϊ σου, βιταμίνες στο κορμί σου, τη σαλάτα νοστιμίζω και υγεία σου χαρίζω. Τι είναι; (Η ελιά)
  49. 49. ΒΡΗΚΑΜΕ ΑΙΝΙΓΜΑΤΑ ΚΑΙ ΠΑΡΟΙΜΙΕΣ ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΕΛΙΑ (2)
  50. 50. Η οικογένεια των λέξεων «ελιά και λάδι» (1) Βρήκαμε παράγωγες και σύνθετες λέξεις από “λάδι και έλαιον”  ελαιώδης (αυτός που μοιάζει με λάδι ή περιέχει λάδι)  ελαιώνας ( ο τόπος που έχει ελιές)  λαδάς ( ο λαδέμπορος)  λαδάδικο ( το εργοστάσιο παραγωγής λαδιού ή το κατάστημα όπου πωλείται λάδι)  λαδερός, -ή, -ό, λαδής, -ιά, -ι (αυτός που έχει το μουντό πράσινο χρώμα του λαδιού)  λαδιά ( ο λεκές από λάδι)  λαδικό ( μικρό δοχείο για το σερβίρισμα του λαδιού)  λαδίλα ( η γεύση και μυρωδιά του λαδιού)
  51. 51. Σύνθετες λέξεις  αγουρέλαιο ( το λάδι από πράσινες, άγουρες ελιές)  ελαιογραφία ( ζωγραφική που γίνεται με λαδομπογιές)  ελαιόδεντρο, ελαιοδοχείο, ελαιόκαρπος,  ελαιοκομία ( η καλλιέργεια της ελιάς)  ελαιοκαλλιεργητής, ελαιόλαδο, ελαιοπαραγωγός,  ελαιοπιεστήριο (το ελαιοτριβείο), ελαιοπολτός, ελαιοχρωματιστής  ηλιέλαιο ( το λάδι που παράγεται από τους ηλιόσπορους)  πυρηνέλαιο (το λάδι που παράγεται από το κουκούτσι της ελιάς)  λαδέμπορος, λαδόκολλα, λαδολέμονο, λαδομπογιά, λαδόξιδο,  λαδορίγανη, λαδοτύρι, λαδόχαρτο, λαδόψωμο,  λαδόπανο ( το ύφασμα με το οποίο τυλίγουν και σκουπίζουν τα μωρά αμέσως μόλις τα βαφτίσουν) Η οικογένεια των λέξεων «ελιά και λάδι» (2)
  52. 52. Η οικογένεια των λέξεων «ελιά και λάδι» (3) Παράλληλα γράψαμε σε χαρτόνι , < Λέξεις γεμάτες λάδι >
  53. 53. ΣΤΑΥΡΟΛΕΞΟ
  54. 54. Λύση Σταυρόλεξου
  55. 55. Η ακροστιχίδα του ελαιώνα: 1) Χώρα που καλλιεργείται η ελιά από την αρχαιότητα -- -- -- -- -- -- 2) Φαγητά μαγειρεμένα με λάδι -- -- -- -- -- -- 3) Από τη θεά αυτή πήρε το όνομά της η Αθήνα -- -- -- -- -- 4) Το χρώμα του λαδιού (αντίστροφα) -- -- -- -- 5) Οι καρποί της ελιάς μαζεύονται όταν είναι -- -- -- -- -- -- 6) Ο κότινος τους στεφάνωνε στους Ολυμπιακούς Αγώνες -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 7) Η άγρια ελιά -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 8) Θεός που διαγωνίστηκε με τη θεά Αθηνά για την κυριαρχία στην Αττική και έχασε. (αντίστροφα) -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- --
  56. 56. Κρυπτόλεξο Κύκλωσε 10 λέξεις που έχουν σχέση με την ελιά και το λάδι! Κ Ε Λ Α Ι Ω Ν Α Σ Ξ Κ Λ Α Ω Λ Φ Β Λ Α Β Λ Ν Μ Κ Ε Χ Κ Ψ Ε Λ Α Ι Ο Π Α Ρ Α Γ Ω Γ Ο Σ Λ Γ Κ Ο Λ Φ Δ Α Ε Β Κ Κ Υ Ν Α Ω Ν Δ Η Κ Ο Β Π Κ Ο Γ Κ Σ Ι Τ Μ Ε Ν Η Π Δ Φ Γ Τ Η Ο Ξ Ο Ρ Ξ Ν Ε Λ Α Ι Ο Ν Ι Ω Υ Β Λ Γ Τ Τ Σ Δ Σ Σ Χ Ψ Ν Ω Τ Β Α Λ Κ Ρ Φ Γ Τ Μ Ξ Ξ Ο Η Σ Γ Δ Ε Β Ο Η Ο Ε Α Σ Δ Σ Γ Ι Φ Ο Δ Α Κ Ο Σ Λ Β Ν Μ Σ Φ Γ Η
  57. 57. ΤΑ ΠΑΙΔΙΑ ΖΩΓΡΑΦΙΣΑΝ ΚΑΙ ΕΦΤΙΑΞΑΝ ΚΟΛΑΖ ΜΕ ΘΕΜΑ «ΤΗΝ ΕΛΙΑ» (1)
  58. 58. ΤΑ ΠΑΙΔΙΑ ΖΩΓΡΑΦΙΣΑΝ ΚΑΙ ΕΦΤΙΑΞΑΝ ΚΟΛΑΖ ΜΕ ΘΕΜΑ «ΤΗΝ ΕΛΙΑ» (2)
  59. 59. ΤΑ ΠΑΙΔΙΑ ΖΩΓΡΑΦΙΣΑΝ ΚΑΙ ΕΦΤΙΑΞΑΝ ΚΟΛΑΖ ΜΕ ΘΕΜΑ «ΤΗΝ ΕΛΙΑ» (3)
  60. 60. ΤΟ ΒΙΒΛΙΟ ΜΑΣ Όλα όσα μάθαμε, τα κάναμε βιβλίο!
  61. 61. Ευχαριστούμε πολύ για τη βοήθεια τους Την κ. Σμαράγδα Γαρόφλου, δασκάλα των εικαστικών και την κ. Ιωάννα Μικέδη, δασκάλα παράλληλης στήριξης, για την παρουσίαση του προγράμματος

×