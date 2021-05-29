e-Book !Download Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 5 ^EPub]

Download PDF Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 5 By Gege Akutami

Book Descriptions: In a world where cursed spirits feed on unsuspecting humans, fragments of the legendary and feared demon Ryomen Sukuna were lost and scattered about. Should any demon consume Sukuna?s body parts, the power they gain could destroy the world as we know it. Fortunately, there exists a mysterious school of Jujutsu Sorcerers who exist to protect the precarious existence of the living from the supernatural!Everyone?s surprised (and not necessarily in a good way) when they find out Itadori is still alive, but there?s no time for a heartwarming reunion when Jujutsu High is in the midst of an intense competition with their rivals from Kyoto! But good sportsmanship doesn?t seem to be in the cards once the authorities decide to eliminate the Sukuna threat once and for all...



