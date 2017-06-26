CFRE Practice Exam Instructions
Getting Started
The first time you visit, you will need to register. After that, you will login here.
Getting to know the CFRE Practice Exam dashboard.
Enter your exam date here and it will create a countdown for you. All your account info is here. These spaces are blank un...
Click the pencil icon to begin the practice test.
Select your test length, and click start.
Questions are multiple choice. The question format and degree of difficulty are similar to the CFRE exam.
See a problem with one of the questions? You can click on the flag icon in the lower left corner and this dialogue box wil...
When you get to the final question, the ”Finish” box will appear.
After you finish, you will be taken to a summary page. You will see your answers and be able to make changes.
If you’re happy with your answers, click proceed.
Your overall score: Click here for details on your answers. Your percentage by knowledge domain. Your percentage
Reviewing your answers.
The correct answer will be provided for any that you missed.
Once you are finished, return to the dashboard.
Now the blank areas have color coded bars. Red: Significant additional study needed. Yellow: Could benefit from additional...
Take a short quiz in one of the knowledge domains by clicking the pencil icon.
Select the number of questions you want to answer and click the start button.
After you have taken several long tests and/or quizzes, your dashboard will begin to tell a story.
Your scores will show up here and the color coding will show you where you need work. Each time you take a test or quiz, y...
Remember, you can take unlimited tests/quizzes for 30 days or 90 days, depending on your plan.
Have questions? You can email us at learn@cfre.org.
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

CFRE Practice Exam Instructions

24 views

Published on

Instructions for setting up your account and using the CFRE Practice Exam portal.

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
24
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

CFRE Practice Exam Instructions

  1. 1. CFRE Practice Exam Instructions
  2. 2. Getting Started
  3. 3. The first time you visit, you will need to register. After that, you will login here.
  4. 4. Getting to know the CFRE Practice Exam dashboard.
  5. 5. Enter your exam date here and it will create a countdown for you. All your account info is here. These spaces are blank until you take a practice exam. We will refer back to them in a few slides. When you’re ready to take a practice exam or short quiz, click on the pencil icon.
  6. 6. Click the pencil icon to begin the practice test.
  7. 7. Select your test length, and click start.
  8. 8. Questions are multiple choice. The question format and degree of difficulty are similar to the CFRE exam.
  9. 9. See a problem with one of the questions? You can click on the flag icon in the lower left corner and this dialogue box will appear.
  10. 10. When you get to the final question, the ”Finish” box will appear.
  11. 11. After you finish, you will be taken to a summary page. You will see your answers and be able to make changes.
  12. 12. If you’re happy with your answers, click proceed.
  13. 13. Your overall score: Click here for details on your answers. Your percentage by knowledge domain. Your percentage
  14. 14. Reviewing your answers.
  15. 15. The correct answer will be provided for any that you missed.
  16. 16. Once you are finished, return to the dashboard.
  17. 17. Now the blank areas have color coded bars. Red: Significant additional study needed. Yellow: Could benefit from additional study. Green: Strong in this category.
  18. 18. Take a short quiz in one of the knowledge domains by clicking the pencil icon.
  19. 19. Select the number of questions you want to answer and click the start button.
  20. 20. After you have taken several long tests and/or quizzes, your dashboard will begin to tell a story.
  21. 21. Your scores will show up here and the color coding will show you where you need work. Each time you take a test or quiz, your scores will update and give you the average of your 3 most recent attempts.
  22. 22. Remember, you can take unlimited tests/quizzes for 30 days or 90 days, depending on your plan.
  23. 23. Have questions? You can email us at learn@cfre.org.

×