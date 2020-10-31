-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Waking up next to my best friend? No big deal.Only our clothes are MIA.?And his ring is on my finger.I didn't just sleep with my best friend. I married him.Post-breakup, I'm ready to console myself with books and ice cream. My best friend has other ideas.According to Griff, there's only one real way to get over someone: get under someone else.We've been friends since third grade. He's, ahem, experienced. I trust him.We go out. Drink. Dance. Kiss.That's right, I kiss the guy who used to pull my pig tails.Then we're drinking more, kissing more, and he's pulling my hair in a way that's all grown up.I wake up sore, happy, confused. Because I didn't just sleep with Griff.I married him.Now, I have a choice. Either I stay with my accidental husband or lose my best friend forever.Accidental Husband is a standalone accidental marriage romance full of heat, humor, and heart. Come see why readers say "no one writes broken bad boys like Crystal Kaswell."
Click This Link To Download : https://unlimitedfullacces.blogspot.com/?book=B07R6PC3N7
Downloading a book PDF is available at our online library.
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment