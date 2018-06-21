PERKINS 1300 SERIES WC DIESEL ENGINE Service Repair Manual

-
This is the Highly Detailed factory service repair manual for thePERKINS 1300 SERIES WC DIESEL ENGINE, this Service Manual has detailed illustrations as well as step by step instructions,It is 100 percents complete and intact. they are specifically written for the do-it-yourself-er as well as the experienced mechanic.PERKINS 1300 SERIES WC DIESEL ENGINE Service Repair Workshop Manual provides step-by-step instructions based on the complete dis-assembly of the machine. It is this level of detail, along with hundreds of photos and illustrations, that guide the reader through each service and repair procedure. Complete download comes in pdf format which can work under all PC based windows operating system and Mac also, All pages are printable. Using this repair manual is an inexpensive way to keep your vehicle working properly.
Service Repair Manual Covers:
Mounting Engine on Stand
Turbochargers
Manifolds
Cylinder Head and Valves
Rocker Arm Assembly, Camshaft, Tappets and Push Rods
Connecting Rods, Pistons, Rings and Sleeves
Vibration Damper, Crankshaft, Main Bearings, Flywheel and Crankcase
Timing Gear Train and Front Cover
Lubrication Oil Pump, Oil Filters and Cooler
Water Pump and Thermostat
Fuel Injection Pump
Nozzles
Appendix
User Handbook
General Information
Engine Views
Preventive Maintenance
Engine Fluids
Fault Diagnosis
Engine Preservation
Parts and Service
Engine Data
