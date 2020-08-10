Actividad 9

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Historia del Diseño Gráfico
Instituto Universitario de Tecnología "Antonio José de Sucre"
Diseño Gráfico 85

Diseño
  1. 1. IMPORTANCIA DEL DISEÑO GRAFICO EN EL MUNDO ACTUAL El diseño gráfico va adquiriendo más importancia en el mundo de la publicidad, ya que es una herramienta que ayuda a comunicar a la audiencia los valores de un producto y/o servicio. Por consecuencia, es una herramienta que se utiliza para vender. Los diseñadores gráficos modernos tienen la tarea de organizar, proyectar, coordinar y seleccionar elementos, para producir un objeto gráfico que se adapte al canal visual, generando un mensaje que cumpla su objetivo de comunicación La relevancia del diseño gráfico estriba en que el mismo desarrolla diversas estrategias para lograr una comunicación desde el punto de vista visual. Este hecho es de enorme importancia desde la perspectiva del marketing, puesto que permite el elaborado de distintas presentaciones que rápidamente comunicarán valor a un potencial comprador. En este sentido el diseño gráfico a menudo se presenta como un medio de mucha eficacia por la inmediatez de su mensaje; en efecto, en una época signada por el vértigo y la experiencia rápidamente cambiante, el tiempo es de enorme importancia; una correcta imagen permite comunicar algo ahorrando una enorme cantidad del mismo. Javier Sánchez 24.843.730
  2. 2. RELACION ENTRE PUBLICIDAD Y COMERCIO El mercadeo tiene como objetivo aumentar las ventas, en cambio la publicidad es la que se encarga de informar y persuadir al público con el fin de desarrollar demanda. Para el mercadeo lo más importante es determinar quiénes consumen sus productos o servicios y en base a esa investigación, desarrollar estrategias. Aunque las 2 áreas necesiten la medición de resultados, en la publicidad esto sucede de manera más inmediata. En cualquier momento es posible cambiar un elemento de la campaña para obtener resultados mejores. En el mercadeo, es necesario definir una periodicidad para la evaluación, ya que las acciones son mayores y necesitan un plazo mayor para mostrar resultados expresivos. Por lo tanto, no se recomienda evaluar una planificación de mercadeo todos los días, por ejemplo.
  3. 3. LA PUBLICIDAD Y LA INDUSTRIA MANUFACTURERA La industria manufacturera comprende una amplia tipología de negocios (industrias de alimentos, bebidas, fármacos, textiles, de calzado, imprentas, industria electrónica, plantas de reciclaje, etc), y cada una se encuentra en una situación diferente, marcadas por el cambio disruptivo que impone la actualidad. Pero toda esta gran diversidad de negocios que forman parte de este sector de la economía, coincide en un objetivo: encontrar nuevas formas de interactuar con sus clientes y garantizar experiencias consistentes en todas las operaciones y puntos de contacto. Y en este cometido, la tecnología desempeña un papel de liderazgo. Porque cada vez más, los fabricantes de este sector están obligados a ubicar al cliente en el centro de los ciclos de vida de producto, de gestión y de servicio.
  4. 4. VIDEOS MUSICALES El video musical narrativo es aquel que desarrolla un “programa narrativo”, es decir, desarrolla una microhistoria. Un videoclip o clip de vídeo es un cortometraje generalmente musical, compuesto por secuencias breves y muchas veces inconexas. El concepto puede asociarse a los vídeos musicales (que crean las bandas y cantantes para difundir una canción) o a los videos de escasa duración que circulan por Internet (en portales como YouTube).
  5. 5. PROGRAMAS DE DISEÑO Con el programa de diseño gráfico se realizan las ilustraciones o imágenes de la publicación. Esta división obedece a la manera que tienen estos programas de crear y manejar las imágenes. ... Es fácil obtener imágenes ya preparadas (clipart) u obtenerlas a partir de un escáner o cámara fotográfica. Un programa de diseño de páginas web es un programa de computadora utilizado para crear, editar y actualizar las páginas web sitios web. Muchos programas, como Microsoft Word que no se dedican al diseño web también tienen la capacidad de funcionar como un paquete de diseño web.
  6. 6. DESARROLLO DEL DISEÑO GRAFICO EN VENEZUELA Desde que el hombre ha intentado comunicarse se podría decir que el diseño grafico específicamente en este país, se ha desarrollado a paso lento pero con seguras bases con respecto a la comunicación, primeramente con la inserción de nuevas tecnologías, y segundo con técnicas que aun a pesar del tiempo tienen gran validez en cuanto a su uso. Venezuela como país joven, ha tardado en la evolución tecnológica, pero no se ha dispersado en cuanto a llegar a ser un gran país desarrollado, desde tiempos remotos, los hallazgos indígenas han demostrado que las formas, los colores y los detalles han sido parte fundamental de las formas comunicacionales, y han servido como base para entender el verdadero desarrollo y punto de partida del diseño venezolano; en vasijas de barro, atavíos culturales, casas y otros elementos característicos el diseño se ha hecho presente y se demuestra hoy en día en la creciente transformación del entorno imaginario y dibujado de lo que es la publicidad y el diseño. En 1964 se crea en Venezuela el instituto de diseño con el propósito de servir como centro de formación de profesionales al servicio de la industria. El diseño en función de la industria es relativamente nuevo en Venezuela, en donde el desarrollo de la producción atraviesa por una etapa de transformación por el deseo de autoabastecerse, y por una rápida transformación y modernización de la producción industrial. Hasta el momento las industrias se han servido de modelos extranjeros, que en algunos casos en los países de origen han sido superados; pero se nota cada día la necesidad de solicitar diseñadores que puedan aportar soluciones nuevas y propias a esa producción. Del Instituto de Diseño han agregado una serie de diseñadores jóvenes que están realizando una gran labor en el campo del diseño grafico, industrial y de investigación . Haciendo un enfoque general de lo que ha sido el diseño gráfico en Venezuela, se descubre que ha intervenido en todas las formas de la comunicación visual (carteles), en la artesanía, en la industria, y muchas otras formas de expresión comunicacional.

