test 2 Us2 unit 4 - week 7 - class 11 - 04-05 - mad science!

SCIENCE! MAD?US2 – UNIT 4
WHAT IS SCIENCE? • Go online and research the meaning of science; • And 2 different types of scientific branches. • Then c...
LET'S SHARE YOUR IDEAS? THE MEANING: 2 DIFFERENT TYPES:
WHAT IS SCIENCE? • Science is a systematic enterprise that builds and organizes knowledge in the form of testable explanat...
THE BRANCHES OF SCIENCE: If you are interested, there is a list with different fields of science attached to your lesson…
WHICH AREA OF SCIENCE DO YOU FIND MORE INTERESTING? WHY? SHARE YOUR IDEAS HERE OR ON THE FORUM…
HAVE YOU EVER BEEN TO A SCIENCE MUSEUM? WHICH ONE?
SHALL WE VISIT ONE NOW?
HERE YOU ARE, AFTER LISTENING TO THE INSTRUCTIONS, CLICK ENTER AND START YOUR TOUR, BUT LET’S SHARE OUR EXPERIENCE? https:...
CHOOSE WHERE YOU WANT TO GO AND TAKE NOTES OF WHAT YOU SEE TO SHARE WITH US LATER… https://360tour.sciencemuseum.org.uk/ C...
WHERE PICK ONE OF THESES ROOM : • ENERGY HALL • EXPLORING SPACE • MAKING THE MODERN WORLD • TOMORROW’S WORLD • MEDICINE: T...
YOU HAVE 6 MINUTES TO EXPLORE AND COME BACK WITH 5 PIECES OF INFORMATION!
READY, STEADY, GO! https://360tour.sciencemuseum.org.uk/ It works better on your phone and even better with VR Glasses…
NOW IT’S YOUR TIME TO SHARE YOUR EXPERIENCE: • 1: • 2: • 3: • 4: • 5: IF YOU ARE NOT ON A LIVE LESSON, SHARE ON THE FORUM…...
NOW, IT’S MY TIME TO SHARE MY FAVOURITE PARTS OF THE MUSEUM – THE WONDERLAB
AND THE PART I'M MORE THANKFUL FOR, RIGHT NOW…
ANY IDEA WHY I’M SO THANKFUL FOR HAVING INTERNET NOWADAYS? WITH NO INTERNET, WE WOULD HAVE NO CLASSES…
THE LONDON SCIENCE MUSEUM CAN TEACH US A LOT ABOUT SCIENCE… HOW MUCH DO YOU KNOW ABOUT SCIENCE? THIS QUIZ HAS QUESTIONS YO...
OK, WE HAVE BEEN TALKING A LOT ABOUT SCIENCE, HAVEN’T WE? BUT WHO IS RESPONSIBLE FOR IT?
WHAT ABOUT THE SCIENTISTS? What do scientists do? Share your ideas!
WHAT ABOUT THE SCIENTISTS? Scientists are people who look for answers to questions. They want to know how to make food tas...
WHAT ABOUT THE SCIENTISTS? • How do they do that? • What is the process? Share your ideas on the forum!
CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW AND CHECK THESE IDEAS. ARE THEY SIMILAR TO YOURS? https://padlet.com/akhira720/was98bh7iora
THINK ABOUT YOUR LIFE, RIGHT NOW… • ARE SCIENTISTS IMPORTANT FOR US? • WHY DO WE NEED THEM? • SHOULD THE GOVERNMENT SUPPOR...
I WONDER HOW MUCH WE REALLY KNOW ABOUT THE SCIENTISTS’ JOB…. KAHOOT? HTTPS://KAHOOT.IT/CHALLENGE/0518 0596?CHALLENGE-ID=E6...
NOW, THINK ABOUT FAMOUS SCIENTISTS… • DO YOU REMEMBER ANY NAMES? • HOW IMPORTANT THEY WERE OR ARE… SHARE YOUR IDEAS ON THE...
YOUR FAVOURITE SCIENTIST! • YOU HAVE TO CHOOSE ONE SCIENTIST. • GO ONLINE AND FIND 3 PIECES OF INFORMATION ABOUT HIM/HER. ...
YOUR FAVOURITE SCIENTIST! • WHO: • 1: • 2: • 3:
LET’S PLAY A GAME ABOUT FAMOUS SCIENTISTS? CHECK HOW MANY CORRECT ANSWERS YOU CAN GET! HTTPS://KAHOOT.IT/CHALLENGE/0230852...
WHAT IS SCIENCE? •IS IT IMPORTANT? •ARE SCIENTISTS IMPORTANT?
SHALL WE WATCH A VIDEO ABOUT SCIENCE?
THAT’S ALL FOR TODAY! SEE YOU NEXT CLASS…
THANK YOU
